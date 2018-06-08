Quick Meatball Stroganoff

51 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a recipe I came up because my family loves stroganoff. It was a hit with everyone.

By Barbara Miller

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add noodles and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until onion is almost soft, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and pour in cream of mushroom soup, milk, and Worcestershire sauce; stir until blended.

  • Stir meatballs into the skillet. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, until tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Stir in sour cream, salt, and pepper. Cook until flavors combine, about 2 minutes.

  • Serve meatballs over noodles.

Cook's Note:

Use turkey meatballs instead of beef if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
656 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 108.6mg; sodium 768.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022