Simple Country Ribs

These were great! I used boneless country style ribs and boiled them up the day before. I boiled the ribs for 40 minutes and then took the ribs out. The sauce was pretty thin so I boiled it more to thicken it. I put the ribs and sauce in a plastic bag and refrigerated them overnight. The next day we just fired up the grill and cooked them about 20 minutes using the thicken sauce to baste. They were very tasty and tender. Our guest asked for the recipe.
My wife made these, did not like them at all. I could tell that the ribs had been cooked with water, even though I saw her take them off the barbeque. The meat was chewey like eastern style ribs., The sauce overpowered the meat flavor of the ribs. This was definitely not a southwestern recipe from Phoenix. For real bar-b-que flavor. Remember, flames seal in the meat flavor, water boils/steams the meat flavor out.
O! M! G! THIS WAS SOOOOOOOOOO GOOOOOD!!! I used 1 large bottle of masterpiece bbq sauce, 3/4 cup of sugar, a splash of lemon, and just enough water to cover the ribs. Instead of 40 min, i boiled mine for about an hour and a half...we were waiting for my mother-in-law to get home so decided to just keep boiling them till she was almost home...and it turned out soooo goood! the meat was sooooo tender and juicy! we didn't think we were going to finish all of it but it was gone in no time!!! i also took another reviewers suggestion and let it sit covered for about 10 minutes before eating! thanks for the recipe! will make everytime now!!!
Cooking the ribs in BBQ sauce is a great idea. Thanks. I cooked them in a slow cooker and they were fall off the bone tender. The sauce I used needed some kick so I added a little vinegar and hot sauce. After they cooked, the sauce was so good, I reduced it to use it as a grilling and dipping sauce. I've made these twice now, and will make them again.
This was a great way to grill. I have tried other recipes where you boil the ribs then bake them and I was wanting to try one that I could use the grill. I decided to try this. I was skeptical about boiling it with bbq sauce and then using it to baste with. I figured it would be real runny with the water but everything cooked down and got thickened just like a perfect bbq sauce. I will use this method again!
These are amazing. Now this is the only way that I make these. It makes the meat so tender and it falls right off the bone. I did take some of the other reviewers advice and add some spices to the water while simmering. Makes the meat have this wonderful flavor. We have this great smokehouse restaurant here and these are almost exactly like the ribs I can get there. Thank you so much for posting. This is definately a keeper.
Great method for cooking ribs, Tammi. Thanks for sharing.The ribs came out "falling off the bone tender and moist" just the way we like them. But why waste the time and effort with a bottled store bought sauce? I encourage everyone to try the Bourbon Whisky BBQ Sauce by Kevin on this site. You'll be glad you did!
This is a great rib recipe. I loved pre-cooking the ribs in the oven and just glazing them on the grill. Less chance for me to burn them. I ended up cooking my ribs about an hour. But they were still super tender and tasty. Make sure you get a good bbq sauce since the extra spice won't really do much if you buy a cheap sauce.
I was looking for a recipe that I could cook in the stove and this was it. I boiled (40 min) my ribs in 36 oz of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. 2 cups of apple juice and 2 bottles of beer. So...good. Then I put them on a lined cookie sheet using aluminum foil. Covered. Cooked in over for 30 minutes. Removed the top cover of foil and broiled for another 10 minutes to make the top just right. These were so good. Thanks for sharing the recipe. (I also added a pinch of pepper and salt)
DELICIOUS!! We followed the recipe exact; however we: 1. Used a 40 oz bottle of BBQ sauce instead of the 36 oz 2. We simmered the BBQ for 1 hour and 15 minutes, not 40 minutes. This made the Ribs extra tender. 3. We added garlic powder in addition to the salt and pepper. Overall, this was a PHENOMENAL recipe, and I cannot wait to make it again. The Ribs were tender, savory, and tangy-- YUM!!
I tried this and was disappointed the first time , based on all the glowing reviews. I used top quality ribs (expensive) and followed the recipe exactly. Did add lemon juice and i can beer. I found it to have a greasy after-taste.I would have given it 2 stars.I used the sauce they were boiled in as the grill marinade. this proved to be a mistake as the fat that had boiled out was slathered back on.-, and sort of clung. I tried them again--this time i tossed the boiled marinade and used full bodied fresh sauce as the grill marinade. Voila-big improvement. Not great-but very good . Will make them again. My choice for sauce is 1 part Sweet Baby Ray's to 1 part Stubb's original for boiling. Good balance. On the grill I used K.C.Masterpiece. As someone else said the sauce is important.I'll tinker some more with these to get to 5 stars. The potential is there.
These were a lot more tender than I expected and very flavorful. I boiled them on the stove for almost 2 hours and then transferred them to the oven (220) for about an hour since it was raining outside. Don't think you could go wrong with these if using your favorite BBQ sauce. Thanks.
I took another reviewers suggestion and made the Whiskey BBQ sauce found at the following link on AllRecipes: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Bourbon-Whiskey-BBQ-Sauce/Detail.aspx When the BBQ sauce began bubbling, I popped the ribs in. BTW, I used the meatier country cut ribs. I then added 1 beer and water to cover the ribs. (Guess that would make it Boilermaker BBQ Sauce? LOL!) As its cold outside, I didn't grill after simmering, I put them in my roasting pan and popped them in my oven on 350 for about 25 mins. I reserved some of the sauce, removed the fat, and drizzled it on the ribs 2x while baking. They were WONDERFUL!!! Rave reviews from everyone so definitely WILL be making this again!
Awesome recipe! Terrific for when you don't have 8 hours to marinate the ribs. Threw in a whole bunch of garlic cloves instead of using onions and put the ribs in the oven at 375 while reducing the sauce at high heat and frequently basting the ribs with. The ribs turned out saucy, tender, and so tasty! Was perfect with steamed mini new potatoes and mixed vegetables. Even my four year old asked for more!
I am a bbq rib making machine now that I have this fantastic recipe! My kids and husband absolutely love this recipe and they constantly order ribs when we go out. I do add apple cider vinegar and use an extremely spicy bbq sauce with some Baby Rays in the water. You won't be sorry you tried this!
Was sceptical at first on this recipe,then read the reviews,so I tried it.I used my pressure cooker to cut time,cooked them for about 20 minutes ,then I did them in the oven,next time if its not raining I will do the grill.Oven worked fine.Baked then broiled just for a short time basted when they were taken out.We Loved this recipe!My husband said 'Use this recipe again'!I did add a splash of vinegar & a bit of hot sauce. next time I will try apple juice instead of water.Definetly a keeper.
I had about 4 lbs of beef boneless chuck "country style" ribs and didn't want to use the grill. Posted a recipe request on the site and at the suggestion of another member (for some reason I can't locate her recommendation now....maybe they delete them after a period??) I made a variation of this recipe using her directions. I boiled them for about 3 1/2 hrs or so on stovetop. (Used Kraft BBQ sauce for the boiling step.) Then pitched boiling liquid, onions, etc. Put ribs in a 13x9 foil-lined pan and poured on Sweet Baby Ray's sauce. Then baked at 350 for 30 mins covered and about 30 mins uncovered. I did baste a few times during the oven time. Fork-tender and delicious with a nice carmelization of the sauce. Thanks!
I tried these ribs as a last resort. If they didn't come out, or we didn't like them..I was done with ribs! They are fantastic! Such a simple recipe, yet the meat was soooo tender. I used boneless ribs and they were moist and flavorful. I took the other reviewers' comments as well..added a bottle of beer (ale, to be exact), and a huge clove of garlic, sliced really thick. I also did my onions in thick wedges. Next time I make these, I will only use one bottle of bbq sauce; using two is pretty wasteful considering all that is left over (even with boiling it down and using it to baste the ribs on the grill). I didn't care for taking the time to boil down the liquid. Next time I will keep the second bottle on hand for basting and using to dip the ribs in (upon serving) if desired. Again, fantastic recipe and thanks for sharing!
These were GREAT! I did just like the recipe except I sprinkled my favorite spices over them just before grilling that way you for sure get the spice taste. I used K.C. Masterpiece, Hickory flavored BBQ sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made ribs and roasts this way for about 25 years. Just thought it up one day, didn't know anybody else made them like this. Some brands of sauce are better for cooking this way than others. Some have so much sugar in them, that they can burn, so you have to be careful. I use the leftover sauce over noodles, or make barbecue sandwiches and use the sauce over the bread. Friends and family always rave about my ribs and noodles.
This was great. Took the fear and time consuming prep work out of making great, family pleasing ribs. I boiled in 1 bottle of BBQ sauce (a great sauce from Trader Joe's) and 1 Budweiser, and otherwise followed the recipe. Turned out great. I'll definitely make this again and maybe even for a party.
Loved this! As suggested by others, used a can of beer rather than water to add another layer of flavor. Outstanding flavor all the way through. No more parboiling in water for me - this is my new go-to recipe for country ribs.
i added garlic and onion and cooked them in my crock pot on low for 8 hours. i probably could have taken them out at 6 hours, but it was my first time and i wanted to be sure they were done. they were SO good. nice and tender and the flavor was wonderful. cant wait to make them agian!
Ok this makes seriously good ribs! I cooked them in the water mix earlier in the day, then cooled & refrigerated until ready to complete cooking. Placed them in a pan with leftover water, covered, then baked for about another 30 minutes (didn't baste because they were pretty much covered in liquid) These literally melted in your mouth! Thank you Phoenix33_64 for a simple but delicious meal!
I love to cook and this has by far been the easiest recipe that I have found for ribs. I did this exact recipe and then instead of putting it on the grill, I put it in the oven on 350 for 25 minutes and it turned out amazing. All of my friends told me this was the best ribs ever, Thanks to PHOENIX33_64 for an amazing recipe. The ribs were full, thick, and VERY VERY MOIST and NOT rubbery at all. I recommend this recipe to anyone looking to make AMAZING RIBS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Greatness!!! I made these a couple of times in like a week time frame. The first time I made them, they were not seasoned. The second time they had a deal going on at the grocery store buy one pack of seasoned boneless pork ribs get two free so I used those the second time around and WOW it was like a party in my mouth...lol! I made them the second time for a 4th of July party and received compliments from everyone. The host called the next day and asked for the recipe. There is such a great debate over grilling or boiling well I absolutely see NOTHING wrong with boiling ribs from here on out. The final result is like fall apart tender and juicy piece of meat.
I have made ribs many ways, with recipes taking anywhere from a few hours to a few days. This by far is the best recipe I have ever done to ribs. Boiling in BBQ sauce adds so much flavor to the meat. I boiled them for an hour and then use the leftover sauce to baste the ribs on the grill every 5 minutes after turning. If the sauce is too thin after your done.boiling the ribs, simply remove the ribs and boil the sauce on high for ten minutes. It will thicken up nicely.
Loved it i poured some beer on the ribs when they were half way done cooking on the grill for extra moisture. I also took the whole pot out with me to use the extra sauce to baste the ribs while grilling. Thanks for the tip it was awesome!
I have made country style ribs for years and they NEVER turned out this moist and juicy!!! I boiled in Guinness, Baby Ray BBQ Sauce, water, some cinnamon and an onion quartered, for an hour and a half. Then I put them on a foiled lined cookie sheet, basted them with new sauce and baked at 350 for 10 minutes, turned and basted again with more sauce for ten minutes!! They were the BEST I've ever made. The kids LOVED them too!!
I used country bone-in ribs...I didn't have onion so didn't add that to the sauce...and this was still a home-run! My ribs were fairly thick, so I was worried that the cooking times would be wrong, but they were right on. This is my husband's favorite food, and I've always been intimidated to try it (because I didn't think I could match his favorite BBQ joint) but no longer! This was a home run!
Rub ribs with any kind of rub and let sit in fridge for at least a half hour. Bring salted water to a boil and then add ribs and barbecue sauce and onion. Then slow boil for 40 minutes. (On my stove slow boil is about 5.) Sauce is too thin to use for anything else-try less water next time.
Realized at the last minute we had no gas left in the grill, so they went into the oven after a half hour on the stove simmering in the sauce. They stayed in the oven for about 30 minutes and fell off the bones. My family devoured them! One of my boys even suggested that I share this recipe with his 'favorite' restaurant in town so other people could eat ribs this good! Now that was a compliment!! My only mistake was not making more ribs.
This was my second try on grilling ribs and it was a success. The first time I ended up basting something similar to leather boots and no one ate them. This time however, people took home the leftovers. I was so proud and the ribs were wonderful. The prep time was so short and simple compared to other recipes and that is just what I needed!!! Great job on this recipe!!! Kim
I've made this several times and everybody raves about it. As recommended by others, I only use one bottle of barbeque sauce (whatever is on sale) and then when grilling, I baste with a good quality sauce. I like Diana's Gourmet. I also add a bottle of beer and some garlic and then top the pot up with water. I also find that 45 mins is usually long enough to boil them and I've done this the night before and stored in the fridge. The next day, this makes one of the quickest weekday meals. Thanks for the great recipe. I won't be making ribs any other way.
I only barbecued the ribs the first time I tried this recipe. After that, I usually boil them for 40 and then bake for 30. I love the suggestion to boil the ribs in BBQ sauce, though, and that's why I'm giving the 5-star review to this recipe. I'm making these ribs as I write this review, and I cannot wait to taste them. This is a great recipe, no matter how you make the ribs.
These were great! I used a mix of a few barbeque sauces that we had around, added garlic, and replaced the water with beer. I also dipped the ribs in the sauce each time I turned them on the grill. Very moist, very flavorful, very easy!!
I love it!! This recipe is so easy. I add 1 or 2 cans of guinness beer to the pot before adding water. Then after removing the ribs I reduce the sauce to a thicker consistency to baste the ribs on the grill.
These were very tender and delicious. Probably the best rib recipe I've ever used. I never did ribs much because they always turned out to tough for my taste, but these were very flavorful and easy to prepare. Thanks for sharing.
I just made these ribs tonight and had to come and give my raving reviews..I asked my hubby how he liked them and he said the only thing wrong with them was he wished I had made more..LOL.... I used sweet baby rays bbq sauce, and 2 bottles of beer to boil them in, and I used baby back ribs..They were fall of the bone tender and I boiled the sauce down and brushed it over the ribs while grilling ....I will be making these again!
This is the best rib recipe we’ve yet to try. We omitted the salt, used Bulls-Eye bbq sauce & added a couple of whole garlic cloves. We used close to 4lbs. of beef ribs & slow boiled them for approx. 50 minutes. Instead of grilling, we used the oven (475 – 15 minutes), basted several times & turned the ribs once. My mouth is actually watering just writing this review!
I've tried recipe after recipe for ribs. They always come out tough and tasteless or overcooked and tasteless. These ribs get a superior rating from everyone in my house. I usually only cook one slab, and we make do. They were on sale so I bought two big slabs and told my husband we'd just be eating the leftovers for several days. HA! ALL GONE! I quartered each slab and put them in my big glass soup pot with two bottles of sauce and enough water to cover. I microwaved them for about an hour on 7, then took them to the grill. One thing I really like about this recipe is nearly all the fat cooked out of them in the water. I did not use the water to baste. I grilled the meaty side first for about 5 minutes, then flipped them meaty side up and sauced them well, closed the grill and turned it as low as possible and let them go about 15 minutes.Then I turned the grill off and left them sitting another 15 minutes to keep warm and to 'set' the sauce. Delish! I would even serve these for guests!
These ribs are fabulous! My husband called them "restaurant ribs". I used Hunt's BBQ sauce which worked just fine. This recipe was actually fun to make because my husband did the outdoor grilling after I did the indoor portion on the stove - teamwork!
Decided to try this and it's a great concept for BBQ ribs. It's quick, and fast, but most of all it's tasty. I've given it 4 stars only because I altered it in my use. Instead of water, I used red wine. Then I boiled it for 1 hour. After that, I put the ribs(pork) in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes, then dipped them in the sauce they boiled in, instead of basting, then popped the ribs back in the oven for another 15 minutes. The result was very tender and tasty. Will make again with chicken next time.
This is a Great recipe. I've never made ribs before and this was easy. I made them for 14 people and everyone loved them. WILL make again. I used beef ribs instead of pork but that was the only change.
11/20/2003
This was a great recipe. I battled for years trying to find a BBQ sauce that I liked and even tried to find a good recipe, but to no avail. FINALLY I found a bottled type that was delicious. Shopping at a warehouse store I saw a huge bottle of Cattlemens. I thought I would try it and LOVED it. I will never use anything else, nothing is better than this. I tried the recipe useing my fav and it turned out great!! Thanks
We had to do 25 pounds of ribs! We used 3 bottles of sauce and then filled the pan with water. Then we boiled them up 5 pounds at a time, taking out one batch and adding aother until they were done. Although it was a little time comsuming the end product was worth it. We used a chipotle barbeque sauce and they were finger licking good!
Excellent! I have been making a version of this recipe for years in which I boil the ribs in plain water and then soak them overnight in BBQ sauce. I think this is even better. Boiling them in the BBQ sauce and onions gives them extra taste. I boiled them for 1 hour and let them sit in the BBQ sauce that they cooked in overnight. Everone LOVES my ribs and this just kicked it up a notch!
I've never made ribs before, but I always heard boiling them is the death of a good rib. This recipe was so easy and full of flavor, it was a great starting off point for ribs! Boiled for 45 minutes on medium, then finished them on the grill (grill was SUPER hot, so only about 4 minutes per side) They were great!!!!!!
If I could give this recipe a "6", I would!! These were the best ribs ever! I have never had bones actually falling off of country ribs as I removed them from the grill!! Actually, we don't have a grill, so they were coming off as they were removed from the George Foreman, but wow oh wow!! Amazing!! Hubby LOVED them, as did our 3 year old:) I will never make ribs any other way!!
okay...I have never made ribs before, but my husband said these were the BEST he has ever had. They were awesome. I boiled them for and hour and a half in the BBQ sauce and then broiled them as a grill was not available. I flipped them half way and re-basted them. They were awesome!!!
Having done ribs only a few times in a few different ways, this was the recipe I was looking for. Awesome fall off the bone tenderness and great flavour. The only variation due to unexpected visitors) was that I boiled the ribs for about 1h 20m instead of 40 minutes and grilled for maybe 10m (on high) just to get a nice glaze and grill marks. My question now is, what to do with the reduction? It has such a great smell and it seems a shame to simply dispose of it. Any ideas anyone?
08/28/2007
These were awesome! I used Sweet Baby Ray's sauce and apple juice instead of water to cover. My husband was upset that I only made 1 slab, so next time, I have to make 2!
The ribs were great. I took advice from others and only used one jar of sauce to boil them and a used fresh to bast with. I cooked them in the oven for about 20-25 mins covered then uncovered for 5-10 mins. I just let then set covered until ready to eat. Hubby loved them! Thanks
We do our ribs similar, but the steps are opposite. I grill ours on the BBQ grill or smoke them with charcoal/wood smoke until the color I desire. Then we put them in the oven and cover them with sauce in a lidded pan or roaster at about 275 degrees. An hour to two hours later they are so tender you can remove any bones with your fingers. Delicious.
These ribs are out of this world great! The only thing I changed was to sprinkle on some Pampered Chef Smoky BBQ rub before putting them on the grill. This gave them some extra flavor and also basted them with leftover sauce - yum!
This is pretty much the way I do my country ribs also. We have several family gatherings during the summer and I am the "rib cook". I do up 40lbs in 2 batches in a large pressure cooker @ about 3 min per lb. I use bourbon to thin the barbeque sauce. Use the grill for the grill marks by the time that the meat is well marked it is hot and ready to serve. Left over sauce......I freeze and reuse.
REALLY good. I will definitely make this again. I happened tyo use the recipe for the "A Very Popular BBQ sauce", and that made it a little labour intensive, but it really was a good alternative to some of the other recipes for ribs. aPPARENTLY making ribs is a rather complicated and involved process, so this recipe using that BBQ recipe, make a very tasty tender bunch of ribs.
These were nice, but not the best ribs that i have had. They were nice and tender, but still.... After i took the ribs out i let it simmer for at least a half an hour, and it still wasn't thick enough to put on the meat, even with the addition of cornflour. In the end everyone had been waiting so long to eat that i had to just braise them with another bottle of BBQ sauce we had in the cupboard, rather than using the marinade. This was a little dissapointing, as we had already used 2 bottles in the marinade, and it seemed a little wasteful. Overall the taste was good, but i dont think i will make them again.
So yummy, easy and tender. Added a few things to sauce while it cooked like apples, garlic, and honey to sweeten it up a little but I would totally do this exactly like the recipe if I wasn't feeling creative and KNOW they would still be great ribs!
Very good. Our gas grill wasn't working right so I just put them in a sheet pan lined with tin foil and broiled them for a few minutes on each side. These were very tasty. I did use the boneless country style ribs and reduced the sauce after boiling/simmering the ribs. I used the Bourbon Whiskey BBQ sauce recipe by Kevin on this site and it was perfect. Thanks Phoenix33_64 for posting this method. I bought some more country ribs to use this recipe again :)
Awesome! I doubled the cooking time and kept the pot as low as I could. Grilled just long enough to crisp up the bbq sauce. Next time I will cook in the crockpot and then grill. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly and even my husband was floored by how good this was! I used a mixture of bbq sauces I had available in the house (Open Pit Hickory, store brand Honey bbq) and it gave the ribs that much more flavor and personality. I also shared this recipe with my dad, who is a butcher and a cook and he loved it! This is definitely one to keep in your personal cookbook, thank you!
So the boyfriend and I decided to try our luck at ribs and found this recipe on here. We followed the recipe as written and the ribs turned out spectacular! We'll definitely be making these again and again!
A-mazing!!!! ours were gone in a flash! The kids loved them. Tender and so good. I only had a half bottle of bbq sauce, so I added water to it during the boil. Once I removed the ribs for grilling, I simmered the sauce way down. It was so good. I definately recommend this recipe.
I took another posters suggestion and used the bourbon whiskey bbq sauce recipe on this site. I never cooked my ribs directly in the sauce before. My family loved the added flavor. Instead of quartering the 1 onion, I halved 4 onions, cooked as directed but I then grilled the onion halves along with the ribs. It was a great combination. Thanks for the recipe.
Very tender and tasty. This was an easy way to cook ribs, I don't have a lot of experience with it. I was skeptical about boiling the ribs beforehand, and using bbq sauce, but that's what made it wonderful. I made the recipe exactly as written, and was impressed.
This was a great jumping off recipe! I rubbed my ribs with a rib rub, put them in the pot, covered with a bottle of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce (our fav), then covered in apple juice (something about cooking/marinating pork in apple juice, it's the bomb) then boiled for about 35-45 min. Then basted the ribs with a little more BBQ sauce, put em on the grill to get a little crispy on the outside. OMG! Ridiculous. FANTASTIC! I have to make these at least once a week now or I go through withdrawals.
These were delicious. I followed the recipe, however I may have added just a touch too much water. Next time I may try to add more BBQ sauce or less water. Still had a good flavor, but I think I would have liked a little more.
