Turkey Meatballs

This recipe was bland and very boring. Adding rice-a-roni to the meatballs did little to the overall flavor. Just made it very starchy. When done all I had was some overcooked meatballs in an onion broth. I had to make gravy with some of the broth to salvage the meal. My family was not impressed and I would not make this one again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
08/28/2004
i was pretty disappointed with this one mostly because it took forever and wasn't very good in the end. I ended up chopping up some onions, peppers and mushrooms and putting the meatballs in some spaghetti sauce over some pasta with a little parmesan. everybody liked the end result but it had nothing to do with the initial recipe
My best friend was looking for a healthier way to make spaghetti and meatballs, using ingredients that she already had in her pantry. And the Lower Sodium Rice A Roni and turkey breast were things that she had on hand. This can be a great heart healthy version of meatballs with just a couple tweaks. I lowered the amount of sodium by using a quarter of the seasoning packet from the Lower Sodium version of Rice-A-Roni. The fat and cholestrol can further be lowered by using egg whites instead of whole eggs. And I baked the meatballs for 15 minutes by themselves in the oven and then poured the French Onion Soup mixture (to eliminate the high sodium from the French Onion Soup mix, you could use just plain low sodium beef broth) over them, instead of pan frying. They came out looking like Porcupine Meatballs and were delicious! Thank you Chrstie for sharing this recipe!
