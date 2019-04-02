Coconut Rice
Basmati rice is simmered in coconut milk, instead of water, giving it a rich flavor.
I've been making a version of this for years to serve with any curry-type dish. I use one cup of rice, 1 14 oz. can of lite coconut milk and 1/4 cup of water. Boil water and milk, add rice, reduce heat to simmer uncovered for 20-30 minutes until rice is tender and all liquid is absorbed. No salt because usually the main dish has enough. I love it!Read More
Add some tumeric to give a nice golden yellow colour - it really improves the presentation.Read More
Very easy and very tasty. I couldn't find coconut milk so I used the can of the cream of coconut that I found in the juice isle. It came out great. I used 1 can (15 oz.) with 6 servings of rice. Any white rice can be used with this recipe. Great, and VERY easy.
LOVE IT!!! My boyfriend and I fell in love with coconut rice at a restaurant and I decided to try it at home. I am only recently expanding my cooking skills and this recipe is perfect! Cheap and easy. I could only find light coconut milk but in my opinion turned out just as perfect as in the restaurant. I do suggest stirring the rice well just after adding to the milk and every 5 minutes afterwards to make sure the bottom does not burn and the liquid is coating evenly. My cooking time was just shy of 20min. The house smelled wonderful and the rice stayed sticky. I used a measuring cup to form the rice and to look great on the plate next to chicken simmered in Trader Joe's Thai Yellow Curry Sauce and some fresh green beans tossed with red pepper, basil and hot sauce. Hands down the easiest, quickest and best tasting meal to date!!
With some minor alterations, this recipe is fabulous. Because I'm the only one who eats this at my house, I cut the recipe in fourths. Here's what I did: 1 can (14 oz) of coconut milk 3/4 cup of Basmati rice 1 pinch salt 3 heaping tbls of sugar The rice almost soft once the rice absorbed all the coconut milk. Next time, I'd cut my rice down to 2/3 cup. Jasmine rice might work well also since it's a sweet rice. My brother introduced me to Coconut Rice when he brought home dessert leftovers from Sawatdee. They add a slice of mango to top it off. YUM!
Add some tumeric to give a nice golden yellow colour - it really improves the presentation.
THE RICE WAS VERY GOOD. THE SECRET FOR IT NOT TO BE SO PASTY IS TO LET IT SIMMER FOR 25 MINUTES OR MORE ON LOW HEAT. ADD RAISINS FOR A MORE TROPICAL TWIST. YUMM!
This is a beautiful start for an Indian or Thai dish. I would not eat it on its own (it is essentially just rice) but it was a delicious base for a curry dish. When paired with the curry, the aromas and the sweetness of the coconut milk came out. I also used 1 cup rice to 1 cup lite coconut milk and 1/2 cup water.
This tasted pretty good and went over well with the family. It almost burned, so unlike most rice recipes it could probably do with some stirring in the middle. This should probably be expected with the coconut milk, I guess. Not too sweet, and VERY filling.
ZZZzzzz. I added some chopped basil leaves and scallions to schnazz it up...
This is a yummy variation for rice, we love rice in my house and this was a great change. I did use fresh coconut milk and added the coconut fleash after cooking. It came out wonderful.
I used a 13.5 oz can of Goya coconut milk with 1 cup of jasmine rice, and I threw in a cinnamon stick as well, with a pinch of salt. I cooked it 20 minutes, and it came out perfect. I may add another cinnamon stick the next time I cook this, as the rice closest to the stick was most flavorful. I later added some shredded coconut to it, for extra coconut flavor. I'll probably throw a few cashew pieces on top before serving. Delicious! This won't last long in my house!
Mmmmmm. Almost like rice pudding but a little less sweet. I served it with Honey Mustard Tofu (another recipe from this site) - the bite of the mustard complimented the sweetness of the rice perfectly.
Great and very tasty. i add some tumeric for colour or some rosemary for great flavour. I substitute the white rice for brown rice. If making 2 cups of brown rice, use 1 1/2 cups if coconut milk, and 1 1/2 cups of water, cook it on medium till it starts boiling then lower the heat till it cooks evenly. You can simmer till all water evaporates. Tastes delicious when served with baked chicken
Coconut rice is the answer to all lifes problems! YUMMY!
This was good but I needed more salt and sugar.. it's not quite the recipe I thought I was looking for. It was a little bit bland.
I served this with a coconut chicken curry recipe from this site. The flavors complemented eachother very well- it was a very tasty meal, the second time I made it. The first time I made the mistake of accidentally using unsweetened coconut milk and it was so SO awful that I almost didn't make this again. Luckily I tried again with the right ingredients- it was really good! Be Careful all you new cooks to make SURE it is sweetened.
It is even better if you add some freshly grated/chopped ginger root to it.
Excellent! I cut this recipe as I made it for just 2 people. 1 cup Basmati (rinsed and pre-soaked in salted water), 1 can Trader Joe's lite coconut milk, 1/4 cup chix stock, pinch salt, dash of rice vinegar, grated fresh ginger. Boil liquids, add soaked/drained rice, simmer on low 25-30 minutes and cover lid with paper towel or clean dish towel to stop condensation drips (makes rice mushy). Fluff with fork before serving. Can serve with fresh chopped basil or lightly toasted coconut on top (or cashews, mango, pineapple...) Great with Indian, Indonesian, Persian, Fish or Chicken dishes.
it was ok,but not the best..my husband didnt like it all
I love this recipe, I cooked some coconut flakes in a dry pan for a few minutes to brown a little then added it to the rice it really brings out the flavor. My family loves this recipe, whenever I go to friends for food they always ask me to make this.
This was very good, it had a nice subtle flavor. I used 1 can of milk, 1/2 cup water and a cup of rice. I used Jasmine.
This smelled incredilbe as it was cooking, but I didn't care for the taste. It's hard to describe, it just was icky.
I have tried this recipe before with basmati rice; however, today I didn't have any on hand so I had to use my parboiled rice instead. I used 1 (14 oz.) can of unsweetened coconut milk, 1 cup of rice, and a pinch of salt. I like how the rice separates and doesn't clump together. This dish was fabulous and with the basmati, it's even better!
I changed this recipe a bit, which is why I only put 4 stars. I am the only one that will eat coconut in my family, so I warmed up the pan, put a tablespoon of butter in the pan, sauteed the rice a bit, used 14oz of cocnut milk, 1 tablespoon of caraway seeds, and 1 teaspoon of sugar. Delicious!
I added red peppers and snow peas to the rice cooker and it was awesome!
It had a great taste but it didn't cook enough in my rice cooker. I'll try it again the conventional way. I also added the juice from a can of pineapple to it.
We changed the recipe up a bit and it turned out great - this is what we did: 2 Servings: 1 1/3cups Jasmine rice 2(14oz) can coconut milk 1 pinch salt 6 TBSP Sugar Coconut flakes to taste Makes 2 very large servings. We got 4 servings out of it.
Yummy! I just had some amazing coconut rice at a restaurant, and this recipe re-creates it! It's definitely stickier than regular rice. And make sure to stir frequently so it doesn't clump or burn. I used light coconut milk instead of regular. Very easy.
This is really tasty, but I recommend using 1/4 coconut milk, 3/4 water - the milk is really thick. Tasty with raisins when you finish!
I'd read a number of recipes for coconut rice before I tried it. I let the rice sit in cold water for 15mins before rinsing. I added coconut milk, water and chopped kaffir lime leaves. It was great with a Thai yellow curry.
the rice was very "thick" tasting and rather sticky; the flavor tasted much like rice pudding; would not repeat this recipe
My family and I enjoyed this recipe very much. It turned out to be a forgiving recipe because I didn't have everything exactly on hand...so if you don't have exact ingredients/spices...don't let that stop you. On the side, I served minute rice prepared according to the package directions except in place of water, I used coconut milk. When the rice was done, I mixed in a can of small red beans. The meal was delicious and we are looking forward to having this chicken often during our summer grilling season.
I just do 1 cup coconut milk per 1 cup of rice with a pinch of salt, and it comes out great. Tastes great with some cilantro, cashews, and coconut flakes mixed in. keep a close eye on coconut milk because it'll boil over fast
Excellent recipe! Instead of using it as a side dish, combine it with other recipes to make a perfect gourmet meal. I like to serve this rice with some curry chicken on top....it is a wonderful combination!
Was my first time trying coconut rice, wasn't what I expected, I made it as stated but with sushi rice and it was okay. Next time I think I might add a bit more spices to it. It had a light coconut taste.
Yummy! Made as is and it was great! I used jasmine rice though since I did not have basmati on hand. Served it with shrimp and edamame for a nice Asian inspired meal.
I only gave this 4 stars because had I not added sugar to this, it would have been extremely bland. The key to making this in a slow cooker is that you have to constantly stir it. Otherwise it will burn! I added three teaspoons of sugar and made this with 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown rice and it came out great. I love sweet and salty combos, so I paired this with some sauteed shrimp lightly salted. Simple, but good! Next time, I will add some mango on top for extra sweetness.
I loved this! I found the recipe didn't need any alterations; it had the nice taste I was looking for. HIGHLY recommend using this as a bed for some semi-spicy curry chicken, the mixture of flavour and texture is fabulous and authenthic!
okay, but not worth the extra fat & calories from the coconut milk, if you ask me.
bland
I've made this recipes with white rice several times in my rice cooker. It comes out great. I use the portions according to how much rice I'm making (if making one cup of dry, white rice, use one cup of coconut milk. I've also added shredded coconut before cooking it, which is awesome.
This was a great recipe. I used Jasmine rice instead though and like another reviewer, I also cut the recipe into fourths as this recipe made a bit too many servings for my household. I used one can of coconut milk (13.5 oz) and a little more than 3/4 cup of rice. The Jasmine rice, I think, is the best rice to use. The rice and coconut milk complement each other in a very nice way. I paired this with baked pork chops and asparagus. Very good.
This was bland, gummy and had no coconut flavor. It was edible with the main dish, but just as some sort of odd side.
I was cooking a new recipe yesterday, Moong Dal, and it opted for you to eat it with rice. I knew I didn't want to make plain rice, so after searching the internet for a while I found this recipe. This is a great basic recipe for coconut rice, but to give mine a little extra flavor I added some lemon juice and zest. I also cut the recipe since I was just cooking for 2. I took one 14 oz can of coconut milk and 1/2 cup water and boiled with zest from a whole lemon. Once boiling, I added 1 cup Jasmine rice (that's what I had on hand, but Basmati is great too). Brought the heat down to a simmer and simmered for 20 minutes uncovered (or until liquid is gone). Then I added a big pinch of salt and half a lemon juiced.
My husband loved this recipe. I will make it again and again. I used it as a side dish for an oriental pork chop recipe that I had and the flavors worked very well together.
very good. used basmati rice, was sticky when done.
TASTY!
Very mild flavour, but nice for a change. I served this with green curry and got thumbs up from everyone who tried it.
This was outstanding. I added a little toasted coconut and some sliced scallions and served it with the Dole Shrimp Kabobs from this site. It was a great meal.
Very interesting. This recipe has a very smooth and nice feel in your mouth and even though the flavor was not overpowering it was somewhat addictive. A good recipe for meats and for those who don't want anything spicey.
delicious!
Perfect basic recipe. I added some curry powder and the flavor was just amazing. Thanks!
Not a fan at all- I even tried Jasmine Rice and this recipe just didn't work for our tastebuds.
Yum! This was delish! Added a pinch of Tumeric powder for color!
This was really great tasting had a bit of an odd texture though. Very sticky and gummy from all the coconut milk. I'd make it again though, great with stir-fry.
I call this desert rice because it's so good I eat it for desert. It has as many calories as a hostess cherry pie! Be warned!
I have been cooking this rice for over an hour. I've added more milk and removed rice from the pan and it is still not done.
I've had this at a friend's house and it was amazing! I did not have such luck. I let it cook for the 25 minutes as suggested but the rice was very sticky and still crunchy. I added another cup of water and let it simmer another 10 minutes but could not get it to cook all the way through. I ended up with a big pot of raw, sticky rice. Not sure what I did wrong.
Easy- a nice mild way to serve rice with an Asian or Thai cuisine main dish.
Made one cup of rice with one can of coconut milk (400ml) and it was perfect amount for two to three people. Awesome recipe. So glad I tried it. Definitely on my fav list.
Excellent!! I wouldn't change a thing!!
I have used both basmati and jasmine rice. also, some freshly grated lime zest really gives it punch.
Simple to make and has a delicate flavor. Pretty good. I added a chopped red pepper and crushed peanuts for a little more depth in flavor.
I love coconut rice. I serve curries, and thai stir fries over it all the time and it gives those sauces and wonderful added dimension of flavor and often times a much needed creaminess to balance the heat of those dishes.
I loved the taste of this rice. I also added about a teaspoon of tarragon and curry for some extra flavoring and a pleasant looking color. Very, very good.
This recipe is overly rich, with a greasy consistency. I plan on trying it with equal parts water and coconut milk, along with cardamom or nutmeg to spice it up a bit.
More water and rice and less coco lopez. It was very good however.
If you like mushy you'll love this recipe.
I found this recipe to be too bland. It didn't have enough flaver as I thought it would and it came out to be very sticky.
This did not turn out well at all. It could have been because I used brown basmati rice?!
I tried it with parboiled rice (since i didn't have basmati at the time) and it was ok. My family loved it!
I tried this recipe per the directions and the rice did not cook right. I had to add quite a bit more liquid to it. I didnt personaly find tha taste to be that good and added some peppers, chili powder and soy sauce in an attempt to make it more flavorful and zesty.
Delicious and easy to make!
I thought 4 cans of coconut milk was excessive - turns out it was probably necessary. My rice was a little too crunchy (not enough liquid) and very bland tasting. I tried to perk it up with peanuts like another chef suggested, but it was satisfactory at best. Maybe I will follow the directions next time...
This goes well as a side dish. Next time I'll use low fat coconut milk.
I thought it was too oily and without much of a coconut flavor. However, I did like how the rice didn't stick together like it usually does, so next time I'll try using a mixture of coconut milk and water, adding shredded coconut and perhaps some cardamom or other spices, like another reviewer suggested.
yummmmm! I used 1/2 light coconut milk and 1/2 water, still a good coconut flavor but not as bad for you.
Will make this again!
Best tasting basmati rice I have made. Looks like plain rice but has a nice buttery nutty taste. Went well with some honey hoisin pork chops :-)
Very good base recipe for a basic coconut rice. It definitely needs some sugar though to really bring out that coconut flavor. I made it with brown basmati rice and it had to simmer for about 35 mins. I ended up serving this with yellow curry and it was delicious!
Great recipe. I add 2 heaping Tbsp of dry shredded coconut while it's cooking. I've also made it with Jasmine rice. Equally good! Serve it with jerk chicken. So good!
Nice subtle flavor. I used 1 can unsweetened coconut milk & enough water to equal 2 1/2 cups - 1 cup basmati rice - 1 heaping tsp. white sugar - and a splash of lime juice. Leftovers will be saved for rice pudding - yum!
This was very good, and I enjoyed it with Marrakesh Vegetable Curry from this site. I did follow the reviewer yum-me's method of cooking which I liked. It did taste bland, so I actually added a few tsp of sugar. I noticed my coconut milk had hardly any in it, and some reviewers also mentioned this. I stirred the rice after a while (which I don't usually do) because I was concerned with burning, even though I had it on low. I went back to check, and it was sticking to the bottom (after 20 min). I then looked at the instructions on my Basmati rice pkg, and it said to cook 15-20 min. I'd follow those cooking times the next time. So be careful with your cooking time. Thanks for an enjoyable recipe, Emma!
I like to add juice from half a lime & finely chopped cilantro to make it extra tasty
This wasn't great. It turned out mushy but when I added my vegetables and meat it was okay.
Based on some of the reviews, I did 2 cups jasmine rice (it's what I had), 2 cans of lite coconut milk and 1/2 cup water. Brought coconut milk and water to boil then added rice, brought boil back up then simmered until absorbed. I did cover it until the last 5-10 minutes or so. It turned out nice! Served it with a honey Dijon chicken curry. It was a good combo, thank you!
I bought Jasmine rice because it was cheaper. Worked fine. I bought lite coconut milk. This may have led it to be bland tasting so I added sugar in the end. I boiled the water and coconut milk first than I added the rice. I constantly stirred. Covered the pan often. I added scallions to the top. And Mango for dressing the dish (as suggested earlier).
I really liked this! Was a nice change from the norm. Husband didn't like it though, he said it smelled like popcorn, too sweet.
I loved this - My hubby raved. I will do this often. Simply followed the recipe to a T. I did add a bit of salt and pepper before serving.
This recipe was delicious! I love coconut and in the rice, it makes it SOOO good!
I like this dish, very simple. Even, I have tried a similar one, please take a look at his too. https://www.nskwebtv.com/2018/10/coconut-rice-recipe-in-few-easy-simple.html https://youtu.be/BATFqee0a48
I loved it! I made it as a side dish with coconut curry shrimp. Definitely a keeper.
Made this recipe with no altercations in my rice cooker. Rice came out perfect. I would suggest cutting in half as it was a huge amount of rice for 4 adults and 2 kids!
So yummy! I used brown sugar and put a little cinnamon on top. My son, who doesn't normally like rice pudding, loved it.
This turned out gluey and stuck to the bottom of the pan and still was absolutely beautiful! However, instead of Coconut milk, I mistakenly used Evaporated milk! Next time I shall use the correct ingredients!
This was such an easy recipe. I adjusted the recipe according to other reviews and added water to the milk. Also, I found you must stir it constantly or else it sticks to the pot. Delicious!
Easy and simple. Only thing is I probably should've put less coconut milk. Slightly tasteless ...
I thought this was pretty good. I dont have anything to compare it to as this is the first time I have tried coconut milk rice. I did add 1/4 cup of sugar and a cinnamon stick, which I removed after cooking. The rice was not fluffy and stuck together as it cooled, which I didnt really care for.
Coconut milk gives the rice so much flavor! I used jasmine rice; my husband loved it.
