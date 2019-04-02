Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

1 of 1941

Rating: 5 stars I don't typically write reviews on recipes whether I like them or not. This one however, is a masterpiece. My husband and picky children want me to make this every night of the week. I made it exactly as the recipe called with some crusty bread on the side. AMAZING! You won't be disappointed. Helpful (1011)

Rating: 5 stars I made this and the first thing my husband said was that it rivaled anything he's had at Olive Garden...and he is not one to give compliments unless he really means it. I halved the recipe and it still made enough for 5-people. I added crumbled bacon at the end and it was delicious!! I also added a bit more milke at the end to get it to be a little creamier and not so thick. Anyway, it was heavenly and I will definitely be making this again and again!! Helpful (541)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this recipe was great, as did my husband! I didn't add as much cheese or 1/2 and 1/2 as is calls for which made it seem a little lighter in texture (which made us feel better about eating it!). I will definately come back to this recipe! It's a winner!! Helpful (349)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe, easy to adjust to personal liking. I read the negative reviews, some of which suggested bland flavor and others that had issues with grainy texture or overly pastey textures- all of these issues are a personal preference that as a cook you should adjust yourself. If too bland add more salt and seasoning I added more salt, a bunch of fresh parsley and heavy cream with more milk than called for. I also changed the cheeses up to include swiss and gruyere instead of colby-jack because to me that is what Alfredo should have. i used a blend of shallots, onions and garlic along with 10oz of mushrooms and fried it up until golden, added flour and CLUMPING is normal, you should add the liquids and mix until smooth- you must use a relatively LOW heat and mix, mix, mix and MIX while adding all the cheeses and milk/cream. If you have grainy texture this is a technique issue not a recipe issue. Overall i think this is a great recipe and allows for a lot of variation depending on what you have on hand, and that is the ultimate 'homestyle' recipe in my book. Thanks Helpful (134)

Rating: 5 stars so delicious! Made this for my dad's birthday, and everyone loved it! At first we thought we may have to double the recipe to feed 6 of us, but the sauce was so thick and filling that we fed everyone w/out having to double it. We did omit the mushrooms and tomatoes, and added brocoli instead. Definitely try this one!!! Helpful (117)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my VERY picky family and they loved it. It made my day to have them ooh and ahh over this meal. It truly is restaurant flavor. I altered a little though. Because of all the reviews i read before making this, I cut the recipe in half, omitted the salt, mushrooms, and tomatoes. I was careful not to use all the italian seasoning the recipe called for and I added fresh peas and black pepper instead of white. I'm having a party next week and I can't wait to make it again. Delicious, thanks emily! Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty!!! Make sure you prep all the ingredients before starting the dish. It made excellent left overs!! Yummy!:) Helpful (85)

Rating: 5 stars What a fantastic dish to stay home and make. It tasted better than any italian dish I would get at any local restaurant around. That was my thinking when I made it for my girlfriend for Valentines Day and she claims she couldn't have asked for anything better. If you compliment it with a nice white wine you will be blissfully satisfied everytime... Helpful (59)