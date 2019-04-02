Reuben Casserole
Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .
This one, according to my husband...ROCKED! Essentially, it's like the sandwich, only layered and baked. One change I made since I was making it for people I didn't know very well, was instead of rye bread, I purchased at my local grocer an "Asiago Cheese Loaf" I think any firm bread would be great, but the cheese bread, along with the other ingredients, were a perfect match. Husband, says,"Put this one into the rotation" High praise indeed! :) Also, it was so rich, that I think that next time I can substitute Low Cal 1000 Island, and I know he won't notice!Read More
If there was any way to give this 0 stars I would. There is no way to improve on this.Read More
This was excellent. My husband and I both loved it. The only thing I might do different the next time is add more thousand island dressing. I think I would double the amount. This recipe is so easy and much less messy than traditional Reuben sandwiches.
Very tasty! If you love Reuben sandwhiches, you will truly love this casserole. I did the two-layer approach, layering the ingredients twice, with great results. Do err on the side of *more* dressing and cheese than the recipe calls for to achieve a moist result. I also used thousand-island...super tasty. It *is* an expensive recipe. I found though that the portions are awfully generous: I scaled the recipe back to 4 portions and I still fed a hungry man, myself, and had 2 giant lunches leftover. (BTW, I find it's great reheated...just make sure to reheat in the oven, not microwave so the bread doesn't get soggy).
I love Reubens but, sometimes they're a pain to make. I like this recipe because it mimics the taste, if not the essence of a Reuben sandwich. I made this twice before posting my comments --- both times in an 11x7 casserole dish and scaling down the ingredients (e.g., 1/2 lb corned beef instead of 1 lb, etc.) TOAST YOUR BREAD! Otherwise, it will come out soggy. What I did was to cut up my bread and put it into the casserole dish, then put the dish into the oven while it was warming up. I drained, but did not rinse my sourkraut. I think that this give a bit more flavor to the dish. I used Thousand Island dressing (instead of Russian) both times. It still turned out great. Enjoy!
This was delish! My hubby devoured it. I toasted the bread cubes on the advice of previous reviews, and the bread ended up being one of the tastiest parts. I also used 1000 Island dressing, and more than 3/4 Cup -- I gave it a good drizzle over the top to lightly but evenly coat it. The only thing I would do different would be to get the cheese right -- I thought I bought a block of swiss, but noticed while I was grating it that I had picked up sharp cheddar by mistake. It still came out awesome, but the swiss would be even better. Mmmmm. My husband asked me to put this in regular menu rotation. Updated to add: I've made this a couple more times now, and with the swiss cheese, which was better as I expected. This dish is a great hit with our family!
Definately a keeper! My husband and I both liked it. But the bread was soggy (except for the edges in the pan), may toast it first or use croutons. I used marble rye bread. I made it low fat with fat free thousand island dressing and low fat cheese and it was still very tasty. Next time I will try Russian Dressing and Turkey!.~~Thanks Monica for sharing!
I LOVED this and so did my husband. I used Thousand Island dressing instead of Russian, and I cut the recipe in half because it was for just the two of us and this recipe makes alot!
I thought this was very good. My husband really liked it. He even packed it for is lunch the next day, and he doesn't usually even take a lunch! I used Thousand Island dressing and increased the amount to about 1 cup. It's very easy and it doesn't take long to cook. You can still have a good, hot meal on those extremely busy days. Next time I make this,I would like to try it with a mustard dressing as mentioned in one of the reviews. Thanks for the recipe!
This receipe was really good, and quick, it tasted just like a Rueben Sandwich, so if you like Rueben Sandwiches, you must try this one. First, I would like to agree with the other reviewers that this recipe is EXPENSIVE. I paid $10.15 just for the corned beef. Total cost of meal was approximately $30.00. I initially purchased a corned beef brisket and begin cooking it until I read the recipe and it called for corned beef deli meat. And just a side note, the corned beef brisket takes FOREVER to cook, and I don’t think it would work as well as the deli meat. I listened to the other reviewer’s suggestions about the soggy bread, and decided to make a few changes. I spread the bread with butter and toasted in the oven, which made it extremely hard. I also layered the casserole in the following matter: The toasted rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese, and repeated the layering, and placed crumbled rye/pumpernickel bread on top of the casserole, sprinkle with no-salt butter. I also used canned sauerkraut. I drained it really good, and even squeezed the sauerkraut by hand to squeeze the access water outof it. When I baked the casserole, the bread remained crispy throughout the entire casserole. The only change I would make is to spray the bread with oil spray and not use actual butter, because the casserole was kind of greasy.
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, THIS RECIPE. This is one of our favorite dinners. Have made this several times. I usually buy a loaf of soft rye, cut 1/2 into cubes, lightly toast them with a drizzle of olive oil, then put cubes under broiler. I add about a bottle of Ken's Russian. Tried Thousand Island dressing, but I think Russian tastes so much better. Also, if you can find shredded swiss it works better than the slices. I cover the dish with the non stick aluminum foil. Saves the headache of having your cheese stick to the foil. I like to serve this with the Taste of Home's Creamy Coleslaw recipe also found on Allrecipes. Superb!!!
I listened to other reviewers and used a 1/2 lb of corned beef and 1,000 island dressing. I also sprayed the dish & put the meat at the bottom, put a mix of the saerkraut & dressing next, then I put all the cheese on, on the top I put the rye bread (5 slices) and sprayed the bread with pam. I cooked with tin foil for 20 mins and uncovered for 10. It turned out beautiful. If you love reubens, you'll love this!
Excellent! Based on other reviews, I made it upside down and toasted the bread before putting it on the top layer. I put the corned beef on the bottom, then sauerkraut, then 1000 Island dressing, then Swiss cheese, then toasted rye bread cubes. Sprayed I can't believe it's not butter spray generously on the bread cubes. Definitely a keeper. Use cheese and dressing generously.
I made this for a potluck. I used my 6 qt. oval crockpot and it came out great. Everyone said that it was the best hotdish. I toasted the bread first and then added the other ingredients. I did use thousand island dressing instead of the russian and used more dressing than was stated. Also put the cheese in with the other ingredients and turned the crockpot on low. It was ready in a couple of hours. Thanks for this wonderful, easy recipe.
This was great for the crockpot family get-together! Everyone loved it. I used a full loaf of 'swirl' rye, 1-1/2 lbs of sliced deli corned beef (cut in strips), 1 quart sauerkraut(drained not rinsed), 16 oz. Thousand Island dressing, and 1 lb. of sliced Swiss Cheese. Spray the crock with cooking spray. I made two layers of each (in the order I've given). I prepared the night before the shindig and refrigerated so I could start cooking it at 8am. In the morning I cooked on high for 1/2-hour then turned to low for 4-hours. It was still warm at our destination 1-1/2 hours later and perfect for serving. A great hit! And soooo easy! A keeper for get-togethers!
Much faster and easier that making Reuben Sandwiches. Was nicely surprised that my son enjoyed it. A little dry, will add more dressing.
My husband and father really loved this! I did make some changes to it tho. I mixed the sauerkraut, corned beef, and the 1000 island dressing together in a bowl. I sprayed the pan w/Pam, put the mixture in the pan and spread the swiss cheese on top. Then I put the bread on top. I left the bread out for 8 hours so it got a little crusty. I covered the pan w/foil put in the oven for 20 minutes, take it out and put some more cheese on it then throw it back in the oven for another 10 minutes.
try it with a cheese with horseraddish in it. It adds a little kick.
AWESOME, EASY & QUICK dish! I love reuben sandwiches and this is just like it but quicker & easier. Everyone's taste are different..so next time I may add more cheese (only used 1 1/4 c..didn't have enough), I'd add a little more bread and a tad more dressing. It was a little too dry for me only because I use a ton of mayo on reg. sandwiches. I would highly recommend this recipe even if you don't like saurkraut!
This was very quick and easy. The only thing I did different was to put the corned beef on the bread before the sauerkraut. This helped the bread from getting soggy.
This is awesome!! Absolutely wonderful. If you like Reuben sandwiches--make this!! I wish I had made this years ago. I followed the recipe to a 'T'. I used sauerkraut in a bag (Boar's Head) because it is so much better than canned. Layered the sauerkraut on top of the cubed rye, corned beef on top of that, 1000 Island dressing and the swiss. So, so good! I had leftovers for lunch today and it was fabulous. A keeper.
This was the best - I HATE cooking, but hunger for something other than fast food drove me to start. I tried the two layer suggestion with 1 & 1/2 cups of dressing with Mozz instead of Swiss and it was delish! 4 *easy* ingredients and I have a fantastic meal to last me all week. Yum! Definitely keeping this recipe.
This was EXCELLENT!! I did follow the suggestion of assembling in reverse order to avoid the soggy cust, I placed the corn beef on the bottom of a casserole dish sprayed with Pam followed by the sourekraut then the dressing and shredded swiss cheese on top then buttered bread cubes, I used pumpernickel bread. I baked in a 400 degree oven for 25 minutes and it was perfect.
I have made this recipe several times and each time I get rave reviews! I make this for the folks who come into our community center and have even double the amount I make to 50 servings. Folks always ask for seconds! Thanks for this recipe. This is definitely a keeper.
I love this recipe. Very easy and fast to make. I used pumpernickel bread instead of rye and I used thousand island dressing as well. I used more dressing and more cheese also! Loved it!!!!
My husband loves this recipe, thinks it ties for one of his all time favorites. I made it with the bread on the bottom one time, and I thought it tasted better. My husband preferred it without the bread on the bottom. So now we make a split plan to satisfy both of us.
This was a great dish!! Even my picky kids ate this!! I did take the advice of other reviewers and put the meat in first then sauerkraut, then dressing (I used Thousand Island), and then cheese, and finally the bread cubes. I had to use sliced Swiss cheese, as it was what I had on hand. It worked great!! I will definitely make this again!! Thanks for sharing!
I only give it 4 stars b/c I modified the recipe as other users suggested. I had the deli shave the corned beef and then I mixed it with the sauerkraut, 2 cups of Swiss, and a 16 oz. bottle of Thousand Island. I spread that in the pan and then topped it with the Rye cubes and 2 more cups of Swiss (we're a cheese family.) I thought it was great! It didn't require as much work as assembling each sandwich and was easier for my 4 year old to eat.
I work full-time and needed a dish for a pot-luck dinner at church on a work night. This recipe was excellent! Fast, easy & tasty - it got rave reviews from the rest of the group. It was a great change from the usual "lasagna" and "taco casserole" on the buffet. I prepared all the ingredients the night before and just tossed them together and baked after work. I liked the Russian dressing - just like the "original" Reuben sandwich!
Wow, I hate saurkraut and loved this recipe! I made it for my husband because he loves ruebens. I ended up having a second helping! Even the kiddos liked it!
My husband and I both loved this. I'll definitely make this one again. It was great as is, but next time I might use a couple of pieces more bread and maybe half the sauerkraut just to suit my own taste.
My husband loved this recipe! I used 1,000 Island Dressing in the recipe like many other reviewers recommended. I also put the cubed rye bread on top of the casserole.
This is so great! So simple! Ive passed this recipe on to many friends and family and they all love it. I used 1000 island dressing, because that's what Im used to, and my aunt added mustard instead of dressing, more like a hot pastrami, and it was wonderful too. Thanks for the yummy recipe!
PERFECT way to use up a leftover corned beef dinner. I replaced the sauerkraut with chopped cooked cabbage , then drizzled it with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Then everything else as written and it was SO good.
We love this and have made several times. I put the meat on the bottom, then sauerkraut, 1,000-island dressing, and top with bread cubes lightly tossed with melted butter. I bake for about 15 minutes until the bread gets crispy, then add grated swiss and bake until the cheese melts. I usually end by broiling the cheese for a minute or two. Yummy.
I followed some other peoples suggestions and I mixed the sauerkraut with the dressing and I flipped the order of the layers, putting the bread on top. It was super good and everyone raved about how tasty it was!
Awesome!! The whole family loved it & it smelled so good while it was cooking. I took the advice of others and toasted the bread in the oven while it was preheating and also placed the corned beef over the bread and then topped it with the sauerkraut. The brad was not soggy at all! Thanks for a great recipe & an easy way to make Reubens!
I enjoyed this but next time would make a couple changes. First I would chop up the corned beef so it was easier to serve. Then I would not rinse the sauerkraut since I like that flavor. I did rinse it here and it was too bland for my taste. But I LOVE reubans so would make it again.
this was a good quick meal, you can't go wrong with a rueben and this was so quick to throw together on those busy nights. I will definetley put this in the too make again pile.
Absolutely fantastic! This is my first review of a recipe, even though I use so many from this site. My hubby who "hates casseroles" loved this one. I used leftover corned beef and I can't wait to make it again! I toasted the rye bread cubes first, and then followed the recipe as directed.
very good. tastes just like the sandwich. next time will toast bread. a little too soggy. but still enjoyed it. thanks!!
Expensive recipe...total cost for meal $16.11. Will need to adjust a few things next time, will toast the bread first and use more cheese, omit russian dressing (good flavor) but try 1000 island like the sandwich is served when eating out. teenage son did not care for daughter loved.
I followed the recipe EXACTLY and got rave reviews from my entire family, including my uber-picky father-in-law who is never happy with anything - including restaurant food. This is definitely a keeper!
I hate to say it but I just didn't enjoy this like I thought I would. We love reubens, and this sounded fantastic but it kind of fell short of my expectations. It was a little dry despite the fact that I used more dressing than was called for. My biggest complaint, however, was it's lack of "krautiness". If I made this again I would use two cans. As it was, I used one can, and did not rinse.
Very good, unbelievably easy. I used pumpernickle bread and only 8 ounces of sauerkraut. We don't like casseroles that have a soupy consistency, so this was fine as is. The melted swiss on top was fabulous.
This was excellant and super easy. I used lowfat 1,000 Island dressing and would have used lowfat cheese if the grocery store had it in stock. But, the lowfat dressing did not compromise the taste all.
so good! I actually bought and made a corned beef (cheaper and better!)
It was dry and not cohesive. We added 1 c of water, used 1 1/2 c of thousand island instead, and mixed 1/2 the cheese into the casserole. We mixed all the ingredients, with the exception of 1 c of cheese and spread it into a greased cake pan. Then topped it with 1 c of cheese. Making the changes I'd give it a 4-star, but know that I've had better.
It was delcious. Definitely toast the bread lightly, unless you like it soggy. Very rich. Will make again.
I used 1000 island dressing, because that's what I like. I used more dressing then the recipe called for. This was great and easy! Thanks for the recipe!
This was SOooooo good! I have wanted to make a Reuben Casserole for years. I read quite a few reviews and modified very little. I had a large chunk of roast leftover so I upped the quantities. I used 1# of bread, laid the slices out on a cookie sheet and put in the 400 oven for about 3 or so minutes until toasted. Meanwhile I put a 32oz. jar of sauerkraut, drained but not rinsed, into the 9x13" casserole. Hub did find Russian dressing (Wishbone at a Safeway) and poured the whole 16oz. bottle on the sauerkraut, mixed it up and spread it out. Put the shredded corned beef over that then topped it with 2c. shredded Swiss. Broke the toasted bread into pieces and spread them over the top. It was fantastic, so easy and tasty BUT it was not very attractive with the bread on top so next time I'll take another 1-2c. shredded Swiss and put it on top. Also, since the bread is on top, I might try to cut a step and try baking it before the bread layer for 15 min. then toasting torn up pieces at that point on top with the final cheese and bake for another 10 min. (always looking for the easiest way). I baked it all uncovered with great results. Thank you, it was worth the wait!!!
A little dry - the next time I will use more salad dressing. Also, there was not enough sauerkraut relative to the large amount of corn beef.
This really does taste like a Reuben sandwich! I subbed in thousand island dressing for the Russian style. I did find myself missing having a sandwich though. It was odd to eat this "taste" with a fork instead of in your hands.
This is a favorite in our household!
very good!I used fresh corn beef instead of can because thats what i had.i substituted velveeta for mild chedder and it was a hit with my husband also.
This was just great! My husband couldn't get enough of it.
Very yummy! I made it the upside down way as one of the reviews recommended. I halved the recipe and i tossed the bread cubes in 3 tbs. melted butter.
This is really good! However, I still prefer to just make the sandwiches. And you can't beat homemade sauerkraut in this recipe if you can get your hands on some!
Making a sandwich is far better than turning the whole thing into a pile of slop. Just make yourself a Reuben. I thought this would be really great, but it's actually only just this side of edible.
AWESOME! I used fresh corned beef (cooked for 2.5 hours) instead of deli sliced. It was fabulous. A great, easy meal. And if you use natural bread and dressing, it isn't unhealthy.
I did a family taste test & layed half according to the recipe, although I used thousand island dressing & didn't spray the aluminum foil with Pam. The other half, I made with reviewer suggestions by spraying the pan with Pam 1st & then layering it with corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese & lightly toasted rye bread cubes on top (still with the aluminum foil on top). They were both good but the preference was for the one with the bread cubes on top. As my family doesn't like corned beef as much as I do, I'm going to try it as a turkey reuben casserole next. I think this would be a good recipe for leftover Thanksgiving turkey too.
Good sharp flavor. Salty. Easy to make.
I have been making this for years and we love it! I spray my dish with cooking spray before layering the ingredients. Sometimes I'll layer everything on the bottom and toss the bread w/ a little melted butter and put them on top that way the bread gets nice and toasty. Just like the sandwich, only easier to assemble and cook! :)
My husband loves reuben sandwiches so I thought this would be sure hit. All I got was an "Interesting". I will probably make it again just because its so different.
We are huge reuben fans and this was not good at all. I would rather make the sandwich.
Even my dh who hates saurkraut liked this dish. I toasted my bread beforehand as suggested by previous raters and it wasn't mushy at all. I finished off the leftovers the next day and they were just as good as the day before.
This seemed even better the next day, but it was exactly what I was looking for. Satisfied my reuben craving. Followed other reviewers advice and... Sprayed casserole dish with "pam," spread the corned beef first then layer with the sauerkraut and salad dressing mixture, then swiss cheese. Top it with bread, that has either been buttered or sprayed with "pam." When the rye bread topping is toasted, the casserole is done
This was good and easy based on a few changes. I too toasted the bread (dark rye) in olive oil. I used Bavarian sweet sauerkraut,1000 Island Dressing and shredded swiss cheese. 3/4 lb of meat was plenty.
My family, especially my husband, loved this casserole! It had just the right ruben flavor. I changed the recipe a little by putting bread cubes on top and bottom of the casserole, but next time I would only put them on top. There seemed to be too much bread with both. Other than that, this recipe was a smashing hit. My husband requested it at least once a week.
YUMMY!! I have been a long-time lover of reuben sanwiches and this dish did not disappoint! It was the perfect blend of ingredients and was so flavorful! I did substitute 1000 Island dressing for the Russian. I will most definitely make this as often as possible.
WOW! This is one of the best things I ever made! Like others suggested, I toasted the bread first. I put four cubed slices on the bottom of a small oval casserole dish. I layered it with thin slices of deli corned beef, a mixture of saurkraut (sp?) and Russian dressing, slices of Swiss cheese, and then repeated all the layers again. I used an 8oz. bottle of dressing and a 14 oz. can of saurkraut. I then followed the cooking time and temperature. I will definately make this again!
Everyone loved this recipe. I used Thousand Island because I could not find Russian in the store. I switched the layers so the sauerkraut was on the bottom and bread cubes on top.
Great casserole! It really tasted alot like a reuben sandwich. I substituted Pumpernickel, that I put on the top of my casserole so the bread wouldnt be mushy, then sprinkled some shredded mozzarella on top. I cubed some swiss cheese with the meat, sauerkraut and dressing and mixed it together rather than layering. I like an even mixture and this turned out great. I used about a half bottle of 1000 island dressing too. Thanks for the great recipe !
This is a treat and it got raves from my husband. I had about half a loaf of the small cocktail size pumpernickel rye left over from another use. I used that and layered all in a rectangular 3 qt. casserole dish lined with the non-stick foil. I broke the bread squares in half. Bread, beef, cheese, sauerkraut, dressing, repeat, and then end with a little more bread. I used a scant cup of thousand island dressing, about 10 oz. of sliced cheese cut in strips, and about 1/2 lb. of beef. I also put a little melted butter on the bread layers. I didn't use the full 16 oz. of sauerkraut but I think it would have been as good if I had gone ahead and used it all. Cooked covered with a glass lid for 30 minutes and then uncovered and added final layer of cheese and cooked 10 more minutes. This is a perfect recipe for taking the ingredients and "eyeballing" it to your own satisfaction.
What an incredibly fast and tasty dish. All that is required is that you can cut up bread and meat. So simple. Truly became an all time favorite. Highly recommended!
This casserole was excellent I did use more of the dressing than is called for as others had suggested
My boyfriend can't cook at all. I was looking for a simple recipe that he could make, but that would still produce an outcome that would be proud of. This was FANTASTIC. I love Reubens. I can't wait to have this again. This has officially become one of "his" recipes. Update... My boyfriend has made this recipe 2x since my original review, and it is still great. We use 1000 island as the dressing. One reviewer said that pasta made it dry. What pasta?
I am REALLY shocked after making this - especially because everyone else loved it. My husband (who LOVES Reubens) didn't like it - and he likes ANY thing with meat and cheese. This is the ONLY recipe on this site that ever turned out strange for me. Obviously, it tasted like a reuben, minus the slices of bread. The bread cubes were really weird, so we ended up picking them out. The reuben casserole might be too much of a stretch for traditional Reuben lovers. Since there are leftovers, we're going to just use everything BUT the bread cubes for regular sandwiches.
I love Reuben sandwiches, and this recipe was great. I like my sandwiches with a lot of thousand island dressing so I used quite a bit more than called for and I also put it under the broil just until the cheese started to brown. Tasted great, thanks!
This is an excellent recipe!! I used thousand island instead of russian dressing; however, my family loved it and went back for seconds!! Definitely a keeper!!
This recipe is WONDERFUL! It had great flavor and it was so easy to make. I cut the Rye bread into larger chunks so they really had a nice chewy/crunchy texture. I also added extra 1000 island dressing, but cut the sauerkraut in half. Definitely a keeper! Thank you so much for a great meal.
Delicious! I followed some other suggestions by using Thousand Island dressing, and putting the corned beef on top of the bread… then sauerkraut. I can’t wait to make it again! Thanks, Monica!
This is so good- it's one of my husband's favorite meals. It is so easy to put together. The only negative is that it doesn't taste as good reheated the next day- the bread gets too soggy.
This recipe is outstanding! I made it last night for the first time and I can't say enough about it! It was easy to prepare -- the hardest part was keeping my husband away from the corned beef! You MUST try this!!
This recipe was ok. It turned out just fine and we ate it, but it is not as good as the original sandwich, which I love. Maybe it was the texture, but next time, I'll just make the sandwiches.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It tasted aesome. Also, for the Russian Dressing I substituted Thousand Island and it came out so good. I also added more swiss cheese. I will definately be making it again.
This is one of my husbands favorite dishes. Go figure, it's probably one of the easiest and least time consuming recipes I have! I make it as is, with another reviewers suggestion to put the dish with the bread in the oven while it's preheating. I also add some mustard to the 1000 Island dressing, to tone down some of the sweetness.
Didn't use as much corned beef - used closer to 1/2 lb and there was still a lot. Also used low fat dressing and I did toast the bread before layering and it turned out pretty good.
This was great. I toasted the bread before cubing as I can't stand soggy bread, used leftover corn beef, and 1000 island dressing. I also used the renolds release foil so I didn't have to spray anything. Anyhow- it was great. Hubby told me three times how much he liked it. That is a big deal for him!
With a little bit of variation, this turned out to be a really good dish! I layered the saurkraut, corned beef and Thousand Island dressing.
I thought this recipe was good, but not as good as I expected. Taking the advice of other reviewers, I also used Thousand Island dressing and added extra. I added a layer of toasted Rye Bread cubes on the top too, and then sprinkled the cheese on. This worked great, as the top layer was nice and crunchy. Next time, I would eliminate the bottom layer altogether. Even with toasted bread, the bottom was just too soggy for me.
We used pastrami (no leftover corned beef) and followed other reviews in toasting the bread. Will layer some bread on the bottom and some on the top the next time. Quick and easy.
use seedless rye bread
Really, I should have just made reuben sandwiches. There was nothing great about this recipe and I was terribly disappointed. Do yourself a favor and just make sandwiches!!!
I had great luck with this recipe. Combining some other cooks suggestions and a couple of my own, here is how I prepared it. I put the bread cubes in an 11x7 pan and put the pan in a cold oven and while it heated to 400 it allowed the bread to toast a bit.(I stirred the cubes half way through the heating) I used left-over corned beef that I cubed and sprinkled over the bread, then I mixed one cup of dressing with the sauerkraut(well drained is important) and spread over the corned beef. Finished off per recipe. My family loved it. A keeper in our house.
We really liked this casserole, even my 2 year old son! I cannot have any refined sugar, so I used a sugarfree, calorie free Russian dressing, and it was still great! I will definitely be making this one again!
Hats off to this recipe!! My Polish hubby raved about it and even made me make it for his (prim, proper and picky) mother ~ she loved it too ! Thanks from Woodstock, Ontario, Canada
This is a great recipe! I take it to potlucks in March and everyone wants the recipe. I do have one problem. The bread really sticks to the bottom of the baking dish. Next time I will remember to grease the dish and hope tha helps. I also us 1000 Island Dressing instead of Russian Dressing which is difficult to find here.
Incredibally easy and satisfying dish! This is a "keeper"!