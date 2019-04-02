Reuben Casserole

365 Ratings
  • 5 219
  • 4 92
  • 3 29
  • 2 12
  • 1 13

Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .

By JAMON0126

6
6 servings
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Spread bread cubes in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Spread sauerkraut evenly over the bread cubes, then layer beef strips over sauerkraut. Pour dressing over all.

  • Spray aluminum foil with cooking spray and use to cover baking dish, sprayed side down. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

  • Remove cover, sprinkle with cheese and bake uncovered for another 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

450 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 82.3mg; sodium 2078.4mg. Full Nutrition
