Tofu Lasagna

I am going to give this a 5 stars. The lasagna is in the oven now. It was easy to throw together for sure. I forgot the nuymeg but I did add lots of garlic plus (hubbys must have) italian spices, onions, mushrooms spinach and salt and pepper. I also did not mix the tofu with anything but a little ricotta and spinach because I hoped to fool my husband into thinking it was ricotta. I used oven ready noodles. I made it early so the lasagna could "sit" in the flavors to be reheated in the microwave when everyone comes in at different times for supper. I hope this is a winner. I will let you know! UPDATE!!! After now eating this I can say I will make this again. It is so simple and it is tastely. Make at least 4 cups of sauce (possibly 6) and go to town on your favorite spices. The tofu tates likr cheese to me. I used mozza, riccotta and Parmesan liberally. In the end when we found it dry after doubling the sauce we reheated with V8 and added salt pepper and Franks red hot. It was very yummy with the dish taking on the flavors of the spices and seasonings that are your favorites. This was so easy and nutricious (I also use plenty of spinach) I will make again. You cant really taste the tofu unless you are just crazy picky (its all in your head) Every picky person in my house ate this and liked it. This works very nicely and I will definately whip this easy recipe up again due to the ease and nutricional value. One last tip. Use extra firm Tofu and you wont have to worry. A winner