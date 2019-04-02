Slow Cooker Barbecue Goose Sandwich

Wow! Thanks for sharing! My husband has friends who regularly share their duck and/or goose breasts with us after their hunting trips. Not being a hunting family ourselves they "gamey" flavor was too strong for the kids and sometimes even for us. I made this for my husband, and now we all are finding ourselves enjoying goose breast. I skipped the sauteing step, as the onions will still caramelize when cooked this long in a crock pot. I also threw all the breasts in to cook in one large batch. I cooked about 6 goose breasts and 10 duck breasts together ( I used about 6 onions total), and threw in 6 heads of garlic (yes, heads not cloves) with the tops cut off. Since the garlic was not minced, but whole it gave it a mellow garlic flavor instead of harsh / bitter. I used kosher salt , pepper, and water in lieu of the broth since I find the salt in broth gets too intense after cooking that long. I cooked on high for about 9 hours and low for another 1 1/2 since I had so much meat (the bones had already been removed during the butchering process). I removed the meat to a cutting board to shred. The duck was the consistency of pulled pork, so it was cooked to perfection. The goose was the texture of properly cooked beef brisket, so tender but not "fork tender". Once shredded, I put all the meat in a pan with a couple of spoonfuls of the drippings and then the bbq sauce ( drippings keeps the bbq sauce from being too thick without making it runny). Great meat we love!