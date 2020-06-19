Vegan Meringues

These intrigued me enough that I had to try them just for fun. I was pretty shocked they worked! Here are a whole bunch of random notes: 1: If you have lots of extra liquid, just toss it. The recipe is pretty huge on its own. 2: If you have a stand mixer, use it! Mine batch whipped up after 10 minutes, but my arm was dying. I was wishing I'd broken out the Kitchenaid. 3: Don't skip the vanilla. The flavor was weirdly funky before that addition. 4: If you have a large star piping tip (Wilton 1M or 2D), go ahead and give it a try. The small star was tough to pipe, but once I switched it was easy. 5: Along with parchment I also tried silpat mats (worked!) seasoned stoneware (didn't work) and mini cupcake tins (unsprayed didn't work, sprayed sort of worked but the bottoms were oily. Ew.) 6: Moisture will really affect these after baking. I did dishes while these were on the pans nearby, and they were much softer and stickier than 10 minutes before. I don't think you could sandwich frosting or jam between them like for macarons, or store them for more than a day. I'm giving these three stars because although these are cool and tasted fine, I don't think they'd be useful for an actual dessert.

