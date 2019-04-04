Hamburger Hash
Quick, inexpensive one dish meal. Note: Leftover roast beef may be substituted for the ground beef.
This was good comfort food, nothing fancy but good. I made a few changes: I added a little garlic powder to the hamburger as it was browning, after hamburger browned-I added the potatoes and browned them as well. Color was better. Then I added some worchestershire sauce to the beef broth and cooked uncovered until the broth almost evaporated.
this is a sure a quick easy meal; however, it is very plain. I ended up using advice of others reviewers and putting in cream of mushroom, worcestershire, lawrys, black pepper, and several different seasonings to spice it up. Another plus: great leftovers.Read More
With a few adjustments to meet family needs this recipe is a keeper. What I added: liquid beef stock, diced carrots and celery, basil, parsley, garlic powder, salt & pepper and Worcestershire sauce. I also used flour to thicken it so it had a nice, rich gravy. The kids ate it up.
This has become a family favorite. I didn't think it could get much easier, but I was in a hurry last night and substituted a pound of frozen hashbrowns for the potatoes and it worked just fine. I also add worcestershire sauce as well as garlic and onion. We will also top it with cheese sometimes. Thanks for sharing!
I used other reveiwers advice and I added garlic salt, worchestershire sauce, and cornstarch at the end. I also used cavender's spice--I put cavender's spice on everything. In the end, I put salsa and cheese on top. The salsa really brings out the flavor, it almost makes it takes like some imaginary authentic mexican dish. I will be keeping this one for the next time that I'm low in stock in the pantry. Thanks!
This turned out very well w/ some tweeks and additions. First, I didn't want mushy potatoes, so I cubed 2 potatoes w/ the skin on and browned them in olive oil. In a separate pan, I browned the meat, onions, some red bell pepper and garlic, along w/ garlic powder & onion powder. When that was done, I drained the fat & added the browned potatoes. then I added about 1/2 pkg. of Lipton onion soup and maybe a third cup of water and cooked a little longer. Delicious! I served corn on the side, but you could add that as well. This did not have a gravy to it, but tasted sooo good.
we really liked this...i did add celery salt, garlic salt, garlic, and worcestershire sauce to it and i bet around 1/3-1/2 cup of corn starch to thicken it up..it was very good...will make again when i need a quick dinner...thanks for sharing.. =)
I needed something real fast to cook for dinner. I had potatoes and ground meat, but couldn't think of how to put them together. Your recipe helped me in a short amount of time. Thanks.
I doubled this and added a bit of garlic and this recipe came out exactly as I anticipated. After reading through the reviews and looking at the submitted photo's I realize technique and expectation varies widely. Some are adding thickeners to make a gravy and describe it as stew like when I was after something like popping a can of hash. I diced the the potato and onion very small for starters and left some of the fat after browning the beef and onion. I brought it to a low simmer and stirred occasionally, uncovered, until all the liquid was gone and it started to brown a little (took about an hour). I refrigerated it overnight and in the morning made patties and pan fried them in a bit of olive oil until crusty on both sides, but soft in the middle. Absolutely delicious topped with a couple eggs.
This was great with leftover taco meat - seasoned it right up! We topped it with a little cheese, sour cream, salsa and avocado.
I only used one boullion cube and added a clove of fresh garlic and it was really delicious!
I thought this was great! It's like an easy, flavorful stew. I added some garlic salt and seasoned salt & pepper and a can of cream corn & some leftover carrots. Delicious!
Part of the fun of cooking is either making your own recipes or using a base recipe to create something to your own tastes! This recipe is a wonderful base. Personally I added fresh garlic, cilantro, hot sauce, green onions, and a dash of raspberry vinaigrette as well as 3tbsp. of starch @ the end. Also used small red potatoes..everything I had on hand! Definitely make this again when winter rolls around - thanks!
My best friend's mom made this for dinner atleast three nights a week when we were growing up. I choose to make this because I wasn't sure what to do with my pound of ground beef and making this reminded me of her mom! I didn't really care for the bouillon, she never used it, always just salt and pepper.
I thought this was excellent! It's the day before payday so our cupboards were BARE. I had the essential ingredients and thought this would be the perfect recipe! I followed others suggestions and added some garlic. I also threw in a can of mushrooms, green beans and some frozen corn. I overcooked it waiting for my husband to come home, so it ended up like a hearty stew. I think it is very tasty! Easily altered to taste! Great for a small budget but truly filling and TASTY!
I added some cornstarch to help thicken it up. My husband really enjoyed it. It was something different. I think I may add some cream of celery soup to it next time for a little something different too.
My mother has been making this for over 30+ years and we love it it is a versatile recipe you can use gravy or beef broth aue jue or anything you can think of.
This was quite good, I only added 3 crushed cloves of garlic, fresh ground pepper, and kosher salt, but otherwise left as is. Nice go to meal when u r using up produce or have a little of this and that left in the fridge.
This was ok. I ended up adding some cornstarch to thicken it up.
Easy, fast and good! I added 1/2 cup of fresh cut carrots, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and 1 can green beans. I cooked as directed and it came out great! We all had seconds.
My family liked this. I shredded the potatoes and added shredded carrots. Also added garlic, worcestershire, and a little basil. I used less water to brown the potatoes more. It turned out great. *update* I've cooked this without any added water, plus I rolled the shredded potatoes in a towel before adding it to the pan to dry them a bit. We liked the texture much better that way.
I cooked this during Ice Storm '09. I live in Kentucky and was among the 600,000+ without power. I used a propane campstove so I had to add more time but it worked great. I used beef broth instead of boulion and also added some seasoning salt and a can of whole kernel corn. It turned out great and warmed us up real good- which we needed since heat was scarce right then. LOL. Now that we have power again I am cooking it for dinner tonight, with a real stove.
My husband and I really enjoyed this one. Very easy to make and I added garlic powder and celery salt. I also added corn and a little flour. It was a nice warm meal on a very cold day. Yum!
Just what I was looking for. I did an ingredients search for potatoes and ground beef and found this simple recipe. I used beef broth instead of bouillon. After the potatoes were soft, I stirred about 2 T. flour into 1/4 c. milk and then stirred it into the broth to make a thicker gravy. Like another reviewer said, it's nothing fancy but it was simple, fast, and called for only a few ingredients which I already had on hand.
Homemade Hamburger Helper! I used leftover potatoes from a roast, chopped into small cubes. I also used beef broth and some steak seasoning instead of the bouillon and water. Threw in carrots and some chopped collard greens for extra veggies and it was really good! My kids were skeptical but once they took a bite, they were happy.
I don't think my husband was too impressed, but I thought it made a good easy meal and the most amazing thing is that all 4 of my kids ate it. I added some worcestershire sauce and could have added even more. I used two beef boullion cubes and a leftover beef seasoning packet from a pack of ramen noodles, added extra potatoes and threw in a can of corn, served with cornbread. I will make it again.
This recipe is just so-so as written, but can be great with a few tweaks. I added 2 tbls of garlic seasoning and a bit of diced onion. It's best with brown gravy over it. Add some carrots and corn for "pot pie without the crust". Good stuff.
So Simple and Good. I added 3 carrots. Other than that I made it exactly to the original recipe and the whole family loved it.
I spent a long time looking for this recipe. It is a simple recipe, and mother used to make it often. I have become a gourmet cook - trouble is, fancy look-alikes of this recipe do not turn out well in my opinion. When you start adding things to this, you mess with its great, simple comfort food taste. This is an excellent old fashioned recipe that is delicious just as it is, and is unbelievably easy to make. I used liquid beef broth for this (make sure beef is the first ingredient on the label, ok? or it won't work.) I am so thankful to you Rhonda M. for this! It takes me back in time.
I added carrots and used beef broth instead of beef bullion. Oh, and I seasoned the meat with garlic powder and italian seasoning. Great different way to use ground beef.
I added cornstarch and water to thicken this as I didn't see how it could thicken on its own. My teenager wouldn't eat it at all. I thought the flavor was okay, but will keep searching for a better recipe.
This was a very good recipe, but not 5 star. I felt like the recipe on its own was a bit bland, and needed some jazzing up, as others noted. One key step is the browning of the potatotes. Need to add the potatoes to the ground beef when it is nearly browned, to give the potatoes the crispness and color of hash. I also added some seasonings and garlic as noted by others and used a can of beef broth. My 12 year old daughter absolutely loved it...thanked me after the first bite!
This was a really quick, one pan meal. I took some readers advice and added garlic when browning, and some worcestershire sauce after. It wasn't the greatest thing I've eaten, kind of plain. I would've only given it 3 stars, but my husband liked it and my 3 year old (who always pushes away her dinner) loved it. I will make it again.
Very nice recipe, my only change was to add a package of dry onion soup mix for the flavoring.
Very easy to make!! Great leftovers...I used brown gravy mix instead of boullion cubes. Works much better!
Wow, really easy recipe. Great for a quick dinner. I also added the 1 Tbs Worch. and 2 Tbl. Cornstarch and a couple of carrots because I had them handy but the family liked these.
this was a good base recipe. i added a lot: Worchester sauce, A1 sauce, can of mushroom soup, pepper, hot sauce, soy sauce, garlic, and mushrooms. i served it with mashed potatoes and brown gravy. it was absolutely divine. leftovers were served over egg noodles the next day and it was even better.
I love this but like most had to add to it a bit. I tried cream of mushroom soup and it was divine. Also added shredded cheese. Family loves this.
I'm giving this recipe four stars because the hash tasted so good, but the liquid never boiled down, so it was more like hash soup. We added some Worchestershire sauce and corn as others recommended. Next time I'll add far less water.
Very very yummy!! I changed very little of this wonderful recipe. I added a shake or two of garlic salt, added some corn, and I modified the recipe for 2 people instead of 4. Wonderful and Delicious! Thank you for sharing!!
Excellent and super easy - just four ingredients. I used beef base because I didn't have boullion. Recipe is great - wouldn't change a thing. But might experiment by adding carrots, peas, etc. when feeling adventurous.
This recipe was great for a night when I had very few ingredients on hand. I did add some things to spice it up. I browned the meat & onion adding garlic powder, 2 mashed garlic cloves, salt and pepper, worcestorshire sauce, a packet of Sazon' seasoning & onion powder. Then I added the cubed potatoes and fresh sliced carrots. I used beef broth to cover and simmered for 30 minutes. Lastly I added 1 tablespoon of cornstarch to a little broth and thickened it at the end. It was really good and definitly a comforting dish.
We loved it! This is a terrific base recipe that is easy to modify to your families personal preferences. I didn't have beef boullion so I used the chicken instead and it still tasted wonderful. I did have to add a bit of salt and pepper to jazz up the taste a bit. For fun I've added Ken's Sweet Videlia Onion salad dressing (instead of an onion) and added a bit of garlic too (I used the kind that comes in a jar). I'd read that others felt it was too thin of a mixture, but I let mine simmer for a while with the lid on and it thickened up beautifully ~ no need to add flour or anything like that. Thanks for listing this yummy recipe ~ it's a huge hit with my family!
Tastes the best with scrambled eggs. There's nothing I love more than hash, eggs and sausages on a Sunday morning, and I am not a breakfast food person either. In addition we add green onions, and occasionally substitute plain ground beef for corned beef, or melt some cheddar cheese in there. Try it and you will not be disappointed.
This is pretty good- we like eating this is mashed potatoes instead of putting potatoes in the hash. It's very amenable to additions!
I have eaten this since I was a child. It is a dish that is associated with going to Grandma's house. The only difference is that she added a bit of green pepper to her recipe and also thickened it with a bit of corn starch. My mom makes it as the recipe states-cooked down but still with a bit of green pepper. Bread and butter is always a must have with this dish for our family. I like this especially in the winter.
I love this meal!
This was a yummy, quick meal. I'd use a Bay Leaf as well to give it more of Mom's Old-Tyme Beef Stew Hash taste.
This was a great and quick meal! It wasn't over the top in taste for me, but I liked it. My pickiest of eater, my 2yr old cleaned his bowl! I added the Worcestershire sauce, fresh minced garlic and cheese as recommended. On top of that I chopped up some carrots and celery I had in the fridge and tossed that in for color and flavor. My heart was warmed by watching my whole family enjoy the meal! I made a big pot of the hash and when I returned home from work the next morning, there was only an 8oz bowl of it left in the fridge!
Good stuff quick, which is my favorite sort of recipe. I also liked this little trick I pulled. Instead of potatoes, I added carrots and turnips, so it took longer to cook and I had to add water during the simmer process. After that, I added about a tablespoon of whole wheat flour (for the fiber) and mixed it so it got real thick. That's how I get the ankle biters to eat their vegetables!
This recipe was pretty good. I needed to add a lot of pepper because it was very bland. Overall would probably make it again.
This is so simple, made with ingredients you have on hand. Even without the beef bouillon (I didn't have this ingredient.) I used frozen diced potatos so I didn't use the water. This dish will be gone fast.
My mom made this when we were kids. It is so simple to make and really good. I add more spices to mine.
This was definitely a crowd pleaser! A+
To me, it was bland. I don't know if my bouillon is old, or what, though when I make this again, I will crisp up the potatoes first, and perhaps add a ranch flavor to it? I added about a 1/4 cup of water, let it evaporate, thickened it, and added corn, fresh garlic and cheddar cheese, salt & pepper to wake it up. Will be tweaking this recipe again.
Really good. Deserves a 5 star because it is so simple and inexpensive. I added celery, extra onion, extra garlic, 2 bay leaves, etc. Followed suggestions from others. Family loved it, and that's all that matters!
This recipe was ok. But I switched it up a bit. Cooked the meat in beef broth, added some garlic flakes and seasoning salt. I also boiled the potatoes in beef broth and water until tender, then put them in with the hamburger and browned them up. I then sprinkled on a bit more seasoning salt and garlic to taste, and added 3 large eggs until cooked. Then served. And instead of onions I used leeks.
It is a great meal when you do not have anything in your cupboard. My husband loved it. We added corn to it and it was a nice touch.
This is okay for your in a rush and just want to get dinner on the table or if you have nothing else in your cabinet to make otherwise I wouldn't bother.
Sorry I did not like this at all. The potatoes were way too mushy. I even cut the simmer time in half to 15 min. then evaporated most of the juice off for 15 more minutes on med-high. The potatoes just took in too much liquid. The whole dish was mushy with no texture.
This was a good "base" recipe, but was in need of some flavor. I added some minced garlic, fresh mushrooms, worcestershire, and lots of fresh ground pepper. My husband loved it - I will make it again with the tweaks.
Quick and easy to make.
I gave this recipe 4 stars only because I made a lot of revisions. I added fresh minced garlic, worchestershire sauce, chopped carrots and celery. Then, added shredded cheese and salsa, which kicked it up a notch.
Sorry, this one was not for us. I followed the advice of others and added garlic, worchestershire, and other seasonings, but all I could taste was bland and blah. It had the consistency of thick soup. It was tolerable, but thats all. The family participated in a "destroying of the recipe" party.
Oh, this was so good! I was in a rush, so I precooked the potatoes in the microwave. I also added a can of corn. It was ready fast & tasted delicious!
Good basic recipe. I used onion soup mix and my hubby liked it with ketchup on it.
We thought this was pretty good to take the place of boxed Hamberger Helper.
Good, quick and easy. Used southern style hash brown potatoes, beef buillon, and whatever veggies I had in the freezer. Kids ate it well.
I sensed this would be too plain without modifying it a bit, but I was out of garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Instead, I added about 2 tsp of Montreal Steak Spice, salt and pepper, and it came out great. We all enjoyed it, even the 2 kids, and I'll be making it again.
As everyone else said, this is a good starter. I added: garlic (fresh), worcestershire sauce, 1 Tb or so of a vegie spice blend, 1-2 tsp of cumin or so and only added water little by little as it evaporated, thus avoiding the "soup" that so many complained about! As a last minute, "I have nothing in my kitchen" reciped I would repeat it. Thanks.
Good recipe but not enough seasoning. I added a bit extra bouillon as well as garlic powder and pepper. A good winter meal.
I found this recipe to be very plain--good if you're used to a bland, meat-and-potatoes sort of fare. Broth was very thin. I, too, had to add corn starch to make it work. Won't use this recipe again.
This recipe to me was just like a hambuger helper meal. Not that thats a bad thing, its just very simple.
My family really enjoyed this. I also added carrots, a little minced garlic, some parsley for color and thickened with corn starch. Reminded me of an inexpensive quick version of beef stew. Will be adding this into the meal "routine".
Excellent and simple, but takes much longer than stated to reduce nicely. I use beef broth instead of water/bouillon and simmer for 2-3 hours instead of 30 minutes.
I think the recipe would be better with russetts. I used red potatoes that I had in my garden. It wasn't very flavorful, so I added garlic, seasoned salt, corn and pepper. It turned out good, but soupy. It was probably the red potatoes that didn't absorb enough water.
No offense to the recipe poster..but not sure what she was going for. I thought hey easy way to make hash. Um no. Followed the directions precisely. Came out like a hamburger and potato stew type of deal. I thought I could "make" it into hash by cooking it longer and higher temp and without the lid on. Nope. Made it a bit thicker but end result was the same. I decided to leave well enough alone and go with a hamburger potato stew for dinner that night. However, I must say the flavor was good. That might be because I added a tablespoon of garlic, added salt and pepper as well. Giving it 2 stars because it was not hash but stew. I dont think water should have been added at all. If any very little. Maybe instead of water a little bit of a stock or broth. I will stick to making hamburger hash the traditional way. Sorry but I wont make it again and not something I recommend. It wasn't the disaster that some people had but I made it work and it was a success. I'm an advanced cook been at it for years. So, I can make things better if the recipes dont turn out like they are supposed to. Like I said no offense to Rhonda_M. It just didnt turn out how it should have.
I added worseshire sauce and other things the other reviewers added. I personally thought it was a 4, a guest over absolutely loved it and gave it a 5, and my fiance gave it a 2 - it wasn't his favorite dish and thought it needed more flavor. So it is easy to see this is a dish to each individuals taste.
Was ok, but needed more flavor.
This recipe was very simple and tasted good, it did really need garlic, salt and pepper but after adding them it was really good.
Leave out the boullion and make it the way my dad did. After adding spices, potatoes, and onions to the ground beef, over cook it until the potatoes will mash easily. Mash the mix so that some of the potatoes become part of the water mix. When it's totally boiled down to where you like it, then add an entire stick of butter. Stir carefully and serve. This is my favorite. ughh, no worsty sauce either.
I am glad to see this recipe. My dad used to make it from the Army (WW II). Anyway, our original recipe was only hamburger, potatoes and onions w/salt & pepper. I used to wind up adding a ton of salt. But now I like to add a can of flavored tomatoes (like chili-ready or w/green chillies) as well as the garlic & green pepper. I love worchestershire but not in this. Haven't tried beef bouillon but I'm sure it would add depth.
this recipe was a good starting idea. i made a few modifications. i carmelized 1 small onion chopped and 2 cloves garlic in 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp butter added the ground beef, cooked until browned, drained off fat. added 3 potatoes chopped into 1 inch cubes, 2 carrots sliced, 1 bay leaf, 3 cups water and 1 tbsp beef stock base and black pepper, parsley, oregano, cayanne to taste. 30 minutes to simmer, 10 to cool and served it with sour dough bread. my kids loved this, the pan was empty.
Using ground beef, I added carrots, about 1/2 cup of rice, and a few squirts of Worcestershire sauce with liberal amounts of pepper and a few sprinkles of seasoning salt. Much better than when I used left-over roast beef. I also diced the potatoes instead of slicing them.
Made this last night becase I had some ground beef and potatoes that needed to be used up. Not a bad, quick, filling meal. I cooked it as it and added some worcestershire, garlic powder, salt and pepper and only used on boullion cube. Served with a side of sauted zucchini.
we loved it. I added garlic and a few dashes of worchestershire and my family gobbled it up :)
This was very bland. I tried some of the suggestions from other reviewers and it became edible but not great. Will not try again. Sorry.
I used this as a base recipe and added some extras. Here's what I added: 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, carrots, celery, 1 can of chicken broth, pepper, garlic and soy sauce. Husband and kids liked recipe as well. Will use again!
Quick, cheap and easy! I used 2 pkgs mushroom gravy mix instead of bouillon. A little onion powder, salt and pepper and simmered. The family loved it!
My mom used to make hamburger hash on occasion, so this was comfort food for me, and a great option when the pantry has run dry. Simple, tasty, and family friendly. Thanks!
I added more potatoes, carrots, celery, garlic powder,broccoli, and enough beef broth to make it more of a soup. Everyone loved it, I worked late tonight so looked up this recipe, Will defiantately cook it more often :)
This was pretty good. My husband loved it, and my 5 yr old ate some too (she's picky). I liked it, the potatoes and carrots came out wonderfully (I'll admit I did pre-cook them first, so they'd be softer), and although the beef had a good flavor, I think I needed better ground beef. I may try this next time with stew meat instead. I also added a little onion powder, and celery salt. Very easy, and overall tasted great, for as simple as it is.
Made this dish tonight w/ a few variations. Browned ground beef w/ chopped onions, drained. Added potatoes, whole kernel sweet corn undrained, water, packet of Lipton onion soup mix, salt, pepper, garlic powder, soy sauce. Put foil over my pan let cook till potatoes were tender. Buttered some Italian bread slices browned in oven. Dinner was a success.
This is a good kid friendly recipe especially on those days when you are short on time and ingredients. It's not going to knock your socks off but it is a better option than fast food. You will need to add spices and veggies to suit your individual taste. Not a bad meal for the amount of effort. I will be making this one again.
this recipe was yery yummy but i had to doctor it up a bit. first i didnt have any beef bouillon so i substituted it with beef broth and about 2 cups of water. i also added garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, and salt and pepper. i waited and waited for almost an hour for the juices to go down but it didnt happen so i just served this meal as a soup with garlic bread it was a hit at my table.
I'm not very good at improvising but I felt like this recipe could have used something to spice it up some. It was great for when you don't know what else to fix and don't have much in the pantry.
Delicious! Perfect comfort food. I added a chopped garlic clove to the onions and meat (I always sub ground turkey). Used about 8 medium, peeled and chopped red potatoes. Added a can of drained corn at the end. Thickened it up a bit with corn starch. Topped with cheddar cheese!
So easy and so good! Great comfort food for a cold day. We put hot sauce on ours and it was fabulous!
I too was looking for something quick and easy and required few ingredients. I added Meat Magic Seasoning to the mix. I must have added too much water so I put in some frozen corn and sweet petite peas. It turned out very good. No leftovers!
