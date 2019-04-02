Runzas II (Bierocks)

1 of 41

Rating: 3 stars Well no one in our house can eat MSG so that made this one questionable! But it is much like a recipe for something I had in Colorado (diff name but can't remember it at the moment!). You really don't need the MSG - just cook the cabbage in chicken or beef broth. Use Mrs. Dash for extra zing and it is a very good sandwich. You can also use refrigerated dough instead of bread dough - just as good! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars just like my aunt used to make. add one can of cream of celery soup to ground beef after draing grease for added flavor I also put mozarella shredded cheese in mine and sometimes sliced mushrooms. get creative I sometimes spread pizza sauce first then the meat cooked without the cabbage add cheese and mushrooms and it is a pizza runza Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipie very similar to my mom's recipie. she did not add MSG she would add lipton onion soup mix to the ground beef as well as cabbage and onions. A lot more flavorful to those of you who said it was too bland! Next time I make these I think I will try the cheese! Yummy! Helpful (26)

Rating: 3 stars we call these cabbage burgers...the trick here is to salt and pepper your hamburger mixture well...it will save time if you make the meat mixture the night before and put it in the fridge then you can make your bundles the next day Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe I got from a college roommate for this called them Fleischbrooks. I've always loved them. I didn't put in MSG though. I usually put in some cumin and I like that taste. When they come out of the oven I like to cut open the top and sprinkle in the cheese and top with some sour cream. One thing though--The bread dough should probably be brought up to room temperature. I thawed mine in the refrigerator and it was impossible to roll out the dough until had warmed up. I like the idea of spreading butter on the finished product. Maybe some garlic powder or some other seasoning in the melted butter might be tasty too Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars We make this even easier by using the prepared cole slaw (shredded cabbage & carrots) bought in the produce section. To cheat even more we put it on store-bought potato hamburger buns. If I use very lean meat I add some water and simmer to add moistness. A boullion cube or 2 will add flavor as well. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Sharon Sharon Super Duper; I had this recipe years ago and had lost.A German lady in Kansas gave it to me. The only addition I make is a whisper of allspice. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I've only used cabbage in cole slaw so when my produce shipment came this week I was looking for a different way to use the cabbage. This recipe is excellent. I used 93/7 hamburger and drained and rinsed. I added water and 2 beef bouillon cubes to the onion and cabbage while it was wilting at the recommendation of other reviews. I did not add the MSG and instead added plenty of salt and pepper. The flavor was excellent. My only problem was that some of the bottoms of the Bierocks were too thin and broke through. I would make the dough thicker in the center next time and make sure there wasn't too much liquid in my filling mixture. Helpful (9)