Eggplant, Zucchini and Sweet Red Pepper Stew
Makes a great veggie main meal!
I love this recipe. I have made it twice. I took the advice of another reviewer and flipped the cooking order of the eggplant and onions. When I cooked the eggplant first it soaked up all the oil and there wasn't any left to cook the onions. It worked much better the opposite way. I also used a can of Italian diced tomatoes (only because I didn't have any fresh) and that worked out great. I added extra water but I also used very large vegetables so that could be why I needed more water. All in all a very good way to use up vegetables from the garden. It freezes great too!Read More
I don't know why, but when I made this it just tasted bland, and nothing I could think of could bring it any kind of flavor.Read More
This dish had nice flavor and was very easy to make. As per other reviewers I sauteed my onions and garlic first, then added the eggplant. After adding the other ingredients I discovered I only had organic rice in the house, which extended the cooking time a bit but otherwise worked just fine. I think I skipped the Marsala (feeding to kids) but we certainly didn't miss it. Thanks for a keeper!
This is a wonderful recipe - the next day! It does requires a lot of chopping...but worth it. I used 1/2 basmati rice and 1/2 white rice.. I preferred the meal the following day... the flavors really gelled then... Next time I will make it in the a.m for a p.m. meal.
Substituted yellow squash fo the zucchini I don't like, the red wine I had on hand for the Marsala, dried basil and rosemary I couldn't get fresh that day and plain rice for Basmati rice and still got a wonderful dinner. We even enjoyed the leftovers the next day. This is an excellent, healthy vegetarian meal.
It's like a veggie gumbo - really thick. It came out very sweet (didn't have marsala so I used mirin) so I added some hot sauce. That made a great combo of hot and sweet (if you like that sort of thing). If I made it again I'd mess around with adding hot peppers or at least a lot more red pepper flakes. Also I'd recommend sauteeing the eggplant after the onion and garlic - my eggplant got really mushy from being in there so long.
I added a little black pepper and only 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes, & omitted the basil & rosemary, due to family preference. I also substituted brown rice for the Basmati. I'm giving this 5 stars as my husband loved it. If you added some beans (like cannelini or navy), this would be even more filling & nutritious as a vegetarian entree, instead of just a side dish.
Didn't vary this recipe much other than I left the zucchini to sweat for about 20 minutes before rinsing. Also used white rice which was fine. Used a 14 oz can of diced italian tomatoes instead of fresh. Added a Tbs. of lemon juice. It was surprisingly thick, so added a little more water. Topped off each serving with Mozza cheese and it was an extremely filling dish! Will probably make this again.
Wow! This is tasty stew. I came home from the food co-op today with eggplant and only 2 small zucchini, among other things. I had no idea what to do with the eggplant, as I had never cooked it before. This recipe suited the ingredients I had on hand to a T, so I tried it even though my family isn't much for a great variety of vegetables. I'd be willing to eat this for a week if they won't. Lots of chopping, but well worth it! I didn't have marsala, so used vegetable broth for the water and wine. Had to chop most of the veggies small to increase the likelihood of my brood eating it, but left the zucchini and eggplant in chunks and added some ready-made meatballs (they love those). Also, had no basmati, so used ready-cooked brown rice instead. Wonderful flavor comes from the fresh herbs, garlic and tomatoes. Also added some bay leaves. Red pepper really gives it a kick! YUM! I'm going to serve it over crunchy garlic bread with fresh parmesan cheese on top. Can't wait. Hope they like it, too.
Yum!!!!!! Followed recipe for the most part and incorporated a few suggestions from other reviewers - 1) used 14.5 oz. can of Italian diced tomatoes instead of fresh ones (be sure to reduce the water by at least 1/2 cup if you use the liquid from the can as well) 2) added 1 tbsp of lemon juice 3) added cooked bay shrimp for some protein 4) sauteed onions/garlic first and then added eggplant Everything cooked down to a perfectly moist (yet not too watery) level! I used an electric burner so used the low setting (instead of simmer) for the last 30 minutes. Will definitely make again!
Fantastic! I added a half pkg of baby spinach at the end and one pound of cooked ground turkey (for the non vegetarians. My family loved it!
I threw everything in a slow cooker for 3 hours instead. It was so yummy and SO easy!
this reminds me of ratatouille - it's pretty good - i think it needs to be topped with mozzarella cheese and serve up with some bread b/c otherwise it's just a bit borning - be sure to eat it all up b/c leftovers are not too tasty the next day as i have discovered
This is a great recipe - exactly what I was looking for. It'd be perfect with fresh bread (next time!) I used brown rice instead of basmati and added about 1/2 cup more water. Great side dish or light supper.
Good basic recipe. I felt it needed more spice so I used sate seasoning. I use Little Tiger eggplants which are very tender so I browned the eggplant in a seprate pan and added it during the last 5 min. of the cooking of the rest of the vegies.
Really good recipe. I added mushrooms and a substituted the Marsala wine (did not have it on hand) for Merlot and a bit of Balsamic vinegar. Turned out really well. I served this with a bit of Romano cheese sprinkled on top. Everyone enjoyed it.
My flatmate made this on a Monday night and it was such nice, mushy comfort food to come home to. The rice was very flavourful, having been cooked with all the veggies. I'd make it myself if I felt like something like this.
I love this soup, it's easy and delicious. I've made it three times so far and it's officially in the rotation!
FANTASTIC recipe. I've made it I lost track of how many times. I first made this dish to be used as a side. It was so good, I've been making it to use as a complete dinner. This is tomato season and I used my tomatoes from my garden. I think the marsala wine adds just the right amount of 'sweetness' to the dish -- but keep in mind this is NOT a sweet dish. I didn't add the basil, rosemary and parsley. Although I like these spices, I just didn't add them here. I look forward to making this dish again. Thank you for this delicious recipe!!!
I added chicken and used dried basil in place of fresh (used 4 teaspoons). Overall, I think this is a sincerely solid dish. I'm glad I added chicken as it tasted great and added some texture to a dish that is otherwise very mushy. I did cut the zucchini in larger chunks, which helped, but I will add the eggplant to the pan a little later in the process next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was really good! I ended up putting in an extra 1/2 cup of water and a little sprinkle of chicken bullion during cooking because it was getting too thick, but other than that I did everything as is. Very good, even for a meat lover like me.
Maybe I over cooked but a little too mushy for me
I really enjoyed this recipe, as did my husband and 10 yr old daughter. We are vegetarians and are always looking for someting new. I love one pot meals. I even made it two nights later for the second time, I liked it so much!
Not spicy enough for us, so I added 4 hot banana peppers with seeds in chunks. That helped!
Didn't care for this at all.
I Didn't have onion wine or pepper flakes. Might have been even better with. I also didn't put the rice into the simmering veggies, I just served it all over rice.
This recipe was easy and delicious. The herbs and red wine added subtle flavours. For a higher protein dish, I added tofu and chicken, and the flavours complemented the vegetables very well. I will keep making this recipe again and again!
What a great recipe! I served this garden stew with grated parmesan and toasted garlic bread to round out the meal.
Not good at all. I followed the recipe exactly and substituted 1/2 cup vinegar for the wine as that is supposed to be the proper substitute. It turned out to be a mushy mass of veggies. We love our vegetables but this just didn't cut it.
I did add chickpeas to this recipe and that was it, I'll be making this again for sure
Thank you for this base recipe. It was very tasty and easy to adapt to what is on hand. I sauteed the onion and garlic separate. I tossed (with oil) the zucchini, eggplant, & regular sliced tri-color sweet peppers, roasting them at 450 degree in the oven for 30 min. I started the liquid, rice (brown rice), seasonings, and tomatoes at a low simmer while the other veggies were roasting. Used a homemade chicken stock. The red wine I had on hand worked fine. Added the roasted veggies to the simmering rice, tomato, and liquid. Continued simmer until rice done and veggies tender, but not mushy. Leaving the peel on the eggplant and roasting it first helped it hold together. Leaving the veggies cut in larger pieces, helped them also retain their shape. Served with grated black pepper, grated Parmesan cheese, and a nice thick slice of toasted bread. Mushrooms or cauliflower would make a nice addition too. Needed about 3/4 cup extra water as it got a bit thick, but maybe I had too many veggies.
My family loves this recipe, I never change a thing. I always make a double batch and freeze it for later.
I thought it was kind of boring actually, and I pretty much followed to a t.
I used can of diced tomatoes instead of cut up &also added a yellow &orange pepper.So so delicious!
I made this last night with fresh from the garden vegetables and herbs, hoping that it tasted as good as it sounded - but it did not - it was very bland. I am not sure what I would do to make it more palatable, but I have leftovers with which to experiment.
too bland.
This was delicious! Ended up having to skip the wine, but I'd like to try it with it next time. We used everything fresh from the garden for the herbs, zucchini and tomatoes, as well as throwing in a yellow crookneck as well. Perfect dinner for late summer garden goodies.
I made this without the rice or onion family veggies as can't have them. It was a good meal; I did add a bit more chilli though!
Good flavor, even with my substitutions. I used regular long grain rice instead of basmati, and white zin instead of masala. One thing I would do differently, is maybe not add the rice until part way thru. My rice continued to cook in the hot veggies, and was a bit overdone.
I followed the recipe exactly except I used long grain rice and added a bit more water during the cooking time. This was fantastic -- so rich and flavorful that I didn't miss the meat at all! It's definitely going into my standard recipe rotation!
I stuck to the recipe as close as I could with the ingredients I had, but replaced wine with chicken broth, used whole grain rice, and didn't have fresh basil or parsley so used dried. Also used canned rotel tomatoes and one fresh tomato. Husband loved it and will make it again!
Great dish! I used brown basmati rice because that’s what I had on hand so it took a little longer. It’s very satisfying and will be great on a cold night.
Added butter beans, vegtea, paprika and onion powder for more flavor and texture. It came out great!!
I wasn't sure what to do with those ingredients and this was an excellent choice and not hard to do at all. I would definitely make this more often
It was simply delicious even my son loved it and he claims he doesn’t like eggplant
I really wanted this to work since I loved every ingredient, especially eggplant. It just didn't blend together and there is nothing on earth to save it. So sad. The rice cooked beautifully, too. (I had my doubts.)
This is so flavorable and healthy. Made no changes except half the rice...That is just me. I am wondering how barley could replace the rice.
Very good. I used white quinoa instead of rice. I also used green, red, yellow peppers.
