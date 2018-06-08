Hunter's Hash

Rating: 3.05 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 6

This is the recipe my husband and 'the guys' use when they go deer hunting, maybe because it's so easy!

By B_ULMER

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown beef and onion in a large saucepan over medium high heat until meat is no longer pink. Drain fat, add potatoes and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Reduce heat to medium low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 85.1mg; sodium 776.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Siddova
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2006
It might be getting a bad rap because it is definately a "guy meal". I personally hate it but my husband loves it...serve it at the super bowl game I guess. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

redskullcorsair
Rating: 1 stars
07/29/2016
10 oz of Worcestershire sauce is way too much. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
C.J.
Rating: 1 stars
01/30/2007
WAAAY TOO MUCH WORCESTERSHIRE!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
100ANDPINK
Rating: 3 stars
01/09/2003
I liked it b/c it was easy to make but it was a little heavy on the "Worsty" sauce. So I think next time I am going to use 5 oz Worsty sauce AND 5 oz of either tomato sauce or some other type of flavored sauce to make a mix.:-) Read More
Helpful
(4)
KatieD
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2006
This is not my favorite recipie but my fiance LOVES it. It's a guy dish. I think it's pretty good but not something I want all the time. He begs me to make it. Luckily it's very simple and quick..great for those nights when you don't have much time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Shanna Harle
Rating: 1 stars
03/05/2006
GOOD IDEA BUT WAY TOO MUCH WORSCHY SAUCE. ENDED UP GOING TO BURGER KING. Read More
Helpful
(2)
JMBW
Rating: 1 stars
07/29/2016
WAY TOO MUCH HORSIE SAUCE!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
ashgleslie
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2010
My husband and I love this recipe. I replaced the ground beef with turkey used green onion less sauce red potatoes diced with skin and added corn. My husband requests it about once a week now. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Leesy Bosezcu-Phillips
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2012
This was really Good we liked it even better than the Hamburger Hash the addition of the Worcestershire sauce is what makes it for us. I did add 3 cloves of crushed garlic. Again this is gr8 when ur finances are limited or u r running low on groceries. Read More
Helpful
(1)
