Vegetarian Nori Rolls

Delicious nori rolls that look great too. Even people who haven't eaten Japanese before liked these. Impress your friends!

By Anne Buchanan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings


Directions

  • In a large saucepan cover rice with water and let stand for 30 minutes.

  • In a shallow dish combine soy sauce, honey and garlic. In this mixture marinate tofu for at least 30 minutes.

  • Bring water and rice to a boil and then reduce heat; simmer for about 20 minutes, or until thick and sticky. In a large glass bowl combine cooked rice with rice vinegar.

  • Place a sheet of nori on a bamboo mat. Working with wet hands, spread 1/4 of the rice evenly over the nori; leave about 1/2 inch on the top edge of the nori. Place 2 strips of marinated tofu end to end about 1 inch from the bottom. Place 2 strips of cucumber next to the tofu, then avocado and carrot.

  • Roll nori tightly from the bottom, using the mat to help make a tight roll. Seal by moistening with water the 1/2 inch at the top. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Slice with a serrated knife into 1 inch thick slices.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 4.8g; sodium 734.2mg. Full Nutrition
