Eggplant Parmesan II

3699 Ratings
  • 5 2391
  • 4 872
  • 3 263
  • 2 93
  • 1 80

This is a no-fry variation of this popular dish, and is just as delicious!

By Dolores Gentner-Ryan

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
373 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Dip eggplant slices in egg, then in bread crumbs. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 5 minutes on each side.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish spread spaghetti sauce to cover the bottom. Place a layer of eggplant slices in the sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Repeat with remaining ingredients, ending with the cheeses. Sprinkle basil on top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 62.1g; fat 16g; cholesterol 72.8mg; sodium 1663.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/11/2022