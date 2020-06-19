Prickly Pear Jelly

This is my grandmother's recipe. It is good on anything grape jelly is good on! Handle prickly pears carefully, wearing gloves. Store jelly in a cool, dark area.

Recipe by Jennifer Simons

Directions

  • Simmer 3 pint-size jars in a large pot of water until ready for use. Wash lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Slice ends off each prickly pear. Make 1 long vertical slit down each one. Use the slit to hold the skin and peel off. Discard peel.

  • Place peeled pears in a blender; puree in batches until liquefied. Press puree through a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl. Discard pulp and seeds.

  • Measure out 3 cups prickly pear juice, lemon juice, and pectin into a large pot. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add sugar and return to a boil, stirring constantly. Let cook, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Pour prickly pear mixture into hot jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water if necessary to bring the water level to at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a rolling boil, cover the stockpot, and process for 15 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the pot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, and let cool, at least 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 0.6g; sodium 5.8mg. Full Nutrition
