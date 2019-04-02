Slow Cooker Barbecue Goose Sandwich
The secret to goose is to cook it until it falls apart - you need a slow cooker. This is a good sandwich recipe for goose breast.
A great way to cook all that goose my husband brings home from hunting! The goose was very tender and fell apart on the plate. It really needs the BBQ sauce, the goose didn't have much flavor without it. I cooked 2 goose breasts and left the second to marinade in BBQ sauce overnight. Great flavor!Read More
A great way to cook all that goose my husband brings home from hunting! The goose was very tender and fell apart on the plate. It really needs the BBQ sauce, the goose didn't have much flavor without it. I cooked 2 goose breasts and left the second to marinade in BBQ sauce overnight. Great flavor!
I skinned and cut up a whole goose and stuffed it into my slow cooker. Tender, succulent, tasty. I served it with mashed potatoes. It was great - definately a five star way to cook goose. It'll be a long time before I bake goose in the oven again.
I don't like goose, but I made this for my husband, and he LOVES it! He ate it for three days (and he doesn't eat leftovers) and then I froze the rest. He was so excited to learn that I had some stashed away. He can't wait til hunting season next year to get more geese.
Not a big fan of goose but loved this recipe. I cooked two breasts, used 3-15oz cans of Chicken Broth and 1/4 cup Worchester sauce. It does not have that strong goose flavor. We ate it as a cold sandwich as well as open faced with the the gravy!
My son is quite an avid hunter and I am always looking for recipes for the game that he brings home. I made this for him and his roommate and they thought that it was excellent. I shared this with another mother of hunters and they enjoyed it very much also. If you like wild game this is a very good and a easy recipe to try. Thank you!
My husband is a HUGE goose hunter and we have a freezer full of goose breasts. This is so easy and VERY good. I even enjoy it and I don't like goose that much. I like to add the sauteed onions and garlic to the slow cooker....gives it great flavor.
Wow! Thanks for sharing! My husband has friends who regularly share their duck and/or goose breasts with us after their hunting trips. Not being a hunting family ourselves they "gamey" flavor was too strong for the kids and sometimes even for us. I made this for my husband, and now we all are finding ourselves enjoying goose breast. I skipped the sauteing step, as the onions will still caramelize when cooked this long in a crock pot. I also threw all the breasts in to cook in one large batch. I cooked about 6 goose breasts and 10 duck breasts together ( I used about 6 onions total), and threw in 6 heads of garlic (yes, heads not cloves) with the tops cut off. Since the garlic was not minced, but whole it gave it a mellow garlic flavor instead of harsh / bitter. I used kosher salt , pepper, and water in lieu of the broth since I find the salt in broth gets too intense after cooking that long. I cooked on high for about 9 hours and low for another 1 1/2 since I had so much meat (the bones had already been removed during the butchering process). I removed the meat to a cutting board to shred. The duck was the consistency of pulled pork, so it was cooked to perfection. The goose was the texture of properly cooked beef brisket, so tender but not "fork tender". Once shredded, I put all the meat in a pan with a couple of spoonfuls of the drippings and then the bbq sauce ( drippings keeps the bbq sauce from being too thick without making it runny). Great meat we love!
This was pretty good. I've never had goose before & we'll make again.
I was asked to cook a goose and was skeptical, although I've enjoyed many types of game. Decided to try this recipe for the breast meat and a Julia Child's recipe for the rest. This was awesome! The other recipe was okay too but this was waaay easier and actually better. If you expect goose to be greasey or gamey= try this. You'll be glad you did! Good with madeira wine.
I am not a fan of goose, but this was pretty tasty. I will definitely make this again.
Great way to make the geese my husband shoots taste good. I was a bit unsure, because the only other time I've eaten goose, it tasted like mud, but this really tastes great. Oh, we do soak the raw goose meat in ice water for a few days before cooking. I'm told this draws out the blood which is where most of the gamey flavor comes from.
My friend found this recipe 9 years ago and I've never tried another one. We eat goose at least 5 times a year. It's better than beef roast...
This recipe was unbelievable!!!! If I didn't tell anyone it was goose, they would have thought it was roast beef. Unreal!!! So tender and not gamey at all. Highly recommend this to anyone looking for a new goose recipe.
What a great way to prepare goose! I used two Canada Goose breasts and followed the recipe exactly as stated. I used a miniature (1.5 quart) slow cooker, so next time I think I will cook it on "Low" the whole time, as "High" seemed to have been too high for the meat. I had to shred it with forks, but it was absolutely delicious on toasted buns. We used Jack Daniel's Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ sauce.
I made this for a game dinner and everyone loved it and wanted the recipe..then I decided, why not try with a reg. roast..it was perfect! I added a can of mushrooms and my son thought it was better than pulled pork!
This is so good! I had to cheat a little since I work really long hours so I wouldn’t be coming home for at least 10 hours. I added everything to the crock pot the night before (except the goose) and stuck it in the fridge. In the morning, I took it out, put in a frozen goose breast and set it on low to cook for 10 hours. The breast was boneless/skinless and from a wild goose (my father hunts so it’s his meat that he butchers that I use) so I was a little scared I would be overcooking it. When I got home, the kitchen smelled wonderful and the meat was moist and simply fell apart. I tried some before I mixed in the BBQ sauce and it was full of flavor. Served it with oven baked fries and a broccoli slaw (to people who had no idea what meat it was) and was told it was the best pulled meat sandwich they’ve ever had. This was a much healthier and cheaper alternative to pulled pork sandwiches for me!
I dont like goose and I really liked this. It tastes more like beef when prepared this way. I did not change the recipe at all.
Add me to the list of satisfied cooks! I can't wait to take this to my parent's to try!
we made this when my uncle shot a goose and nobody in our family of deer hunters knew what to do with it. came out nice, and it actually works well with deer too.
This is the only way my kids will eat goose!!!
Perfect! Everyone loved it! I left mine cooking for 8 hours and it shredded perfectly! I suggest some Jack Daniels smoked brown sugar BBQ sauce. Yummy!
I used this recipe on some fresh goose breast last week and it was amazing! I'm not a big fan of goose, but this tasted just like pulled pork/beef. I followed the recipe exactly and used goose that had been shot and breasted the day before and soaked in salted water overnight. I picked a sweet brown sugar bbq sauce to use and it was perfect.
One of the best recipes I've tried for goose, but fairly traditional. I used chicken stock to make the chicken broth and substituted 10 oz of the water with coke classic (helps break down the chicken/tenderize) and added a bit of Cabernet Sauvignon when stir frying the onions and garlic, turned out great. Used fresh meat shot earlier in the day. All hunters should add this to their recipe books. Removes the "gamey" flavor and cooks to taste more like red meats.
i came across this earlier in the week.i was like rest very skeptical being goose is so gamey tasteing. BUT...i made this today for eve meal tomorrow and it tastes so good. tastes just like roast beef.very good!! i am making another one for my parent's later in the week.now i need to have my brother go hunting and give me more geese.so good,so easy. try this,you won't even know it's a canadian goose.AMZAING!!
This is by far the best recipe I have ever used to cook goose, normally I can't stomach the gamey flavor. I followed the recipe exactly. I was so so pleased with the outcome, honestly I was shocked it was so good! It didn't even taste like goose. Everyone who ate this LOVED it!!!! I wont eat goose any other way again!
We used Canadian Goose for this recipe and it turned out great. The goose did not taste gamey at all!
This BBQoose is DA BOMB!!!
Two thumbs up!
This was very moist and delicious! Served on a potato roll and topped with coleslaw.
This recipe is excellent. I'm so glad we tried it.
Brian - Thank you for the great recipe! Truth be told this was my first time cooking goose and I was prepared for the worst and was pleasantly surprised. My in-laws where coming to town and I told them they could pick up dinner on the way or eat with us and I was surprised again that my MIL wanted to try it. We didn't tell my FIL until after he ate his sandwich and he was thrilled and went back for more! lol Thanks again!!!
I had to deviate from the recipe a bit on this one but it still turned out great. I used 6 fresh goose breasts (from that mornings hunt), I then sauted each one with the garlic and onion, quatered them, and simmered them in the broth and worchester sauce, in a pot on the stover versus a slow cooker, it used more broth that a slow cooker but it still came out very good, I did add a little lemon juice to help tenderize the meat. I then pulled and mixed with BBQ sauce, a big hit, and a great goose recipe. I did notice it seems to be even better if frozen and reheated. A big thumbs up.
This recipes has been a life saver. My husband is an avid waterfowl hunter and our freezer is consistently stocked with geese...and recipes are hard to find! Young birds often taste wonderful cooked other ways, but older birds often taste tough and gamey. This is the solution. There is virtually no waste - I throw the goose breats and legs in the crockpot, cook as indicated and the meat falls off when cooled off. The possibilities are endless after that. We add melted cheese and toast the buns. I have even pre made this, thrown it in a cooler and taken it camping - it re-heats beautifully. Thank you for this recipe!
I did not have any goose but this recipe worked very well with duck. I really enjoyed this.
Followed this recipe to the "T" with goose and it was awsome. Husband is a deer hunter and thought to try it with portions of the hind quarter. Only thing I added was diced raw bacon to the crockpot, to add fat content. Was a hit! Thanks
Wow! This recipe is fantastic. My husband and I wanted to try something different with the goose he brought home from hunting. I came right to this website, found this website and tried it out that day. AWESOME! Probably won't fix goose any other way. I followed the recipe as is. We love it with KC Masterpiece Original BBQ Sauce. Just make sure the sauce is room temp. or warm. I served it right out of the refrigerator and it made for cold sandwiches. Oh well! They were delicious anyway. I think my husband ate three that night!
One word - WOW!!! My husband and son are avid waterfowl hunters so I have plenty of goose in my freezer. This is fantastic! I bought a bottle of raspberry chipotle sauce and it goes great with this instead of bbq sauce. Definitely a new favorite at our house.
Ohmygoodness - perfect recipe on a cold day. I threw it in the crockpot before church and by the time we made it home even the garage smelled awesome. Kept all the same except put it on black bean & salsa bread and grilled on the panini maker - served with marinated garlic on the side. I will always use this recipe! I just need more hunters in my life! :o)
So simple, so good.... the guys loved it with a little extra BBQ sauce added to their sandwiches. We cooked it just as it said with about 1 1/2 cups of Masterpiece BBQ sauce added at the end and then warmed thru. Makes a simple, homey, and comforting meal. I'll bet even our goose-hating friend would enjoy this recipe.
Recipe is a fine one, took crock pot of goose breats to the hometown gun club. Was well received and eaten. I'll be using this one again
Made this lastnight for the guys after they had a great day of goose hunting. WOW it was delicous!!! I did make a few small changes. I used four single goose breasts (I didn't know whether or not the recipe called for entire breasts or single breasts).Doubled all the ingredients except for the chicken broth, only did 3 cups of that so it wasn't too much liquid. Cooked on low for 8 hours. Wow I'm still in shock at how good it was, I had never had goose before. WILL MAKE AGAIN!!!!
very good, very juicy,my husband loved it!
What would be the best type of cheese to have on this?
I have been using this recipe for years. My husband hunts and we always have a lot of geese to eat. I put the ingredients in the crock pot and cook it all day, about 10 hours. By the time we get home from work, it falls apart. Honestly, if you didn't tell anyone, they would think it was beef. Great recipe. Try it. You will love it.
Living in Mexico , we don't get much goose, but we have tons o' turkey. The turkey here is a little tougher and a bit gamier than it's American cousin, so I tried this using turkey drums instead of goose breast. My wife doesn't care for Mexican turkey, but this she licked the plate clean. I make my own BBQ sauce, and used that also.
This turned out awesome! I tried it with Duck and you couldn't even tell it was wild game! Will defiantly make again.
Love that I found a goose recipe that my husband and I both really enjoyed!
Yes! Hubby loved it. He was amazed that it was Goose! *I've made this recipe twice now. The first time I used only one Goose breast (wanting to test the recipe first), and cooked it for 6 hours, which was tasty but the shredding of the meat had to be forced. The second time I used 3 Breasts, and cooked it for 9.5 hours in the Crockpot. The meat literally shredded as I was taking it out to shred! I was amazed! The key is to cook it longer than 6 hours. I took others advice and cooked it close to 10 hours. I used Jack Daniels BBQ sauce to flavor. Yum!
This did not start out well... I almost threw it out! I am so happy I didn't!! My husband and son kill their limit of geese as often as possible and until now we have only made jerky out of it... though this did NOT smell good to me AT ALL while I was browning it in the pan it turned out fantastic! You really would have no idea this wasn't shredded beef when you are done with the process... I placed into slow cooker over night so it cooked for 24 hours before we ate it.... it was nice and moist and literally just fell apart with little work... we will be making this often next winter!!
I love this recipe. I hunt geese all the time. I usually made them into jerky. I wanted to give sandwiches a try. These were so good that I even started taking left overs to work. The left over goose barbecue does not taste wild after a couple days in the fridge. I would recommend from a hunter who hunts geese all year round.
Not a bad way to eat goose! A little bland though, I added quite a bit more onion and garlic and Worcestershire , and some more spices, but it still could have used more favor. Thanks for the recipe! This is by far the best recipe I've ever found for goose.
I've been married to a hunter for 19 years. Now I'm the mother of hunters as well. This is the very first time I've enjoyed goose - Seriously! I doubled the recipe, and cut a head of garlic in half rather than chopping, so I would get the flavor, but could take the garlic out before serving. And, because I just couldn't believe I'd like the goose, I put a small pork roast on top of it in the crock pot. Covered the goose in chicken broth and half the pork. When it was done, I shredded it all together and guess what - liked the goose better!! Next time I'll skip the pork. Unbelievable. I want more goose! Is there a chance this would even make duck palatable?
This was my first time having (and cooking) goose. It's amazing just how much like pork it tastes. Enjoyed this recipe. Ty for sharing.
I was just interested in a crock recipe for wild goose. Cooked a bone in full goose breast and it fell off the bone. Tasted delicious. One thing that helps is to remove the tallow membrane with sharp filet knife before browsing the meat.
Wow, it turned out very VERY good. I was a little suspect with the smell of the Worcestershire cooking but the flavor was excellent and not gamy at all. One goose breast made two big pulled 'goose' sandwiches and we happily ate every bite. I did six breasts (3 geese), 2 big onions, one whole head of garlic 3 cups of broth and 1/3 C Worcestershire. Cooked for 10 hours on low and it just fell apart easier than pulled pork. We used sweet Stubbs BBQ sauce mixed in just before eating and then all rewarmed. You could use any sauce to give it the flare you like. The meat is good on its own too and would be appropriate if you want to add roasted veggies to the meal. Very much like roast beef actually. I tossed the onion/broth mixture after cooking as it was mushy but wished I hadn't. You could strain it and make gravy but I didn't think of that till after the fact. I don't think you would have to cook the onion/garlic first and brown the meat since those mushy veggies would not be nice to serve. I don't think it would change the meat at all to not brown it. I'm going to make it easier next time and leave out that step.
Turned out great! Easy to make, and tastes great. I left out the bbq sauce, just put shredded meat on the bun with mayo.
I am an avid waterfowler and always looking for new ways to cook all the goose I have made this recipe and it is by far my favourite way to cook goose was a huge hit in my house everyone loved it even before adding the bbq sauce it was amazing a must try even if your down to your last breasts
As a hunter i've found that many people enjoy game meat, but when it comes to Canada Goose people are a bit more shy. This recipe is great for sharing with even the more prudent non-hunting types. Thanks SHIVERDEN!!
Amazing recipe. My picky eater daughter asked for more. Enough said
Yum! Quick to prepare, no fuss dinner. I added the onion mixture to the crock pot. It came out tasting like beef brisket.
Didn’t use the bbq sauce, and I didn’t miss it. Delicious and fall apart meat for sandwiches, burritos, etc . Tonight in a pinch I made a gravy with the remaining juice and meat shreddings then tossed in tortellini pasta and served over fresh arugula and spinach greens and garnished with Parmesan cheese. It was to die for. Thank you for the recipe , will definitely be making again.
I cooked this as directed and then realized we did not have barbecue sauce so ate it without. I served it on Italian bread with the juice and my husband and I both loved it!
THis recipe was pretty good, it wasn't hugely gamey flavored but next time I think I will soak the goose overnight to help draw out the blood. Everyone liked it, but without the sauce it is kind of bland.
OMGoodness!!! This turned out so good. I was wondering what I could do with all this goose breast my husband brought home. I made some coleslaw (creamy traditional coleslaw also from Allrecipes) and this was amazing! Will make it again.
It was pretty good, I did slice some onions fairly thin and fried them up for a topping , worked well with it. Family enjoyed it, so I'll be making it again
I did this last week with 4 specklebelly goose breasts. Only thing I added was two bay leaf and a couple of extra cloves of garlic whole but smashed. After the meat was fork tender and could be pulled, I added a can of Manwich instead of the BBQ sauce. Cooked on high in the crock for another 30 minutes. It was great on toasted sesamee buns with some vinegar cole slaw.
Delicious, my kids even loved it!
the instructions are spot on for tender tasty pulled goose. My hubby loves it on toasted jalapeno cheddar buns with a bit of shredded cheese. made it several times
Better than roasting .... will be coming back to do this more
