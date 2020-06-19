These vegan meringues use the liquid from a tin of chickpeas as the substitute for egg whites - genius! Use these vegan meringues wherever you would use egg white meringue such as summer fruit pavlova and Eton mess.
Easy and delicious recipe. My can of chickpeas gave me 3/4 cup of liquid, so I adjusted the recipe for the whole amount. I suggest using sodium free chickpeas as the regular kind have a savory aftertaste. Thank you for the recipe.
These intrigued me enough that I had to try them just for fun. I was pretty shocked they worked! Here are a whole bunch of random notes: 1: If you have lots of extra liquid, just toss it. The recipe is pretty huge on its own. 2: If you have a stand mixer, use it! Mine batch whipped up after 10 minutes, but my arm was dying. I was wishing I'd broken out the Kitchenaid. 3: Don't skip the vanilla. The flavor was weirdly funky before that addition. 4: If you have a large star piping tip (Wilton 1M or 2D), go ahead and give it a try. The small star was tough to pipe, but once I switched it was easy. 5: Along with parchment I also tried silpat mats (worked!) seasoned stoneware (didn't work) and mini cupcake tins (unsprayed didn't work, sprayed sort of worked but the bottoms were oily. Ew.) 6: Moisture will really affect these after baking. I did dishes while these were on the pans nearby, and they were much softer and stickier than 10 minutes before. I don't think you could sandwich frosting or jam between them like for macarons, or store them for more than a day. I'm giving these three stars because although these are cool and tasted fine, I don't think they'd be useful for an actual dessert.
I made these by hand & it was much easier to start than eggs. I would suggest lowering the temperature for the last 10 minutes & cook them for longer. this is a wonderfull recipe for when you have leftover chickpea fluid. I did not add the vanilla & it made it taste odd, but great.
This is unbelievably good. You can't tell the difference if you follow the recipe do NOT omit the vanilla extract. It is needed to fool your taste buds. No one could tell this was vegan. Will definitely make it again.
I really enjoyed making these. Follow the advice of the other people on here about them though. I accidentally used a smidge too much of vanilla essence and they took aagggggeeeeessssss to bake. Best recipe I've found soo far
Just like egg white meringues!!! I followed the directions exactly and got amazing results! These turned out perfectly. Vegans and meat eaters alike loved them. I added small chocolate chunks in the centers of 1/2 of them. Those worked great too.
This is the first time I’ve made meringues EVER so I wasn’t skilled at all in this case. The recipe is pretty foolproof: drain the chickpea liquid, add the sugar and cream of tartar, and whip it. I didn’t experience any difficulties in this case. I added vanilla chai tea mix and it gave these a really delicious, unique flavor. But these are more of a crunchy meringue, but I think you could adjust the cooking time to make them chewy inside (if that’s what you’re into). Overall, LOVE this recipe.
They look and taste great! I have made a batch using peppermint extract and a batch using almond extract. If using peppermint, I recommend adding a 1/2 tsp of vanilla, as well. It helps the meringues taste less like mouthwash. ??
They were not bad, but not great either. They didn't really have the chewy inner texture that I remember meringues having. I used no salt chickpeas, however the meringue still very much tasted like the bean, which was just slightly disappointing as I was expecting the flavour to not come through.
i tried this recipe and i didn’t really like it. I definitely prefer regular meringues, but this is a great vegan alternative! the timing in the oven was great, and the came out with a perfect texture, just not a taste that i particularly liked
A problem with this recipe is it lists white sugar- which is commonly processed with bone char to give it its color. That being said, if you're vegan and making this recipe, the sugar you buy is likely vegan (unless you haven't checked), so no problem, but I wish they had listed vegan sugar in the ingredients. My only other concern is I found my meringues didn't need the full 90 mins, otherwise great recipe!
These were so good. Followed directions, except for the following: I used peppermint flavor and added a small drop of red food coloring; baked at 225 for 90 minutes then left in oven until cool. These are so light and delicate I may never go back to egg whites!
