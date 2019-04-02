Eggplant Parmesan II

I made this for the first time last night. It was very good. My family (husband and 16 year old daughter) enjoyed it. We had a lot of leftovers but I consider that a good thing since I made it on a Sunday and now we all have lunch for at least a couple of days. I had never cooked Eggplant before and there are a few things I would change the next time I make this. Some of the reviewers said to slice your eggplant 1/4" thick. If you slice them to 1/4" you may have portions of eggplant that are still chewy instead of pliable. I would slice it thinner next time. And you don't need to slice it into rounds. You could slice it lenthwise if you wanted to. Also, I did sweat my eggplant slices but make sure you rinse them really well to get the salt off when you're done. The eggplant will retain a little of the salt when you rinse it but if you don't rinse it well it will retain a lot of the salt flavor. The 4c of breadcrumbs turned out to be twice as much as we ended up using so I would only use 2c next time. We needed 4 eggs instead of 2. I added ricotta to my cheese mixture. I forgot to add the basil but I don't think it took much away from the dish. My husband has had Eggplant Parmesan before and he said it's the best he's had. It was pretty tasty, and would be be a better choice for those lasagna lovers who are trying to cut pasta/carbs from their diet.