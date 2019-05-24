One-Ingredient Sorbet
Make a healthy, no-added-sugar sorbet in mere minutes with this ingenious recipe! Use banana, strawberry, or a mixture of both! Get creative and use other frozen fruits, too.
This was very refreshing on a hot, humid day. I used both strawberries and bananas and enjoyed the flavour combo. My strawberries were very small so I add a few more. Thanks for sharing.
Left the strawberries a little chunky so that we could enjoy the added texture. Very tasty.
Quick n easy, Delicious. Loved it
Yeah!
Easy and refreshing, thanks.
Very easy and very good
