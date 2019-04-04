Portuguese Favas

I'd like to try this with fresh fava beans sometime, as I just realized I don't like canned ones - of course, I've only had fresh ones before so my expectations were a bit off. Anyway, regardless of the fact I was disappointed in the flavor and texture of the canned beans, I still enjoyed this, but as written it would have been WAY too spicy for me - I should have stuck with my instinct (knowing my preferences) and gone with just about a TEASPOON of red pepper flakes instead of two teaspoons. Fortunately, I served with potatoes and linguica, so when the spice from the sauce got to be too much, I just mixed potatoes and linguica in with the beans and it mellowed the spice a bit - and actually made a nice dish! Other than reducing the pepper flakes (but not enough for me!), my only change was to use a small can (about 3/4 cup) tomato sauce and the same amount of water.