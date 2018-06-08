Hunter's Hash
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 510.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.2g 49 %
carbohydrates: 49g 16 %
dietary fiber: 4.7g 19 %
sugars: 10.8g
fat: 23.7g 36 %
saturated fat: 9.5g 47 %
cholesterol: 85.1mg 28 %
vitamin a iu: 59IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 12.8mg 98 %
vitamin b6: 0.9mg 54 %
vitamin c: 47.3mg 79 %
folate: 49.9mcg 13 %
calcium: 113.6mg 11 %
iron: 7.2mg 40 %
magnesium: 75.6mg 27 %
potassium: 1689.8mg 47 %
sodium: 776.5mg 31 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 213.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved