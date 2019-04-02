Tofu Lasagna
Good for people who aren't reluctant to try tofu. After this lasagna you and your guests will love it!
Good for people who aren't reluctant to try tofu. After this lasagna you and your guests will love it!
The recipe is bland without some changes. I made the following changes, and it was fabulous. I added to the sauce mixture: 1 tsp basil 1 tsp italian seasoning 2 cloves garlic 1 c. lowfat ricotta 1 sauteed zucchini 1 1/2 c. sauteed mushrooms 1/2 pack frozen spinach and increased the spaghetti sauce to 2 cups, increased salt to 1/2 teaspoon.Read More
This was very bland. I did add more tomato sauce and of course I didn't saute the onion so I will next time. My husband said it needed some ricotta cheese... He said something was missing.Read More
The recipe is bland without some changes. I made the following changes, and it was fabulous. I added to the sauce mixture: 1 tsp basil 1 tsp italian seasoning 2 cloves garlic 1 c. lowfat ricotta 1 sauteed zucchini 1 1/2 c. sauteed mushrooms 1/2 pack frozen spinach and increased the spaghetti sauce to 2 cups, increased salt to 1/2 teaspoon.
I have used crumbled tofu in place of cottage cheese several times, and it always turns out great. The key is to make the dish, such as lasagna, ahead of time, and let it set in the fridge overnight. It allows the tofu to "soak up" the flavors from the dish, and masks the "tofu-y" flavor. When you're ready to serve, just reheat it in the oven.
Made this again tonight. Simpler this time around. I layered my tofu btwn 2 plates wrapped in paper towel (changing often if they become wet)... I did this for about 30-45 min prior to making this whole thing. The key is to NOT HAVE excess water in your sauce mixture--that's what makes it runny people! Anyhoo after I dried my tofu I eyballed my spices in a lg bowl, parsley, basil, italian seasoning, oregano, pinch of garlic salt, lemon pepper, grated parm cheese (I'd rather use the fresh one, but wanted more flavor in this mix--fresh added later), minced garlic and a smidge of olive oil. Mashed that all together the good old fashioned way (with my fingers--plus my toddler helped) and made it look like the consistency of ricotta cheese--amazing. Still used that Costco size Ragu parm sauce for this-dumped the entire jar in. Think it could be just a wee bit saucier, so I have a sm jar to pop open for the leftovers. Other than that...GREAT EASY RECIPE. Oh yeah and hubby loved it last time... didn't suspect a thing! My new way of making lasagna.
This is my FAVORITE recipe in the world! I make it all the time(i am having some tonight), the only problem is that you need almost twice as much sauce and cheese as it calls for and a bit more tofu, but it tastes amazing and even i can make it(i'm a 15 year old that can only make this and kraft dinner). try it, you'll love it!!!
This receipe exceded my expectations. I took some of the other reviewer's advice and added fresh onions and garlic to my sauce as well as doubling the cheese and using a whole jar of sauce. Perfect! If you like your lasagna juicy and cheesy you must use more cheese and definitely a whole jar of sauce. I also used whole wheat lasagna instead of semolina, fat free mozz cheese and fat free pasta sauce (no one was the wiser, that's how good it was). Definitely freezes well which is great when you are cooking for 1. Next time will definitely add some spinach to the mix!
Wow! I just finished baking this lasagna and it is incredible. I added ricotta and another cup of spaghetti sauce. Also- for those new to tofu, make sure you press all the water out using clean dish towels or paper towels. The "dryer" the tofu the more it can absorb all the good flavors of your recipe.
I love tofu, and I love lasagna ... I never thought this would taste soooo GOOD. I made some modifications to it based on other users reviews. First I sprayed my pan with PAM. In a large mixing bowl, I added a block of firm tofu (dried off w/ paper towel), 2 eggs, a couple gulgs of organic milk, kosher salt, italian seasoning, garlic powder, basil, nutmeg, blk pepper, mozz cheese, 3 cloves of fresh garlic chopped, and 1/2 a jar of Bertolli olive oil and mushroom sauce. I smashed it all together for the ricotta consistency and then put this tofu mixture as my bottom layer. I had 3 layers of noodles. On my 1st layer, I put some sauce from the jar and some cheese; then the tofu mixture, then sauce/cheese. I never measure my spices. Just pour in a whole bunch cuz it tastes so good (or eyeball it, as Rachel Ray would say)! Next time I may add some Boca ground meat sauteed in EVOO and garlic and add it as one of my layers. Spinach sounds good too. I bet my tofu-phobic husband will never know this lasagna was made with tofu! Thanks for the great recipe! *UPDATE*: I successfully tricked my husband. He LOVED the lasagna so I do not think I will ruin it for him by telling him about the tofu. One thing I would probably try differently next time is to use plain sauce (not the tofu/sauce mixture) for the bottom layer.
I made this recipe for my meat-eating gf and myself. I was surprised at how much it makes. I had plenty of leftovers. However I strongly recommend that you follow what other reviews have suggested: a) use spaghetti sauce (I used a garlic & tomato one which was good) b) DOUBLE the amount of ingredients in the SAUCE mixture (I even think you could more than double it as I started to run out). I didn’t use tofu but instead a meat substitute (Quorn Crumbles). It is a good recipe and my gf was surprised that it tasted so good. Next time I think I will add more (onions, garlic, maybe some vegetables). Even the leftovers were good (I ate it all myself)
This was very bland. I did add more tomato sauce and of course I didn't saute the onion so I will next time. My husband said it needed some ricotta cheese... He said something was missing.
This was EXCELLENT.. and we're not vegetarians. My 2 year old now has a new favorite -- she ate 3 servings! The tofu almost faked my husband out (he thought it was ricotta) and he cringes at the thought of tofu! :) He also had seconds. I used Barilla no boil lasagne noodles (easy!), wound up using a whole jar of sauce (Ragu Robusto Garlic), almost doubled the mozarella. Next time, I think I will add the spinach and artichokes, someone else mentioned, plus some ricotta cheese. This was wonderful.. thanks for sharing your recipe!
I added spinach and artichoke to the cheese and tofu mixture. It worked out well!
No one in my family likes tofu. I used the medium tofu recommended for lasagna and this recipe was given 5 stars by the family and they are willing to have this anytime I want to fix it. WOW!
Made a few modifications as well - diced and sauted 3 cloves of garlic, and one each of the following: zuccini, onion, red pepper or green pepper, mushrooms with some olive oil and salt & pepper - then added it to the mixture of tofu, pasta sauce eggs and instead of milk i added light ricotta cheese. I baked this with whole wheat noodles and light mozza cheese - turned out fantastic, better than any beef or chicken lasagna! This has become a permanent recipe in my books!
I have been making this for a couple years now, and I still love it! We use brown rice lasagna noodles and I also add a zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, peppers and onion to the sauce mixture. I have fed this to many meat eaters who say they didn't even miss the meat AND they didn't even realize it was tofu! I usually can make two dishes (the second a smaller size) and freeze one for later. It is best cooked the day before and re-heated for dinner.
This lasagna is delicious! I've made it twice now (in 2 weeks). The first time I ended up with too-little sauce so the 2nd time I doubled everything except the tofu, noodles, eggs & milk. 2 cups of cheese seemed to be enough but you might want a touch more. I added spinach (4-5 cups chopped), one onion and 2 cloves of pressed garlic. It is seriously the most delicious thing I've ever made but I highly recommend adding more ingredients.
So I decided to make changes in the way I eat, this was my first Tofu "experiment" and I was very surprised with the outcome. Needless to say it came out fantastic and quite similar to the photo. I used shredded Parmesan instead of grated but it made no difference. My roommates and all our unexpected company enjoyed it as well. Def a must make again!
I have read some recipes that advise to freeze tofu overnight to change the texture to more like feta or ricotta.
This was great! You couldn't even tell there was tofu in it! I did add about a 1/4c of lowfat cottage cheese in with the tofu mix. I loved it!
I too added more cheese and doctored up marinara and this was a very good recipe! I would definitely make again!
I added sauteed mushrooms, onions, zucchini and fresh spinach. I agree that it is essential to press the water out of the tofu before combining it with other ingredients. I loved the richness of this dish but had trouble getting it to be flavorful enough. I added thyme, oregano, salt and pepper, but it was still a little bland. All in all a great recipe!
This is a pretty good recipe. I "healthied" it up a little bit more than it already is. I doubled the tomato sauce, added more spices (garlic, salt, oregano, etc), used 1 cup fat free ricotta, 1/2 cup low fat cottage cheese and also added half a pack of frozen spinach (thawed). I also used fat free shredded mozarella cheese. I turned out pretty tasty and now I have dinner all week (table for one)! I would definitely make this again for myself to have a nice, tasty, healthy meal but I don't think I would necessarily make it if I had dinner guests.
So good that A frined who never takes seconds, took seconds!! Great way to introduce tofu to someone
This was amazing! I took some recommendations below and added 1 tbsp dried basil, and also on my own advice 3/4 tbsp red pepper flakes and this was just absolutely perfect. Decadent and wonderful vegetarian food, for sure! 5 stars!
We added two cloves of crushed garlic and about two tablespoons of red onion, and it came out wonderfully! We never would have known we were eating tofu (not that we have anything against tofu anyway!). Thanks for the great recipe.
With a few extras, this was fantastic! I took several other reviewers' advice and was very glad I did: used a full jar of sauce, make sure the tofu is dried and doubled the cheese. We also added a few of our favorite veggies: mushrooms, cauliflower, onions, zucchini as well as some Italian seasoning and red peppers. I think you could use whatever you wanted. I added these raw to the mix and with a little extra cooking time, it came out great! Will definitely be making again.
I loved this recipe! I'm not a huge fan of Tofu, but it really soaked in the flavor of the sauce. I will definitely make this again!
Believe it or not my husband recommended a 5star rating and he doesnt like tofu(really he doesnt like anything not "meat and potatoes"). I added a little more seasoning (garlic and onion powder) and it turned out great. Ill use tofu in my lasagnas from now on.
Very good recipe. You really can't even tell that you're eating tofu. I used a whole jar of pasta sauce instead of just 1 cup and I doubled the rest of the sauce ingredients as well. I added fresh mushrooms, garlic, and chopped onions and it turned out fantastic!! Try this one!!!
passed with flying colors with my vegetarian sister. i would add more tofu and less layers of lasagna pasta to "beef" up the look of the lasagna.
Great tofu dish. I also made a few changes like the others suggested: drain tofu using paper-towels x 1 hour, add to the crumbled tofu egg, 2 dollops sour cream (substituted for the milk), 3 crushed garlic cloves, pinch of rosemary, 2 TBSP parsley, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp basil, 1/4 tsp blk pepper & half of mozzarella (rest is used when layering). Also sautéed 1 onion and 8 oz mshrms in 2 tbsp olive oil and layered that in the first of the layers and used a whole jar of Newmans tomato and basil sauce (so about 3 cups).
Simply excellent! Great flavor, easy to make, yields large quantity, and freezes well. My only suggestion is to double the recipe in order to make 4 layers; as is, it only makes two layers which is thin for lasagna.
This recipe is a keeper! I took the advice from other reviews & added more sauce & sauted veggies. This was only the second dish I have used tofu in & I am so pleased. The whole family loved it!
It's fantastic! I've cooked it for many of my friends and most of them couldn't tell that there's tofu in it! I usually add spinach, an onion, 3-4 cloves of garlic, shitake mushrooms to make it more favour. Thanks for the great recipe, Perry! =)
My carnivorous husband who won't touch tofu said it was delicious! good sauce is the key to all pasta so use your favorite. I used whole wheat lasagna noodles. I never pre-cook the noodles. I just rinse them in water and layer them on. Just make sure they are totally covered with sauce and will cook perfectly. I added 1 pkg of frozen spinach & 2 C of ricotta to make filling. Be sure to squeeze all the water out of the spinach and the tofu as was suggested above. These measures prevent runniness!
I hate tofu, but my husband is allergic to meat, so I decided to try this recipe. I used the noodles you don't have to boil first. BIG MISTAKE! They turned out really chewy. I really tried to forget there was tofu in it, but the texture was too gross. Definately needs more sauce. My husband said it was the best thing I've ever made. Good if you already like tofu, but not for me.
Tip: Use oven ready noodles! It soaks up the liquid nicely. Let the lasagna sit for at least 15 minutes before serving. Alone, this lasagna lacks flavour. I added onion, garlic, fresh basil, mushrooms and ricotta cheese; I left out the milk. Any changes you make to this recipe, will make it a 5 star!
Really tasty when pipin' hot and still melty. I would recommend even adding fresh spinach in the layers or grated carrots for more volume and nutrition. Really tasty- I think it ended up being even cheaper to make than regular lasagne too!
I feed this to my "meat eating husband'' and he loved it! I kept the tofu a secert ,of course, and he went back for seconds.
my husband begs me to make this -- everyone enjoyed
Since I can't eat too much cheese I thought I'd give this a try. Didn't tell the kids until they were halfway through about the tofu -- they loved it and now ask for it all the time for dinner!
DELICIOUS!!!! But I gave it only 4 stars because of the alterations needed. 1)Pressing the water out of the tofu is a must! 2) Definitely more sauce - especially with no-boil lasagna 3) More mozarella and add ricotta... Okay, so basically I treated this as I would a "regular" lasagna. I crumbled the tofu and PAN FRIED it just as I would ground turkey- I even seasoned it the same. The only difference is I added the tofu to the cheese mixture instead of to the sauce. I COMPLETELY fooled my husband (who does not like tofu) and the kids!!! Spectacular!!!! Will definitely make again, maybe even tonight!
It was a pretty yummy recipe! I used 1/2 of a jar of Ragu Extra Chunky Mushroom sauce (the big jar kind) and I should have doubled the mozarella cheese on top of the lasagna as well as in the sauce mixture because it simply didn't taste as cheesy as I thought lasagna should have tasted. I also added 15 oz. of ricotta cheese to the sauce mix. This recipe really had a lot of great potential, but it wasn't salty enough for me (next time I will double the salt) and it was really soggy. I think that was just because I didn't pat the tofu dry enough. I also added mushrooms and I think that if I hadn't added that, the lasagna would have gotten old really fast. As it was, the mushrooms kept the taste interesting. Next time, I will try adding zucchini or even cucumbers to see how it turns out! This recipe tastes great as a leftover. Definitely will try it again in the future and fine-tune it. Also remember to really crumble the tofu up really well or it will just have a weird texture in the lasagna (i.e. be chunky and bland.) I might also try making the sauce the night before and allowing the sauces and flavors to marinate the tofu. Didn't really see the point of the nutmeg, but didn't see the harm either so I will continue to use it!
So I'm not a big fan of tofu but... I thought this was very good! I used the lite tofu, fat free cheese, wheat noodles (that you boil first) and used Mrs. Dash for seasoning. I also threw in some eggplant, mushrooms and onion. I also had to increase the sauce, as others did. It would be fantastic with spinach as well! My lighter version was definitely a winner and I'll be making it again!
Really good! I added spinach, roma tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olives, and eggplant after the sauce layer. So easy and so good! Thanks for this amazing recipe!
Great for first time tofu eaters. I loved it. I followed some of the reviewer's tips and doubled the sauce, as well as the cheese, and I added spinach. It also freezes well.
I have never liked tofu but my 19 year old is a vegetarian so I made it for her... I loved it!! Everyone that tried it thought the tofu was ricotta cheese. I mixed everything together and left in fridge overnight to let the tofu absorb the sauce then made the next morning.
tofu is too sweet
Great recipe, thank you. I have made this recipe a couple of times and found the following changes to be useful: (1) I purchase the lasagna noodles that don't have to be pre-boiled. This saves on time and dish washing. (2) I use 1.5 to 2 jars of pasta sauce. This adds moiture and flavor to the recipe.
I'm only giving this 3 stars because there is no way that the sauce as written can adequately cover a lasagna in a 9*13 pan. I doubled the tomato sauce (using spaghetti sauce and basil to counter the blandness) and even then could have used some more. I ran the tofu through the processor and my husband thought it was cheese, lol. Overall a good way to use tofu, but if you like sauce in your lasagna, definitely increase the tomato sauce.
I am going to give this a 5 stars. The lasagna is in the oven now. It was easy to throw together for sure. I forgot the nuymeg but I did add lots of garlic plus (hubbys must have) italian spices, onions, mushrooms spinach and salt and pepper. I also did not mix the tofu with anything but a little ricotta and spinach because I hoped to fool my husband into thinking it was ricotta. I used oven ready noodles. I made it early so the lasagna could "sit" in the flavors to be reheated in the microwave when everyone comes in at different times for supper. I hope this is a winner. I will let you know! UPDATE!!! After now eating this I can say I will make this again. It is so simple and it is tastely. Make at least 4 cups of sauce (possibly 6) and go to town on your favorite spices. The tofu tates likr cheese to me. I used mozza, riccotta and Parmesan liberally. In the end when we found it dry after doubling the sauce we reheated with V8 and added salt pepper and Franks red hot. It was very yummy with the dish taking on the flavors of the spices and seasonings that are your favorites. This was so easy and nutricious (I also use plenty of spinach) I will make again. You cant really taste the tofu unless you are just crazy picky (its all in your head) Every picky person in my house ate this and liked it. This works very nicely and I will definately whip this easy recipe up again due to the ease and nutricional value. One last tip. Use extra firm Tofu and you wont have to worry. A winner
Pretty good recipe but slightly bland. I added a bunch of dried herbs/seasonings. Also sprinkled some red pepper flakes on top when serving. Definitely not enough sauce like other reviewers said - I used about 2.5 cups. I got both kinds of reactions - one person said she'd still prefer it with meat, the other didn't realize it was tofu at all. As for me, I like tofu and I'd definitely make this again.
Very easy to prepare this recipe. And its completely delicious too. Alterations: I added half a cup of fresh green vege.I don't think it was spinach but it tastes like spinach tho, added some fresh mushrooms, italian herbs, 4 cloves of garlic and one big onion which i chopped up.I didn't have any fancy cheese on hand so I used about 6 slices of kraft cheese. after each meat layer I would add that.WAs fantastic and not too caloric, best part, this made me not even miss meat lasagne. Enjoy!
I also added a number of ingredients and cut the cheese in half, and it turned out great! (fresh garlic, fresh basil and parsley, spinach, mushrooms, squash, fresh stewed tomatoes and paste to the sauce)
I didn't even recognize the tofu, so good! I froze my tofu without the water overnight for texture. Then I defrosted in the microwave for about 3.5 mins. I then got all the water out with paper towels. Many reviewers were saying they missed some seasoning, onion, & garlic...so I used roasted garlic & onion spaghetti sauce. It was the perfect combination and I did not need to add anything else. I did add 1/4 cup of cottage cheese and it added the texture needed. I do recommend pouring your left over sauce in the bottom of the dish and stacking on top of that. The noodles on the top were hard, next time I'll try baking covered. You won't be dissapointed, my 4 year old even liked it. I will be making this again with my left over noodles.
Delicious. I loved this dish. I have had a hard time in the past with Tofu. Being a new vegetarian, I was looking for a tofu dish I would like, having failed in the past. If it wasn't for me actually making it myself, I would have never known there was Tofu in it. Thank you so much.
This was a great recipe. I did make the following changes: increased salt to 1/2 teaspoon; used a whole jar of spaghetti sauce. I also added 1 medium sized onion chopped; 3 cloves garlic minced; 1 Tablespoon fresh chopped basil; 1 Tablespoon dried basil; 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning; 1 teaspoon dried oregano; about 2/3 cup fresh spinach torn into pieces; pinch of crushed red pepper; extra cheese (both mozz. and parm.) Next time I will try adding about 1 cup lowfat ricotta. YUM!!
This recipe is delicious! I make it every Saturday. My family loves it!
I decided to follow LJ's advice, and added crushed garlic, half a pack of frozen spinach, one sauteed zucchini and a cup of sauteed mushrooms to the sauce mixture. I also used more spaghetti sauce and about 500gm of tofu. It turned out a little mushy but was still really tasty and pleased everyone. Try it out. You can mix and match with veggies that take your fancy.
Delicious!! I took the advice of previous reviews and doubled the sauce and all that was mixed with it. Used a cup of lowfat ricotta to add with the tofu. Also added some mushrooms, spinach, couple cloves of minced garlic, basil and italian seasonings and some chopped onion. Also, very important as stated previously..make sure the tofu is DRY. This is a wonderful recipe and it will be used many times in the future.
I haven't eaten tofu before so I was looking for a good recipe for my first experience. This was easy and tasted great. Thanks. I will definitely continue to experiment with tofu.
There wasn't nearly enough sauce for the recipe, barely enough to cover two layers of noodles. I ended up dumping the sauce back in, emptying out the jar of spaghetti sauce and adding a 15 oz. container of ricotta cheese since I didn't have enough tofu for a double batch. I thankfully had bought two bags of shredded mozzarella as I used one in the sauce and about 2/3 of the other for the topping. I also threw in some finely chopped garlic and it ended up tasting fantastic. It's a good base recipe but definitely needs some tweaking, hence only 3 stars
This review gets five stars for the fact that its the first time my husband and I tried tofu and it was totally "hidden" in the recipe and has gotten us to try tofu and get over our fear of it. But to be honest if I just rated it for taste only, then it would probably get 3 stars. As other reviewers have said, it far to plain and really needed some vegetables in it to bulk it up and make it more substantial.
It was pretty good. I doubled the filling/sauce recipe because, as others have noted, there simply wasn't enough. But I used a cup of lowfat cottage cheese to keep the saturated fat in check. The taste factor was pretty good, I added a little mace to help highlight the nutmeg. The texture left me a little wanting. It felt like it needed a bit more substance, perhaps some cashew pieces (I've had great success with those in other lasagna dishes). This would, however, be an ideal dish or base dish for someone desiring to incorporate more tofu (i.e. lowfat protein) into their diet. I would suggest the addition of spinach or other substancial fiber or protein.
I give 4 stars because of my modifications. I sauted minced onion, carrot, bell pepper and garlic which I added to the tofu mixture, as well as one pack of spinach. I used 1/2 jar sauce in mixture and the rest for my layers. I omited the milk and used no boil noodles. I made 3 layers, each time adding sauce to the top of the cheese. I coated the bottom of the pan with sauce first. I cooked 40 min covered and then 5 min uncovered. WOW! turned out yummy!! I don't think the kids will be excited with the spinach, but its good for them, right! Turned out being a cross between a lasagna and a quiche. Tofu....what tofu....no one will know the difference! This is one you can really play with.
very good. everyone loved. I added some sauteed spinach and mushrooms but other than that kept the same. Only request from family was to use more sauce next time.
Absolutely delicious! I did what others recommended and doubled the cheese and used a full jar of spaghetti sauce. I also added some onions. Next time I will add some more veggies and double the sauce as well. My husband had no clue that I used tofu and he LOVED it! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
suprisingly good. I was given some tofu and had no idea what to do with it. I tried a few recipes and most ended up in the garbage. This one however was a keeper. Even my husband said you couln't tell it was in there. I did add lots of extra seasoning to try to cover the taste of the tofu and I guess it worked.
Great use of tofu in this recipe that really gives it the same consistency as ricotta. You really do need to season to make up for the sweetness and saltiness that the ricotta usually provides. While I enjoyed this recipe and plan to make it again with my own additions, I did find that the measurements weren't quite right. I would have used an additional package of tofu and a bit more seasoning. Still this is a great base to add your own items to. p.s. to make the tofu less watery ... a couple hours before you make, press it between two paper towels and lay something heavy on the top (I use a plate and a book) to drain some of the water out.
Band! It needs onion and a lot more veggies and more garlic. I would also add more sauce and seasoning. However, it is a great start to a tofu veggie lasagna. I would not serve this to guests as is though.
I have to admit I was nervous about trying this recipe, however I am glad I did this was the first dinner recipe that I made when I converted to becoming a vegetarian it was fanastic
Loved it! I made a mistake while halving the recipe and still added a cup of cheese to the mixture instead of 1/2 cup, but it was still amazing... maybe even better. Friends loved it. If you don't have any spaghetti sauce on hand, use canned tomato sauce. Next time I might add vegetables, though. But yes, I will be making it again and replacing it with any other lasagna recipe I was holding on to. Thanks for sharing!
This is by far a much healthier version than the ricotta version we all know and love. Make sure you pick up 2 jars of sauce. Use some to pour into the tofu mix, and use the rest as you create your layers, finishing with a layer of sauce on the top followed by grated cheese. The tofu itself is rather bland, so the sauce really helps to make it yummy.
I really love this recipe, the only problem I had was finding vegetarian Parmesan cheese (none calf rennet) which doesn't seem to exist, at least in the UK, but I found Tesco in the UK do a good vegetarian substitute which tasted great! Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious. The whole family loved it.
This was pretty good. Only 4 stars because the tofu was a bit bland and not flavorful. Needed some tweaking. But because I didn't have any cottage cheese for the filling, the tofu was a good substitute. At least the family ate it!
This turned out to be absolutely delicious! I did feel the need to add some things; as written this would have been a bit bland for us. First of all, I did separate layers of sauce and tofu mixture (I guess just to make more work for myself. lol). I sauteed three cloves of garlic and plenty of fresh mushrooms in olive oil, then added 3 cups of spaghetti sauce and let it simmer together for a while. I squeezed by tofu out by hand before crumbling and didn't have any problem with the lasagna being watery. We absolutely loved this and I will definitely make it again. Thanks! :)
very good. everyone loved. I added some sauteed spinach and mushrooms but other than that kept the same. Only request from family was to use more sauce next time.
Really, really good! My only suggestion is an extra layer or two of marinara sauce because there is a lack of tomato taste. A sprinkling of Parmesan cheese also adds some zip. Wonderful texture though!
I just finished eating this moments ago, and though it was great! Based on other reviewers, I made a few changes. I 1) used a whole bottle of speghetti sauce (Ragu- tomato, basil & onion), 2) I added 2 cups each of baby portabella's, zucchini, roma tomatoes, and eggplant, which I just sprinkled over top of the sauce in between layers, and 3) I covered the top with italian-seasoned bread crumbs and sprinkled some parmesan over top of that before I baked it, I think it added a little something extra. With the addition of the veggies, I reccommend cooking it 35 - 40 minutes. The only thing I would really change is to attempt to get most of the moisture out of the tofu first, as this tended to water down the sauce and make it runny. My roommates liked it as well (even though no one is vegetarian!)
Delicious!! You don't even know it's tofu, and i love tofu! ... it adds that nice burst of protein that vegetarians are always after! I will make it again and again!
I love ricotta in my lasagna, so I tried most of the modifications suggested in LJ's review (below): added 1 tsp basil, 1 tsp italian seasoning, 2 cloves garlic to the tofu, then layered 2 c. sauce with the cheese/tofu mix. MMM!
I made this WITHOUT the cheese. I also did not mix the sauce and tofu. Instead I layered the tofu mixture, noodles and the sauce. My 2 and 7 year old LOVED it! I will make this again.
This was really good. I used a whole can of tomato sauce and still think it could have used some more. Next time I will also add more veggies, zucchini and mushrooms. UPDATE: Made this again, sauteed mush and zuc's with onion and garlic. So good! My hubs and 5 yr old love this too.
This was great, my husband thought there was ricotta cheese in it! The only changes I made was replacing 1 clove of gatrlic minced instead of nutmeg. The sauce had mushrooms and black olivs. Great recipe!
Excellent recipe! I did make a few changes though: instead of parsley, I used spinach and omitted the milk altogether. I used very generous portions of cheddar with the mozzarella. The crumbled tofu was mixed with tomato sauce and ricotta cheese and left to marinate for about an hour. I will definitely make this again!
This is fantastic! Everyone that tried it loved it! This will make will be one that I make again and again.
This was good, but like others I added more sauce and ricotta cheese. I also added sun-dried tomatoes which I thought added a great touch to it.
I am ranking this five stars due to the changes I made. Extra garlic, more spices, and additional salt.
The inside tasted like ricotta cheese and the lasagna was even better than the store bought ones.
This is my favorite lasagna recipe. I've made this over and over. You have to be sure to get the moisture out of the Tofu before going any further.
This was so simple and healthy, yet every bit as delicious as my standard lasagne. I used whole wheat lasagne, 16 oz of tofu, a 12 oz jar of Bertolli sauce plus a 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes, and 1 tsp of Italian seasoning (plus a handful of fresh basil from the garden). I used colby jack in place of mozzerella, because that's what I had, and I used more than the recipe called for just to cover the pies. I added about 3/4 lb of cooked ground meat to satisfy my husband, then I made it into two 12x9 pans. It was great!!!
Really great and really easy.
Okay. Fairly easy and could maybe be punched up a little.
Turns out great! Very easy and fast as well.
i used soy cheese and added zuchinni and mushrooms, and also doubled the sauce. it definitely needs the veggies for substance. i thought this was fantastic, but got only "it was okay" from my family, hence the 4 stars. i would make this again, and continue to tweak it.
We were not impressed. It didn't have much flavor.
Fabulous veggie lasagna! I used two jars of sauce, doubled the cheese and sauteed some mushrooms in a little olive oil and garlic and threw that in there with some extra spices--it was GREAT!! My whole family (including two small children) loved it! Tons of leftovers. I will definitely make this again.
I found that I had to make so many alterations to this recipe to bring it up to standards - needed more sauce, more seasonings, more cheese, etc. - that by the time I was finished it was not even the same recipe anymore.
Like many other reviewers I had to add extra ingredients to give it more zing, and it needed a LOT more sauce. Luckily I had more in the house! It had a strong tofu flavor but was still very good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections