Mine Craft Creeper Cake

A must for any Minecraft-Fan! The notorious Minecraft Creeper might be the most dangerous enemy in the game, but it's more than welcome when it comes in the form of a chocolate cake! Prepare the chocolate cake according to your favorite recipe.

Recipe by Magda

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Decoration:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9-inch square pan.

  • Stir sugar, 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Add milk, vegetable oil, egg, and vanilla extract; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until batter is smooth. Beat in 1/2 cup boiling water. Pour into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Cut marzipan into 3 equal pieces. Add varying amounts of green food coloring to each piece to get different shades of green. Knead each piece separately to incorporate food coloring evenly.

  • Dust a flat work surface with 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar. Roll out each piece of marzipan into a thin rectangle. Cut into equal-sized squares.

  • Combine 1/3 cup confectioners' sugar and 1 tablespoon water in a shallow dish; stir, adding more water if needed, until mixture is the consistency of cream.

  • Dip the back of a marzipan square in the confectioners' sugar mixture and place on the outer edge of the cake. Arrange remaining squares, alternating the 3 shades of green, randomly over the cake from the outer edges to the center. Leave 3 squares of chocolate cake exposed in the center for the Creeper's eyes and mouth. Cut into marzipan on either side of the mouth to create its characteristic shape.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 59.7g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 328.8mg. Full Nutrition
