Simple Country Ribs

I've tried recipe after recipe for ribs. They always come out tough and tasteless or overcooked and tasteless. These ribs get a superior rating from everyone in my house. I usually only cook one slab, and we make do. They were on sale so I bought two big slabs and told my husband we'd just be eating the leftovers for several days. HA! ALL GONE! I quartered each slab and put them in my big glass soup pot with two bottles of sauce and enough water to cover. I microwaved them for about an hour on 7, then took them to the grill. One thing I really like about this recipe is nearly all the fat cooked out of them in the water. I did not use the water to baste. I grilled the meaty side first for about 5 minutes, then flipped them meaty side up and sauced them well, closed the grill and turned it as low as possible and let them go about 15 minutes.Then I turned the grill off and left them sitting another 15 minutes to keep warm and to 'set' the sauce. Delish! I would even serve these for guests!