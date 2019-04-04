Turkey Meatballs

This is a main dish, ground turkey meatballs made with instant rice and simmered in onion soup. Tastes great!! Serve with veggies - the rice is already inside!

By Christie

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In slow cooker, combine onion soup mix with enough water to fill slow cooker halfway. Set slow cooker to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until soup boils.

  • Meanwhile, to make meatballs: In a large bowl combine turkey with rice and flavoring mix and mix together; then add egg beat and mix well. Form mixture into 2 inch balls and brown in a large skillet over medium high heat.

  • Once soup is boiling, add browned meatballs to slow cooker and cook for 3 hours on medium setting, 6 hours on low setting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 48.4g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 272.2mg; sodium 2212.8mg. Full Nutrition
