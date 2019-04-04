Portuguese Favas

Fava beans with a Portuguese style sauce.

Recipe by John J Pacheco

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic until golden brown. Stir in red pepper flakes, tomato sauce, hot water, parsley, salt, pepper and paprika. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Gently stir in fava beans. Remove from heat and let stand for several minutes to allow flavors to meld.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 9.5g; sodium 299.6mg. Full Nutrition
