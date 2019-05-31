Hedgehog Meatballs

1 of 65

Rating: 3 stars Okay not bad but where's the excitement the color the zip? To the meat rice and eggs add a bit of finely chopped onion and a little parsley. Shape into meatballs and put in single layer on the bottom of the baking pan. Now here's the secret!! Chop a couple carrots and celery stalks and sprinkle over and around the meatballs. Cover with a can of tomato soup and a can of diced tomatoes with juice. Sprinkle with a little garlic powder and maybe a dash of worcestershire sauce. This makes delicious gravy to serve over mashed potatoes. Just be sure to bake long enough to make vegies soft. My mother always served this with green beans applesauce and cottage cheese. Make a double batch. It freezes well if you are lucky enough to have any leftovers!! Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars My mom called these porquipine balls. They are basically the same thing. There are a few differences from my mom's recipe though. We precook the rice so you don't have the issue with the rice not cooking. I use about a cup of cooked rice to about a pound of meat. Browned the meat balls for color. Used two cans of soup and reduced the water. Added a little bit of worchestshire sauce for zip. I think adding the veggies as another reviewer suggested is a great idea. I will try that next time. Helpful (30)

Rating: 3 stars I'm giving this three stars because it's a great -base- but it's missing important ingredients. I also know these as porcupines but the main and most important (to my crew) ingredient is missing.. Chopped (or minced) onion. I add 1/2 to 1 onion which is more than my original recipe called for but it adds great flavor. Be sure to -brown- these don't just toss raw meatballs into the sauce (ick). This makes a yummy 'byproduct' of the browned bits in the pan.. the rice is not cooked soft (haven't added any sauce and finished cooking it yet..) but by the time the porcupine balls are browned there are crispy bits of browned onion/rice/hamburger bits. The cook and whoever is wandering by generally gets a taste. Add garlic and Worcestershire to the sauce mix as well as salt and pepper. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! But----to make them just like my grandma used to I added a large pinch of cloves cinnamon about a tablespoon of sugar and about a fourth cup of cider vinegar---very Polish! Yummy with noodles or mashed potatoes--this is comfort food! Helpful (18)

Rating: 2 stars Bland; very very bland. Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars My mom made these and called them porcupine meatballs. She used instant rice and it worked fine. But she made hers just like you make meatloaf with onions peppers everything except the tomatoes. She then dropped the meatballs into hot home canned tomatoes and cooked until done. She served hers with mashed potatoes green peas and biscuits. We got a lot of laughs when we told others we had porcupine meatballs. We waited a few to let them know it was beef not porcupine meat. I am 52 and still make them to this day. She got the recipe off a drive-in movie screen. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I think the kids would like this but I agree with other reviewers it will need some seasoning! I would also try different soups eg chicken/mushroom maybe thick veggie. Would be nice with some grated cheese on top too. Depending on the audience I might put some more in the ball mix too maybe chopped onion or chillies. Probably a little grated garlic? Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I give this 4 stars with some revisions as these would be so bland without some seasonings. I mix some minced onion garlic powder worchestshire a little chili powder and some salt and pepper into my meatballs. Into the sauce I put more worchestshire a little brown sugar some beef boullion a couple of tablespoons of wine vinegar or lemon juice and a secret ingredient - 1/2 tsp. ground cloves. I've also used tomato juice in the sauce with success. The sauce is a little sweet and sour. We too call these porcupine meatballs and we have them all the time. Helpful (7)