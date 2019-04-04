Habanero Hellfire Chili

Tasty chili whose name says it all! Note: Whole Anaheim peppers are not widely available; this ingredient is optional, and you can use hot pepper sauce instead.

Recipe by Edd Ryan

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large soup pot. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain excess grease, leaving enough to coat bottom of pot Remove bacon, drain on paper towels and chop.

  • Brown beef and pork in pot over medium high heat. When meat is browned, stir in the bell pepper, onion, jalapeno peppers, habanero peppers, Anaheim peppers, garlic, cumin, red pepper flakes, chili powder, bouillon, crushed tomatoes, whole tomatoes, beer, tomato paste, chile paste and water.

  • Reduce heat to low and simmer for 45 to 60 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans and bacon and continue simmering for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 90.9mg; sodium 1575.1mg. Full Nutrition
