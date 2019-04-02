Simple Country Ribs

Extra tender, extra flavorful ribs, bursting with barbeque flavor.

By PHOENIX33_64

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place spareribs in a large stock pot with barbeque sauce, onion, salt, and pepper. Pour in enough water to cover. Bring to a low boil, and cook approximately 40 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil grate. Remove spareribs from the stock pot, and place on the prepared grill. Use the barbeque sauce in the saucepan to baste ribs while cooking. Grill ribs, basting and turning frequently, for 20 minutes, or until nicely browned.

Tips

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the boil ingredients. The actual amount of the boil consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
882 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 94.1g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 150mg; sodium 3517.8mg. Full Nutrition
