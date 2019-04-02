Vegetarian Moussaka

Made this tonight and it was my first time making a moussaka. It turned out better than I thought esp when I didn't have all the ingredients. Used 2 eggplants to replace the missing zucchini and omitted the feta cheese as I didn't have any on hand. Like some reviewers suggested, tossed the eggplant and potato with some peanut oil and roasted in the oven for 30 min at 450. About half way through the roasting, took it out & mixed it up so the top layer don't burn. It was pretty soft at this point so the pieces did break though in the end, it doesn't matter. Used rice vinegar instead of white vinegar. Used 2 tbsp of lentil juice instead of the suggested amount. The dish seem runny when I first pulled it out the oven but once it was left to settle, it was just right. As I was missing feta, I added salt to the tomato/onion mixture to ensure there is enough seasoning. Layered the baking dish with 1/3 mixed veg, arugula (had some on hand which I wanted to use), 1/2 tomato/onion mixture and repeat ending with the veg. Used 1/2 cup of parmesan to make up for the missing feta. The end product was a nice soft and tasty meal with some bread and butter. Great dish for adding more veg to one's diet. Next time I should make it with the feta cheese but we did save a bit of calories w/o adding it and it was still good. Thank you Anne for posting the recipe and everyone else for your reviews and suggestions.