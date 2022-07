Turkey Meatballs

My best friend was looking for a healthier way to make spaghetti and meatballs, using ingredients that she already had in her pantry. And the Lower Sodium Rice A Roni and turkey breast were things that she had on hand. This can be a great heart healthy version of meatballs with just a couple tweaks. I lowered the amount of sodium by using a quarter of the seasoning packet from the Lower Sodium version of Rice-A-Roni. The fat and cholestrol can further be lowered by using egg whites instead of whole eggs. And I baked the meatballs for 15 minutes by themselves in the oven and then poured the French Onion Soup mixture (to eliminate the high sodium from the French Onion Soup mix, you could use just plain low sodium beef broth) over them, instead of pan frying. They came out looking like Porcupine Meatballs and were delicious! Thank you Chrstie for sharing this recipe!