Daddy Eddie's Roast Pork (Pernil), Puerto Rican-Style

46 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Pernil is roasted pork shoulder, seasoned to the max. It is served with rice and beans, salad, or sweet plantains.

By Daddy Eddie

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
4 hrs
additional:
9 hrs
total:
13 hrs 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine garlic cloves, olive oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, and black pepper in a mortar and pestle; mash into a paste.

    Advertisement

  • Cut deep slits into pork with a small knife. Stuff slits with garlic paste; rub any remaining paste over pork.

  • Place pork in a plastic roasting bag and put in a roasting pan with a rack. Let marinate in the refrigerator, 8 to 48 hours.

  • Take pork out of the refrigerator, uncover, and bring to room temperature, 1 to 2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Roast pork skin-side down in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 2 hours. Flip pork and continue roasting, skin-side up, until juices run clear and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), 2 to 4 hours more.

Cook's Note:

Mash garlic paste in a sturdy bowl with the back of a spoon if you don't have a mortar and pestle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 111.6mg; sodium 966.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/19/2022