Habanero Hellfire Chili

Very very good! It is hot of course but the taste is fantastic and yes, its easy to make. It is MUCH better after sitting in the fridge a day or two! After sitting it also does not seem as hot so next time we plan to add a bit more bacon, another habanero and two more cans of beans. But the first time we followed the recipe exact and it turned out fantastic. If you did not think much of it after making it please try throwing it in the fridge and reheat it well the next day, its a whole new chili after that! I did cook longer as well, forgot to mention that. I cooked it for about 90 minutes then added bacon and beans. I had to run so I left it on low for about 3 hours after that. Also, for gloves I had a box of surgical gloves and that works GREAT. They fit so well to your hands they do not get in the way and after chopping the peppers can just be thrown out. A whole box is only a couple bucks.