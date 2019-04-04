Nutty Yogi Banana Muffins

Healthier than flour and sugar recipes, these muffins are naturally sweet, filling, egg-free, and protein-rich. Kid-tested and approved.

Recipe by Fran Prudhomme

20 mins
35 mins
55 mins
20
20 muffins
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 muffin tins with cupcake liners.

  • Place almonds in a coffee grinder or food processor and grind into a meal.

  • Combine almond meal, mashed bananas, teff flour, brown rice flour, almond milk, coconut oil, water, and flax seeds in a large bowl. Blend with an electric mixer until smooth. Mix cinnamon, salt, baking powder, and allspice into the batter.

  • Spoon batter into liners, filling each about 2/3 full. Lightly press a walnut piece on top each one.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Substitute amaranth or coconut flour for the teff if preferred.

Substitute apple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice for the allspice.

You can add golden raisins that have been soaked in hot water for an hour. Drain and mix them into the batter by hand.

165 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 11.1g; sodium 119.9mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/20/2022