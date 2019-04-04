Habanero Hellfire Chili
Tasty chili whose name says it all! Note: Whole Anaheim peppers are not widely available; this ingredient is optional, and you can use hot pepper sauce instead.
First of all, 'OMG AWESOME' Recipe! I followed all of the ingredients exactly, but added a tbsp of garlic salt near the end, as my tastebuds like salt! I will be making this recipe from now on whenever I make chili.... 10 stars! On a side note, I noticed alot of people made their own recipes from this and added reviews about their chili on this recipe... People, you have your OWN recipe! Don't add your review here if its completely different from the original! Type up your OWN recipe on allrecipes.com instead of putting a review on something totally different.... It's like making a review about a BMW, when you drive a Mercedes.... it doesn't make sense!Read More
I make chili A LOT, and thought I might have hit the jackpot with this recipe. Sorry, I had high hopes, but my family was "so so" about it. They told me to stick with the one I make.Read More
It's been awhile since I have made this. This is quite hot using habanero's but if your even attempting this recipe hot is obviously what your looking for. The flavor is excellent just the way it is. Perfect! There is no such thing as too many peppers as the previous reviews stated. Good chili if spilled on the table should leave a burn mark in the wood. If for some reason you feel this is too hot you can always add a bit of sugar, this will eliminate some of the acidity hence taking a bit of heat from the chili. I don't recommend adding gobs of sugar or it will be too sweet. A bit of sweet ketchup or some baking soda will help too. This is our new family recipe from now on for chili. Thanks for posting it Edd! FYI, If you forget or do not wear gloves cutting the peppers your hands will burn, baking soda will help with this too. Take some hand soap and 3-4 tablespoons of baking soda and rub it in really good, let it sit on your hands a few minutes and rinse. Good as new!
Thanks for this recipe. I just won 1st place in a chili cook-off out of 14 contestants! I used the exact recipe, just added a tbsp of salt. For those who have never heard of chili paste, I found it in the Asian section of the grocery store.
Very very good! It is hot of course but the taste is fantastic and yes, its easy to make. It is MUCH better after sitting in the fridge a day or two! After sitting it also does not seem as hot so next time we plan to add a bit more bacon, another habanero and two more cans of beans. But the first time we followed the recipe exact and it turned out fantastic. If you did not think much of it after making it please try throwing it in the fridge and reheat it well the next day, its a whole new chili after that! I did cook longer as well, forgot to mention that. I cooked it for about 90 minutes then added bacon and beans. I had to run so I left it on low for about 3 hours after that. Also, for gloves I had a box of surgical gloves and that works GREAT. They fit so well to your hands they do not get in the way and after chopping the peppers can just be thrown out. A whole box is only a couple bucks.
i'm a vegetarian, so i had to change some of this up, obviously. to any vegetarians browsing chili recipies, i say try this out. what i did was instead of ground beef and pork, i simply used 2 and 2/3rds bags of morning star tofu crumbles. for the bacon, i used morningstar bacon. everything else i followed to a tee, except the chili beans. all i could find were kidney beans, so i used those. i also couldn't find habaneros at the store, so i used scotch bonnet peppers. the result was absolutely delicious (and mmm! spicy!) and i gave some to some of my carnivorous friends who slopped it up. a friend looked up and said "wait -- who did you make this for? it must be awful making chili when you can't eat it." i replied "i sure can!" and scooped some up with a chip. they all stayed staring at me and i parried, "it's vegetarian!" i got a unanimous "NO WAAAYYY!" hahahaha! so i say give this a shot, and drop me a message with your results!
I was short by half the Anaheim peppers called for, but otherwise followed the ingredients exactly. I pureed the tomatoes and peppers for a smooth chili, and the texture turned out just perfect. I like very hot food, but this was a little too hot for even me! Husband loved it as is, but he's obviously insane. The proportions and flavor are perfect as-is, my only change will be to lose about half the peppers and see if I can eat more than a few bites next time!
Turned out really good. Obviously "hot" is relative since some people like really spicy foods and others don't. If you don't like spicy food, obviously find a different recipe. If you do, it's fantastic. Great flavor from this chili, not just all burn and no taste. Two things: may not want to use 2 cups of water. It was a little too soupy for my tastes, I like my chili thick. I'd cut it to 1 cup. Also, make it ahead of time. I made it on Saturday and stuck it in the fridge until Monday. Flavors blend together quite nicely as it ages. It tasted much better Monday than it did Saturday.
Yum-O! I made this last night and can't wait to have some more today. The only adjustments I made were adding half a bag of roasted corn from Trader Joe's & more garlic. Used the roasted tomatoes from TJs as well the whole plum tomatoes. Then topped each bowl with marbled cheddar cheese and sour cream. Hot & Spicy but still flavorful!
This was the best chili I have ever made. If you don't like VERY spicy foods, just reduce the ammount of peppers involved in the original recipe. Delicious!!
hellfire is right! die-hard chili eaters only! this one packs a punch!
Six stars! It's our chili of choice; I start a new batch when we get down to a quart in the freezer. (Freezes well.) In California, all (fresh) chilis are thankfully readily available, along with chili paste. Slow cook overnight-10 hours min; reduces "heat" a little but seems to enhance flavor, if that's possible. (Plus, we get to enjoy the aroma upstairs all night long.) Pepper seeds not removed; No Wimpy Chili! No water used; another beer added at 3:00am. Full pound of bacon. Double amount of garlic (or triple). When wife nukes a bowl for lunch at work, her workmates drool, ooh and ahh from the aroma wafting throughout the room. We really love all-beef HHCdogs or on top of rice. Thanks Edd Ryan; you've created a thing of beauty. Maybe it should be called Edd's Habanero Hellfire Chili?
Great recipe! It's got some good kick to it. The only thing I changed was upping the spices to my personal tastes and adding an entire onion. Thanks for the recipe. We'll be having this one again.
Chili-licious! I must say that I am not a huge fan of chili, but this recipe has changed my opinion. It was so flavorful, spicy and a great consistency. The only changes I made were: omit the water (added alittle extra beer ), added about 1/4 Cup of brown sugar, and alittle extra garlic. Prior to serving added the juice of one lime and then served with cilantro, sour cream and alittle cheddar cheese. Amazing! Took 3rd out of 25 at a chili cook off :)
I grow my own Habeneros and Jalepenos but I only had 4 Habeneros at the time I made this, so it might have been called "heckfire chili". Then again, my home grown varieties are smaller and hotter then grocery store ones so maybe not. If you can't find whole Anaheim peppers, you might be able to find them dried. New Mexico chili peppers work well too. If there is a Latino grocery nearby you should be able to find them there. If I am going to spend the 2 hours making this, I'll use dried beans instead of canned. You will reduce the sodium and it will taste better. Just boil them in a separate pot while you are cooking everything else, add some baking soda about 15 minutes before the end and drain before adding them in the chili.
I've gotten a LOT of compliments on this chili(first one I've ever made, or liked!). Changes: used a good IPA beer(Sierra Nevada), added only 1cup of water, added about 1 cup lt. brown sugar, 2x the garlic, 2x the red pepper flakes, diced tomatoes. It's a great base recipe though, it's terrific the way it is; leaves your mouth with a satisfying tingle/numbness but not overpowering. There is also a lot of room for modifications and additions, everyone wants this recipe!
Great if you can take it. We can! Better have a lot of sour cream on hand:)
Fabulous! All those peppers blend when cooked and mellow into a wonderful, deliciously spicy chili! I would put the spice rating at 6+ on a 1-10 scale. We used all of the peppers and added a bit of red wine, replaced one green pepper with an orange bell pepper (we doubled the recipe), used ale instead of beer, used no water, and lightened up on the meat by about a pound (again, we doubled it) & used chili sauce instead of chili paste. Unbelievable~ we won our little chili/soup contest by a landslide out of about 10 chili's plus 6 or so other soups.
An excellent chili worth the extra effort with the peppers instead of just plain old chili powder.
Halved it and it was still an enormous amount of food.
I absolutely love this chili, as does everyone who I have made it for! I have never really liked chili, but this one I LOVE! I also make a variation of this chili that is not so hot for those who cant handle the spicyness, aslo fantastic!!
this is the best chili ever. Everyone I ever made it for loves it. We will cook this out side during the colder months of October and all before the snow and it is a fun time. becoming a tradition. we make a huge batch with the pals and always taste test planty of the beer that we are going to add. Then we enjoy a steaming batch of this hellish delight. Best chili by far!
Great recipe, like to add a few more beans to thicken things up and stretch it out a bit and if people complain about the spice I hand them some sour cream and/or cheese. Other than that always prepare as directed and it's always a hit.
I've been looking for my fav. chili recipe and that means it needs to be hot. Habanero peppers are a must and so far this chili is the best. I really don't change anything from the listed recipe except that i'm unable to find anything called chili paste at my local grocery store....which is a big store. Also, just to give it the consistency i like, i leave out one cup of water. I have added extra habanero's but it's not necessary. Enjoy!
Great chili with great heat. Not too much, just right, I may actually add a few habenero's next time to make it good and hot.
This chili retired my usual recipe at our annual chili challenge. This chili has a nice balance of heat and flavor. The only change I made was only three Anaheim Peppers. The reason being they were massive and didn't look like ones on the net (I don't think they were Anaheims). For those that like it even hotter, I set aside 1/3 of the chili and added 1 Ghost Pepper (Bhutt Jolokia) to the batch. It went over very well. Probably the best chili I ever had, thank you for the recipe.
I know some people dislike when people tell about the variations they made; I personally find it very useful. I kept all the basics, but I was lacking some items. I had no pork; I used a whole pound of bacon and I cubed 12 oz of beef tenderloin steak. I added a dash of nutmeg, cardamom and tiny bit of cinnamon. Also 3 bay leaves. I think lime and beer go together, so I added 1/4 of a lime. The spices gave some sweetness, and lime just added a sassy taste.
Made this for my family (husband and one son just love hot stuff). I personally don't care for chili but was a big hit with them.
We love spicy foods so we bumped this recipe up a bit. Beans were reduced by half a can and we went with 8 of each pepper, keeping the seeds. The result was about as hot as a real Thai dish. (I wouldn't recommend this modification to anyone who isn't sure what a real Thai dish is, though, as it may remove a few layers from your soft palate.) I would also recommend latex gloves when handling the habaneros. I didn't do this and my left paw is now pink and hairless. The chili is so good, however, that it was worth it. 5 stars and a "Yee Haw!"
Was made for Superbowl - IT IS superb with a GREAT KICK!
WHEW!!! Eyes watered, nose ran, face turned red, started to sweat, and a gallon of milk. Yeah baby...now THIS is chili. Do not change a thing, this is the perfect recipe. You can reduce the peppers if you don't want it as hot, it would still be amazing.
Awesome dish! It is "hot" but not as hot as I thought it would be. I had to make a few changes because I could not find the ingredient or did not have the ingredient on hand. I used 1 large Poblano chili pepper in place of the Anaheim and I used hot sauce for the chile paste. I used beef broth, 1 (28 oz) can of whole tomatoes and 1 (14.5 oz) can. I used 3 cans of chili beans, used a 6 oz can of tomato paste and did not use any water. The consistency was perfect. I also added 1 t. of brown sugar. Will definitely make again.
I entered this recipe in a local Chili cook-off/fundraiser and won second place. This Chili brings the perfect heat and traditional flavor.
luved it....make often
I used this as a base for my award winning chili. It won both the best chili and the hottest chili awards.
This is without question, the best chili I have made. Anahiem peppers are not available at my stores, so I make up the difference by doubling the habaneros( I grow these in my garden) I tweaked the recipe the second time I made it, to fit my taste. There's no need to add water to this chili,unless you like it soupy. Easy to prep, and well worth the effort of seeding all those peppers.
Awesome chili! It is my son's favorite ever. Definitely wear gloves for the prep otherwise every tiny cut on your hands will be on fire. I up the garlic 2-3x. Using turkey bacon and turkey/beef for this batch due already being too fat for all the pork. Hopefully it will be just as good as the original. I also just cook a bag of dried kidney beans instead of the canned. Simmer the rest of the ingredients together while the beans cook then combine. Thanks for the excellent recipe.
Delicious chili, and like another reviewer mentioned, warms your whole mouth, doesn't just burn your tongue. I didn't have aneheims, but added seranos instead - I used the exact ingrediants, but didn't have bacon, which I think would have been great. I'm going to try it again with the bacon. I would definitely use the food processor the next time for the peppers and onion. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great chili! HOT HOT HOT!!! Make it as- is to win the hairy biker chili cookoff or tone it down by using 1 habanero, 2 jalapeno (1red, 1green), and only 3/4 tablespoon red pepper to let the whole family enjoy. Still pretty spicy though. I also substituted ground pork with double beef and 3/4 lb bacon-yummy. Definitely stick with the anaheim peppers and chili paste (find it in asian section of supermarket)
There is no way you could ever pay me enough to try a recipe like this so I'm going to review it from my husband's perspective. He thinks it is AWESOME! I make it for him every couple of months, and I follow the recipe exactly. He sweats as he is eating it and enjoys every bite. Thanks for a great meal for the husband!
This was good with a smokey spice though not quite as hot as I imagined it to be. Still really tasty though.
This recipe had excellent flavor, but I may have had poor habenero peppers. It didn't have the heat that we were looking for. I made it for a football party, and everybody loved it...it just needed a little more spice. Next time I will use a few more habenero peppers.
This chili is awesome!!! I only made 2 slight changes--left out the bacon because I didn't have any, and reduced the amount of peppers by half, and the spice was perfect! Other than that made as written. It is the best chili I've ever made!!!
The family loved this chili.
This was Awesome Chili! First let me say I love "HOT" food, I love a good burn!!! I read the other reviews and was sceptical about adding all the peppers, but did anyway. I personally did not find this chili to be hot, not even on the second day. But remember I am used to eating hot foods with Habanero Hot Sauce. So for my liking next time I will be adding some of the seeds from the peppers to create the desired level of Hot I am looking for. But besides, my personal preference, the taste of the chili was Excellent!!!! I did make some minor changes: I added 2 cans of Hot Chili Beans and 2 cans of Kidney Beans (both 16oz cans, both drained), I only added 1 cup of water, I added the full pound of bacon, and also added a pound of ground Italian Hot Sausage. This made the consistancy of the chili thick and meaty.... I sereved hot topped with shredded Mexican blend cheese and sourcream and side of tortilla chips for dipping.... Yummy!! Thank you! :)
Great flavor...I followed the recipe and made it in the slow cooker. I did add some brown sugar at the end which I like to do with tomatoes to take away some of the acidity. It just seemed a little soupy so I might just reduce the amount of water next time. Served with some corn bread muffins. Delicious!
Just made this, and it's great. Wish there was more spice though. I made a double batch, only seeded half of the habaneros, and even added some Dave's Insanity Sauce, but it wasn't enough for me. I substituted Sriracha for the chili paste, cuz I couldn't find it anywhere. The bacon is truly a must-have ingredient. It really adds something unique to the dish. Will definitely be making it again.
I have made this recipe twice now and get rave reviews from our guests everytime. Depending on who is going to be eating the chili, I adjust the amount of peppers to regulate the hottness. This makes great chili leftovers as well!
This chili is awesome but unfortunately I ate all the bacon while it was cooking!
If you like your chili hot this is the one! I made this chili for some guys and everybody loved it. I definitely will make this again.!!
I had never made chili before. This was an easy recipe to follow. I think next time I make it I will not seed some of the peppers as I think it could be hotter for my taste. Overall nice job.
this is the perfect chili! good and hot and oh so tasty! i doubled the recipe and made it with venison instead of beef and everyone loved it!
Fantastic chili. Although next time I would use diced tomatoes instead of whole tomatoes and leave some of the seeds in the habanero chiles. Maybe 2 for starters. Loved it and definatly will make again.
I made this for a chili cook-off at work and it took third place. Next time I will add a few more peppers, but it was terrific!
I ate this for 4 days straight...They were the best 4 days of my life. Love the recipe even though my hands burned for 24 hours after I cut up all the peppers.
VERY VERY SPICY
OMG! Heat? Check! Make sure you save some beer for cooling your taste buds (as well as the recipe). I like spicy stuff and this definitely kicked up the normal chili. Don't skimp on the peppers...if you don't like it hot, try another recipe. Heed the title!!!
This chili is one of the best recipes that I have ever made. I did have to back the peppers off just a bit and I also added chopped sirloin to the mix. I like the spiciness (when backed down a bit) and the flavor is great. I took this to a work pot luck and everyone loved it.
Definitely a nice kick to it. I was concerned at first when the beer flavour seem to overwhelm the dish, but as it sits all the flavours came together. I also omitted the beans (don't like beans) and did not change any other part of the recipe, and it turned out great. Thanks for a great recipe.
Added a touch of brown sugar and substituted three of the habaneros with serranos to tone down a bit. We thought it was good, but not the best we've ever tasted. Took to a chili cook-off where it was up against 14 other chilis and over 100 people voted. It got only one vote for "best." We felt kinda the same way. Not bad by any means and good for something different, but not our favorite.
I made this based on the positive reviews. As I am here in my kitchen, I can hardly breathe from all the fumes from the peppers. And I LOVE spicy food; everyone in my family knows I do. I couldn't believe a recipe could call for 20 peppers, 12 of which were incredibly hot, and still be edible, so I cut the jalapenos to 2, the habaneros to 2 (all with seeds out), and the Anaheims to 2 (few seeds in). And this turned out nearly inedible. I am hoping I can salvage it by adding something else, but what? The only thing I can smell and/or taste is the spiciness from the peppers. I should have stuck to my tried and true, Reno Red, from the Chili Madness cookbook. This chili has more than one flavor dimension, and it's spicy but very, very good.
EXCELLENT! I only used 3 habanero, 3 seranno (in place of the anaheim, which I could not find) and 6 jalapeno. It was not too spicy. A little kick, but that was all. So, so tasty, I think it's the bacon that makes this dish... Next time, and there will be a next time!, I'll use the full amount of habaneros and try to find anaheim chilis.. Serve with yummy crusty french bread for a great dinner!
This is an excellent chili, very spicy, but also very good. I would highly recommend this for anyone who likes spicy food. I used this to enter into a chili cookoff at work. I wanted a very spicy chili and was going for the spiciest chili. It didn't win the spiciest, but did win the best overall! Here are the changes I made: I used 10 habaneros, substituted serrano peppers for the jalepenos, and used 10 of them also; I only seeded half of each of these types of peppers. I only used 4 anaheim peppers. I used no water, but I did not drain the beans. When I make this again, I will use 1 full pound of bacon. I think there are a lot of options to make this more or less spicy, but I wouldn't change too much, it's a great recipe!
O.M.G!!! This was the best ****ing chili I have ever had. Everyone has got to try this!!!!!
After reading the reviews for this recipe, I was excited try it for myself. The other "fans" were not exaggerating... This chili is incredibly delicious. Far and away the best I've ever tasted, perhaps the best soup-type dish I've ever tasted. Amazing depth of flavor. I followed the recipe to the letter except for the peppers. Heeding the advice of others, I reduced the peppers by 1/2. While my tailgating friends complained about the spicyness, all of them agreed the chili, although spicy, was not overwhelming or painful/torturous. The proportions of meat/beans/liquid can be altered, but I suggest trying "as is" before getting too creative. This recipe is a keeper, thanks for sharing!
Couldnt quite decide how I felt about this the first time I made it, so made it one more time, and have to say that I don't think I'm a huge fan. This chili comes out very "soupy", and lacks the richness that you find in a real good recipe. It comes out tasting a bit like meat soaked in pepper juice, and it's more acidic than spicy. The crunch of all the vegetables is nice, and I think that with a few modification (cut down the water a bit, add a pinch of brown sugar and just a little bit of honey perhaps) it might be a real good recipe but unmodified as it stands I find it interesting but average.
This chili has an amazing flavor! I just finished preparing my second pot. I followed the recipe exactly as written both times, because it's perfect. It is a nice hot chili, but not as hot as you would think it would be because you remove the seeds and I also removed the veins. It was completely unfair of the reviewer who gave this recipe a bad review because the fumes from the peppers affected him/her, I mean, come on. That is why you take precautions when working with hot peppers, rubber gloves and tie a towel over your nose and mouth if you're worried about it. But I digress, this is the best chili recipe I've ever made, and is the only one I will ever make again. Thanks Edd for a real winner!
my husband and I have been making our own chili for years but thought we would try something new. We love anything spicy and this definitely met our standards. This has now replaced our family recipe. A must try!!!! Just be very careful while preparing the peppers!!!
Really good and really spicy. I didn't use the ground pork because I don't eat pork, but I did substitute with a beef sausage and it was amazing. Had to use a little less of the spicy seasonings because I had little ones eating it as well, but it was very flavorful!
Awesome recipe, Followed it to the T with the exception of the Bacon, only because I didnt have any, added a little extra Cumin... because I love it ... Was afraid the peppers would be tooo hot, but not at all, was very flavorful & with the peppers being seeded, the heat was perfect ! Great recipe , was told not to lose this one !
This is a great recipe that is flexible enough for tweaking. I won a very close 3rd place at a chile cook-off with a slight variation on this recipe. The heat from the peppers comes on slowly and fills the whole mouth, instead of burning a part of your tongue until you're in tears. I used diced pork instead of ground (a great contrast in texture). Also, I couldn't find Anaheims, so I threw in a couple of serranos and a can of chipotles with the adobo sauce. It was just a fantastic chile!
This chili is GREAT. It was a little hot this first time I made it so I only added half the habbies the next time. Definately a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
This Chili has amazing flavor. I alternated it only slightly to use up the tomato products that I had in the pantry. I used three cans diced tomatoes, one full 6 oz can tomato paste and two cans of tomato sauce instead of what the recipe had. Before I mixed the fresh vegetables in with everything else, I cooked them over a medium heat for about five minutes in some of the fat left over from the meats. For people like me who can't handle a lot of heat, this chili is extremely hot, but my boyfriend loves it. I can't resist the wonderful flavors made by the mix of meat and peppers, so to cool it down for me I mix in a bit of corn and top it with sour cream. It took first place in the company chili cookoff. Thank you Edd for a great chili recipe.
Great for Superbowl, second time I've made it and the compliments role in. I was hesitant to follow directions but did it anyways and it was dead on!
It was a little too spicy for my own comfort. I didn't even use all of the peppers in the recipe. Nor did I use the bacon. However, with a little bit of adjustments, I think this could be a good recipe.
Couldn't find a couple of things in our northern south dakota town of 25,000. No fresh habenero's or chili paste. Used pickled habenero's and just omitted the chili paste. Other than that did exactly as recipe called for. We like spicy food, so very good, if you don't like spicy, don't bother, you will hate it. Thanks, great chili recipe!!
Great tasting, but extremely too hot for me. my g/f loves it, however.
This was excellent! Being Norwegian I had to use only half the chilies, and it was still hot enough for us. I also added a bit of salt and sugar, but other than that I followed the recipe more carefully than I normally do, and it came out just right!
One of the best chili recipes I have had!!!
I added all the ingredients except for the chili paste. I also did not seed the chile's. Overall the flavor was excellent. The only issue I had with this was, it was too soupy. Does anyone have any ideas on reducing this...besides not adding the water? I still loved this recipe and will make it again with a few adjustments...the addition of a can of kidney beans and not adding the water.
this recipe was great. I made it exactly as the instructions recommended and it was perfect as is.
Turned out a little sweet for my taste and not as hot as I prefer. But other then those easy fixes I really enjoyed it.
Took first prize at a friend's Chili Cookoff with this recipe. Absolutely delicious. I won't EVER bother with any other chili recipe again. . .this is the BEST. Oh, and topping it with cheese and sour cream makes it even more DELICIOUS!!!!
Yes, as the reviews mostly state, this is a very good recipe! Flavorful combination. However, if you're looking for something that will truly live up to the 'hellfire' the name promises, I suggest you either leave some seeds in the peppers or use more chili powder or both. I used serranos instead of the anaheims and that worked out well.
Excellent recipe. Although, even though I love bacon, I don't see the need for it in this recipe. I did add a bit of corn which was nice. Carrots and/or celery would also work nicely in this recipe, so I may do that next time. Also, I made this in a crock pot (browned the meat first) and therefore did not add the water. I felt the consistency was perfect when done this way.
Excellent chili. Taking it to a contest tonight.
This chili was great! I couldn't find the Anaheim peppers but used the habanero and jalapenos. I have a problem with heart burn so i used 6 jalapenos and 4 habanero and it made the perfect amount of heat for me.
this was the kickin' chili I was looking for. It had that "please can I have some more" appeal to it, served with cheese toast--perfect, my family at the whole crockpot full.
My family loved this! I looked at the other reviews and left out some of the peppers. I used 6 jalapenos, and 3 habeneros. No Annehiems. I also left out the chili paste since I couldn't find any and doubled the tomato paste. This makes ALOT of Chili! We ate it for dinner and hubby took it for lunch and I still froze some!
Very very good tasting recipe, but I didn't give it 5 stars due to it seeming more like a "chili pepper soup", than regular chili. There are sooo many peppers that they are all you taste. Could use more meat and beans and less peppers to even it all out. I also wish the recipe writer would've put a warning in the recipe regarding handling the peppers as my hands were in great pain for 5 hrs from the habanero's. I didn't know to use gloves when handling them.
This chili is great!!! I made a few changes: I used 3 habanero, 3 serreno, and 3 jalapeno pepper. I omitted the chili paste because all I could find was chili sauce and I omitted the red pepper flakes. Other than that I followed the direction. After modifying the peppers this chili was good with a little kick. My kids including my 19 month old loved it. I put the peppers, onion, green pepper, and garlic in the food processor to cut down on prep time so it was very easy to make. The only change I would make next time is that I would add the whole tomatoes to the food processor too.
Toxic - Tears - Five Alarm - Gastronomical
this was sooooooo good. I loved it. It was even better the next day!! Awesome
This chili isn't quite as hot as it seems on the surface. I do strongly recommend wearing gloves. The first time I didn't and my hands tingled for 2 days.
I had no Anahiems available and modified the recipe only slightly by using fresh tomatoes rather than whole canned ones and leaving the seeds in all of the chiles. I was surprised that the recipe is not as hot as I thought it would be! Excellent blend of flavours! Rich and firey red colour as well.
GREAT recipe. I made no changes and I can't wait to make it for my next football party. My husband is sick and said that it cleared his sinuses!!
Love this recipe. Tweaked it a little bit and left the pepper seeds in rather than remove them to add a little more heat. Great mix of heat and flavor.
unfortunately i didn't drain the whole peeled tomatoes.. so this took a few hours to reduce.. and just like chef mike i had to add a little something at the end.. it wasnt garlic salt.. but some montreal steak seasoning.. because even though we're not huge salt fans.. this def needed a punch of something that had salt in it.. it had a nice finish of heat.. but not overwhelming.. ty for the recipe
This chili was incredible-- I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfectly.
