Banana Ice Cream Topping
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 146.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.6g 3 %
carbohydrates: 36.1g 12 %
dietary fiber: 4.3g 17 %
sugars: 21.7g
fat: 0.6g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
cholesterol: 0.6mg
vitamin a iu: 96.7IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 28 %
vitamin c: 10.4mg 17 %
folate: 24.2mcg 6 %
calcium: 43.7mg 4 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 34.9mg 13 %
potassium: 456mg 13 %
sodium: 6.6mg
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 5.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
