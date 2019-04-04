Eggplant, Zucchini and Sweet Red Pepper Stew

Wow! This is tasty stew. I came home from the food co-op today with eggplant and only 2 small zucchini, among other things. I had no idea what to do with the eggplant, as I had never cooked it before. This recipe suited the ingredients I had on hand to a T, so I tried it even though my family isn't much for a great variety of vegetables. I'd be willing to eat this for a week if they won't. Lots of chopping, but well worth it! I didn't have marsala, so used vegetable broth for the water and wine. Had to chop most of the veggies small to increase the likelihood of my brood eating it, but left the zucchini and eggplant in chunks and added some ready-made meatballs (they love those). Also, had no basmati, so used ready-cooked brown rice instead. Wonderful flavor comes from the fresh herbs, garlic and tomatoes. Also added some bay leaves. Red pepper really gives it a kick! YUM! I'm going to serve it over crunchy garlic bread with fresh parmesan cheese on top. Can't wait. Hope they like it, too.