Daddy Eddie's Roast Pork (Pernil), Puerto Rican-Style

1st time making Pernil after eating it for a lifetime. The rub and the slow roasting made all the difference. One suggestion, if you like the skin crispy (as us Puerto Ricans do), I recommend you kick up the oven to 400 degrees for the last half hour.
It cooked longer than expected. I also left the fat on because its the best part to me. I did 300° for 5 hours covered and raised it to 400° uncovered. My Dominican husband seasoned it but used basically the same. lime,garlic,adobo,sazon,sofrito, salt,oregano I think that's it. also my pernil was 8-9pounds thats probably why it took longer
This is going into my 'favorite ' file. Absolutely delicious. Made it exactly as written--except I didn't have time to marinate it. Can't wait to see if that makes it even more scrumptious! Served with mashed potatoes and gravy made from drippings. NOTE: it only took my cut of shoulder roast 2 hours to get to 145 degrees. Don't over cook!
I had a roast that was already seasoned with adobo but I wanted more of that Puerto Rican flavor. Made it like the recipe says. Flavorful, moist. A little bit of Borinquén in Minnesota. Reminds me of roast pork on a spit.
I made this for Christmas dinner, but I used a fresh ham, a much larger cut of pork. It was over 18 lbs. with the bone in. I had the bone removed but the skin left on. I tripled this recipe and placed some horizontally under the skin, some into the cavity where the bone had been, some into deep cuts in the meat, and the rest rubbed all around the outside. I let it marinate 2 days. It was the most flavorful pork I have had, and I have been making a fresh ham for 30 years. This is now my Christmas recipe.
I will make this again. The only reason for not 5 stars is because it was way too salty using the amount in the recipe. The drippings in the pan were a fair amount of olive oil and dried on meat juices. I put the olive oil in a saucepan, put water in the drippings and boiled it until they came loose. After making a roux with the olive oil and a couple of large spoons of flour, I adding the drippings and water as needed to make a delicious gravy.
This is by far the best recipe I have tried, it came out Amazing! sidenote: I didnt have a big enough pilón so I used a bender to mix the ingredients, I substituted the olive oil for Herbs de Province oil. Not to offend original recipe but i found everything I make with this oil is amazing. I also used an oven bag filled with a can of beer. *If you ever want to just let it cook without worrying about burning it get an oven bag
It came out perfect!!! I baked it at 350 deg. for the time specified and I kicked up the oven to 400 deg. for the last 30 minutes of cooking . I added caraway seeds , cilantro, ham seasoning and a little liquid smoke. I did not have to add any salt at all when done ( I love salt on my food!!!). Thank you for a wonderful recipe for fresh pork shoulder!!!!!
Daddy Eddie's Roast Pork (Pernil), Puerto Rican-Style
Servings Per Recipe: 8 Calories: 355
% Daily Value *
protein: 31.8g 64 %
carbohydrates: 2.2g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 23.7g 36 %
saturated fat: 6.9g 35 %
cholesterol: 111.6mg 37 %
vitamin a iu: 87.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 12.1mg 93 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 28 %
vitamin c: 2.6mg 4 %
folate: 9.4mcg 2 %
calcium: 49.2mg 5 %
iron: 2.6mg 14 %
magnesium: 29.6mg 11 %
potassium: 468.1mg 13 %
sodium: 966.2mg 39 %
thiamin: 0.8mg 79 %
calories from fat: 213.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.