No offense to the recipe poster..but not sure what she was going for. I thought hey easy way to make hash. Um no. Followed the directions precisely. Came out like a hamburger and potato stew type of deal. I thought I could "make" it into hash by cooking it longer and higher temp and without the lid on. Nope. Made it a bit thicker but end result was the same. I decided to leave well enough alone and go with a hamburger potato stew for dinner that night. However, I must say the flavor was good. That might be because I added a tablespoon of garlic, added salt and pepper as well. Giving it 2 stars because it was not hash but stew. I dont think water should have been added at all. If any very little. Maybe instead of water a little bit of a stock or broth. I will stick to making hamburger hash the traditional way. Sorry but I wont make it again and not something I recommend. It wasn't the disaster that some people had but I made it work and it was a success. I'm an advanced cook been at it for years. So, I can make things better if the recipes dont turn out like they are supposed to. Like I said no offense to Rhonda_M. It just didnt turn out how it should have.