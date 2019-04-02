Crab Brunch Casserole

A delicious casserole - elegant enough for a Sunday brunch!

Recipe by Doreen

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • In large bowl, mix the eggs, milk, croutons, cheese, onion, and parsley. Stir in the crabmeat. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon into the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted into center of the casserole comes out clean. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 118.1mg; sodium 606.9mg. Full Nutrition
