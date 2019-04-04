Authentic Hungarian Goulash

60 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 16
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This recipe was given to me by my sister, who got it from a lady visiting from Hungary in 1961.

By Susannah

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large soup pot over medium high heat. Saute onions until soft, then add beef and brown. Stir in caraway seed, marjoram, garlic and paprika. Pour water over all, lower heat to low and simmer for 2 1/2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Add potatoes and cook until tender, another 45 minutes to 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 57.8mg; sodium 84.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022