Crab Brunch Casserole
A delicious casserole - elegant enough for a Sunday brunch!
5 stars for the ease of this recipe! I added an extra lb of shrimp & crawfish (2lbs seafood total), 1 extra cup of milk, 1 extra egg, & more croutons, Old Bay seafood seasoning, fresh ground sea salt & black pepper. I used a garlic & cheese flavored crouton. This was a raging hit at my Open House. Realtors in the South are known for our good cookin'!Read More
This was good, but not great. With it being a casserole, I expected more eggs. I did changed it up a bit and used Old Bay Seasoning instead of the onion and parsley combo. To be honest, I think it was a little overwhelming with the seasoned croutons and the Old Bay Seasoning....it over powered the taste of the crab. I will probably make this again with Old Bay, but will try it w/unseasoned croutons. Guess it's all a matter of taste....my husband loved it.Read More
It was FANTABULOUS!! I use imitation crab meat and a little more cheese with fresh chopped onions instead of the dried...next time I am going to add some mushrooms and maybe some fresh tomatoes on the top...it was so good my 1 yr old was eating it by the fist full!
The 'shallow casserole' needs to be at least 7.5 x 12 inches. This cooked in exactly one hour and tasted fabulous. I used Byrd backfin lump crabmeat - expensive but worth it. I will definitely make it again.
This was great. I used 4 eggs instead of 2, and an extra can of crab just to make it a little bigger. It came out perfect and my dad and father-in-law who never go back for seconds did. It was a wonderful Christmas brunch dish.
Very good! I made this for dinner for company (served over egg noodles) and they ended up requesting the leftovers to take with them! I made a few changes based on other reviews. 1 - I substituted 1/2 cup sauteed onions for the dried onions. 2 - I added a half tablespoon of Old Bay. 3 - I couldn't find unseasoned croutons (and was worried based on other reviews of the seasoned overtaking the crab taste) so I used bread cubes. This was PERFECT for company! I will definitely make again!
This is the first recipe I tried out of the new slow cooker and casserole cookbook and it was so good and very easy to assemble. I don't care for the thought of seafood for a brunch item so I made it for supper, served along with salad and fruit. Soup would probably complement it well also. I did not add any salt as there is plenty in the cheese and canned crabmeat I used. It didn't need any. I baked mine in a 7 x 11 dish. I would probably double this recipe for more than 4 people, if it is the only maindish you are serving.
Was a big hit at my brunch. I would, however, recommend using 4 eggs instead of two. Definitely recommended.
I halved this recipe, and used onion & garlic powders, and a tsp of Old Bay. I also topped the Parm with some panko, and baked it about 30 minutes at 350. Be sure to use the best freshly grated cheeses you can. I'll probably add freshly sauteed onions and garlic next time. This was delicious--and so easily varied. Thanks!
I baked this recipe and it was wonderful...i used one pound of fresh lumb crab meat and 2 cans of white lumb crab meat...i doubled my recipe and used slightly sauted GREEN ONIONS with some of the green stems. I used fresh parsley and used 4 tablespoons. i added 4 extra eggs and used 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream and 2 1/2 cups of 2% milk. I mixed in the chedder cheese and an 8 ounce jar of fresh parm cheese...i put this recipe together over night then this morning i sprinkled a little panko on top and added a little parm cheese...looks beautiful!!! i also used texas toast seasoned crutons
I made this just as the OP said and found it too be QUITE GOOD...!! For all those that make changes to a recipe then rate it, their really rating their own recipe. The changes are all interesting and may be worth trying but no longer an OP's recipe.
I can't really rate this recipe, as I changed it so much! I didn't like the idea of Cheddar with crab, so I used 1/2 cup shredded Mozzerella and 1/2 cup swiss; 1/2 cup sauteed onion instead of dried; I used three eggs instead of two; only 1-1/2 cup of seasoned croutons; and I added 1 tblsp. of dried basil. I used an 8 x 11-1/2 dish and cooked for 45 min. This was absolutely delicious & light (yet filling). We had a spinach salad tossed with Ceasar dressing (nice complement).
This was delicious and simple to make...I would be proud to serve this anytime and to anyone!!!
This recipe is quick, easy, elegant and delicious! What more could you ask for?
I have made this dish a few times before but didn't have quite a pound of fresh crabmeat so I decided to follow another idea a review had and add 1/4 -1/2 lb of shrimp, cut in half, 1tbsp. old bay seasoning, 1/2 minced onion and another egg. Came out great, my family loved it and it was so fast and easy to make. I will definately make it adding the shrimp from now on.
A new Lenten favorite! Used Gruyere instead of cheddar, fresh, chopped onion , and some old stale Italian bread instead of croutons, seasoned with a bit of melted butter and Old Bay. I had reduced a bit of the liquid (used 1% milk and FF half&half), next time I'll make it just a bit wetter. I, too, used 4 eggs. Oh, and shook some Frank's Hot Sauce on it when I served it. This was a HUGE succes with my husband, he wants the leftovers for breakfast tomorrow!
I tried this with imitation crab meat. It was pretty good, the texture was great, cooked up perfect in 1 hour. In used fresh onion and added garlic-but this dish is lacking something in flavor. I think I would like it with a bit of cocktail sauce mixed in before baking.
I served this meal at a Christmas Brunch. Had nothing but raves. Great dish.
Will add extra 8 oz of cheddar cheese in the the next one I make, and an extra egg. Added one tablespoon of old bay.
I added somethings to it. I cooked angel hair pasta and reg. onions and mushrooms. I layered the pasta then the rest of the items then cheese and layered it again. It was delicious. Thanks, Mumzie
Easy to prepare and tasty! I didn't add salt, but a pinch would have been good; also some white pepper.
My husband and I would eat this every night! A great recipe!
Wonderful! Has become a regular at my house. I've used with croûtons before, but I normally use with breadcrumbs now. And I scale it down for 4 servings since I just make it for my husband and I. Other than that, I never change anything. The taste is terrific and it's filling. It's easy to make and doesn't require too much time in the kitchen. It also uses most ingredients that I already have on hand. 5 stars.
This was GREAT!! We had friends over for brunch and decided to make this casserole (for the first time) to serve. We did use real crabmeat ($26/lb @Costco). I also added 1 extra egg (3 total) and 2 tsp. of Old Bay Seasoning (based on reviews). I used Texas Toast Garlic & Butter croutons. It was delicious. I allowed the mix to rest in the refrigerator for 3 hours prior to cooking to allow the croutons to soak in the liquids. Would make this again and again. Be aware that this is not a 'egg' casserole, it's a crab casserole with eggs as binding and it's delicious.
I add a little chopped red pepper for color. Very popular and easy!
This recipe is soooo easy to make, and what sets it off is serving Cheddar Bay Biscuits along with it.
I was looking for a crab dish to serve with a steak dinner and this was perfect! I followed the recipe as listed and it turned out absolutely wonderful. It was such a great compliment to the ribeyes I grilled. To add to the greatness of this dish, the leftovers reheated beautifully for a quick breakfast the next morning. Highly recommended.
I did not care for this recipe. This was a 4F selection; flavourless,flawed,fishy and forgetable. What is"medium" when it comes to casserole size? The end result was watery even after an hour in a new oven and as for taste? It got lost somewhere in the eggs and milk even with extra seasonings, 3 cheeses instead of one, Romano instead of Parmesan and Caesar flavoured croutons. I'm glad it was served only to my husband and me.
This is a great recipe! I used about 1/2 C of whipping cream and 1 1/2 C milk, approximately 6 oz of the cheese and baked it about 45 minutes in a 9x13 pan. Moist and delicious.
This is really quite good - and I even used cheap canned crab. I would love to try it with the good stuff.
I guess this was really good. I didn't even get to have any! I served this at my son's baptism reception and it went REALLY fast! I doubled the recipe and we had 25 guests, but we had other foods as well. I am going to try it as a main dish this weekend and maybe I will get to try some this time:)
Easy and delicious! I used imitation crab, adding a little more than the recipe called for. I used a combination of regular and multigrain croutons. I mixed the ingredients, then threw everything into a slow cooker for 7 hours on Low. My guests loved it!
This was so easy to make (even for an amateur cook like me!) I used mozzarella cheese instead of parmesan on top and it worked just as well. Everyone loved it! This recipe's a keeper!!
I made this for X-mas brunch, everyone loved it. I did use immitation crab meat and added two more eggs. I would however, next time two additional eggs (total 6).
This is a great recipe. I have used salmon and this time I used imitation Crab. Both have been exceptional. It's a great recipe to do ahead.
Delicious, will try it tomorrow morning! Tks for the recipe
Not wanting to spend the money for fresh crab, I used two cans of crab meat. The meat was so shredded that it was barely noticeable in the dish. I used 4 eggs, about a cup and a half more milk, as I used the whole bag of croutons, which required more liquid to soak them up. I also added some chopped tomatoes and a little chopped green pepper, which added to the color and flavor. All in all it turned out very good, even with all the adjustments. Next time I'd spend the extra money for the fresh crab but save the dish for very special occasions. But I would make it again in the future when the right occasion comes up.
This recipe was just OK.The crab was taken over by the other ingredients.
I was so disppointed in this dish! Usually I can always count on this site for great recipes especially ones with a high rating and good reviews. But I must say this crab casserole was so flavorless!
this recipe turned out to be a lot like a quiche and I'm not a fan of eggs. My husband said it had a good flavor but he only ate one serving.
Just tasted this fantatic dish at my daughter's Xmas brunch. Had to to go to the website , join & add to my own recipe box.
Delicious although I did alter it as other cooks. I added four instead of two eggs, added some shrimp, and used one cup of gluten free bread crumbs instead of croutons since I couldn’t find gluten free croutons. I also used Gruyere cheese. I will definitely be making this again. No fake crab for me!
Good! Lots of crab!!!
This is AWESOME! I served it for Mothers Day a few years back. Followed reciped to the T. It was rich and delicious. I have added it to my faves.
This was pretty good. For whatever reason, mine was on the runny side. I don't know if I should have cooked it another 20 or so minutes or add less liquids next time.
I cooked this for our Christmas dinner with my husbands family. It was wonderful!! I doubled it for a bigger dish and added more chedder cheese, i also added small fully cooked shrimp!! I will use this recipe again!! Loved it!
I love this recipe. It was easy and tasty. I used a 7X11 pan and it came out perfect.
Amazing! Made it for Easter Brunch - it was a hit!! I used canned crab meat.
I suppose things might have been a bit different if I could have afforded real crab, but with imitation this recipe was OK at best. It was bland and the texture was strange, perhaps due to the imitation crab, and that was the only modification I made. I will not make it again unless I can afford real, uncanned crab.
I have tried this following the recipe. It is excellent. Then the next time I tried this, I made it with Monteray Jack cheese, 3/4 T. onion powder, and fresh parsley. Both times I have used freshly grated parmesan cheese. This was awesome. I make it in a flat 8 x 11 pan.
I made with fresh jalapeños as mini muffins
I made this for Mother's Day brunch and it was terrible. The croutons overpowered the flavor and it was pretty dry. I followed the recipe exactly and still turned out terrible.
This dish was excellent and a welcome addition to my basic brunch selection. It disappeared quickly! Next time I make it I would probably substitute some lightly sauteed onion for the minced onion but it was delicious anyway!
Good; might try again in a smaller pan.
This is now a standard at our house. I made it for Easter and am making it for dinner tonight. It tastes a lot like crab cakes. We are a small family so we get two meals out of the recipe - and no one wants to miss leftover night! Thanks for the post.
Great recipe! The only change I made was by adding a little bit of diced red pepper. My husband loved it and he's not a casserole person. Tasted great the second day also. Will def. make again!
Made this casserole for a sunday brunch and it was a big hit. It's so simple to make and very impressive.
Served this to friends at a recent brunch-received rave reviews! Easy, pretty, best of all DELICIOUS! Thank you for sharing such a great recipe. This one is a keeper!
This was good and easy but a little dry. I used imitation crab which tasted fine. My husband, kids and I ate it for supper with a salad and crusty french bread. I will make it again.
Made this for dinner with my in-laws. They loved it! I think it is a great recipe, but may experiment with other cheeses instead of cheddar. Will definitely make again!
This is a good base recipe but I added 1 extra egg, 1/4 cup white wine, used light half & half instead of milk, and used 2 lbs total of seafood (crab, lobster meat, and small shrimp). I also added old bay seasoning and used 1/4 cup chopped onion instead of minced, 1/2 cup chopped celery, and 1/2 cup of parmesean cheese. Served with a salad and white wine, fabulous!
Buy the crab at local grocery in fresh seafood department. I use a mix of cheddar and Parmesan and carmelize thin sliced onions in butter/olive oil, making it a mild and more flavorful quiche. Great for a ladies luncheon.
Use bread instead of croutons. Take the crust off the side of the bread and cut it into squares, by hand.
Delicious, made according to recipe except used four eggs.
This was delicious. My 1 and 3 year old loved it too. I am sure I will be making this over and over.
I live on the Gulf of Mexico so seafood is a major part of our lives. I used real lump crab and 1/2 cup of cheese for the topping. Served to friends who know their seafood dishes and all loved it. Was very easy.
So easy! I used imitation crab and discovered it was only a 12 oz. Pkg,but ii was no less delicious. I used 1/2 c of finely chopped fresh onion an extra egg, and about 1/4 cup of seafood cocktail sauce which is just ketchup with. horseradish added. I thought it was more tangy and flavorful than when I made it before without the sauce. One tasty serving is very filling and only 273 calories!
Excellent recipe!!! I serve it to company with a good steak. I use 3 cans of crab meat instead of the fresh. Other than that I don't change a thing. I may try the sauteed onion idea to see if the extra work is worth it.
This was very good. I'm going to use it for a Bunko brunch. I used Ciabatta Asiago croutons and 8 oz of crabmeat and it was sufficient crab. Ok so this is interesting. Maybe my taste buds changed, but I tried this again at a later date and thought the ratio of bread/crouton to crab made the dish too bready and mushy. I won't make it again after this second round.
This was awesome! I used 1/2 the cheese and substituted soy milk for milk and eggbeaters for eggs. And of course I used real claw crab meat, do not ruin it with that artificial fish stuff!
I did not like this too much. I felt this was more like a dip than a casserole. It was also a little rich and leftovers are extremely dry! Sorry :(
Next time I would probably follow the recommendation to add an extra egg and use Old Bay instead of the seasoned croutons
Texture came out spongy and the flavor sour. I used canned crabmeat since I had it on hand. I suspect the lump form would not have turned out as bad, especially texture-wise. But bad enough I don't plan on trying to find out. Made exactly as written, except I didn't have parsley so I omitted it.
I just made this meal for breakfast and I have to say it was amazing!! I didn't have parmesan cheese so I sprinkled bacon on top instead. I used 4 eggs instead of 2. Definitely a keeper recipe!!
I thought it was bland. I loved how easy it was but I did it like the texture (mushy croutons). Thanks.
5 stars. Easy and wonderful I made the recipe exactly . It was great
This was awesome. I made it for co-workers. After reading the reviews, I did decide to double the eggs. I brought in a tin of Old Bay in case people wanted to sprinkle some on top but otherwise made no changes to the originally posted recipe.
excellent
I used decorative baking cups
Not as good as I thought. Mine is still better
All Recipes is my first go to menu or recipe website.
I liked it. I will probably fix it again, although I don't think I will fix it often. But it came out good.
It was easy to prep in the future I would make this meal again.
Decadent and rich. Very good.
Everyone at a bridal shower brunch LOVED this! Modified to add an egg, but pretty much followed the recipe to the letter. Make sure to use herb seasoned croutons as most of the flavor will probably come from that. Also use lump crab meat if using canned. The white crab is so shredded you won’t be able to tell there’s crab in the dish.
YUM
Delicious! I used less cheese and less croutons, and it was still so yummy!
Added tsp ground dry mustard, used salt and pepper croutons, mixed cheeses I had then fresh parm on top before baking. I'll make again if I buy lump crab from Seafood truck.
This was a very good casserole that everyone liked. I made it exactly as described, but did add an extra egg as some reviewers suggested and was glad I did because it set up nicely. I do think it needed something else though to take it up a notch. Next time I will add old bay and maybe some cayenne pepper.
I used Mexican cheese instead of cheddar, but 5 stars! Maybe try more eggs next time, since it wasn't very eggy? And make sure to stir in the crab completely. Some spots were all crab and some were all croutons. E was either tired and disagreeable or actually didn't like it. DH, A, and T loved it.
This recipe is a start. I made it as specified except I added two eggs. Cooked at directed and it was a little dry. I will try it again and add onion and a tiny bit of hot sauce and cook for less time. I will post my own recipe if mine is a hit.
I decided to try this dish for dinner tonight. it was good! Everyone liked it. Husband said that it is a make-again dish.
I love this recipe, It has everything I love in it.....I will make this Over and Over again.
this is our absolute favorite easy and delicious!!
Made this according to the recipe. My husband and son agree that it needs some tweaking. caramelized onions for dried, Chesapeake Bay (Penzey's version of Old Bay), and garlic croutons. Will try it that way next time.
Was great my boyfriend even had for leftovers.I used more cheese.Highly recommend.Was a hit
I really enjoyed this recipe. Used imitation crab meat, since I didn't have the real thing. It was very good. The only thing I would do different next time is maybe add more milk and another egg. Found it a little dry for my taste.
Yummy
