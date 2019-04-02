Aimee's Quick Chicken

1 of 979

Rating: 5 stars I don't know what the others were talking about. This was a great recipe. I used honey mustard instead of dijon and honey teriyaki barbecue sauce instead of plain teriyaki sauce. But I also used only 4 oz of mustard on 6 whole chicken breasts and I think that helped the mustard not overpower. The chicken came out so juicy. I lightly greased the bottom of the pan and my "sauce" didn't burn at all. And I used real bacon crumbled up to lessen the salt content. This was perfect with pesto rice. This was an overall great dish! Helpful (565)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE this recipe! It is so simple great for dinner in a pinch. I used Kikkoman Terriyaki sauce and did not think it was overly salty. I prefer to wrap the chicken with the bacon- I think it comes out better that way! GREAT recipe very tasty have used several times... and will continue to!:) Thanks! Helpful (510)

Rating: 5 stars I am a man who rarely cooks - yet I was able to make this dish with ease and it turned out great. My wife and I love it and have it once a week. We've even made it for casual dinner parties with great results. I follow the recipe to the letter except I substitute "Dijonaise" (dijon mustard with mayo) for the mustard. After trying it both ways I find that the Dijonaise creates jucier results. As to the bacon I start with fresh bacon and microwave it crispy and then crumble/chop to make the bits. Thanks for this wonderful recipe! Helpful (434)

Rating: 5 stars I used T.Marzetti's Dijon Honey Mustard dressing instead of the dijon/teriyaki. It tasted wonderful! The kids (5,5, and 3) loved it, too. Also, you guys who didn't like the bacon bits probably used those fake ones, right? Try Hormel Real Bacon Bits in the jar. They are like little bacon pieces instead of red ceramic (haha). You'll love it! Helpful (95)

Rating: 2 stars I love all of these ingredients so I was very excited about this recipe. I thought that 30 minutes at 400 was a little strange so I did the more standard 350 for one hour. The chicken turned out moist and perfectly cooked but the whole thing was VERY salty. I even used real bacon as was suggested and sweeter terriyaki sauce. I like strong flavors but this was just too much. Helpful (92)

Rating: 3 stars I cut down on the cheese and mustard a bit. It was very easy but it was too salty for my taste. Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars Really delicious! I didn't know if the dijon/teriyaki pairing would work; but it really did. It might have helped that I didn't use processed bacon bits but instead fried up three strips of bacon for the three chicken breasts I was using and chopped it up in the magic bullet. The processed bits are way more expensive and don't taste nearly as good as fresh bacon. This recipe is great because you don't need to measure just slop it all on and it will taste great. Helpful (59)

Rating: 1 stars I did it exactley like the recipe said my husband and I did not like it at all. He ended up scraping the stuff off and pouring ketchup on the chicken! Helpful (49)