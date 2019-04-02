Aimee's Quick Chicken

Rating: 4.15 stars
983 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 475
  • 4 star values: 307
  • 3 star values: 109
  • 2 star values: 53
  • 1 star values: 39

This recipe came about by accident when I only had a few minutes. My husband declared it, 'The best chicken ever!'

By AIMEE WOOLWINE

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Slather mustard evenly over chicken, then pour teriyaki sauce evenly over all. Sprinkle with bacon bits, then cover with cheese.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 81mg; sodium 1793.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (979)

Most helpful positive review

AM49
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2003
I don't know what the others were talking about. This was a great recipe. I used honey mustard instead of dijon and honey teriyaki barbecue sauce instead of plain teriyaki sauce. But I also used only 4 oz of mustard on 6 whole chicken breasts and I think that helped the mustard not overpower. The chicken came out so juicy. I lightly greased the bottom of the pan and my "sauce" didn't burn at all. And I used real bacon crumbled up to lessen the salt content. This was perfect with pesto rice. This was an overall great dish! Read More
Helpful
(565)

Most helpful critical review

dagny21
Rating: 2 stars
02/02/2003
I love all of these ingredients so I was very excited about this recipe. I thought that 30 minutes at 400 was a little strange so I did the more standard 350 for one hour. The chicken turned out moist and perfectly cooked but the whole thing was VERY salty. I even used real bacon as was suggested and sweeter terriyaki sauce. I like strong flavors but this was just too much. Read More
Helpful
(92)
Reviews:
Rebekah Rose Hills
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2003
I LOVE this recipe! It is so simple great for dinner in a pinch. I used Kikkoman Terriyaki sauce and did not think it was overly salty. I prefer to wrap the chicken with the bacon- I think it comes out better that way! GREAT recipe very tasty have used several times... and will continue to!:) Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(510)
DANBENJAMIN
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2003
I am a man who rarely cooks - yet I was able to make this dish with ease and it turned out great. My wife and I love it and have it once a week. We've even made it for casual dinner parties with great results. I follow the recipe to the letter except I substitute "Dijonaise" (dijon mustard with mayo) for the mustard. After trying it both ways I find that the Dijonaise creates jucier results. As to the bacon I start with fresh bacon and microwave it crispy and then crumble/chop to make the bits. Thanks for this wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(434)
ENICHOLSON
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2003
I used T.Marzetti's Dijon Honey Mustard dressing instead of the dijon/teriyaki. It tasted wonderful! The kids (5,5, and 3) loved it, too. Also, you guys who didn't like the bacon bits probably used those fake ones, right? Try Hormel Real Bacon Bits in the jar. They are like little bacon pieces instead of red ceramic (haha). You'll love it! Read More
Helpful
(95)
MOLSON7
Rating: 3 stars
01/23/2003
I cut down on the cheese and mustard a bit. It was very easy but it was too salty for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(80)
JoeRik
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2011
Really delicious! I didn't know if the dijon/teriyaki pairing would work; but it really did. It might have helped that I didn't use processed bacon bits but instead fried up three strips of bacon for the three chicken breasts I was using and chopped it up in the magic bullet. The processed bits are way more expensive and don't taste nearly as good as fresh bacon. This recipe is great because you don't need to measure just slop it all on and it will taste great. Read More
Helpful
(59)
JWHATLEY
Rating: 1 stars
03/21/2003
I did it exactley like the recipe said my husband and I did not like it at all. He ended up scraping the stuff off and pouring ketchup on the chicken! Read More
Helpful
(49)
PRINCESS20NY
Rating: 3 stars
01/13/2003
This was OK however the chicken was somewhat dry and the amount of dijon mustard suggested seemed a little much for my boyfriend and I so the second time I made it I used less mustard and it came out better. May also depend on the strength of the dijon mustard. Good recipie if you like a strong tasting spicy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(42)
