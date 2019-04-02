Tofu Lasagna

Good for people who aren't reluctant to try tofu. After this lasagna you and your guests will love it!

Recipe by MPERRY

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add lasagna and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a medium bowl combine tofu, eggs, salt, pepper, nutmeg, milk, spaghetti sauce, parsley and 1 cup of mozzarella cheese. Spread a layer in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Layer lasagna noodles with the sauce mixture, ending with sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 569.3mg. Full Nutrition
