The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Substitute strawberry jam for the cherry jam if desired. You can also sandwich the layers together with buttercream instead of jam.
Instead of marzipan, you could use 14 ounces of store-bought white fondant icing instead. You can decorate the cake further with Minecraft cake toppers, available online, or you could even use the Minecraft LEGO(R) Steve and Creeper figurines.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
837 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 121.6g; fat 38.4g; cholesterol 104.5mg; sodium 405.7mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.