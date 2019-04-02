This was SOooooo good! I have wanted to make a Reuben Casserole for years. I read quite a few reviews and modified very little. I had a large chunk of roast leftover so I upped the quantities. I used 1# of bread, laid the slices out on a cookie sheet and put in the 400 oven for about 3 or so minutes until toasted. Meanwhile I put a 32oz. jar of sauerkraut, drained but not rinsed, into the 9x13" casserole. Hub did find Russian dressing (Wishbone at a Safeway) and poured the whole 16oz. bottle on the sauerkraut, mixed it up and spread it out. Put the shredded corned beef over that then topped it with 2c. shredded Swiss. Broke the toasted bread into pieces and spread them over the top. It was fantastic, so easy and tasty BUT it was not very attractive with the bread on top so next time I'll take another 1-2c. shredded Swiss and put it on top. Also, since the bread is on top, I might try to cut a step and try baking it before the bread layer for 15 min. then toasting torn up pieces at that point on top with the final cheese and bake for another 10 min. (always looking for the easiest way). I baked it all uncovered with great results. Thank you, it was worth the wait!!!