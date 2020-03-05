Coco-Nutty Granola

I was looking for an affordable way to make delicious, healthy granola. I like the complex flavors, including the mix of molasses and Mexican vanilla. It goes great with milk, yogurt, as an ice cream topping, or just by itself! Enjoy!

By ArdyVardy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
23 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Combine oats, coconut, pecans, almonds, sea salt, flax seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, paprika, and ginger in a large bowl. Spread evenly on the lined baked sheet.

  • Stir 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons coconut oil, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar, honey, molasses, and vanilla extract together in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Pour over oat mixture and mix with a spoon until evenly coated.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring halfway through, until granola is evenly browned, about 20 minutes. Cool completely before storing.

Cook's Note:

This recipe is a little on the saltier side to balance out all of the sweet elements. I used Maldon(R) salt, which is a chunkier, larger-grained salt. If you want to use table salt, use 1/2 teaspoon, or whatever saltiness you desire. You can even taste a little before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 12.5g; sodium 413.3mg. Full Nutrition
