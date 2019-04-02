Coconut Rice

170 Ratings
  • 5 73
  • 4 56
  • 3 26
  • 2 9
  • 1 6

Basmati rice is simmered in coconut milk, instead of water, giving it a rich flavor.

By Emma Maher

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over high heat, combine rice, coconut milk and salt; bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 33.2g; sodium 19.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022