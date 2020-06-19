Prickly Pear Jelly

Based on the other reviewer's remarks, I was concerned that this wouldn't set, so I looked at some other recipes on-line and sort of merged them with this. Here's what I did: All the fruit from my 2 cacti. I have no idea how many. Cut them in half lengthwise. Did NOT skin them. Put them in a pot with an inch of water in the bottom and boiled and smashed them for 30 minutes. Strained the juice using my nut bag. Don't worry. The prickles seem to boil down with the juice. Ended up with about 6 cups juice. Added juice from one lemon to the cooled prickly pear juice. Added 2 boxes pectin. Brought to hard boil. Added 8 cups sugar + 1 tsp cinnamon (Why not? I like cinnamon) and brought back to a boil x 1 min. Canned with 1/8 inch head space. No problems setting for me, but my photo is the lighter colored jelly. Your fruit will have more natural pectin when it is barely ripe. Mine probably technically should have stayed on the plant longer. But - The 10 y/o has tasted and approves and it set well, so no complaints. Probably will make every year when my cacti fruits.

