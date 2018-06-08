Quick Meatball Stroganoff
This is a recipe I came up because my family loves stroganoff. It was a hit with everyone.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Use turkey meatballs instead of beef if preferred.
Turned out great! Super easy and you don't need a ton of ingredients. I made it exactly as described, but 35-40min was a little long as it began to stick in the pan. I added extra milk a couple times throughout and stirred in order to thin a little and further prevent sticking to pan. Served with mash potatoes and quick cooking crescent rolls. Easy family meal serving 4 people!Read More
I should’ve not wasted ingredients & time in this recipe, very disappointing! I thought it was too much Wortchestire sauce & that’s what it tasted like. I will not cut corners in the future on something fast & easy.Read More
Really good! As others suggested, I sliced 6 portobello mushrooms and sautéed them with the garlic and onions. I thawed the meatballs in the microwave so it was only necessary to cook the sauce about 15 minutes. It was a bit thick so I added 1/4 c beef broth and a generous amount of cracker black pepper. Nice stick-to-your-ribs meal.
Very easy and awesome! My fam loved it! Gonna double the recipe next time
Sorry. I used Kitchen Bouquet, not Bakers Delight. My bad.
It was exactly what I was looking for. I added a bunch of sliced mushrooms as recommended by someone else - good addition. I also added a dash of brandy for a bit of depth. Yummy, easy, comfort food.
I made these and I was very satisfied with this recipe! The only changes I made was I added a little more Worcestershire sauce & less sour cream. I will be making these again!! So easy & satisfying.
Added more Worcestershire sauce and served over minute rice.
I made as directed, but needed more, bc it reduced down to a paste. I simply added these ingredients - ½ cup more milk, ½ cup more sour cream, ½ block of cream cheese, and 1 beef bullion cube. It went from a paste to *sauce* in just a few mins, and tasted BRILLIANT. I used a 26oz bag of Target brand (Market Pantry) Frozen beef meatballs and used ½tsp Onion powder instead of chopped. (The batch with sweet onion was bland.) Used store brand for the rest. This included recipe ideas from Crock-Pot Meatballs Stroganoff with the bouillon and cream cheese.
I made this using frozen mushroom and swiss meatballs. I added a little extra sour cream (used @ a cup and a quarter) and egg noodles. It was delicious! My husband loved it and wants me to make it again soon.
I used penne pasta instead egg noodles [b/c I don't like egg noodles]. I also substituted some steak sauce and soy sauce for the worchestershire sauce [because I didn't have any in stock]. Last, I added about a 1/2 cup of beef broth to the sauce mixture to thin it out and add more flavor. It was really good!
This recipe is simple and DELICIOUS!
Fantastic! I doubled the recipe. I did make some changes based on the reviews: +mushrooms, +better than bouillon beef base, +extra milk, +extra sour cream, and I used De Cecco Cavatappi for the pasta (nice and al dente). My family loved it so much that 2 out of the 5 of us had leftovers for breakfast!
I doubled this and everyone loved it! I did add 1 (4 oz.) can of mushrooms, drained and minced, for a double recipe. Excellent!
I really like this recipe! Added some paprika and garnished with parsley. It turned out delicious!
Made this tonight. It was fantastic! I made more gravy by adding beef broth. Also added mushrooms. Very easy and very tasty. Hubby said to add this to our dinner list.
The family loved this! I made the meatballs instead of using frozen because not everyone likes the frozen meatballs.
The Worcestershire totally ruined it and had to throw it all away. I usually like Worcestershire sauce but def not in this recipe.
It’s really good and the whole family loves it.
Quick and tasty. I'll make it again but probably not with all beef meatballs. I like the Armour frozen pork/chicken mix meatballs and I want to try that.
I added mushrooms while sautéing the onions and garlic which made the dish feel heartier. I would also use less sour cream next time, and I added a good amount of black pepper. Delicious though and easy. I would definitely make this recipe again.
This was a great week night dinner! I think if I did this again I would brown the meatballs before adding to the sauce. Not a drop left!
It was good. I double the ingredients so I'd have left overs. Will make again.
Delish.... I thank you for sharing. I did end up adding to much onion, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce so after (30ct) frozen meatballs was done cooking in sauce. I remove the meatballs and I added another can of cream of mushrooms, milk, sour cream and a few drips of Worcestershire.... still came out soooo good. Thanks. This will be on the menu again..
This was quick and easy. My significant other loves stroganoff and enjoyed this recipe. Meatballs are a nice change from chicken or beef.
Sounds extremely yummy! Have to make it next; when I want a meatball dish.
Geound Turkey meat instead of a meatball form
Perfect it was delicious for my first time ever making. Worth making and it's simple if your like me and don't really like spending time cooking in kitchen lol
This dish was quick and easy. I, however, enjoy my pasta a little "saucier" so would increase the sauce components.
I made this recipe, my family loves it it! so easy to make too!
Made it just like the recipe. It is one of my family's favorite .
Super easy to make and pretty tasty. Good comfort food.
The Worcestershire sauce ruined it for us. Had to toss it out.
Everyone enjoyed this one, I added a can of cream of mushroom soup and milk. Turned out nicely will definitely make again.
Just made this again tonight. It’s a hit . Thank you again
Great recipe! I opted for home made meatballs in place of packaged and ditched the canned soup. 16oz of heavy cream with 8oz package of baby portabello in place of it. Just added the mushrooms to the onion/ garlic step and heavy cream to the liquid step. To make up for the thickness I added equal part cornstarch/cool water mix to Stroganoff and instant desired thickness achieved! Of course a little more salt will be needed as well.
This is definitely a keeper!! My family loved it!!
I'm gonna attempt today
Wonderful!. I used a whole container (8 oz.) sour cream.
I made this last night and couldn't eat it fast enough. I subbed the beef with Gardein's vegetarian meatballs (because duh). The meatballs were too spicy, so I'll have to quarter them to soak up the sauce while it's in the refrigerator. I thought the Worcestershire sauce provided just the right flavor. Once served, I topped mine with some parsley. I will DEFINITELY be making this again. Maybe next week to use the other half of the egg noodles!
Added fresh mushrooms with onion and garlic. Added sour cream, salt and pepper at same time as meatballs.
