Portuguese Favas
Fava beans with a Portuguese style sauce.
As a Portuguese who now lives in Portugal, I recomend adding in some bacon cubes along with Portuguese chouriço sliced but not to thin, let it stew with the fava beans, when all cooked try using fresh chopped ciliantro sprinkled over top, its absolutly wonderful.Read More
Reminds me of the favas served at the Portuguese feasts in Rhode Island. Bless you for bringing a little bit of home to my neck of the woods.
These are great but to make them even better I add chourico. That's how my mom used to make them.
just like the favas at the fall river feasts..I like mine with hard boiled eggs :)
I grew up on portuguese food and must admit that this was very good. a little too spicy, so next time, i will cut back on the red pepper flakes. juicy, flavorful, colorful... great over rice! even better the next day!
Great recipe with the following changes: I only used 2 large onions, substituted 1 tbsp. of hot crushed red pepper (the liquid kind like Antonio's brand). I also fried up 1 stick of turkey chourico (diced Ito small chunks) with the onions and garlic. I used 2 (1lb 3 oz cans of Progresso Favas beans that I added in the beginning and simmered with the sauce until they were soft. Favas would have been a little crunchy if I had not done that.
Could not find favas anywhere in my city, so instead I used lima beans. The sauce to me seemed mild and somewhat bland.
This recipe was great! I made it yesterday knoing I would eat it tonight to let the flavors meld overnight. Yum! I love spicy food, but the amount of hot red pepper seemed like way too much to me (I think 2 TBS may be a mistake!), so I cut down quite a bit on it. I used 2 cans of butter beans in this in tead of favas and it was yummy. I served it over polenta sliced and it was delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe and just like the portuguese feasts. Might be a little spicy for some ,but you can always adjust the recipe.
I made this twice both times with fresh fava beans. They were spicy hot, good but very hot, definitely good with a cold beer! The first time, I didn't know how to cook the fava beans properly so I'm pretty sure we were eating part of the "inedible" skin. If you are using fresh fava beans for the first time, lucky you, but you'll have to cook them before "cooking" them in thais recipe. The recipe calls for canned fava beans so I'm sure the canned ones are already cooked.
I make this often, served with Portuguese Broa (cornmeal bread)and it's a real family favorite. 2 T. of pepper flakes would blow the tops of my kids' heads off so I just add to taste. I use a bit more tomato sauce. I come from an Italian family and we make a similar dish that includes pancetta bacon.
I've been looking for this recipe forever!! Thankyou.
Excellent! Just like my Portuguese mother-in-law makes! I used just 1 tsp of red pepper flakes and I think next time I'll use just a tad less than that. ETA: My IL's thought that it wasn't spicy enough! They said that in Portugal, you eat favas while drinking wine and it is supposed to be spicy.
This recipe brings me back to Terceira and the festas. Thank you for some great recipes, John. I did add malageita to the recipe and it brought it all together for me.
I cut the pepper flakes down to 1 tsp and it still had quite a kick - even for my Israeli BF who can stand heat. I used dry red runner beans which created quite a fiasco to cook (ended up doing it in a pressure cooker) but the result was great - hearty, healthy and flavorful.
This is one great tasting recipe. I had to cut back on the red pepper flakes and I cracked 4 eggs and dropped them in the sauce as it cooked.
thank you john this is almost what my mom used to make!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Easy to make and DH enjoyed it. Didn't change anything - We like it spicy.
I made this last night for the family and it was a big hit! I agree, it does taste just like the ones you get at the feast! I love spicy food and this hit my taste bud's real good! Looove it.
I'd like to try this with fresh fava beans sometime, as I just realized I don't like canned ones - of course, I've only had fresh ones before so my expectations were a bit off. Anyway, regardless of the fact I was disappointed in the flavor and texture of the canned beans, I still enjoyed this, but as written it would have been WAY too spicy for me - I should have stuck with my instinct (knowing my preferences) and gone with just about a TEASPOON of red pepper flakes instead of two teaspoons. Fortunately, I served with potatoes and linguica, so when the spice from the sauce got to be too much, I just mixed potatoes and linguica in with the beans and it mellowed the spice a bit - and actually made a nice dish! Other than reducing the pepper flakes (but not enough for me!), my only change was to use a small can (about 3/4 cup) tomato sauce and the same amount of water.
recipe was spot on to my memories of days growing up in rhode island . i used half the crushed pepper and a stick of chourice . will make many more times
Very tasty. I, too, cut back on red pepper and had to use other broad beans because I couldn't get favas.
I loved this dish! I used fresh fava beans, and I didn't use all the oil it called for, about a tablespoon is all you really need to saute the onions and garlic. I didn't have any paprika except smoked paprika so I just crossed my fingers and used it. Also I pureed some canned roasted tomatoes for a tomato sauce substitute. It needed a little more acid (probably the smoked paprika) so I juiced in one Mexican sweet lime (it's not the same as a green lime). It was wonderful! I have no doubt that it will be even better when I have all the proper ingredients. I'm certainly going to make it again. It was a delicious vegan meal!
My grandmother and mother would add a little cinnamon and a little brown sugar not much or it will be too sweet... I just made your recipe and added the cinnamon and brown sugar....
good, added linguica
i reverse water it has no flavor use a red merlot or burgundy wine or similar dark wine
I liked it, but think that 2 Tbsp pepper flakes would be too much. I added one.. and it was almost too much. I also couldn't find Fava beans, so added some "Fava chick peas" or something, and then a can of soy beans. Would probably taste good over quinoa. I really want to find real fava beans to try this again.
I love beans, but I just wasn't impressed with the flavor of these beans.
Added chopped Chirico and 1/2 cup red wine. Soo good.
