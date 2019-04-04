Authentic Hungarian Goulash
This recipe was given to me by my sister, who got it from a lady visiting from Hungary in 1961.
This recipe was given to me by my sister, who got it from a lady visiting from Hungary in 1961.
This is just like my Hungarian-born Oma would make...except that she used Chicken. I pretty much followed this recipe, using chicken leg quarters. One thing, however...when she explained it to me, she said that after the onions are soft, take the pan off the heat and let it cool before adding the paprika. If you put the paprika right into the hot butter/onions, it will turn bitter.Read More
Unfortunately americans mix up Gulash (Gulyas) with Parikas. This recipe is closer to the later. Authentic Gulyas is made as a soup, with meat, carrots, onions, parsley and small dough dupmplings called "csipetke". Of course paprika is one of the most important ingredients. Some variations are present throughout the country. Paprikas is made with onions, tomatoe, peppers, garlic, paprika and meat. You can cook potaoesin with the meat, or cook dumplings or pasta to go with it. Some people do use sour cream to make it more creamy, and if cooking with hot paprika,it also cuts the heat. Just thought you neened to know.Read More
Unfortunately americans mix up Gulash (Gulyas) with Parikas. This recipe is closer to the later. Authentic Gulyas is made as a soup, with meat, carrots, onions, parsley and small dough dupmplings called "csipetke". Of course paprika is one of the most important ingredients. Some variations are present throughout the country. Paprikas is made with onions, tomatoe, peppers, garlic, paprika and meat. You can cook potaoesin with the meat, or cook dumplings or pasta to go with it. Some people do use sour cream to make it more creamy, and if cooking with hot paprika,it also cuts the heat. Just thought you neened to know.
This is just like my Hungarian-born Oma would make...except that she used Chicken. I pretty much followed this recipe, using chicken leg quarters. One thing, however...when she explained it to me, she said that after the onions are soft, take the pan off the heat and let it cool before adding the paprika. If you put the paprika right into the hot butter/onions, it will turn bitter.
This is an awesome easy recipe..a life saver! My husband is Czech and he loved it! The only thing is that you can substitute the flank steak with chuck steak or any other cheaper meat. It cooks so long that it is nice and tender so it doesn't matter.
not bad recipe, though a little short in information and sorry, but I have to say, it's far away from authentic :) here in hungary we call this kind of meal "pörkölt" which means "made by stewing" and goulash or "gulyás" is a rich soup or stew with potatoes, different vegetables paprika, and beef. check it out ;)
This recipe is exactly what I was looking for. It tastes just like the way my grandmother used to make it. I recommend slow cooking it in a crock pot all day.
It was OK but nothing extraordinary. And it takes forever to cook.
I gave this recipe (or rather my version of it) 5 stars - my husband and I loved it and will definitely be making this again soon. We are not eating red meat at this time so I subbed ground turkey for the beef, I also subbed parsnips for the potatoes which I think gave it a rich sweetness it wouldn't have otherwise had, and left out the caraway. I also used chicken stock and more than the recipe called for to make more of a stew. Try it, you'll like it!
I couldn't eat this. But, my husband had three servings. I will leave it up to him to write his own 5 star review. I thought it had too much paprika and needed something more to make that balance. Since he liked it I would try it again with a better quality and less amount of paprika. I would also make it with a less expensive sut of meat. Stewing for close to three hours would justify a chuck or other stew meat. I wish I had used the flank for another dish.
First I have to say I didn't have any caraway seeds or marjoram. I thought I did when I started this recipe but found I didn't. Instead I added a hearty helping of Mrs. Dash. I cut the meat into bite size pieces and it cooked faster that way. I had to watch because I did need to add more water as it cooked. I have a family of 8. Some liked it just the way it was, some added a dallop of sour cream to theirs, and one, my youngest added sour cream and salsa and declared it a keeper! Strange child!
This is a delicious and quick recipe. The only thing I could suggest is to use more fresh ingredients. Perhaps red bell peppers. All in all however it's a bachelor's boon.
This recipe was good, nothing spectacular though. I prepared it almost exactly as the recipe called for except I added allspice corns and a little extra paprika and marjoram. I also served it with a dollop of sour cream (it's just not authentic without!). If I had more time I also would have prepared some Hungarian potato pancakes for a truly authentic dish. If you can bear, let it stand a day in the fridge, as with all stews, it is much much tastier.
It was ok, but to call this "authentic" is most definitely not accurate you should have done more research
This was good. I guess I wasn't expecting a stew. I tried subbing a cup of beef stock for one of the cups of water and I think I caused it to taste more like pot roast than paprika. And I used Spanish smoked paprika so it's a shame that the beef taste overpowered it. This is a good winter recipe.
Tried it and it is tasty.
I had a real good recipe for Hungarian goulash but lost it. When I saw this recipe it was as close as I could remember. Instead of using water, I added a can of diced tomatoes, a Bayleaf and would have added a cup of wine, but not have any :-( Oh well........Next time, for sure.
Love this recipe!! I add sour cream at the end and usually put everything in the crock pot. We serve it with bread dumplings.
I made a vegetarian version of this using a meat substitute, and my family enjoyed it very much. It has a mild (but not bland) flavor that appealed to all my picky eaters. I am glad I stumbled across this recipe; I'll certainly be making it again and again.
It was okay. I have had better and the addition of a pepper would have added that something, something.
A keeper recipe that’s easy to make but not one I would make often. Just not my taste I guess.
It was awesome, I did tweak it based off what I had. I omitted the caraway seed, upped the heat to medium, added the potatoes sooner, and cooked it all in all nearly 2 hours. I used cheap meat too, but it still turned out great.
Tasted just like the goulash we had in Hungary last year - it brought back happy memories.
I suppose this is an aquired taste. I like most any food but did not care for this. It reminded me of Texas chili without the kick of chili powder.
Really not much to this. It takes entirely too long to cook for the results it gives. It's pretty boring.
i loved this recipe so much i made it twice in the same week!
Expensive flank steak with no taste!
Great, authentic. My neighbor kid was over and his mom called me for the recipe cause he loved it. We served it over rice.
This wasn't bad, but a bit bland for our tastes. I added a tomato and a hot chili pepper to give it a bit of kick.
While making this dish I didn’t think it would turn out to be anything eatable. But surprise, surprise! Everyone raved about it and wanted seconds. No leftovers for me. I’ll for sure be making this again
As good or better then any I ever ate in Germany. Better then that made using Knor Goulash Mix, which is quit good. Did thiken a bit with soy flour and Wonder flour.
well, it isn't goulash, closer to paprikash,leaving the potatoes out, add green and red peppers,stewed tomatoes instead of water, 2 bay leaves while simmering, serve over poppyseed noodles(homemade)with lots of sour cream added right before you pour over noodles. you can use any meat, including venison. use a real hungarian paprika liberally.
I'm not sure there is a definitive Goulash. My Hungarian born and bred father in law calls this the real deal. There are any number of variations but this has been called authentic by many Hungarians I know. We cook it on the 'bogratch' (phonetic spelling) which is an iron kettle suspended over an open fire. I really believe that there are many legitimate regional variations across Hungary not based on the Hungarians I know, this is the real deal. Remember that this was always an opportunistic dish---whatever you had on hand worked as an ingredient. Give this a try. Super simple and delicious.
Substituted beef broth for water and condensed the cook times to 2.5 hours total. Family loves it. Goulash has become a wintertime staple along with other hearty soups and stews.
I made this over the weekend. I used sirloin tip, and didn't have any marjoram though. It was still delicious and is now a new family favorite!
This is more like the goulash that I had when I visited Hungary - lots of sweet paprika, potatoes, and no tomato. For those folks saying that it was too much paprika, DON'T use the stuff you buy in the spice jars in your grocery store here; use Hungarian paprika (buy it online, if you can't find it in an ethnic foods store). The stuff from the grocery store is bitter and nothing like the sweet, flavorful Hungarian paprika that comes in a can.
I made a chuck roast the night before, and used the beef broth instead of water. I also added 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar to give it a bit of a tang. Delicious served over egg noodles, rice, or with dumplings.
Followed the recipe and everyone at the table raved. Thank you for sharing
Not as spicy as I would have expected, but very good. Family loves it.
Loved this recipe. Easy and wonderful flavor.
This was pretty darn good. I normally don't add potatoes.. but it was good with them. However, I did make some buttered noodles to soak up the delicious sauce.. This is close to the recipe given to me years ago. I also swapped the Hot hungarian paprika for half of the regular. Gave it a nice kick to it.
I find it needs some lifting so I used a 1/4 tsp of chillie powder and it made the world of a diference. Brian
I moved recently, and lost my cookbooks. I've been making something very similar to this, for years. Can't remember the name on the cookbook. Anyway, the caraway seed is the key to this, along with the paprika. Take your time, and let it simmer and you'll be rewarded. I use stew beef cut in bite size pieces and serve over noodles, although I believe it is suppose to be a soup, with potatoes. Delicious, and all the friends my kids bring home with them love it.
Its Ok but not to my taste.
Wanted to try something new so I chose this recipe. Followed the recipe & it was pretty good. Kind of bland though.
Good recipe. I like the caraway seeds and not tomato products. All the red is paprika.
The 5 T of paprika worked great to make the sauce thicken nicely. I did however add a 6 oz. can of tomato paste from another recipe. I used 5 cloves of garlic and could have used more. The other spices should of been increased as well. So I really didn't follow the recipe. Thus the 4 star rating.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections