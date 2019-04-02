Vegetarian Moussaka
This recipe always gets rave reviews from vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Easy to make, but takes time. Serve with salad.
This was DELICIOUS! And I agree with previous reviewer, it can be done in no time at all! First, I couldn’t find canned lentils, so I bought a bag and because I was doubling the recipe, I estimated and used ½ the bag. I soaked them overnight, then added some chicken broth and boiled them for 15-20 minutes. Agree with previous reviewer....don’t fry each veggie..just roast them all together! If you don’t have one already, get a mandolin – Pampered Chefs new one is GREAT! I peeled the eggplant and sliced it up. Then sliced the Zucchini (didn’t peel) Beset change was that I used RED Potatoes, which I love anyway, but better yet, you don’t have to peel! I put it all in a big roaster pan, coated them with Peanut Oil (can handle higher heat) and roasted them at 450-500 for 30-50 minutes (my oven cooks fast). While they were cooking, I cooked up my onions and garlic added in the tomatoes, lentils, oregano and parsley and the cooked lentils. (I took previous recommendation and added some cinnamon to this mixture) I layered 1/3 of this vegetables in the bottom of my 9x 13 pan, then ½ of the onion/tomatoes mixture, then sprinkled Feta Cheese. Repeat (1/3 veggie, rest of onion/tomato/feta) then top with remaining veggies and feta. Bake for 25 minutes. For the Béchamel sauce – I added more cinnamon and some nutmeg to this and it made it perfect! Since I had doubled the recipe, I doubled this sauce – but I only used ½. I’ve made twice since and am making it again his week forRead More
This had good flavor, but the labor was intense and the proportions were grossly inadequate for a 9x13 casserole. No where near enough to repeat layers, let alone create one complete layer of each. Grilling or broiling the vegetables will be a time saver next time. Using a smaller casserole or doubling all ingredients is a must.Read More
Comes out excellent but takes a long time to make. Just to clarify matters, every time the word "Drain" is mentioned in steps 1-4, they really mean "Remove ingredients from skillet and place aside on a plate". Otherwise you will be mixing the ingredients all together and not browning them separately.
This recipie was very tasty, an excellent blend of flavors. Grilling the vegetables instead of frying was a great idea, tasted great and a time saver. I omitted the potatoes, however. I also used a half a cup of dry lentils instead of the canned ones. Of course I boiled them before adding them to the filling. The only eensy weensy gripe I have about this recipie is that it was very crumbly and fell apart (which of course didn't affect the great taste) when serving. When I was in Greece, I remember that Moussaka was very firm, and looked kind of like little pieces of cake. I think I will try blending into a paste about half of the lentil filling with a little egg and flour, and then mix that with the rest of the filling. That should make it stick together a little more.
I almost deducted a star from this for how insanely long it took, but I changed my mind because I remembered that, in addition to the finished product being absolutely wonderful, it also made 3 meals for my husband and I. I pan-cooked the eggplant, as per the recipe, but I wound up roasting the potatoes and zucchini (I also ended up having to use almost double the vegetables as were called for.) I also used crumbled gorgonzola instead of feta and romano instead of parm, since those were all I had on hand, and it still turned out magnificent. I personally think the use of the lentils in this dish is genius, and the bechamel sauce tied it all together beautifully. I'm not sure what I did differently from other people, but mine was neither mushy nor crumbly; it was actually perfectly firm and easy to slice through and serve. It really turned out outstanding. I will definitely make this again the next time I have an extra few hours. :)
I was discouraged from trying this recipe for a long time by the amount of work involved and by my husband, who didn't think it sounded good. Well, he changed his mind after he tried it. He totally loved it, and said that it tasted like it had meat in it, and was just like the original. It took a lot of work, though. I browned the eggplant in the oven and the zucchini and potato in a skillet on the stove, and it went a bit faster that way. I think I could cut the time involved even further by slicing the zucchini and potatoes slightly thicker. Mine were paper-thin, and not only did that make for a lot of slices to brown, but also the zucchini became very soggy while some of the potatoes were too crisp. My only other complaint is that the moussaka was very liquidy, as others have mentioned. Next time I'm going to drain the lentils before adding them to the tomatoes.
I only rate the best recipes - and this one was DELICIOUS!! It was well worth the time it took, and tasted even better the same day. I made sure to drain the lentils well, as well as the tomatoes, and if I hadn't it would have been too runny. Otherwise, DELISH!
THis is an amazing recipe! I prefer to omit the feta between layers and just put it on top...you can taste it better that way! I also add more potatoes, zucchini and lentils to fill up the 9x13 pan a bit better. I also grill the vegetables to avoid the use of oil. Smells delcious while cooking!
This was surprisingly excellent! I used Braggs Apple Cider Vinegar, and I cooked dry lentils instead of using canned, used dried parsley, and I bought Israeli Feta from a deli, smart balance instead of butter, and Silk unsweetened soy milk instead of milk. This was phenomenal, I did not miss the meat. My picky 14 year old said "Hey, this is actually pretty good!" It kind of reminds me of lasagne.
Great recipe! Very time consuming and labor intensive though. The nutmeg makes the dish, don't scrimp on nutmeg in the bechamel sauce. I also sprinkled nutmeg and cinnamon on top of the potatoes. Fantastic!
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe very much. I made a few changes: 1) roasted the eggplant, zucchini, and potatoes (used little new ones), with a bit of salt, on cookie sheets in hot oven about 15-20 min; 2) added cinnamon to tomato/lentil mixture; 3) cooked 1/2 cup of dry lentils in 1 cup of water for 20 min instead of using canned; 4) used fat-free herbed feta; 5) added more onion, garlic, nutmeg and parmesan. It is a bit time consuming but if you roast the veggies (I didn't peal any of them) and cook the lentils while you get the onion/tomato mix going, everything is ready to layer together at about the same time. By roasting the veggies and using fat-free feta, I was able to lower the fat in this recipe - always a good thing. Not quite like the true Greek version, but a pretty darn good, healthier substitute.
Excellent! We increased the amount of veggies after reading previous reviews, to the following: 2 eggplants, 2 large russet potatoes, 3 zucchini, 2 cans peeled/diced tomatoes(one can drained and the other can with liquid included), 3 cloves of garlic and a tsp of cinnamon in the tomato mixture. We used 3/4 package of pre-cooked lentils from Trader Joes which did not have any liquid. We doubled the ingredients for the sauce and used the following: plain soymilk with a dash of allspice (because we ran out of nutmeg). The dish has been out of the oven for almost an hour and seems to be holding up pretty well. Some liquid seeped out after we cut it but the texture is great. I expect that it will taste even better tomorrow after the flavors have had time to meld together. Side note: The amount of ingredients that we used filled up a 9X13 pan exactly to the top of the pan. We would highly recommend this recipe.
overall, this is a great recipe. I think that it's important to use yukon gold potatoes and make sure that they get crispy before putting them in the casserole dish. The other thing, add cinnamon (makes it taste like a greek recipe). To make more low cal, and not skimping on taste, I used half the feta. It still tasted great! Also, double the beschamel sauce--then it will be fluffy, like a real moussaka. With these changes, I will for sure be making it again!
I should have reviewed this recipe long ago, as it is one of my favorites and I have made it 15-20 times since I found it. I have made it with several variations, as well. The proportions do seem a bit off to me as another reviewer suggested, as I feel like my layers don't always work out correctly. I have had better luck using 2 eggplants and 3 zucchini. I use only one potato ( it is delicious with sweet potato subbed as well) and just make one layer to cut carbs back a bit. I peel the eggplant and use a mandolin to speed up the slicing. I agree that spritzing the vegetables with non-stick spray and baking them is a much more time efficient and healthy way to prepare them than pan-frying. I have made this using lentils, but experimented with subbing a bag of veggie crumbles and found that I greatly preferred that. The bechamel topping is so delicious I think I could drink it. I use whole wheat flour and almond milk for that, and it is great. This recipe does take quite a while to prepare, especially the first couple of times, so it is not ideal to try it out if you are in a time crunch or impatient. The results are well worth the effort, though! As I said, one of my all time favorites.
This was incredible! I absolutely LOVED it and so did my hubby! I will make this again and again. The instructions are horrendous as other reviewers mentioned. It also does take a lot of time, but it's beyond worth it. I will probably add more eggplant and zucchini next time though it's fine the way it is.
FANTASTIC! I gave it a five star for taste, however, I just want to suggest two things. You can easily double the vegetables. I found I almost didn't have enough for 2 layers. Second, a greek friend of mine always adds a touch of lemon juice to her cooking. I just sqeezed a bit on the eggplant and in the tomatoes. It gave it just the SLIGHTEST kick! I will make this again, I imagine it would go great with lamb!
Time consuming but an all time favorite at our house! I double the amount of sauce and I add lemon juice to the vegetables while they cook. (I use one small lemon for the whole dish).
MY WIFE SAID THAT THIS IS THE BEST DISH I HAVE MADE HER IN THE 6 YEARS WE HAVE BEEN MARRIED. THE RECIPE LOOKED EASY, BUT WITH A SIX MONTH BOY NEEDING MY ATTENTION IT WAS RATHER TAXING BROWNING ALL THE VEGGIES. FANTASTIC RESULTS. MEAT IS HIGHLY OVER-RATED.
love this one!!! i make it for every house dinner i have and everyone loves it. the only thing i dont use are the lentils
Parmesan chesse IS NOT vegetarian. Not because of dairy but because of enzymes.
As a lot of others have said, this was very time consuming but totally worth it! It is definitely one of the most delicious meals I have ever had, I even have a fussy four year old eating it. Amazing!
Fantastic recipe. It couldn't have turned out better. I made it for company dinner and received raves from everyone, as well as recipe requests. I take off 1 star because of how long it took to prepare. From the time I picked up the eggplant to when the dish first went in the oven, more than 3 hours had passed! The 30-minute prep time given in the recipe is very misleading. I doubled everything in the recipe and used a 16 x 10" pan. I still could have used more eggplant and zucchini. If you use olive oil, you will need a lot more than 2 TBSP. Next time I will oven roast my veggies. I will definitely be making this again, but will know how to schedule it next time.
This was very good and not nearly as complicated as it appears. I took the advice of a couple of other cooks and oven roasted the eggplant, zucchini, and potatoes first andI put all the feta cheese on top. I also cooked up lentils instead of using canned ones. Mine moussaka was very firm and cut nicely. My 2 teenagers even liked it!! SCORE! We will have this again!
Wow was this recipe labor intensive. Soooo many steps and a ton of clean up. I even roasted all the veggies together in the oven instead of browning them all individually. The outcome wasn't bad but definitely not worth the effort. I kind of thought the bechamel sauce was going to settle into the veggies and make a creamy sauce so I bought a loaf of crusty bread to sop it up with. The bechamel baked on top though and there really was no sauce. I probably won't be making this again. I just don't have the time or energy for all of that.
Absolutely scrumptious! Made exactly as written and turned out wonderful, awesome dish,. does take a bit of time, but sooo worth it!!! one of my favorite dishes now, thank for sharing this one!!!
This was a wonderful recipe that was time-consuming, but easy to make. I chose to grill the veg in the oven which was far quicker and you'll use less oil that way too! I used more feta cos I really love the stuff and will definitely be making this again and again - my meat-monster husband even wants me to make it again. Update - I made this again last week and for the first time ever noticed that the recipe only calls for half a tin of lentils - I have always used a full tin, drained with good results.
Hearty and satisfying! I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and will be making it again for my family's X-mas eve dinner. Making the components ahead of time makes this dish less time-consuming. I cooked my own French lentils (added garlic and bay leaf to the cooking water) and used "petite diced" tomatoes in the sauce - I made the sauce 2 days ahead of time. I roasted the eggplant and zucchini in one pan, and the potatoes in another, since they usually take a bit longer. I assembled the dish and made the white sauce a day ahead. I'm going to double the white sauce and add extra nutmeg to it when I make this again.
Just made this and it turned out AMAZING! The filling is surprisingly sweet but adds a lot of body to the dish. I made the following changes: -tripled the recipe -omitted the zucchini and just used potatoes and eggplant for the base (I would say you could use potatoes OR zucchini, depending on your preference. I don't see a need to use both as they are both relatively bland starchy veggies.) -cooked the eggplant in the oven instead of skillet -cooked both the eggplant and potatoes with thyme and garlic -added bell peppers to the filling - this turned out great! -used fresh tomatoes instead of canned -after putting the filling and feta in the dish, added veggie chorizo and kalamata olives (the olives don't really fit with the overall flavor of the dish, so may not do that again) -used manchego instead of parmesan Only thing I would have done differently would have been to cook down the filling a little more beforehand or let it bake a little longer before adding the creamy topping. It would hold up a little better without the additional liquid. But, yeah, this is a legit delicious recipe.
Very nearly worth the long prep time. Not that it wasn't great, but it takes a really long time. I couldn't find canned lentils so I cooked some fresh ones and used some of the broth, came out great, not watery at all. My only complaint is it was a little skimpy, a quarter of it doesn't fill me up. I would probably up the potatoes, eggplant, and zucchini were I to make it again. And why do you have to get whole tomatoes and chop them? Wouldn't getting chopped tomatoes be easier?
Wow! Yum! I have never had moussaka, so I have nothing to compare it to; however, this is wonderful. Instead of frying the vegetables in oil, I placed them on a baking sheet and baked them til tender and slightly browned. This worked for me because i was using the oven for other things and was not in a hurry; otherwise, i would not recommend it as it takes very long! I halved the recipe and cooked my own lentils, also played a bit with the onion/lentil/tomato mixture to use the fresh tomatoes and tomato sauce I had on hand. Mine came out very firm, but not dry -- perfect amount of liquid. I took it for my lunch to heat up and work, and thoroughly enjoyed it!
Time-consuming. Was pretty good but not a five-star. I thought it was fairly bland. Held together well. Used dried lentils becuasse I couldn't find canned. Picture doesn't match recipe. I thought moussaka had mashed potatoes on top like the picture.
This may just be my new favorite food, I used white navy beans instead of lentils and sweet potato in place of regular potato. Like other reveiwers I roasted my veggies in the oven to cut out the oil used. I sprinkled the eggplant and sweet potato with seasoning salt and just a dash of cinnamon and then roasted them for 30 mins. Wonderful recipe, I will make this again and again
Judging by the other reviews I must've done something very wrong. The veggies were mushy, the flavor was bland and it took forever. I definitely won't be trying this one again.
This was an amazing dish! Planning on making it again for a date night but with more experience around the kitchen I should be able to shave off some of the time in preparing it. I did make a few changes. I used soy milk instead of cows milk and omitted the salt. The potatoes were not specified so I chose red potatoes. This way there was less peeling involved.
Terrific recipe but takes some time to prepare. Freezes well.
Moussaka officionados around the table all agreed that this was the best moussaka ever. I added a tsp of cinnamon. A wonderful Thanksgiving main dish!
My new favorite recipe, 5 stars even though I think the instructions to brown the veg in a frying pan are off base as that would take forever. I roasted them on 2 large sheets in a very hot convection oven - the potatoes took a bit longer than the rest. The recipe is easily varied, I've added tons more zucchini (why do I plant so much?) as well as extra potatoes. The leftovers are wonderful.
This recipe was a lot of work with very little taste. The layers definitely needed something to hold them together more to make into a pie. The lentils were terrible and did not go at all with this recipe. The only thing that was good was the bechemel sauce except you need more of it. I think I will try it again but will put the bechemel sauce between each layer instead of just on top and entirely omit the lentils. I will look for a better and easier recipe.
Made this last night & it was fantastic! I used a mandolin to slice the veggies and roasted them as other reviews suggested. I also used canned lentils, added fresh red bell pepper to the onion sauté and used diced fire roasted tomatoes with chilies in them which added a great kick and lots of flavor to the mixture. I added 1tsp. cinnamon and Greek seasoning to the lentil mixture. I doubled the Béchamel sauce since I was using a longer pan with less layers and added 1tsp. of cinnamon and nutmeg to the sauce. It was not labor intensive just required lots of baking time. It smelled wonderful & came out delicious! This recipe is a keeper & I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for sharing!
This was OK. Kinda bland. Probably will stick with my Moussaka recipe. It's was a nice change of pace to have it with no meat but there was just something missing.
This recipe is fabulous! It is delicious and hearty, even my non-veg friends rave about it. Though I think the prep time is off if you consider all of the browning part of the prepping, which I do. BTW: it freezes beautifully, so I always double or triple the recipe.
Great recipe! Instead of frying the veg in a skillet, you can bake in the oven at 375 for about 30 min. Also used 2 eggplants, sliced lengthwise b/c you can never have enough eggplant! I used 2 cans chickpeas instead of lentils - I prefer the taste, color, and texture. Used large can (28 oz) of crushed tomatoes instead of whole and added some fresh basil to sauce mixture - adds the most amazing flavor! This is a great freezer recipe too!
This was delicious! I used more feta and ended up using alot more oil. Next time I will try grilling the vegetables but dish was fabulous!
I did not care for this. The recipe takes a lot of time, and even though I followed the directions to a T, mine turned out very vinegary. It was overpowering for my pallet. Too much working against this recipe for me to ever make it again.
I have a feeling I missed a step or two somewhere, but I am not sure where. My rating is on the frustrations I had cooking alone (not on taste). First, it took me 2 and half/almost three hours (maybe making cupcakes before this was a bad choice). Go with the suggestions - grill and or roast those veggies. Second, I have no idea how someone fried the veggies in only 1 T of oil. I had to use a lot more than that. Finally, after all that work, I was only able to get one layer of each down. I think a 9x13 pan is too big.
Like others have said... Time consuming yes.... Worth it? Absolutely!!!! I'm wore out BUT Delish!!!! I would make this again! I wanted to add a photo to share all my hard work I put in to it but for some reason it won't let me add the photo. 2 thumbs up on this! Note: I couldn't find canned Lintols so I bought a bag of dried ones and boiled them. I also added more of all the veggies to have enough to spread in a 9x13 pan.
This is delicious. I roasted all vegies in the oven. I didn't add lentils (forgot). Seasoned vegies good between layers and added some additional feta and grated parm to the bechamel sauce. I also used a smaller pan. Will be making again!
While the taste came out great, the recipe proportions were way off. I used a medium eggplant and zucchini, but ended up with enough for 2 casseroles. Then the béchamel sauce was short. I also think it needed much more tomato sauce. I will try again with more sauces, make 2 (enough for two meals for 3) and see how it comes out. As others noted, this is a lot of work. It took me 2.5 hours.
is really good but too greasy
I am giving four stars only because it takes so long to make. The dish itself was amazing. When I first made this I didn't have much cooking experience and I was worried the entire time it was going to be terrible. I was very surprised at how good it was. The lentils give it an almost meaty texture, non vegetarians will not feel like they are missing a thing. Make this on a day when you really feel like spending some time cooking. Don't even attempt if you are already hungry cause it really does take a long time. Or make ahead of time. people are always wowed by this great recipe!!
Very tasty. But it took me 3 hours to make, not 2. I grilled the veggies, which gave it a nice flavor, but added more time. Next time I will oven roast them so I can do other things while they cook. Also, the veggies were a little mushy - I wonder if I could cook it just once, not twice, for 25 minutes?
This was okay. I liked it enough to make it again, but I would make it in an 8x8 pan instead of 9x13--it really didn't have enough veggies to make a big tray. Also, I used a whole can of lentils by accident and it was good.
We have made this recipe several times. It tastes very good and has low calories. We did not alter the recipe.
This recipe was delicious! The preparation is time consuming, but with practice and a cusinart it can be expedited. Deviations from Recipe: I roasted all of the veggies rather than pan fry and they turned out great. I think next time I won't pre-cook the zucchini at all as it ended up very mushy. I added a little cinnemon to the tomato mixture, and I used sweet potatoes rather than regular. The leftovers did not keep very well as it all turned into mush so I will make less next time.
I thought this was good, but not excellent. Next time I would spice up the sauce, maybe add red wine. Also I agree with others, if you use the recipe's vegetables, use an 8" pan, otherwise for the 9 by 13 double the vegetables and the bechamel. Use either the 1/2 t cinnamon or a dash of lemon juice in the sauce.. Next time consider slicing the zuccinis lengthwise to make it faster to grill them. I sprayed my eggplant and zuccini with olive oil spray and lightly broiled them while I browned the others. Good reicpe, just need more spices and it does take time.
This takes a lot of prep work, but is SO worth it. Next time I will use double the amount of eggplant and zucchini as I love the taste of these veggies roasted. This delicious recipe made a dinner and 3 days of lunches for my husband and me.
Not worth the time- mediocre grilled vegetables
The flavor of this dish is mild and understated. I made a few alterations, based on what I had at home. I had no potatoes, so I augmented with extra lentils (a whole can instead of half) Otherwise I stayed true to the recipe. The taste was good, the texture was fine (the vegetables were VERY soft, probably due to the fact they are browned/fried, then cooked for another hour total in the oven). I will be cooking this again, perhaps making some more changes to make it a little more flavorful (more oregano, more garlic, more onions...).
One of my favourite recipes on this site. I think about making it every week!
We used bulk black beluga lentils which we boiled with thyme- it added a great flavor. I think we'll cut back on the feta, maybe use 1/2-3/4 cup instead of 1 cup because the bechamel sauce was so rich. It did take a little time but that just means my husband and I got to hang out. All in all, delicious!
Absolutely delicious - worth all of the prep time (I wish the browning did not take so long). My family loved it. I used more feta, because I love the flavor that feta imparts, and I used more parmesan too. Bravo - thanks for posting this winner!
This was very tasty! I roasted my veggies in the oven like others had suggested. I baked it in the removable crock of my slow cooker then kept it warm in the crock pot until we were ready to eat it. Everyone LOVED it and it went well with the grilled portobella mushrooms and salad that we had for dinner!
This was a bit of a pain to make (nothing complicated, but time consuming--lots of steps), but it was absolutely delicious. A really hearty vegetarian meal--I'd definitely make again.
Loved it! I used red potatoes, dry lentils, and rice milk. I had some trouble with the eggplant, zucchini, and potatoes sticking to the pan, but everything still turned out great!
I thought this was great and had no problems with liquids etc. I turned the bechamel sauce into a cheese sauce by replacing the egg with about 1/2 cup grated edam. I also forgot the feta, but it tasted great (although I will remember the feta next time!!) I didn't think it was too much hassle, and took me just over 90mins from the time I started cooking to eating.
This was nice and my guests enjoyed it, but I felt it needed spicing up or more cheese, hence the three stars. Also, my layers didn't work out as the recipe directed. I did follow others' advice and roasted the eggplant and zucchini in the oven. So much easier! Instead of pan frying or roasting the potatoes, I blanched the slices in boiling water. I think the frying would have tasted better but I was trying to cut down on the fat. I think if I try this again I would add more tomatoes as well, even fresh ones. I would also add some cheddar cheese to the white sauce and more parmesan than called for. I still prefer lamb Moussaka but for vegetarians it's a good recipe.
Delicious.Preparation was key to this recipe. I baked the thinly sliced eggplant instead of sauteing so it gave it a more dense texture and more flavour. Good one-pot meal served with fresh green salad.
This is excellent. I grew up eating my Yia Yia's lamb moussaka, but became a vegetarian years ago. This doesn't taste quite like hers, but it's still delish. To cut some fat/save some time, I roast the vegetables instead of frying them. I also use lemon juice instead of vinegar and omit the tomatoes from the lentil mixture (they might be tatsy, but Yia Yia's moussaka never had tomatoes in it!)
This is a great option for vegetarians who like the Greek classic. I fed this to my Greek husband, and he loved it as well (which was a real shocker)! Much healthier than the ground beef version, too. Be sure to cut the potato slices really thin before browning, or they take too long to cook in the oven.
very tasty. My only substitution was a different cheese.
Prepared and cooked as the recipe said too--is this supposed to be so watery??? Flavour was good and received good comments but this takes way too long to prepare!
was really bland. May try again but will definitely add more spice. I fried the vegetables and it took forever, will try roasting them next time like others suggested.
Wonderfully tasty recipe! Takes a while to make but definitely worth it - freezes well too!
This took me hours to make, but possibly also because I doubled all the ingredients. I believe it might freeze well, and intend doing that, so that maybe justifies all the time spent on prep. work. Turned out really good. Will be so nice to just defrost and warm next time, and I hope it does work well. I possibly prefer the vegetarian lasagne I made recently from this site, but this is a nice change. I am trying different vegarian meals, as we are trying to eat less meat in the future.
fantastically good! Made pretty much as stated, but sprinkled 2t. baharat spice over the middle layers. Nice spice mix with cinnamon, cloves, coriander, nutmeg and paprika. Perfect mix if spices to add to the already wonderful flavors! Made it once and will make it again and again for EVERYONE!
We loved this! Similar to other recommendations, I made these changes: - I used dried lentils: soaked with some water overnight and cooked in water. - I roasted the eggplant and zucchini in the oven (w/ olive oil) and sauted the potatoes on the stove - To cut the fat, I used 1% milk and a little less butter. I also used reduced fat feta. - I didn't have nutmeg, so I used garam masala (indian blend of spices). I accidentally threw in too much cinnamon, which was delicious! Definitely will make again! Next time, I'll use less liquid from lentils and maybe keep some of the tomato juice from the canned tomatoes.
Really yummy! It takes some work to pull this together, so it not a quick and easy recipe, but well worth the extra time. I followed others suggestions to roast the vegetables in the oven to save time and that worked well. I love nutmeg, so added extra. We are making this for Xmas dinner this year for so we vegetarians can have something special. Thanks!
This recipe is good, but too time consuming. Although I liked it, I don't think I'll make it again because it takes too much time for a normal day, but doesn't taste wonderful enough if you have guests.
I gave this dish 5 stars because it really tastes great. However, I did make a slight change: instead of frying the eggplant and the zucchini, I grilled them. And since I ended up with not enough eggplant and zucchini slices to actually have 3 layers, I suggest using one more eggplant and one more zucchini. Other than that, great recipe!
Made this tonight and it was my first time making a moussaka. It turned out better than I thought esp when I didn't have all the ingredients. Used 2 eggplants to replace the missing zucchini and omitted the feta cheese as I didn't have any on hand. Like some reviewers suggested, tossed the eggplant and potato with some peanut oil and roasted in the oven for 30 min at 450. About half way through the roasting, took it out & mixed it up so the top layer don't burn. It was pretty soft at this point so the pieces did break though in the end, it doesn't matter. Used rice vinegar instead of white vinegar. Used 2 tbsp of lentil juice instead of the suggested amount. The dish seem runny when I first pulled it out the oven but once it was left to settle, it was just right. As I was missing feta, I added salt to the tomato/onion mixture to ensure there is enough seasoning. Layered the baking dish with 1/3 mixed veg, arugula (had some on hand which I wanted to use), 1/2 tomato/onion mixture and repeat ending with the veg. Used 1/2 cup of parmesan to make up for the missing feta. The end product was a nice soft and tasty meal with some bread and butter. Great dish for adding more veg to one's diet. Next time I should make it with the feta cheese but we did save a bit of calories w/o adding it and it was still good. Thank you Anne for posting the recipe and everyone else for your reviews and suggestions.
Very good but yes, it took a long time to prepare. Needed a bit of salt and pepper at the end but very delicious!
Good food takes time, adding 1/2 hour to the prep time is more realistic. Individual portions freeze well, make a big batch to make it worth the effort.
Really fabulous. Even my meat-loving husband had generous seconds! I cook quite a bit of mediterranean food, and this was delicious and authentic.
This is a fantastic recipe. It got rave reviews from everyone in my household!
This is rather labor intensive but delicious. To reduce the amount of oil needed to saute the veg., I roasted them in the oven instead. With such thin slice (I used a mandoline as suggested by another reviewer) it took quite a while and really only browned one side. I can't wait to try it again, without precooking the veg.
This is very flavorful but geez is it a production to make... A dish for rare nights when I have a couple hours to get something together for dinner. The only change I made was to replace the feta for mozarella - the feta is probably better (and more authentic) but I didn't have any. I'm happy there are leftovers.
The only reason I don't give this a 5 is because it is so labor intensive. But I'm a vegetarian with carnivore in-laws, and this satisfied them so much, my mother-in-law asked for the recipe. I've made it several times and will make it again, but I have to feel "up to it."
This is an EXCELLANT recipe. Although it does take a long time to make, and I had 2 frypans going on the hotplate to brown the vegetables! I didn't find it crumbly at all, it was very moist and lush. For those who thought it didn't hold well in slices, maybe wait 10 minutes before cutting and serving? I also found it was firmer the next day and that the flavours had developed. It was twice as good as left overs! I followed the recipe exactly apart from increasing to 250g of Bulgarian Fetta, and a handful of grated tasty cheese in the white sauce. I like cheese! I will definately make this one again, but I will follow advise given and bake veg in the oven to save frying time.
If you follow the directions, this recipe takes FOREVER to make. I was making 4xrecipe so it should have taken some extra time but it took something like 6 hours start to finish to cook everything separately. I'm not sure why everything can't just be baked together. It was delicious though.
You will spend about an hour frying the vegies....I even started using 2 pans. I will definitely try baking them next time. I don't feel it is necessary to peel any of the vegetables. The eggplant seemed to suck up the olive oil - so go light. I used soy beans instead of lentil beans....I only used the juice from the tomatoes to simmer in....anymore liquid than that and the dish would have been too runny. The soy beans tasted awesome!! I'd be curious to find out how much adding cinnamon would add to the flavor....VERY good as is though.
since it takes so much time... does anybody know if I can freez it? I once got freezed vegetarian moussaka at store but maybe they prepering it somehow different. update: I did it second time and I freezed it, it's great! Just take a portion, put it in the oven and you can have this delicious moussaka without spending 2 hours again to make it;))
Excellent!
Wow this recipe is just the best!!! I used fresh oregano and parsley. I also followed another reviewer and grilled all the veggies. The final dish had a nice kick from all the black pepper I put on the veggies while grilling! The recipe definitely was time consuming but absolutely worth it!
Absolutely wonderful!
This was very good- I'd never had moussaka before and wanted to make something challenging. I added cinnamon to the tomato mixture as suggested and roasted some of the vegetables in the oven and sauteed some one the stovetop, mostly so I could *try* to save time. It still took me about 2 hours prep-wise. I also sliced the zucchini and eggplant length-wise which saved me a lot of time, and used the slicer attachment on my food processor for a lot of the veggies. I really enjoyed it and it saved well- took me about a week to eat it all, even bringing some to the girls at work who all loved it.
First time I made this using the pan-fry method and draining on paper towels, which took forever and made a huge mess. Still it came out great. I made it again only a week later and grilled the veggies in the oven on 425 for 15 min (watch closely). Took less than half the time and mess. Both times I used about a half cup of half and half in the sauce along with my 2% milk as we usually do not have any whole milk, also extra fresh parmesan- whole foods brand. Cooked for 23 min in convection oven. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very tasty, when it was finally done. I have a few suggestions. 1) Instead of frying the veggies, roast (broil) them in the oven. This can be done in 2 five-minute sessions, doesn't get the vegetables all saturated with oil (much healthier), and is quicker. Just brush with olive oil, lay out on large roasting pan (with a rack is perfect) and brown. 2) two potatoes? I found the quantities in this recipe too imprecise - you have to have made it once to know how much of everything to use. But of course you can adjust quantities to suit your taste. 3) In step 5, you say "saute onion and garlic in reserved oil.." You could saute eggplant in 2 cups of olive oil and there will be none left over! 1 Tbsp. olive oil is only enough for step 5 alone. 4) A pinch of nutmeg isn't enough - more like a tsp. 5) In step 6, you say to layer the onions in with the potato, eggplant, zuccini and feta, but the onions have already been simmered in with the lentils and tomato. Were we supposed to take them out? Anyway - came out well, but required some tweaks and took a long time.
I followed some of the previous suggestions. i peeled the eggplant. i roasted all of the vegetables including the onion and I added a 1/2 chopped red pepper. I only used 2 tablespoons of the lentil juice. I used a deep casserole dish about 8 x 10. The size was perfect. After layering I added all the feta on top rather than inside the layers. It was delicious!
The recipe is a true treasure, especially after the time-saving grilled eggplant and zucchini from Trader Joe's (2 bags). Otherwise, the recipe would have been too much prep time for a weekday. Start to cleanup, it was about 2 total hours of prep WITH the added time saver. I also subbed a block of tofu instesad of the lentils. I think the bonus were the dried herbs that I added from my garden, which added more flavor than the original: 2 tsp. rosemary, oregano, and sage.