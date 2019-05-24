One-Ingredient Sorbet

Make a healthy, no-added-sugar sorbet in mere minutes with this ingenious recipe! Use banana, strawberry, or a mixture of both! Get creative and use other frozen fruits, too.

Recipe by Magda

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place strawberries and bananas in separate containers or resealable plastic bags; freeze at least 2 hours or overnight.

  • Place strawberries in a food processor or blender and process until smooth.

  • Place bananas in a food processor or blender and process until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 0.4g; sodium 1.3mg. Full Nutrition
