Runzas (Bierocks)

OK, the four star rating is probably my failure, not the recipe maker's... but I could not make this recipe work, even though the results were delicious anyway! I went to two grocery stores and could not find frozen bread dough. I found of course Pillsbury croissants, biscuits, pizza dough, etc. but no frozen uncooked dough. I ended up getting what I thought were frozen rolls but when I opened the bag, I saw that they were pre-cooked vs. dough. So I ended up making sliders basically, but they were still good. Also I have never cooked cabbage and I only had room in my saucepan for half a head, and had to use another pan for the meat! So I have leftovers. Maybe I will try making my own bread dough... but I would love to find a recipe for these that includes bread instructions because I don't know what time to start making them and prep ahead. Thanks for the yummy recipe; maybe one day I'll figure out how to make it for real!