Banana Ice Cream Topping

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My home recipe for warm bananas to top your bowl of ice cream. You get the perfect mixture between hot and cold.

By xamxb

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Place bananas in a saucepan over high heat; cook and stir until bananas become a chunky paste, about 5 minutes. Turn temperature down to medium, and mix brown sugar, milk, cinnamon, and vanilla extract into saucepan. Stir until all ingredients are well combined, about 5 minutes.

Tips

Cooks Note:

You can wait until the topping has cooled or serve it warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 6.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2016
I liked this topping even though it isn't very pretty. The flavor is excellent but I think the cinnamon is too much. I love cinnamon but used less than half called for. This is a nice "change of pace" for a casual dessert. Read More
