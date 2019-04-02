Runzas (Bierocks)
My mother-in-law introduced me to this and it kinda stuck. I am from Iowa, now in Kentucky, and the only way I can get this is by making it at home.
This is a great recipe. I've been making them for a long time. A little hint, try using Rhodes, "Texas Sized" frozen roll dough. This makes them the perfect size and alot easier to make. They must be rolled out very thin.Read More
These were alright the first day. A little bland. Not very good reheated because the cabbage breaks down.Read More
Fabulous! Very easy to make, although I cheated a bit. I used pre-made croissant dough (garlic-butter flavor). Because the ground beef and cabbage are cooked before going into the oven, it only took 10 minutes to toast up the croissant dough before it was done. The end product was excellent. My husband said this is one of the best allrecipes’ recipe yet.
Good recipe. Our family has been making these for decades. We use homemade potato dough,ground beef ,onion, garlic,rinsed and drained sauerkraut,cabbage,salt,pepper,and worcestershire sauce. Cook all together (except the dough!)drain off liquid,fill dough balls and bake.Serve with catsup, mustard, pickles...whatever you like.Thanks for reminding me about an old family favourite comfort food !!
These Bierocks are delicious. We made our own bread using the Country White Bread recipe on this site instead of frozen dough. I also added some Worcestershire sauce, onions, garlic, seasoned pepper, hot paprika and salt. I mixed the cheese in the meat/onion/cabbage mixture after it had cooled and spooned into the dough. Yummy! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Wonderful! Really tastes like Runzas! I did add onion, garlic and a bit of green peppers and seasoning to the meat and cabbage mixture. I also mixed shredded mozzarella and Swiss cheese instead of the plain mozzarella. One reviewer said to brush melted butter over the top after baking; I did that and it made it so much better!! The kids even liked them! I will make these again!
I love to make these. Do as others said and add onion and garlic and plenty of salt and pepper. A slice of swiss cheese is awesome. I also make a mixture of ketchup and a bit of mustard for dipping them in. Also lightly butter after they are done. These reheat in the microwave nicely on a low setting.
good, but not as good as my mom's. definately better than the resturants in NE :) do add garlic and onion though.
This was a really good recipe! I rounded up the beef to 2 lbs, also used more mozzarella cheese,a diced onion, and two cloves of garlic. There were rave reviews from my family and friends for this labor day get together we had tonight and they want this to be a regular recipe in our household. I did take a users advice to use Rhodes Texas Rolls, and once I got tired of rolling one roll at a time I started squishing two together and rolling that to make a larger runza, which were ate up easily. And that made it all a little easier. Oh yeah, season to suit your own taste... I liked Jane's Crazy Salt Mix for this recipe. One last change... I used melted butter on the runza's instead of oil. Thanks for the recipe this was AWESOME!!! PS. For picky cabbage haters, it cooks down alot and you don't really taste it much, it is more of a filler in these great sandwiches.
I made 1/2 recipe, which made 10. I used 20 regular Rhodes dinner rolls (not Texas-size as others suggested) and combined 2 rolls for each one. I added a small chopped onion, garlic, 2 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. pepper & 1 tbs. Worcestershire sauce. The next time I made them, I'll probably just mix the cheese in w/the meat mixture. They were very brown in 40 minutes. A little bland, but very good. My family liked them.
I seasoned the meat to my taste and used croissant dough because I had it on hand. Also added onions & garlic to the meat. Delish!
Oh, these are yummy. I'm not real good w/dough so I first tried canned french bread. Then I tried using frozen rolls. I had a hard time keeping the mixture inside the dough while baking. I also added the cheese to the mix before stuffing to save a step.
Best recipe for Runzas that I have found. I added mushrooms and swiss cheese to half of them. They were so soft and yummy. Very easy to fix also!
Family enjoyed. I did something wrong though - I did everything ahead of time except for baking. As a result, the bread dough rose and we ended up with 9 loaves of bread with a little meat in them! Will just bake and then warm next time. Froze leftovers and it all still tastes very good. Kids have enjoyed in their lunch boxes too - just heat in microwave (on defrost setting) wrap in foil and it stays warm enough till lunch time.
Yummy. Added onion and garlic for more flavor
This recipe is pretty bland but with a few adjustments comes out awesome!! I added a small chopped onion, minced garlic and rosemary along with the pepper and salt. My suggestion...taste the mixture and make sure it has enough flavor beforehand. I used frozen dinner roll dough nuggets, thawed and let rise and combined two. You will need flour sprinkled to help roll out the dough. I also made four from a can of crescent rolls...I put one rectangle in a ball and rolled out. A pinch of shredded Italian cheese mix helps keep it moist inside and you wouldn't know it had cheese in it. Husband loved the roll ones and kids liked both but preferred the crescent ones. I brushed both with olive oil before baking...mine only took 40 minutes. Will be making these a lot more often!
Made this a couple times - once as is and the second time I substituted sauerkraut for the cabbage. Liked the tartness of the sauerkraut but would definitely make it as is again.
This recipe is soooooo easy! The people I served it to thought I must have been in the kitchen all day! They were delicious, and have become a family regular. Thank You so much for this wonderful recipe! This also puts a spin on our "normal" family dishes!!!!
I love these. I got a little crazy making different fillings for these, but they're great to make in advance and freeze for those days that you know will be to busy and stop and cook.
I didn't really like these at first...so I made some with american cheese slices and finely chopped onion, and some garlic powder...made all the difference in the world. They are even better the next day- cold!
These were awesome! I followed the recipe for proportions and cook times but did take the suggestion of others to season the meat and cabbage with a bit of dried onion, seasoning salt, garlic, coriander, and marjoram. I also stirred the cheese right into the meat filling after cooking. All kids and Hubby loved this. I mean really loved this. :) Good mom moment on a new and yummy dinner.
Love Runzas! Can't leave Nebraska without stopping at the restaraunt. When I can't get back home for a while, this recipe is the next best thing. My daughters, 5,4 & 2, love having their own little "stuffed rock" to eat (individual servings) My favorite version at the restaraunt is the Swiss Mushroom Runza. At home, I mix up some mushroom & gravy sauce & use swiss in a few runza (my hubby doesn't like mushrooms) Once, I make a weak bbq&cheddar version (didn't add a lot of sauce just enough to flavor meat) Hubby LOVED that one, kids too.
I changed this up a little. I used frozen spinach instead of cabbage and added some sausage, dry onion and minced garlic. My kids (17 & 11) loved it! Huge hit!
Loved the idea of these....meat and cheese in a neat little package. This recipe is pretty bland for my taste but it's easy to customize. Maybe next time I'll try pepper jack cheese or adding peppers to the mixture. I look forward to making them again.
My kids grew up on these - yes, we're from Iowa, too. Used to be able to get them at local fast food restaurants! Would definitely follow the suggestion to use Rhodes Texas-sized dough - and yes, they must be rolled THIN!
I used Grands biscuits (buttermilk, original) and they turned out delicious. I even brushed melted butter on top of the biscuits before baking and they turned out golden and beautiful. I even added a picture. Definitely worth trying.
I was craving Runza, and althogh there is one right down the street from me, I thought Id give this a try and so glad I did! Fixed the craving and so easy to make. I added way more cabbage, by mistake, oh well. Added some chopped onion and used ground turkey.
Very good recipe. I used canned cresent rolls instead of bread dough the second time I made it and they were much easier to work with and tasted better.
I moved from NE and while I was pregnant I CRAVED Runzas, but didn't have them in my new town. I add an envelope of onion soup to my cabbage and beef. Tastes so good, thanks for sharing!!
I made these exactly as written (without the onion and garlic as others suggested) and thought they were great. I think they would also be very good with the onion and garlic. We will definately be making these again.
I've been making these for a couple of years and am just getting around to doing a review! I make them all and wrap the leftover ones in foil and freeze them. When reheated alowly in the microwave they taste great - such a quick and easy meal or snack!! We always use american cheese instead of mozzarella. We love them!
These were good. Added more seasoning which i knew id have to do. Being from Texas, we like food spicier, so we ended up dipping them in Tabasco. Fiance said we should "Texan them up" with jalapeno, garlic, cayenne and a little chili powder and cumin on the meat. LOL....But we did try the authentic way, and it was good. We like to play with recipies though. THANKS!!
Brings me back to a Nebraska restaurant! I love these things! Will be showing my Iowa fiance how great these are soon! She's never had one!
These were great. I ended up making alot so I froze the leftovers. I will definetly make these again. Thanks for the recipe
These are awesome and simple. My boyfriend just about died with delight. They are great with some hot german mustard on the side or brwon gravy (the kind from the packet works great).
This is a keeper but I cheated. Instead of bread dough (too much time), I lined the bottom of a casserole dish with a pre-made pie crust, baked for 10 minutes, then filled it with everything & topped it with another pie crust. I also added a bag of shredded hash browns to the mixture.
These were delicious. My husband must have said at least 5 times during dinner how good they were. I made these with the 1 lb frozen bread dough (3 of them). I cut each 1 lb dough into 3 sections and I thought it was a nice dough to filling ratio. I did add plenty of salt and pepper. Next time I will try adding garlic. I baked these only about 20-25 minutes and they came out perfect. Thanks for a great recipe! This one is a keeper!
My hubby loved these. I added 2 TBSP italian seasoning. I also used the recipe "Italian Bread using a bread machine" from this site. (one recipe of the bread I split into six then rolled and filled each with 1/3 cup of filling and about 2 TBSP mozza cheese, then I rubed the outside with oil and baked them for about 35 mins. They turned out great. Perfect size for my hubby''s lunch. But these recipe did make about 22 of them!! Great will make again.
I thought it was great. I also took the advice of others and added onions and garlic to the meat. The only advice I would give is make sure you get a really good seal on the dough or all of your cheese will bubble out and burn on your pan.
Very good and very easy! Used frozen bread dough.
Really good! I've been wanting to make Runzas for a long time and finally got around to it. I used this recipe, but like other reviewers, I sauteed chopped onions with the ground beef and cabbage. I also added garlic powder, and lots of salt and pepper to give the filling good flavor. I brushed the dough with butter and sprinkled a bit of garlic powder and salt on top. These were a hit!
Wonderful! I added sauteed onions and mushrooms. I stretched my dough to far, they came out more like calzones, only two to a cookie sheet! But I wanted to use all the filling. Will try to restrain myself next time.
So good. I followed some of the other suggestions plus added my own twist. I only used 1/4 of a cabbage since we are not so big on cabbage. I added a medium onion, 2 TBS minced garlic, 1 TBS worcestershire, 1 lb shredded cheddar cheese. I added everything to the skillet except the cheese. When the hamburger was done browning, I shut off the stove and then mixed in the cheese. It only needed to bake 50 minutes. Once cooled, I sliced a few in half and added a slice of American Cheese. SOOO Good!!
ok so I just came to this recipe for a different type of bierock. I got the Rhodes texas rolls. They come in balls. I rolled out each one, folded it over and pinched the sides. I put a slice of swiss in before, forgot on some and just put it on top. I use a big electric skillet for the ingredients. I added half a big onion, the cabbage, and beef and let it all cook down. I may try the regular Rhodes rolls or just stay with my rolled out flaky biscuits.
These didn't have much flavor to me.
Great recipe. The only changes I would suggest it so make more, smaller rolls and to put the cheese inside the rolls.
Good base recipe. Not as good as mom's though. Had never heard of the cheese part but it was good. Definitely add onion and garlic, we always do. We also add caraway seed which goes really well with the cabbage and beef. About 1/2 teaspoon can be more or less depending on taste. Also rub the outside with butter as soon as they come out of the oven... mmm!
My husband keeps asking for these. They are great the same night or as leftovers!!
These were a HUGE hit in our house! I didn't have shredded cheese so I used slices. I put the cheese on the dough then a scant 1/3 cup of the meat filling and folded it up. I did alot of pinching and rolling the dough to make sure it stayed together and it did. Put seam side down on the baking sheet and the cheese will then be on top and will ooze throughout the meat mixture when cooking. I used the Rhodes dough but will make my own in the bread machine next time to add variety...whole wheat, herbs etc. The possibilities here are endless. You can fill with anything. Can't wait to experiment.
OK, the four star rating is probably my failure, not the recipe maker's... but I could not make this recipe work, even though the results were delicious anyway! I went to two grocery stores and could not find frozen bread dough. I found of course Pillsbury croissants, biscuits, pizza dough, etc. but no frozen uncooked dough. I ended up getting what I thought were frozen rolls but when I opened the bag, I saw that they were pre-cooked vs. dough. So I ended up making sliders basically, but they were still good. Also I have never cooked cabbage and I only had room in my saucepan for half a head, and had to use another pan for the meat! So I have leftovers. Maybe I will try making my own bread dough... but I would love to find a recipe for these that includes bread instructions because I don't know what time to start making them and prep ahead. Thanks for the yummy recipe; maybe one day I'll figure out how to make it for real!
My family loved this recipe (especially my husband and even my VERY picky 5 year old) and I couldn't believe how easy it was! The only changes I made were added onion, and garlic salt, and used both mozarella and cheddar cheese, next time I think I might at some mushrooms!
Yum! I knew my husband and I would love these , but was surprised when my 7 & 3 year old kids loved them too. I did make a substitution using ground buffalo instead of ground beef - had to add a little olive oil to prevent it from getting dry. I did add onions and garlic too and brushed with some melted butter when they were done. I will be making these again.
easy to make but very bland. Next time I will try more cheese, possibly a mixture of different cheeses. Being from the South, I wll add some hot sauce to it as well.
Good, Not as good as Grandma's but nothing ever is. My family loved them. I thought they needed more flavor. I added onion lots of salt and garlic and a das of worceshire. I brushed the top with butter when they came out.
These were the first runzas/bierocks I've ever eaten. They weren't bad, but they also weren't what I expected. They seemed a little on the bland side. I thought the cabbage would give a nice rich flavor to the meat, but it wasn't so. I asked my mom about it and she said she'd always found bierocks a little bland, so I guess mine were as they should be. Anyway, I probably won't bother making them again because I like something a little more flavorful.
FANTASTIC!
I have made these several times, and I don't change a thing! I love these its one of my favorites. My Grandmother was so impressed that her "baby girl" could cook so well!
We've made these in our family as long as I can remember, but used sauerkraut instead of cabbage. They are much more flavorful, with or without cheese.
my family loved these, I also used the country white recipe from this site it worked perfectly, after rolling them let them rise for 30 min. Definitly add garlic and I also added worcestire sauce, cumin, and a little oregano. Since hubby likes things with a kick I also added diced jalepenos when adding the cheese.
I have been making these for years. I use frozen roll bread dough. They are the perfect size for appetizer sized runzas. I also add a dab of stone ground mustard to the meat for some pizzazz!
Amazing thank you for the recipe. I remember these from when I was a kid and it took a lot of searching before I found this. "mostly because I was spelling it wrong lol ! " great recipe the only thing I did different " I added about 1/2 cup of some good german lagger an then slowly cooked it off before stuffing the Bierock excellent !
This reminds me so much of my hometown chain, Runza Hut. I seriously cheated and bought self rise dinner rolls, flatted them out and filled them up. Really yummy and easy. I now have a freezer full for lunches and snacks on hand without the effort. Thanks!
I love this recipe I have had it before but tonight I made it myself!! I did make a few changes though I used about half of the cabbage and added mushrooms and onions because well everything is better with them!! I also added garlic powder. I also rolled out the dough into a circle and sealed them using a fork just to make it look a little bit nicer!!! I left out the oil and let them cook and when they were done I glazed them with melted butter and some more garlic powder!!
I love these, but what I did different was put them in low-fat tortilla's and roll like burrito and back till crispy. Much lighter this way. I also added onion, garlic and Swiss is the best.
Tasty. I bought some dough from a local bagel place and used that. Let it rise for about 2 hours. I don't own a rolling pin so I did my best to roll out the dough with my hands. Also substituted cheddar for the mozzarella as I didn't have any. This would be relatively bland without the cheese. This could definitely use some onion and garlic, perhaps some other seasonings. It is very similar to a meat "pocket" we get from our local European bakery however theirs has no cheese and has more flavour to it. This was definitely worth the effort though and I will make it again with some changes.
This recipe was perfect. They came out exactly as I remember them tasting. Even my kids devoured them. They were still delicious and soft the next day too. My bit of advice to newbies like me is make sure your dough is completely defrosted otherwise you create a lot of extra work for yourself :)
I agree it needs onions and garlic. Otherwise I loved the ease of making it with Rhodes Frozen Dough!
added a bit of caraway seed too. :)
These were good, but not what I was expecting. They seemed dry.
I learned this recipe from my German sister-in-law who makes it with homemade dough. Trying to save time, I started using Rhodes frozen dinner rolls, which i roll out in a thin circle, so the finished product looks like a half moon fried pie shape. I don't like the bread to be too thick. I add chopped mushrooms and onions into the burger/cabbage mixture while it is cooking, then i mix shredded Swiss cheese into the meat mixture after i remove it from the heat. I could eat these every week, i just wish they weren't so time consuming to make! Love them :)
I wasn't sure about using frozen dough, but it turned out nicely. I added fresh onions, garlic and sweet peppers and brushed them with olive oil. I had a few pieces of bread left over so I opened a can of apple pix filling, put a nice heaping of the filling on the dough, sprinkled some cinnamon and nutmeg on top then sealed the dough with a fork and we had a nice dessert to go with our Runzas. Thank you for the recipe; good, fast and easy. That's the ticket!
These were just OK (IMO). I even added some garlic powder,onion powder and worcerstershire sauce but it still I thought it was lacking something! I think the thickness of the dough took away from the flavor!.. Maybe if these were done in a different type of dough like pastry I'd like them more! Also at 45 minutes mine were very dark and hard like biscuits. On the second batch I baked about 25 min. and the bread part was much better but I still thought they were too bready! I will post a photo of the two together and you can see the first and second batch!
I added onions, but this was great!
Never had these before but really did enjoy the recipe. Only 4 stars because I did take the advice of others and added onion, garlic and plenty of salt and pepper to ground beef. Don't think it would have had enough flavor otherwise.
Added 2 Tbsp worsteschire sauce and 2 tea hot paprika. brown hamburger with onion
I'm from NE. I have introduced my friends in KY to these and they love Runzas now too. If you are feeling a little lazy or pressed for time you can split open a French loaf and stuff it; just slide it in the oven or under the broiler open faced, still is amazingly good. I have even browned spicy b'fast sausage in with the burger for a little more flavor. I always dice up some onion to throw in with the burger. Great sandwiches by following the recipe or by improvising!!!
Loved these and they were very easy to make. We don't have Runzas around here, so this was a nice treat. Easy to customize for different tastes. Next time I will add mushrooms to the filling mix, but you could add anything. Thanks for the recipe! Michelle
delicious, I never heard of these until Allrecipes. I added a little Ratatouille I had leftover to the mix and enclosed it in crusty pizza dough from a can. When I finished encasing them and had them on the pan I realized I forgot the cheese, so I placed a slice of provolone on the top of each one and baked them that way. OMG I may do it like that next time, very good reheated in the oven.
My family really liked these. My mom used to make these when we were younger and we eat them up! It's great if you have picky "cabbage" kids!
My family loves Bierocks. The only thing I do different, is after I put the filling on the rolled out dough- I pull up four sides of the dough and use a wooden toothpick run through all four sides to secure it. Makes it a pretty dish without needing to worry about the cheese running out.
LOve it without the cabbage!
I love runzas! This was a little dry though... Does anyone have idea to make it juicier? Maybe cook cabbage longer? First attempt, a for effort!
Sorry, this was too bland for our family and we usually don't eat things on the spicy side. I had even added onion and garlic like others suggested but something was still missing in flavor. The bread pockets turned out great so I will probably just stuff them with some other assortment to make mini calzones.
Good recipe, but a little bland for my taste. I added minced garlic, paprika and ground mustard the first time. The second time I actually added barbeque sauce to half of the meat and ketchup to the other half and that also turned out well.
very good...just like grandma used to make!
The only thing I add to these is cheese. I freeze extra filling so I can make more for another meal.
We dipped them in BBQ sauce. Wierd, I know, but tasted great.
We are another family who have been making these for years. We add onions, carrots and celery to the beef mixture and I've never put any cheese... we use the Rhoades dough all the time and bread machine dough works well too. We eat them dipped in katsup or mustard. YUMMEE. They always get eaten up in a hurry!
Outstanding base recipe. 4 stars only because I think on its own it may be a bit bland. I used hot italian sausage, 1/2 onion, 1/2 head cabbage, 2 large cooked carrots, colby jack cheese and 1 pack of gravy mix; browned the meat, cabbage, onion, and carrots then added the gravy mix and 1 cup water. I also used the Rhodes frozen rolls; thawed them but did not let them rise. Rolled them out and put 2 spoons of meat mix and pinch of cheese in ach roll. Baked at 350 for about 10 minutes on each side. The in-laws loved these and they are a great way to use up excess pot roast veggies. Thanks.
GREAT RECEIPE!!! I ADDED A LITTLE ONION.
love to make these with sauerkraut.
These were delicious! I had a hard time though. I bought the Rhodes 3 loaves package and thawed it. When I went to roll it, it shrunk back to normal size. These did make 9 HUGE runzas, but they were awesome. Just make sure to add plenty of filling in the dough and seal very well, otherwise cheese will leak out. I also added some sauerkraut to the mix and a slice of swiss cheese before baking. Also some mushrooms. Delicious!
They were pretty good, not sure if make them again. A bit dry, perhaps I didn’t add enough cheese. But I seasoned the meat well per other reviewers, and it was good! Have a bowl of the meat, cabbage leftover, which I’m looking forward to eating as is or with Tabasco! Question regarding the dough: I used Rhodes Rolls frozen dough. Are you supposed to just thaw and immediately make the runzas? Or follow package directions, which allows the dough balls to rise? I did the latter. Thank you.
Two stars for this dish because it's incredibly bland and disappointed me, but three stars because it's such a great concept. The recipe has good bones and I made it again. Obviously with changes. Instead of ground beef I had the local butcher slice up steak really thin and I marinated it. While it was marinating I sautéed onions, cabbage, green bell peppers, mushrooms and garlic with garlic salt, pepper, onion powder, and Worcestershire sauce. I put the veggies to the side and sautéed the steak in the same pan. I put two slices of provolone into each roll and topped with the veggies and steak. I made a side of au jus for dipping!
The whole family enjoyed this recipe, but I made a few adjustments. I cut up a couple pieces of bacon and threw it in with the ground beef and cabbage. I also used some seasoning salt and half an onion and some garlic and worcestershire sauce. I used the cheese we had on hand (colby jack) and it turned out great. I used the crecsent rolls instead of bread mix, and it only took about 15 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees.(I also tried the garlic crescent rolls, but I found the filling flavor was drowned out by the garlic of the rolls.
Enjoyed this appetizer for a German-theme dinner. I found the long single sheet pastry (like Pillsbury) worked best, cut into 12 squares per sheet. This made it less doughy. Add a beef bouillon cube when cooking the ground beef. We also added some dijon mustard to the dough and some cheese on top of mixture. Roll up at the corners and bake seams up.
Added an onion and garlic. Very close to my mom's version.
The insides were good. But rolling out the bread dough and filling them was a disaster. Then they came out hard and dry. IF I ever try this again I'll use pilsburry dough.
Good, basic recipe for runzas. I used a recipe for sweet bread that was very good with this. Next time I would substitute one of two things. Either sub some or all of the beef for full flavored sausage OR sub the cabbage for sauerkraut. It needed just a little bit more flavor!
