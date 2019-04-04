Broiler Casserole
A casserole cooked under the broiler! You can make it with different meats but they must be the sort that are tender with short cooking times e.g. good quality frying steak, or pork fillet.
Delicious! I found, however, that adding some mozerella or swiss cheese between the chicken and veggies, and sprinkling some seasoned breadcrumbs on top gives it what its missing. Er, maybe Im just a chicken parm addict.
The recipe turned out to be a soupy mess! There really isn't much to it and the spaghetti sauce overpowers any flavor the onion and peppers would have added. It would be a nice side dish, but left us wanting more as a main dish.Read More
Maybe add cooked pasta and Parmesan to give this recipe substance.
This has become a regular meal for me and my husband. It is a tasty meal that gets on the table in 15 minutes flat - a great speedy weeknight meal. I usually prepare the pan the night before so we can just put it in the broiler on a worknight. I serve with garlic bread and salad.
As a casserole, this isn't much of a dinner. I think it makes a lot more sense as a doctored-up sauce for pasta. I also added cheese, and probably should have added breadcrumbs to make the whole thing "stick together" like a casserole. So, over noodles, it's a good way to get more veggies in your diet.
delicious meal, served with asparagus with a raspberry sauce. Family loved it. I thought it would be more of a spaghetti sauce with chicken instead of gr. beef. but it wasn't it was delicious.
This recipe was delicious! I only used 1 tomato, added black olives, and used 22 ounces of spaghetti sauce.
I really liked this.. I did however make a few changes.. First I used a little of each green, yellow, and orange bell pepper and red onions. I also saute the chicken in about 2 tbsp of olive oil with salt and pepper to taste until lightly golden. Then added chicken and homemade sauce and at the last 15 mins I mixed in about 1/4 cup Grated Parmesan cheese.. Placed it over white rice and served..
