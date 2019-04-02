Vegetarian Moussaka

This recipe always gets rave reviews from vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Easy to make, but takes time. Serve with salad.

By Anne Buchanan

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
7
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Sauce:
Topping:

Directions

  • Sprinkle eggplant slices with salt and set aside for 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook eggplant and zucchini in hot oil until lightly browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side; remove with a slotted spoon to drain on a paper towel-lined plate, reserving as much oil as possible in the skillet.

  • Adding more oil to skillet as needed and let it get hot. Cook potato slices in hot oil until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side; remove with slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate, again reserving oil in the skillet.

  • Saute onion and garlic in reserved oil until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour in vinegar, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to medium-low; cook until liquid is reduced in volume and thick. Stir in tomatoes, lentils, 1/2 the juice from lentils, oregano, and parsley. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 15 minutes.

  • Layer about 1/3 of the eggplant, 1/3 of the zucchini, 1/2 of the potatoes, and 1/2 the feta into a 13x9-inch baking dish. Pour 1/2 of the tomato mixture over vegetables; repeat layering, finishing with a layer of eggplant and zucchini.

  • Cover and bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes.

  • Stir butter, flour, and milk for sauce together in a small saucepan; bring to a slow boil, whisking constantly until thick and smooth. Season with pepper and nutmeg; stir. Remove from heat, cool for 5 minutes, and stir in beaten egg.

  • Pour sauce over vegetables and top with Parmesan cheese. Bake, uncovered, for another 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 58.2mg; sodium 425.7mg. Full Nutrition
