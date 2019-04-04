Vegetarian Nori Rolls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 4.8g; sodium 734.2mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe is just EXCELLENT! It was my first time making any kind of sushi and I was very happy with the results. I am a vegan, so I substituted brown rice syrup for the honey and I also used short-grain brown rice. I will definitely make this again!
To the person who said not to wash your rice: Japanese always wash their rice (multiple times) as sushi rice is not supposed to be "sticky" but holds together just enough for preparing the recipe. Also, real sushi rice is a mixture of rice combined with seasoned rice vinegar before it is spread over the nori which gives it it's consistency for sushi. This is OK for an "Americanized" version of sushi.
This recipe is just EXCELLENT! It was my first time making any kind of sushi and I was very happy with the results. I am a vegan, so I substituted brown rice syrup for the honey and I also used short-grain brown rice. I will definitely make this again!
Pretty good. But please, don't rinse your rice! Sushi rice is supposed to be sticky! That's like a Japanese person recommending that you leave the baking powder out of your biscuits, so "they're not too fluffy" !!!
To the person who said not to wash your rice: Japanese always wash their rice (multiple times) as sushi rice is not supposed to be "sticky" but holds together just enough for preparing the recipe. Also, real sushi rice is a mixture of rice combined with seasoned rice vinegar before it is spread over the nori which gives it it's consistency for sushi. This is OK for an "Americanized" version of sushi.
This was my first time making and eating nori rolls...it was a lot of fun! But, I've found I'm not too keen on nori. That aside, I think anyone enjoying nori would like this recipe. Although the rice vinegar also seemed a little strong. I might suggest the newbie forego the rice vinegar for the first bite. Fun recipe!
Maybe I'm just not a sushi person, but I couldn't stand this recipe. The nori rolled well and the tofu marinade was tasty, but other than that, I had to throw out the entire batch. The rice was too sticky and sour, and my house smelled like fish for days. Don't be discouraged by my review though, maybe if you like sushi, you'll like this.
The recipe was yummy!! I added some spicy paste in the roll and it was even better!! my rolling skills need practice though:)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
10/12/2003
I've made sushi a couple of times before. I've always rinsed the rice until the water runs clear, then made it in a rice pot. When the rice is rinsed well, it's not so sticky. Other than that, this recipe works well. You can substitute imitation crab for the tofu too. My daughter and I love it that way.
I'm giving the a 5 b/c I think it tasted good for sushi (I personally am so-so on sushi but don't think it deserves a lower rating b/c of personal preference). I had trouble keeping it together once I made it, but in general thought it was easy to initially assemble. I like all of the fresh and healthy ingredients that go into it!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.