Slow Cooker Barbecue Goose Sandwich

The secret to goose is to cook it until it falls apart - you need a slow cooker. This is a good sandwich recipe for goose breast.

By Jennifer

Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and onion and saute for 5 minutes. Add goose breast and brown on both sides for about 5 minutes, or until browned.

  • Place goose breast in slow cooker and add Worcestershire sauce. Add chicken broth to cover (approximately 2 cups) and cook on High setting for 6 to 8 hours, or until meat falls off bone. Shred with a fork and mix with your favorite barbecue sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 162.5mg. Full Nutrition
