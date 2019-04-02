Baked Shells in Sauce

1 of 98

Rating: 5 stars This was really good! Like someone else, said, it's really the sauce you use that makes or breaks it. I made my own tomato sauce. I also quadrupled the recipe, and used penne instead of shells. I didn't use any of the cheese, but the tofu sure fooled everyone as ricotta! Also, I sauteed zucchini slices and a portabello mushroom. I decided to layer it like lasagna, with sauce on the bottom, a layer of noodles, some mushroom and zucchini chunks, then the tofu (used more), and then started over with the sauce. I ended it with sauce on top and sprinkled chopped black olives all over the top. Yum, yum, and quite healthy!!! Next time I'll try it with lasagna noodles! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This was SO GOOD! I have been been searching for ways to make healthful vegetarian dishes and this one was amazing! I especially liked how there was tofu incorporated into the sauce and how there wasn't much cheese at all. This dish was also very filling on not a whole lot of calories which was very nice. I will definately be making his again. Thank You! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Great base recipe. I like the idea of using tofu here. It's bland as is, but as the submitter stated, ït's a good start. I'm a garlic lover, so I throw in about 4 cloves of garlic (yes...I know), as well as green pepper, lots of mushrooms, lots of onions, some scallions, and huge amounts of pepper. My mouth was burning... but I loved every minute! =) Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I just made this and it was one of those recipes that turned out right without me spending the whole meal "apologizing" to the family. Of course it's pretty hard to screw this one up and I owe alot of the credit to the makers of the particular spaghetti sauce I used-- the sauce is what determines the flavor of this dish so unless you use your own sauce recipe it's not really your success. I trippled the recipe to serve six and I used an entire 12.3 oz package of tofu-- 3/4 cup just wasn't enough. I used chopped portabellos since that's what we had for mushrooms and they tasted just fine. The dish holds together very nicely but it tasted a little funny when I microwaved the leftovers-- I don't recommend doing this if you use jarred sauce. Overall very good and I will probably make it again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Really great base recipe. Substituting whole wheat penne for the pasta worked well. I also sauteed the mushrooms with some garlic before baking and added some diced zucchini. It's still excellent with 1/2 the cheese if you want to reduce the fat. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars It's only an okay recipe--I added a few vegetables but I actually like the idea of just putting the tofu in with the sauce; it really was barely noticeable for those who arenèt big fans of tofu...still I don't think I'd follow the recipe again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the advice of other viewers and added chopped onion garlic more tofu and used almost 22 oz. of a tomato and basil sauce. The casserole was delicious! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Only after some changes & additions would I rate this 5 because I think it would be bland as written. I used the "calculate" button for 5 servings. What I changed using some others suggestions & my own ways: Increased the amt. of pasta even a bit more. Used penne instead of shells which gave the dish more substance & chewines. Cooked al dente a must! Used good spaghetti sauce instead of tomato. Used portabello mushrooms since that's what I had. Increased amt. of tofu even a bit more. Sauted mushrooms & tofu in a little olive oil. Added drained artichokes sliced & some roasted red pepper (from a jar) diced. Topped w/ more cheese - freshly grated Parmesan. Still was an easy quick main dish & very yummy! Helpful (4)