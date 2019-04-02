Runzas (Bierocks)

My mother-in-law introduced me to this and it kinda stuck. I am from Iowa, now in Kentucky, and the only way I can get this is by making it at home.

By Krista tank

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw out frozen bread dough; cut each roll into 3 pieces and set aside. Brown beef and cabbage in a large skillet, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll out bread dough and cut into squares. Place a spoonful of the beef/cabbage mixture onto the center of each dough square. Sprinkle cheese on top, fold over and pinch sides to seal. Rub a bit of oil on the outside of each pastry.

  • Place in a 9x13 inch baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
750 calories; protein 41.2g; carbohydrates 79.9g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 1221.7mg. Full Nutrition
