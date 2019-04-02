Eggplant Parmesan II
This is a no-fry variation of this popular dish, and is just as delicious!
Recipe needed a little manipulation but it turned out so good. I added spinach and used Muir glen tomatos. My husband and preschooler loved it. I am giving this recipe 5 stars just because it is a great way to experiment and encourage you to try cooking with eggplant (wich is great and yummy). I read most of the reviews before starting out. The most common problems seemed to be the texture of the eggplant after cooking (undercooking) and the bitterness? (Not really an issue). So I sliced these very very Thinly, about a quarter of an inch. Salting eggplant to remove bitterness didn't make sense to me because salt will induce osmosis and draw out water which you need to keep the flesh plump. You do not want a withered eggplant. I did my own test and it seemed that the part between the skin and flesh was the most bitter? so I just peeled it more deeply and let it sit in fresh cold water for 15 minutes. The eggplant was not bitter at all. But I think that may also have to do with the variety of eggplant available to you. So try a different variety if your eggplant is really bitter. Finally after cooking my dish for 30 minutes the flesh was still chewy so I had to let it cook for an additional 30 minutes. At this point the eggplant had a great texture. So either the cooking temperature or the time frame was off. So other than these minor setbacks, The meal was really good, it was like an eggplant lasagna. Thanks for the recipe I will make it again.Read More
I didn't give this a 1-star rating because "Couldn't eat it" would be unfair. BUT, I couldn’t give it more than 2 because the recipe is misnamed and misleading. This may be perfectly wonderful, but it is NOT "Eggplant Parmesan", it's an eggplant casserole. And that's fine, but eggplant parmesan is a very classic dish and calling this eggplant parmesan is like playing Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and calling it Beethoven’s Fifth. Or suggesting carbonara sauce can be made without eggs! A wonderfully simple dish with three main ingredients: eggplant, LOTS of parmigiano reggiano cheese and “sugo” (gravy) or what we call spaghetti sauce, Eggplant Parmesan uses FRIED eggplant and is so loved because of the beautiful marriage of flavors between the eggplant and parmigiano reggiano cheese! When I make it (just like my Italian mother and grandmother, see the photos) I use the sugo that’s simmering on the stove, flavored by a roast, meatballs and sometimes sausage so there’s no need to add herbs or spices because the sauce imparts a flavor that you cannot get out of a jar. No breadcrumbs! No basil! And NO MOZZARELLA! Two last things: eggplant should always be sliced VERTICALLY for frying. Crosswise slices allow eggplant fibers to soak up the oil. And if you think Italians only use olive oil, think again. Eggplant should be fried in an oil that can withstand a high temperatures. Grapeseed oil is best, heated to about 330 degrees.Read More
Delicious! I baked my eggplant for about 10 minutes without turning it over and then turned the oven off and let the eggplant sit for about 30 minutes in the warm oven. It came out perfect. Just don't forget to peel the eggplant.
This was a very good, easy and healthy version of this dish. I did salt my eggplant first for about 20 min, and let stand in colander in the sink..then rinsed it well w/ cold water - it takes the bitterness out of the eggplant. I used Italian breadcrumbs and added some garlic pepper to them. My family loved it, and no frying!!!!!
This recipe was excellent (just as good as frying!!!) and so much healthier, too. I par-boiled the eggplant slices (not sliced too thin or else they will not hold together)for about 1-2 minutes (no longer or else the slices will be too soft and fall apart)in salted, boiling water (in a large pan so water can circulate around the slices)before dipping and breading them. Drain well after rinsing in cold water. Let slices sit on paper towel to dry also. I find that this "pre-cooking" makes the eggplant nice and soft in the center instead of hard and /spongy. (It won't absorb half as much oil when frying it if you cook it that way instead of using this recipe.) I used Italian seaoned bread crumbs. I found that I needed about five or six eggs instead of two. I baked the breaded slices on cookie sheets coated with "Pam" in a pre-heated 375 degree oven for 10 minutes on each side side, too. This was time consuming, but, well worth it. I used an Italian blend of cheese instead of just mozzerella. I would say it serves 6.
Mine turned out amazing! All the family loved it and much better than any restaurant eggplant parm! A few modifications: 1. DO spinkle with salt before using as other reviewers have suggested. Rinse with cold water after 30min. 2. DO pat dry. 3. DIP each slice of eggplant in flour PRIOR to egg wash, then bread with PANKO breadcrumbs (these specialty crumbs are much crisper than regular crumbs). Mix 3 cups PANKO crumbs, 1 tsp pepper, 2 tsp salt, 1/2 grated parm or padano cheese and zest of 1 lemon. Use this as your breading, much more flavor. 3. Bake for 10 min @ 350 C, turn over and bake for another 10 min. Then bake at 400 C for 15-20 min until golden brown. 4. Layer with sauce and cheese. In middle layer add fresh basil finely chopped. Enjoy!
This is just little note for all you eggplant fans, there is a male and a female eggplant, and the female is more bitter and has more seeds. The way to tell is to look at the large end of the eggplant if the brown spot is elonged it is a male if it is completely round it is a female. Again the Male is less bitter.
WOW! I will never fry eggplant again. I love eggplant parm, but i never thought it could taste this good baked! I didnt change the original recipe too much. I used 2 small firm eggplants. (When buying eggplant i find the smaller firm ones have the sweetest taste..so even though you think you're getting more for your money by buying a large one, the small ones taste SO MUCH better! and then theres no need to spend extra on the expensive small japanese eggplants) I cut quarter inch slices, salted and weighed the eggplant, then dipped in the whites and then a mixture of italian bread crumbs, panko, and parmesean. I wiped some EVOO on a large baking pan, made a single layer, and sprayed them with a little PAM. Crank the oven up to 425 and baked them 10 minutes on each side. They came out so crispy and delicious! Then i layered a little bit of sauce right over the eggplant and topped with skim Mozz and finished it off by broiling it for just a few minutes until the cheese is brown and beautiful. Good enough to serve to guests! and half the calories of frying!
Loved this dish Another hint in pre-baking the slices. I put a cooling rack inside the baking sheet and put my slices on that, then I cooked them for a total of 10 minutes. They came out nice and crispy and no need to turn them over. I then followed the rest of the recipe as written.
FanfrakinTastic!! 100% Yummy! I do a lot of research so I can get the recipe right, ingr. aren't cheap! Anyhow, this is what I used & did: 1 med. eggplant: NO NEED TO SWEAT, peeled and thinly sliced, 3 eggs & 2 c plain breadcrumbs. I baked in Parchment lined Baking pan for about 7 min each side. I used shredded parm & shredded mozz about 1/2 c low moisture or each., basil, Garlic Powder, Italian Seasonings and Pepper to taste. 3/4 of a jar of Prego. One casserole dish made 4 nice size servings. My calories & gist came to more Protein: 34 per serving. Calories: 456 per serving, fat: 23 per serving, Carb: 69 per serving, Fiber: 11 per serving. Pre-sprayed a casserole with Pam and put a couple tablespoons of sauce just to wet the bottom, not drench, a little goes a long way! Then I placed the eggplant in a single layer in the casserole dish. Then I put a layer of Mozz and Parm cheeses and REPEATED with remaining amounts. I sprinkled the seasonings; Basil, Garlic Powder, Italian Seasonings and a touch of pepper all over the top and baked for 40 minutes, till it was golden brown. We absolutely love this recipe, it made a gorgeous Eggplant Parm that tasted high end! We ate it all up! I made it again & made 2 casserole dishes worth and froze one and we ate one. It freezes so well! Microwave to reheat at 50-60% power for 5 min. Yum!
These were spectacular! I did not bake mine in the sauce and cheese because I wanted to have leftovers for my husband to pack for work the next day. I added the sauce and cheese in top of them after they were done in the oven. They were crispy and fantastic! I baked mine at 450 for 10 minutes per side and they were cooked perfectly. I also did the whole sprinkle them with salt and let them sit for 20 minutes bit that the other reviews said to do. My husband said they tasted even better the next day.
There are so many variations of this wonderful recipe. I was in a hurry so I didn't even bother to bread the eggplant. I just cubed it and roasted it for about 20 minutes with some olive oil, red wine vinegar, Italian seasonings, salt, and pepper. Then I topped it with tomato sauce and a little finely shredded mozzarella and heated it through. We had it with whole wheat pasta and a Greek Salad. Here is a tip for those of you with bitter eggplants: select small, young, slender eggplants because they contain fewer seeds (the seeds can make them bitter).
A great tasting, simple recipe that does indeed taste fried. As there aren't many ingredients, be sure to use high quality sauces and cheese. I've made this several times, and have two recommendations for folks who said the eggplant was too soggy: 1) Shake off as much of the egg mixture as possible; it should only be lightly coated 2) Before breading, slice eggplant slices very thin; sandwich between paper towels and stack plates on top of one another for at least 10 minutes This will dry out the eggplant a little and it will cook to be crispier. A warning though: this makes the recipe considerably more time consuming
Be sure to keep the layers thin so they get a nice crunch.
THIS RECIPE IS THE BEST!!!! I had not made Eggplant Parmesan in years and I had a taste for it the other day. I was ready to fry the eggplant until I found this recipe. The eggplant bakes perfectly and never gets mushy. I leave the skin on because I like the flavor. I also salt the eggplant first for about 1/2 hour the wash off to take the bitterness out. I also added herbs to the bread crumbs because I didn't have italian bread crumbs. In addition, I use the Ragu Meaty Sauce instead of the Marinara Sauce. I will definitely make this again.
This method is excellent and beats frying by a mile if it's done right. I never salt and drain the eggplant, never seems to matter. Flour, a lot more egg (whites) than recipe calls for, and seasoned panko instead of bread crumbs. Spray w/ Pam, bake 10 mins, flip them over and spray w/ Pam again. Crunchy without the oil! Proceed w/ recipe and you can't go wrong. Top with some dried hot pepper flakes if that's what you like, we do. Thanks!
WOW! This is one of my favorite dishes that my husbands Grandmother used to make & passed away with it in her head. I took the advice of Betty Crocker & looked for a "male" eggplant because they have fewer seeds (hence, they are less bitter). This is WONDERFUL! I cut it down to three servings (which is still a lot) because my husband doesn't eat this dish, but I get 3 meals & don't even have to share! Thank you VERY much Dolores, its awesome!
This is great....have been making it this way now for about a year, and I love the "no fry" thing!! As every good cook knows, you need to alter recipes a bit..I add more sauce (and cheese) than it calls for, and that softens the eggplant when it bakes...as far as it being brown..who cares!!!! The sauce makes it red, and the fat content is lower than frying!!! Fry or bake, they both end of tasting the same --- one is just lower in fat.....and.....it is GREAT!!!!!! There is NO WAY to mess this great recipe up!!!!
I made this and thought it was very, very good. I followed other reviewers advice and put some salt on the cut eggplant to let it "sweat". I only used one eggplant, and one jar of sauce. I cooked the eggplant in the oven for 10 min. on each side, instead of 5, and it was just right. I chose Paul Newman's Tomato and Garlic sauce, and it was yummy. Overall, I liked this very much and I will definitely make this again.
This is delicious and very easy! Baking is much less messy than frying and healthier. Use olive oil cooking spray or if you have one of those atomizer pumps for actual oil, really limits amount of oil needed. I followed the reviewer suggestions of soaking the 1/4 in slices in cold salty water then drying on towels before dipping in egg substitute and coating in bread crumbs. I upped oven setting to 400 and flipped them when they looked brown on bottom. Not exact, but that is cooking. Recipes are more guidelines than rules. My whole family loves this from my omnivore hubby to my picky 10 yr. old veggie hater. Even the 2 yr. old and 5 yr. Old!
Flavorless.
Made this today for guests. WONDERFUL! Didn't know I loved eggplant! Used 2 cups gluten free breadcrumbs, 2 med eggplants (a bit shy in my monster lasagna pan), and three eggs but some was left. I have no idea how much sauce I used - I made Grandma's recipe and put the rest in the fridge. I did fry the eggplant because the breadcrumbs were panko style and I was afraid the heavy crumb might burn in the oven but next time I think I will either buy the right texture or grind them finer. I also did the salt/sweat for 30 minutes then rinsed and dried the slices first. They seemed to completely change after that treatment and were not salty at all. Since eggplant is a nightshade, I'm sure that is part of the trick to success with these beauties. Actually, I think I will skip lasagna from now on and make this instead. Less work, extra serving of veggies, and no ricotta!
Fantastic! I just used this recipe for a SECOND time and I wanted to write my review before I sat down to eat. I love eggplant as a meat alternative during the work week. I bought two from Aldi and needed to use them up before they went bad. This is a very easy recipe. Before I tried this, I always read recipes where the eggplant was fried first and then put in the oven. I do eat fried food, but for some reason, that process turned me off (personal quirk). Anyway, when I found this, I was immediately intrigued. Full disclosure: I always tend to read the reviews along with the recipes. I followed the recipe EXCEPT, I used sea salt to sweat the slices and I baked them for nearly 20 minutes. I didn't turn them over since I used a wire sheet. The sweating process allowed me to make my sauce (always make my own sauce), so the time was productive. My sauce typically includes carrots, zucchini, and onion, so the veggie content is high in this dish for me. I used Italian bread crumbs and I mixed in parmesan and some basil (adore basil). I had a lot of slices, so I built three layers lasagna-style. I also baked for 40 mins then poked to see the tenderness. I ended up baking an additional ten. It smells so good. I'm taking a coworker some tomorrow and as w/Italian food, I know it'll taste even more delicious the second day. GREAT RECIPE!!
I used this recipe for dinner and it was amazing!!! I cut the eggplant thin (not length wise but width size). I salted each piece with sea salt for 30 minutes. Rinsed, dried each really well. I used a ziploc bag for the eggs and one for the bread crumbs. Less mess. I followed the directions posted for baking at 450 for 7 minutes. I assembled the eggplant, parmessan and mozzarella as per the directions. Baked for 30 minutes at 350.I absolutely loved this recipe. Will continue to make it for family and friends.
I got some eggplant at the farmers market so I searched for some recipes to use it. This one seemed perfect because we are trying to cut down on the fat and eat healthier. I used one eggplant (fairly large) and it made a 13x9 glass dish full. As for prep - I never, ever peel eggplant - why would you? You lose much of the fiber and most of the vitamins and other good stuff hiding just under the skin. You couldn't even tell the skin was there - and no, I didn't salt the slices. It wasn't bitter - it was delicious. After dipping in egg and dredging in bread crumbs, I sprayed each slice with cooking spray so it would brown better. I didn't use canned/bottled sauce but made a simple marinara out of diced tomatoes, some olive oil, garlic, red wine, basil and other herbs/spices. My husband thought this was wonderful and he's not a big eggplant parm fan. I order this a lot when we eat out but now I can make it at home anytime. This was as good or better than any I've had at a restaurant. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
I went to use this recipe and ended up not following it at all, and doing it the way my mother does. Flour, egg, italian bread crumbs. Lightly cook in olive oil just to brown. Layer in pan with sauce, provolone and mozzerella cheese and baking.
I have never even tried Eggplant Parmesan before, much less prepared it before but I thought I'd give it a try. I did salt the eggplant for 30 minutes first and cooked at 450 for 5-7 mins on each side as others recommended. It took me a long time to make (like an hour and a half total) but it ended up being so worth it! Both me and my husband loved it, it turned out perfectly. I did not peel the eggplant and I couldn't even taste the peel, it wasn't bitter at all. I saw someone posted a pic where they sliced the eggplant length-wise instead and I think I'll try that next time to save on time, but otherwise I wouldn't change a thing. So good, thanks for the recipe! :)
Good recipe! Made as is. Probably not something I would make often, but will def make again.
My husband brought home some lovely eggplant from our local farmer's market and requested eggplant parmesan, a dish I'd avoided like the plague when I was a child (I think the name "eggplant" sounds gross and is a turn-off for young ones). I was excited to find this recipe for a baked version as I prefer to cook with little extra fats. I took the advice of some of the other reviewers -- i.e. increased baking time and temperature for the eggplant (400 degrees, 10 minutes per side), sweating the eggplant first -- and it turned out beautifully. I also made my own sauce because I prefer it to any store-bought brand. Along with a green salad and some hot french bread, this was a great meal. However, I have a warning for inexperienced/busy cooks: this was extremely work and time intensive. From start to finish this dish took me over three hours to prepare, not the optimistic two and a quarter hours listed on the recipe. This is definitely a recipe for a long Saturday afternoon.
Super yum! I really enjoyed this. Eggplant is not one of my favorite vegetables (it depends on how it's cooked - sometimes I can tolerate it, other times I can't). Part of my New Year's resolution is to eat healthier so I decided to make this rather than my 'usual' chicken parmesan. I couldn't be happeir with the outcome! :) Having said this, I do feel 2 steps are CRUCIAL to the success of this dish. First, to remove its naturally occurring bitter taste, you MUST sweat your eggplant. Sprinkle ea. slice with a t of kosher salt (per eggplant),being sure to coat the front & backside of it. Add to a colander and allow to "sweat" for a half hr. or so. You'll be surprised how much this enhances the overall taste. Second, be sure to cut your eggplant slices slightly thicker than 1/4 in. I really believe this prevented mine from becoming too mushy (along with ensuring it completely crisped up before layering in my casserole dish). I too found that baking at 450 degrees for a total of 7 min. per side yielded perfectly crisp eggplant slices. Other than adjusting my baking time, my only other changes were using only 1 eggplant and halving everything else, not peeling my eggplant (personal preference) and adding about a 1/2 c. of grated Parmesan cheese to my breadcrumbs. As a finishing touch, I popped my dish under the broiler to brown (mmm....). Served over spaghetti with Texas toast on the side. Thanks for sharing, DOERY! :-)
Very tasty! There isn't much to making eggplant parm but I loved the difference of baking it instead of frying! I sliced the eggplant thin, placed the slices on paper towels, sprinkled them with salt and pepper and let the slices sweat for about 20 minutes. Then I blotted them and then proceeded with the dipping process. I did bake them 10 minutes on each side, as recommended in other reviews, and it turned out perfectly! Thanks!
"This is so good. It's better than my mom's." That's what my wife said after eating this. I did modify the original recipe per other reviews. Peeled & sliced about 1/4" thick, sprinkled w/sea salt & let sit for 20 min. Then rinsed in cold water and patted VERY dry w/ paper towels. Dipped each slice in eggwash and coated with italian bread crumbs. Baked on cookie sheet 8-10 mins on each side. Then layered in 9x13 casserole dish with prov. & mozz. cheese. Only adding the top layer of cheese for the last 10 minutes of cooking. Very easy to make and a real pleasure for the senses.
Things I changed: Let eggplant sit well-salted for 30 minutes and rinsed and dried to reduce bitterness of the eggplant. Added parmesan to breadcrumbs. Baked eggplant in oven 7 minutes each side at 450 to make crispier. Then added fresh herbs (rosemary, basil, oregano) on top of the cheese layers. My husband gave me the big eyes when I told him I was serving this for dinner. He doesn't care much for eggplant, nor does his mother. However, they were reaching for more, amazed at how delicious it was, and MIL was raving about the flavor to friends. This is a keeper.
This recipe is great, and I love that it is baked rather than fried! My fiance does not care for eggplant, but thoroughly enjoys this meal. Thanks!
Im the kind of cook that needs a GPS to find her way around the kitchen- but I think I may have mastered this recipe! The 2nd time I made it - I did not salt or sweat the eggplant. Its sooo much easier to just peel the skin off little deeper and slice thin and soak in cold water for a few minutes. Bake 10 min each side. There was no bitterness and the eggplant stayed luscious. I sprinkled some Paul Preudhomme pizza/pasta seasoning (garlic, basil, red pepper, other herbs / spices)on the top before baking and the dish was just Bellisimo!!
I made this for the first time last night. It was very good. My family (husband and 16 year old daughter) enjoyed it. We had a lot of leftovers but I consider that a good thing since I made it on a Sunday and now we all have lunch for at least a couple of days. I had never cooked Eggplant before and there are a few things I would change the next time I make this. Some of the reviewers said to slice your eggplant 1/4" thick. If you slice them to 1/4" you may have portions of eggplant that are still chewy instead of pliable. I would slice it thinner next time. And you don't need to slice it into rounds. You could slice it lenthwise if you wanted to. Also, I did sweat my eggplant slices but make sure you rinse them really well to get the salt off when you're done. The eggplant will retain a little of the salt when you rinse it but if you don't rinse it well it will retain a lot of the salt flavor. The 4c of breadcrumbs turned out to be twice as much as we ended up using so I would only use 2c next time. We needed 4 eggs instead of 2. I added ricotta to my cheese mixture. I forgot to add the basil but I don't think it took much away from the dish. My husband has had Eggplant Parmesan before and he said it's the best he's had. It was pretty tasty, and would be be a better choice for those lasagna lovers who are trying to cut pasta/carbs from their diet.
Most of the reviews I have read include a "meat only" husband. I have a meat only wife. For some reason, she lives this. She is a picky eater and I just watched her clean her plate. I plan on adding eggplants to my garden and making it from scratch. Fresh basil would add a lot for my taste. Also, breading is unnessesary. Just sweat, dry in the oven and then brown in light oil in a cast iron skillet. Parmesan cheese is expensive, so replace with more ricotta. Try Hunts Garlic and Herb tomato sauce. It is around a dollar a can and is as good of better than most other brands. Cheap and good. Also; pre-shredded cheese is a waste of money. Feed your family, but dont waste money
I just tried this delicious recipe last night. It was a hit in our eight person household. Our six kids, ages 18 months to nine years old, devoured their food and asked for seconds. I too followed the advice of previous reviewers and salted the 1/4" slices of eggplant beforehand, rinsing with cool water after thirty minutes and then patting dry. I added Parmesan to my Italian breadcrumbs and some red pepper for an added "kick". I used one large eggplant and one medium sized one and still had slices leftover. This recipe is an absolute winner and will be added to our regular meal rotation. Happy Cooking!
I couldn't believe how good this was. Only thing I did differently was to put a little olive oil on the baking sheet with a pastry brush and cooked the eggplant at 425 for 10 minutes a side. I just used 2 eggplants and it was enough for 2 of us for 3 meals!! I served it with a small portion of Barilla Plus angel hair pasta and it is a very healthy meal. This is getting added to the regular rotation!!! Update: I added some cooked italian turkey sausage (hot) to this...OMG, it was amazing. I drained off what little fat there was from the sausage so it didn't really add any fat but added great flavor!! I served it at a dinner party where some people didn't like eggplant but they LOVED this dish.
I loved every bite! Used a 1 pound eggplant, sliced 1/4 inch thick with a mandolin (forgot to peel them, but glad I didn't). Placed on cooling rack, sprinkled with sea salt, waited 30 minutes, rinsed and dried them between two clean towels, pressing gently. I put my bread crumbs in a small 1-cup dish to help minimize wasting any crumbs. After egg wash and dip, I placed them on a cooling rack/cookie sheet to bake...450F oven and 7 minutes each side. PERFECT! Placed in layers with sauce and cheese as recipe instructed; after first layer, I sprinkled with the basil and just a pinch of cayenne pepper, and then baked until just beginning to bubble and cheese ever so slightly brown. Just fabulous. I'll be making this one again!! Served with cucumber/sour cream dressing, this site... nice dinner. :)
Fabulous....did follow others suggestions. Salted and precooked in oven for 25 min....not 10.
This was fabulous. Three whole eggplants is too much though, try too. And you don't need to put much sauce on the bottom of the pan before you start, makes it messy to dish out.
I made this for a dinner party and got rave reviews! I've made it both ways - pan frying the eggplant and baking it - and they come out tasting the same so I opt for the healthier version. I got rave reviews from everyone. Oh, and 1 eggplant was plenty to feed three hungry people.
LOVE IT!!! This should get more than 5 stars for three good reasons: 1) Ease of preparation! It was so simple to bread and bake the eggplant slices rather than the time consuming method of frying them in batches on the stove top! 2) Because they are not fried in oil, this is much healthier and better for your waistline and your arteries! 3) FLAVOR!!! I love Eggplant Parmesan but I normally steer clear from making it because it typically is so lengthy to prepare and extremely high in fat from all the oil used. This recipe solves the problem and seriously tastes great! Thank you so much for submitting this one!
I used two small eggplants for three people, yet we still had enough for a second meal with spaghetti. Instead of the egg, I opted for brushing my sliced and sweated eggplant with EVOO, then coating with the Italian breadcrumbs (a cup or so is enough!) to which I added a Tbsp. each garlic powder, basil and Italian Seasoning, then with about a quarter cup Parm Cheese. I chose Paul Newman's Sockaroonie Sauce for this particular recipe, and although it was a bit thick (easily rectified) it was tasty! I found it necessary to cook the eggplant slices for more like 10 minutes each side. I was surprised by how good this recipe was in the end...
This recipe comes out very delicious. I use only 1 large eggplant sliced thin but not paper thin. i do use about a jar and a half of sauce and whole wheat seasoned breadcrumbs. i do parmesan cheese in between the layers and fresh mozzerella cheese on top.
Very good. I love this reciepe. I must say though all the talk about bitter eggplant makes me wonder!! While I know most people can't grow their own, the truth be told from what I have read - Eggplant is bitter because they allow it to stay on the vine so long and get huge creating more seeds thus the bitterness. In every gardening mag I read it says to pick and/ or buy your eggplant smaller. This will help alot with the bitterness. I do have a garden and I have never had bitter eggplant - thus I never have to salt or soak it. If you buy it in the store, try to get the smaller ones, avoid the larger one. This may help alot with bitterness, or as someone else suggested try another kind. I grow Ichabon and Black Beauty - the Ichabon is my favorite. But back to the receipe - just fabulous, Every time I make this everyone even my kids love it. The baking also makes it easier to freeze the eggplant for another time. This is a keeper. I did bake the eggplant for 10 minutes per side - and figured it was going in the oven for another 35 - it would be fine. If you have leftovers, it is always better the next day. Thanks for the receipe.
I thought this was OK, though the kids were more of a fan of the cheese and the sauce than the eggplant. I served with a side of pasta. Don't know if I would make it again.
Fan-freakin-tastic! Hands down definitely one of the better recipes on this site. I only added some fresh garlic and fresh parsley...oh always good to salt/drain the eggplant beforehand too. My anti-veggie 5 year old thought it was chicken parm and ate every last bite!! Unfortunately my 10 yo is wiser to this and wouldn't try it...i'll make this again for sure, so good :D
IM ITALIAN AND I DO LOVE YOUR DISH ,JUST LIKE MINE
I don't like to fry things myself so this was a great way for me to try one of my fav. dishes at home. It turned out great. I did sweat the eggplants for 30 min before breading and cooked each one about 10 per side before layering. Will make again soon.
This is the best Eggplant recipe....better than any Italian restaurant. It was so delicious, we ate it for three days...and wanted more.
This was the first time I have ever cooked with eggplant. I salted it and washed it off like several others suggested. I cooked the eggplant at 400 degrees to get it soft enough. Two good size eggplants were more than enough. I also used more sauce and bread crumbs than the recipe called for. It turned out pretty good and I have a lot leftover.
SOOOO very good. This recipe is time comsuming but worth the effort. I sweated the eggplant by salting them for 30 min and then rinsing and patting dry. I cut my slices really thick so I upped the oven temp to 425 and cooked slices on each side for 10 min. I still ended up having to broil them to get them crispy. OH--and I also added some panko bread crumbs to the mix..not recommended. If you have the time, make sure to dip and dredge the eggplant twice to get more breading. Also, this dish DOES NOT reheat well so eat all of it the same day you make it!
this was an awesome recipe.. i dont feel guilty eating a lot of this =]. i made it a little different though, using different tactics from several users. I cut the eggplant in about 1/4inch slices but will make it a little thicker next time so i can taste the eggplant more (personal preference) . I did sweat it by just sprinkling some sea salt but i only let it sit about 10-15 minutes because i was low on time. I then baked the eggplant at 450 degrees , 7-10 minutes each side. My layering technique was spaghetti suace on botton, eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce, eggplant mozzarella.. etc, ending with sauce and cheese at the end. I baked for 30 minutes and then broiled for another 2-3 minutes because I love my cheese a little crispy. The eggplant came out perfect and was tender when the final product was complete. my BF and his roommates loved it and couldnt believe it was vegetarian =) serve with yummy garlic bread!
Yum Yum! So good and super easy, since I hate frying! How long you need to bake the eggplant slices really depends on how thick you slice them - I cut mine about a half inch thick and they needed 10 minutes a side at 375 to be nicely browned.
This was very good and easy, but time consuming. I halved the recipe, and I still had to bake the eggplant in five batches, because for a good eggplant parm, the eggplant needs to be sliced very thin. My mistake was in slicing it into rounds--next time, I'll slice it on the bias for bigger (and fewer) pieces. But I love that I can bake this and get the same results as with fried eggplant.
My husband brought home 2 eggplants and I asked "What am I supposed to do with those?!" After finding your recipe I decided to give eggplant Parmesan a try. I've never made it. I've never even eaten it before! Your recipe seemed easy enough... Well.. My husband and son went on about how delicious it was for so long it was embarrassing. Thanks for the help. I've added this to my recipe box and will definitely be making it again!
Awesome, Fabulous, Delicious! This does not need another 5* review but I just had to. I love Eggplant Parmesan but I have never found a recipe that surpasses my favorite Italian Restaurant until now. I have made eggplant before but I did not know the secret of sweating the eggplant as suggested by putting sea salt on the eggplant and leaving it set. I let it set for an hour and then turned it over and put sea salt on the other side and let it sweat for another 1/2 hour. I dipped them in a bowl of water to wash it off and then laid it between 2 towels to pat dry well. I assembled as stated with 1/2 of the eggplant and then froze the other 1/2 after baking for another time. I baked them at 450 for 8 minutes on each side before assembling. I served it over a little angel hair pasta with baguette bread. I saved 1 piece for lunch tomorrow and can't wait. I loved Italian and this is my favorite Italian recipe. Thanks for the tips. It made all the difference in the egg plant. I also used organic marinara sauce.
Excellent! I baked the eggplant for 20 min though, 10 min each side, and used the sea salt technique. Highly recommend!
Salted and rinsed sliced eggplant to remove bitterness...everything else EXACTLY as recipe states...except had to bake eggplant 10 minutes each side sprayed with evoo........a keeper for sure!
I thought this was pretty good. I changed it a little, I didn't have any bread crumbs on hand so I used corn flakes. I thought although this was good, there was to much sauce. Also I made sure to use the salt method for the eggplant, and I didn't like how it didn't recommend doing this (as without eggplants is very bitter). So although the end taste was good, I had to change to many things to make it a success.
I have been baking eggplant like this for a couple of years. For me it is better than frying. Bread crumbs that fall off tend to burn when frying. Homemade sauce is worth the effort. I often freeze the baked eggplant so I can assemble another casserole at a later date. These baked eggplant slices also work well to separate layers in a vegetable lasagna instead of noodles.
This was fantastic! My husband has been raving about it since I made it (and I'm really not a very good cook). I sort of followed the recipe.. I made a couple of exceptions. I sauted mushrooms iwith garlic and a little butter and then layered it over the eggplant. I also made a meat version since my husband is a vegetarian and I am not. I added hamburger to one. I didn't salt the eggplant and leat sweat.. I forgot. You couldn't tell. It was really delicious. I was suprised, I was very hesitant of eggplant and hadn't ever had a good dish with it. This was super delicious and will now be a staple in our house. I did end up cooking the eggplant for about 10 min each side.
Tastes are quite good in this recipe, but you may want to bake the eggplant a little longer than ten minutes. We found the eggplant, even at 1/4" thick slices, was not consistently cooked at five minutes on each side. Other than that, it's an excellent recipe!
Wonderful recipe, that I have now cooked about 8 times in 3 weeks. I do have to say, definitely soak your eggplant for a half an hour in salted water first, slice it very thinly too - that's my preference for it. I used more cheese and more sauce than this called for, but that's just preference as well! Also, it really depends on how big the eggplant is on how many you need. 3 can end up being way too many, and if that's the case? Eat them up, LOL, they're yummy, right out of the oven. I definitely love this recipe, it's fantastic! Oh, yet another tip. This stuff refrigerates as an extra casserole BEAUTIFULLY - great for taking somewhere and reheating. It's just as good the next day as the first. Great job, Doery!
I was hesitant to try this recipie, since I've never liked anyone else's eggplant parmesan, but this was WONDERFUL! So easy! And I love the fact that the eggplant is baked instead of fried. I did follow the suggestion of others and bake the eggplant a little longer - about ten minutes on each side - and it was perfect. I've spoken to a few friends who've tried to cook eggplant in the past, and the secret really is to sweat the eggplant first. I now make this easy recipe at least once a month!
I have been trying out cooking as I am getting married soon. I followed the directions pretty much by sweating the eggplant (salting the slices of eggplant for @ 30 min. then rinse to reduce a bitter taste that eggplant has). After that I basically adjusted quantities of mix to amount of slices and it came out extremely good! My fiancee went wild over it. I must admit myself that it is delicious. Take it from someone that is a novice with cooking. Very good recipe and easy to make! I will definately make this dish for company soon.
I love eggplant parmesan but have stayed away from it because of the fat content. But this is the best lo-fat version ever and I loved it. I used other's suggestions and sweated the eggplant; also baked it longer and hotter. I used part skim mozzarella and a little less sauce. The results were fabulous - I have made it several times since and my family asks for it all the time!
This is an excellent recipe! Make sure you bake eggplant slices 10 minutes per side and follow the rest of the instructions, you will end up with a restaurant-quality dish that has great flavor. I highly recomend this recipe and would encourage both meat lovers and vegetarians to give it a try.
I pretty much followed the recipe with one exception, I baked the eggplant on 450 degrees for about 5 minutes per side. Then of course put it all together in my pan and baked at 350 for about a half hour. I only used two large eggplants because three looked like it would be too much. Two large eggplants was just right for three layers in a 9x13 pan. I actually had a few sllices left over. Yum, this dish was very delicious, we all enjoyed it very much and look forward to the left overs tonight!
I loved this recipe so much. Unfortunately my boyfriend works night and so I had to enjoy it by myself but I will definitely be making it again. I made a much smaller portion, about 4 servings. I sweated the eggplant for about 20 mins, rinsed and dried, dipped in egg and bread crumbs and baked for 10 minutes each side. I cut my eggplant on the thin side and it was perfect with those baking times so if yours is thicker definitely leave it in longer. I also had extra breaded eggplant so I froze it in single layers for another time. This is so easy and delicious!
Yum Yum Yum! Great recipe and made a LOT (my 3 eggplants were kind of large-ish, though). It took me probably closer to an hour and half with slicing, dipping, and breading all that eggplant but it was WELL WORTH the time and effort. I used lots of cheese (asiago and provolone as well as the two listed). Leftovers tasted even better the next day! Thank you so much for sharing this!
This was a very good dish! Thank you! The only changes i made was the amount of eggplant used (i only cooked this for myself, so i used one eggplant) and the spaghetti sauce (i used a spice pizza sauce out of a pizza kit, which added to the flavor). I was surprised by how good I made this! Im sharing it today with my co-workers! Thanks again!
I just made this for my parents, we three ate it for dinner. They raved about it! Not sure if they were being overly polite but they wouldn't have said it if they didn't at least enjoy the recipe. I loved the warm cheesyness and the contrast between the crunch and softness of the eggplant. Not sure if i cooked it too long because I anticiapated it being softer (like cooked broccoli.) Despite my qualms I would definately make this again and it will be a go-to veggitarian meal.
Fantastic! I only gave it 4/5 stars because did modify it, based on other reviews. I sweated the eggplant for 20 minutes before dredging. I used panko seasoned with salt, garlic, and italian herbs rather than bread crumbs. I baked the eggplant 10 min. per side rather than 5. Two eggplant was more than enough. My entire family - including my very picky 3-year-old raved about it. And we had so little guilt with no frying and no meat!
This is absolutely awesome .. it was my first time making eggplant parm this way and it was very good..
I made that last night and it was delicious! I did what other reviewers suggested and put a little kosher salt on the slices in a colander for about 15 min to draw out the bitterness, then quickly rinsed and patted dry before breading them. The baking idea instead of frying was great - the slices were not greasy at all. I made a quick sauce by browning some sweet italien sausage with some chopped onion and garlic, then adding tomato sauce, italien seasoning and a bit of sugar. I let that simmer while the eggplant was baking/browning, then layered the casserole. I will be making this again.
Great recipe. Used fresh basil instead of dried. Fresh herbs just smell better while cooking. Also added more cheese but I like my food cheesy. I saw in other reviews people "sweated" their eggplant with sea salt. If you bake your pieces long enough, there's no need to. I sliced mine kind of thick, let 'em bake for 7-8 minutes each side and had NO sogginess or extra water.
Five stars if my boyfriend is satisfied (and goes back for seconds) with a vegetarian meal! I did cook the eggplant a bit longer for more browning/crisping action.
We really enjoyed this meal. No meat necessary! It's pretty easy to put together too.
this was really good! i sweated the eggplant with salt for 30 mins and then rinsed with cold water. i also dipped the slices in flour before the egg and added some extra seasoning to the italian breadcrumbs. i baked the slices for 10 mins on each side before layering and used a mix of mozzarella, cheddar and parm. i forgot to peel and it still tasted great with the peel on. i have never eaten eggplant parmesan before so i dont have much to compare it to, but i thought it was great and will be making again and again! thanks for sharing the recipe
It turned out pretty tasty. Followed other advice and salted eggplant for about 20 minutes, rinsed in cold water and pat dry. We thought the eggplant would turn out better if you err on the side of thicker slices, maybe 1/2-3/4 inch thick. Also watch the cheese if you bake the dish on the top rack, ours turned out a little brown and crunchy.
This was great - I made it the day before as several other people had commented it was better the next day. All I had to do was heat it up. I used jar sauce, but I don't think it made much of a difference. Not difficult to do, but 3/4 of an eggplant was more than enough for two people. Additionally, I also cooked it on 10 mins each side at about 375 - 400 instead of 5 mins.
Recommended modifications: 2 medium-sized eggplants (3 is WAY too much) 2 extra large eggs, or 3-4 medium eggs (I needed more) 2 cups Italian bread crumbs (4 is unnecessary) 1. I like to heat a little stronger, closer to 375 - at least for the initial baking 2. Bake for 10-15 minutes, and use parchment paper not foil 3. This step needs more specification: double-layer the eggplant slices before putting cheese on (you'll run out of cheese otherwise), and only put sauce on top, not in between. Also, basil before or after baking - either way works. 4. I did 45 minutes at 375 to get golden, but that might just be my under-powered oven. Came out great!
It was great. We sweat the eggplant like in the video and cooked it 5 min per side. Used sliced mozzerela instead of shredded. Had huge eggplants so i only used two and made a huge pan. Used homemade sauce i canned last week. Everyone lived it. Will definetly make it again.
My first time making eggplant parmesan; it was one of those dishes that seems quite intimidating, but this was so easy. I loved that it was baked not fried as it is always so heavy at most restaurants. I did not have breadcrumbs so made my own in the food processor with brown bread and Italian seasoning, and made a quick spaghetti sauce with canned tomatoes, garlic, onion and seasoning. Delicious and easy; even my preschooler ate it quite happily!
My husband loves this. Like other suggested, I put salt on the eggplant, let it sit, and then rinsed it before I dipped it in egg whites. I then baked them for 10 minutes on each side. One other thing I would change though is taking the pan out of the oven after 25 minutes. 35 minutes was too long and left the cheese almost black. I’ll definitely make this again.
This was just sublime! So good. I didn't change much - I did salt and let the bitters drain out and then rinse and squeeze out each slice of peeled eggplant. I baked my slices at 450 for 15 minutes on each side on a pan sprayed with olive oil. They were crispy when done and delicious. This was better than what I've eaten out at a lot of restaurants and now that I can make it healthily at home, I will! Thank you very much!
Wonderful. I little on the time consuming side but soooooo worth it. I have used zuchinni in this recipe as well and it is just as tasty!
While making Amy's Garlic Chicken from this website, I was trying to find a new recipe to use the left over egg whites. Well, this recipe was the answer and together, they make a great meal! 1) I salted the eggplant and let it rest for 30 minutes--(I didn't understand the rationale so I Googled it and found out that eggplant soaks up tons of oil unless you salt it. Healthy recipes are always a plus, so I salted it for 30 minutes and then rinsed and dried the eggplant slices.) 2) I made the bread crumbs according to this recipe and dipped the 1/4 inch slices of eggplant in egg whites and then in the crumbs. 3) I cooked the eggplant using NDG42200's advice, 7 minutes on each side, 425 degrees, and on a dark cookie sheet coated with Mazola Pure Canola Oil Spray. 4) I spooned a small amount of spaghetti sauce on top and lightly sprinkled mozarella cheese on top. Then, I baked it for 5 more minutes until the sauce was heated and the cheese was melted. They looked like a healthy version of bruschetta and tasted great! 5) Although my bread crumbs were Italian seasoned, next time, I would add garlic powder and parsley to the bread crumbs since I liked Amy's Garlic Chicken's bread crumbs better. I love the healthy changes that I made but this recipe gave me an awesome base; thanks for the posting!!!!
I thought this was delicious for a no-fry version. Totally guilt-free! I used 2 large eggplants and it was plenty. I used 2 cups of bread crumbs and 2 eggs. I used a large jar of pasta sauce, surely no more than 2-3 cups and it was also plenty. I added chopped onion & garlic and sliced mushrooms in each layer and topped the whole thing off with fresh, torn basil leaves. From the directions, it sounded like I should end with a layer of sauce, eggplant, then cheese. I would have put more sauce on top of the eggplant, then the cheese. Would have made that last later more moist. Enjoy!
This was my first attempt at eggplant parmesan, and it was a winner! I baked the eggplant on the lowest rack of my oven at 375 degrees for 10 minutes per side and they were browned nicely with no hardness at all. My children didn't love this but I didn't expect them to. Hubby and I loved it, and it was so healthy!
this was my first time making eggplant parm-- and my five guests couldn't get enough! a couple friends even confessed after dinner that they thought they didn't like eggplant! it was an extremely easy recipe and turned out delicious!
I was skeptical...but I was thrilled to prove for myself that baking the eggplant is just as tasty!! Seriously, though! The eggplant soaks up SO much oil when frying, and it takes so much more time. I decided to try this recipe to save on fat and time, and my husband (and guests) gave me a ten. Thank you! I will never fry my eggplant again. Just be sure to salt and "sweat" your eggplant slices before breading. Also, I needed to bake for longer on both sides. For me, two eggplants perfectly fill a 9X13 dish. When I used three, I had eggplant coming out of my ears.
This is my first review ever I'm writing one because I decided to make this meal for meatless Mondays. My husband and sister insisted that they didn't want to eat this. I had had it once but never made it myself. So here goes I let the eggplant sweat for about 40 minutes I then used an egg wash and breaded them with Progresso Italian breadcrumbs. I put some e.v.o.o. on a cookie sheet and baked each side for 10 minutes. I served it along with some thin spaghetti. It was delicious and my husband and sister ate it all up. I will most definitely make this again.
Nice recipe. The taste is good, and my husband loves it a lot. I feel I should've baked the eggplants a bit longer than 5 minutes on each side, because some of them ended up being "raw" even after all that baking at the end. I would definitely use much less bread crumbs too, like 3 or even 2 cups instead of 4. I ended up throwing almost half of the amount because I wasn't able to use it again (got a lot of beaten egg mixed into the whole amount).
Amazing! I salted the eggplant a few hours before making. So much water came out! I am sure this is an important step.
This was wonderful! I let the eggplant sweat for about 30 minutes as others suggested. I brushed olive oil on each breaded slice before baking at 450 for about 8 minutes each side. I then continued as the recipe said. It was perfectly tender on the inside with crisp coating. Served this with a side of buttered pasta and a simple salad. It was not greasy as other eggplant recipes I have made in the past. No need to look at other recipes, this is the ONE!