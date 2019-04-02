Manicotti Alla Romana

This rich meat, spinach and cheese filled manicotti dish is covered with white and red sauces. I offer this on the catering menu at my catering company and it is the most popular for casual dinner parties. It's a bit of work but well worth the effort.
I have made this 2 times now & it will definately become a regular meal at our house. Both times I halved the original recipe, which was plenty for our small family. Next time I will make a full batch & freeze half. I also substituted Italian sausage for the ground beef. It definately makes for a rich dish. YUM! TIP: I put the filling in a Ziploc baggie, snip the end & use it to "pipe" the filling into the manicotti shells.
Oh man, is this AMAZING. Followed a recommendation, and halved the garlic and used 1/2 pound sausage and 1/2 pound beef. It took a while to make, but it was not hard by any means - something you open a bottle of wine while making; by the time the wine is done, the incredible meal is done as well. The white sauce TOTALLY makes the dish, and goes well with Ragu Traditional, which is mild enough to not overpower anything else. The manicotti stuffing would definately have been bland, if not for the sausage and the Italian seasonings I added (this is a MUST). Thanks though, adding this to my recipe box as I write this!!!!!!
EXCELLENT, EXCELLENT dish!! For those of you that are unsure if you should try this or not-- just do it! You will not be sorry............................................I do have one suggestion, instead of ground beef, substitute italian sausage! Much more flavorful and delicious. This entree is not difficult at all, in fact, it is a lot of fun to prepare. I grew up in an italian household and this dish is extremely authentic tasting. You will love it! My husband was so impressed with this dish, and could not stop raving about it while he was eating... Overall grade" A+++
I loved this recipe. I omitted the chicken boullion cubes. Instead of cooking the pasta before I baked it, I stuffed them uncooked. I made sure there was enough sauce to cover the pasta, and I covered the dish tightly with aluminum foil. I then baked it at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. It was fantastic!! This is one of my favorite recipes, and I have made it with either ground beef or ground Italian sausage.
This recipe was very good except for the fact of the white sauce making the dish way toooooooo SALTY! I agree with a previous reviewer that the chicken bouillon needs to be reduced or just removed completely. Also, I used 3/4 pound of italian sausage mixed with 1/4 pound of ground sirloin along with 1 1/2 pounds of ricotta. Doesn't really take as long as you think it would to prepare, especially if you condense down the instructions. Will definately make this one again, but will omit the chicken bouillon.
As with the other recommendations, I substituted the hamburger with Italian sausage. I also put the red sauce on top first and then "ribboned" the white sauce for a prettier appearance. I did not think this was all that time consuming, especially if you use a ziploc bag with the tip cut off to stuff the shells. And it freezes great! Freeze once assembled and then put it in the fridge the night before to thaw. This will be a regular at our house.
Amazing. It was time consuming but worth it - every once in a while. I followed other's advice and used Italian Sausage in place of ground beef. YUM! I also made ½ the manicotti spinach free for the non-green compatible in my family. Used Prego mushroom spaghetti sauce and it was pre-seasoned so I ditched the basil at the end as over kill. I used heavy whipping cream for the cream sauce because that is what was in the frig. Not sure what this did to the taste, and trying not to think what it did to the calorie count. I did add ¼ t dried basil to the cream sauce and it seemed to have bit more flavor. Rave reviews all around.
Absolutely delicious. I did add some shredded mozzarella cheese to the white sauce to give it just a little more cheese (personal preference). This was amazing. I have never made manicotti before and it turned out beautifully...actually quite proud of myself. I did use a plastic bag as other reviewers stated to help "stuff" the noodles easier...and it worked really well. Thanks for the post.
03/18/2002
I made this for a casual dinner party and served it with herbed foccacia and a green salad. I received many compliments on the entire meal. I also filled the shells the day before and made the white sauce on the morning of the party. The best part of all--no pots to clean up while guests were here! Thanks for a wonderful recipe. Nancy in Pickering, Ontario
For all the prep this dish is worth it! I was careful not to "overcook" my manicotti shells so they wouldn't tear while I filled them. However, I may have been too careful so that they weren't pliable enough. The whole box of cooked shells only used maybe ½ the filling mixture. Additionally, I would certainly use "LOW SODIUM" chicken bullion next time as I think the white sauce was too salty. My family ate second helpings w/out complaint though. This is RICH & FILLING. (My only substitution was cottage cheese for the ricotta - just a family preference.)
Wow and I mean wow. This got rave reviews!!! I made it for Valentines day dinner, and it was soooo worth the work!! I premade it the night before and used a sugarfree sauce as authentic italian dishes do not use sugar in they're tomatoe sauce. (I lived in Naples Italy for 3 years). It worked beautifully with the white sauce that I hesitated to add because it tasted like a chicken in a bisket cracker. Fear not if you taste it!! Works great as a make ahead, I also used half ground chuck and half italian sausage as others suggested and it was fantastic. I was requested to make it for my inlaws this coming weekend.!
Absolutley DELICIOUS! Even my picky father in law loved it! I actually made stuffed shells with this stuffing instead of manicotti and it's pretty much the same thing... I took the advice of others and used sausage as well... I chopped up 4 chicken tomatoe basil sausages and added it to ground turkey instead of the beef. I also used fat free half/half and low fat ricotta just to make it a little healthier. I added an additional garlic and extra parsley as well as basil. Gave it a great aroma and delicious flavor... there was no need for additional seasoning other than a bit of salt to the meat mixture. I also added low fat shredded mozzarella on top of the parmesan during the last 10 minutes of cooking. Prep time was a little longer than I wanted but the finished product made it well worth it!! 5 stars for sure!! Thanks so much for the recipe! :o)
I made this dish following the recipe. The only change I made was to make my own manicotti crepes. Many who rated this a 5-star recipe have made changes to the recipe itself. It was good, but I probably wouldn't make it again, as I think I would rather have plain 3-cheese manicotti served with Italian sausage or meatballs in sauce as a side dish.
I'm sorry...I didn't like this. It was way too bland. If you do try it, I would use at least half (if not all) italian sausage instead of hamburger. I followed the recipe as it was writen & the hamburger didn't do much for the recipe. I would also add alot of spices. Would not try it again.
i always wow the fam with the red sauce from Bobby Flays Eggplant Parm and the 'Manacotti Shells' recipe from this site. The White Sauce will work out better if you cook the flour taste out in the butter for at least 2 mins then pour the 'warmed' 1/2 n 1/2 in slowly, while whisking until you have just 1/2 a cup left then pour the rest in. Now continue to whisk over med high and bring to boil. i boil for about 3-4 mins. it will thicken when cooled but will look like a milk shake when hot. Add parsley.
Yummers! This was fantastic. I love the white and red sauce together like this.The only changes I made was to add one 1/4 lb Italian sausage to meat and 1/4 cup parmesan and a splash of white wine to the white sauce. Loved the added flavor. This made so much I have to share it with friends!
Excellent. I used Primio Sweet Italian sausage (removed from the casings) instead of the ground beef. Once it was brown, I ground it in my food processor so the texture was more fine for the filling rather than "chunky". I also added 1 egg to the ricotta mixture - which proved to be a good choice. It really helped to bind the filling together. I used my own homemade marinara sauce, and made the bechamel sauce from the recipe (which was excellent). I had enough filling to fill an 8 oz. package of manicotti (14 pieces), and had some filling left over, which I put in the freezer to use for shells in the future. Everyone really enjoyed it. A bit time consuming - but well worth the effort, which is what Sunday family dinners is all about!
I usually make recipes exactly as written the first time- several reviews here recommend three changes that made this dish spectacular 1) cutting the chicken granules to ~ 1.5 - 2 teaspoons 2) not cooking the manicotti noodles- filling them dry and increasing cooking time to 70 minutes 3) using fresh spinach (wilting it with a bit of water in a frying pan then draining the liquid) These changes made assembly much easier and really cut down on the salt. This dish was wonderful and the two sauces give an excellent balance of flavour. I used the "Best Marina Sauce Yet" from this site and will certainly make this again. Best of all, my guests were all begging for the recipe. Because of the changes, I am giving it four stars (thanks for the recommendations, everyone!). I can't wait to dig into leftovers tonight!
I loved this recipe. The bechamel type sauce made a welcome change and with the red sauce carefully spooned over the white, it was a very pretty dish. I did add a cup of shredded mozzerella cheese to the meat/ricotta mixture and two tablespoons tomato paste. I boiled my shells for just five minutes and used a plastic storage bag (1qt) snipped the corner and squeezed the meat mixture into the shells. When I was through filling the shells and they were lined up in my baking dish I also added cup of water to the bottom. Added the rest of my sauces, sealed wih foil and baked one hour. I fix Manicotti often so it was an easy dish besides I'm an empty nester with no children around asking "is it dinner yet"? :-)
Made as is, except used half Italian sausage/half ground beef, and 2% milk instead of half-and-half. I used Classico brand Sweet Basil jar spaghetti sauce. Buono! The textures were so good: al dente pasta, firm manicotti filling, moist, non-runny sauce. For presentation, I ladled the white sauce to cover the entire length of each shell, letting it run down the sides. I then spooned the red sauce just on top along the length of each shell, so that the white sauce could be seen. After uncovering, I sprinkled Parmesan on top of the red sauce. (See the picture for how pretty it looked.) Thanks for sharing!
One word - delish! My husband and I really enjoyed this meal. My only changes were to stuff the manicotti without cooking first. This saved a lot of prep time and dishes. I used a zip lock bag cut at the tip to stuff the manicotti. I also used more pasta sauce (appx 1 and 1/2 jars) I did not use salt and only used one Tablespoon of chicken bouillion. To the white sauce I added some Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese for taste. Cooked for 60 mins. covered, uncovered and added Parmesan cheese and cooked for another 10 mins. Manicotti was done perfectly. Will be making this dish again in the near future. YUM....
This was great! I used jumbo shells instead of manicotti because they are easier to stuff. I used a 9x13 inch pan, but still only used 1/2 of the meat filling and 1/2 of the shells. I froze the rest for later. I recommend doubling the sauce.
This was very good. I had filling left over, so I froze it and used it later to stuff shells. Topped those shells with some refrigerated alfredo sauce and tomato sauce, and had a fast easy dinner the next week. I will definitely make this again!
This was VERY good. Not too often my husband asks for anything special for supper (usually because he can't think of anything) but he has asked for this a few times already. The only thing I changed was to elimate the spinach and substituted the ricotta cheese for cottage cheese. The white sauce is what really brings out the flavor, but instead of the 2TBSP of chicken boullion granules I only used a bit less than 1 TBSP. I'm not much for salt, and it didn't taste salty at all. It also freezes so well. I made double the amount of manicottie and froze them (without any sauce on them) After they were frozen I divided them and vacuum sealed them in individual portions. Thaw before baking and just arrange them with the sauce the way you would right to begin with. It is so easy to bring out what you need. Serve it with a salad and garlic toast and it is a fast and tasty meal.
I CANNOT express in words how AMAZING this recipe is. My entire family went completely insane when they saw and ate this. I made it for father's day with the Garlic Bubble Ring and asparagus wrapped in prosciutto and it was truly the best meal I have ever made, and i have made a LOT of meals. I made slight changes. 1) I did not buy enough ricotta cheese on accident. I only had about 1 1/3 cups, but it still turned out perfect. 2) I used all spicy italian sausage because my family does not like ground beef. 3) I put in a handful of parmesan cheese into the white sauce mix. some people say that the white sauce is unnecessary, but I think it makes the dish ten times better. 4) I used dried ground basil instead of fresh. I also lessened the amount of salt a bit. What is fun is to do an all italian meal. I even did italian sodas and made the Layer Cake Tiramisu for dessert. I used allrecipes.com for all of it. The manicotti was to die for and I am SO glad I made it!
Made a healthier version using 90% lean ground sirlion with 3 TBS Italian Seasoing, low fat ricotta cheese, fat free half and half, light butter and used low fat mozzerela cheese at the end instead of Parmesan. Tasted excellent! For those of you on Weight Watchers it came out to 12 points per serving after the reductions (19 points per original recipe).
This recipe was a great success! My family is Italian and I doubled this for my mother's 50th birthday party. I made a 2 pound Italian roast and finely chopped it to a course consistancy instead of using ground beef. I also made alfredo sauce instead of the "white" sauce recommended. It received rave reviews! Everyone wanted the recipe. Also, if you are not a garlic fan, I'd recommend halving the amount called for. It was strong, but we love it that way! Thanks!
Great dish. Fairly simple. I made a few mods to tune for personal taste and the preferences of my family. It was a hit. Everyone loved the creamy texture and the melding of the flavors. Thank you for sharing.
This was so-oo good, but only 4 stars due to how time consuming it is to make. I couldn't get chopped spinach, so I took partially defrosted cut spinach and chopped it finely in the food processor. Didn't bother cooking it. I also chopped the meat finely as I browned it. The shopping list I printed called for 2 15oz. containers of ricotta. Didn't notice that the recipe called for 2 CUPS! Glad I added two containers, as it turned out perfect with, two eggs. I used a nozzle attachment on my cookie press to fill the shells.(That's why I chopped everything so finely) WAY easy! Next time I will add less chicken bouillon, as I thought the white sauce tasted too salty and a lot like chicken gravy, although not real noticeable combined with the spaghetti sauce, which I will use more of next time. I will make this again, despite the long prep time.
This tasted great! The worst part was stuffing the Manicotti, which became easier after I got the hang of it. The next time I make this, I am going to make the Manicotti Shell from scratch (recipe from here) and roll them instead. The White Sauce was awesome, I made it according to the recipe. Thanks!
This recipe would have been 5 stars had it called for sausage instead of hamburger. I saw the reviews and wished I had not ignored them - sausage would have been perfect. I did not use 2 TBS of the chicken bullion - only used one TBS and was glad I did or it would have been extremely salty. Great recipe though. The white sauce added a lot of flavor to the dish.
this was an incredibly involved dish -- but worth it! the white sauce is very tasty. the most difficult part was stuffing the shells carefully without tearing them. this would be good with chicken or just vegetarian with the spinach. i'd suggest doing everything the night before, therefore being able to just pop it in the oven the next night for a delicious dinner.
I thought it was terrible. It took me an hour to prepare it and just wasn't good. Most of the time I try to make it again, but due to the cost of the ingredients and the time it took to make this one is not getting a second chance.
A little salty than our taste, but nothing we can't adjust. Messy to make (we need to perfect our ziploc bag skills), but oh my! The white sauce is definitely my favorite, and really made the flavor of the dish. Very satisfying.
Everyone loved this recipe!!! I would recommend at "least" doubling the white sauce if you like lots of sauce with the manicotti. I also used 3/4ths italian sausage and 1/4 hambuger for the filling, used a little more red sauce than called for, and put some italian seasonings in with the white sauce. It does take some time, but if you love cooking, you'll enjoy making this.
I used ground beef - and could have done without it. Next time i'll just add it to the sauce, it made the filling bland rather more flavorful. If i liked italian sausage, i'd use that instead because of the spices. Deffinatly add more spices- loads of basil and garlic are a must. :) I also made alfredo rather than "white sauce" because.... how boring? Good platform recipe- just needs a little tweaking to personal preforance. I used a baggie to fill the shells like someone suggested- but only for HALF a shell. I stuffed the rest by hand, much easier and none broke. I also used fresh spinach (frozen? ew.)
I followed the advice of others and used sweet italian sausage instead of hamburger. I added fresh basil to the sausage and cheese mixture and only used about 1/2 of the spinach. I used a bag to pipe the mixture into the noodles, I put all of the mixture into a gallon size bag. I should have used 2 smaller bags, it would have been easier to control. My DH said this tastes like it was from a restaurant. I can't believe how good this turned out. It took some time but was worth it. I will make this again.
great recipe! I also, like most people, substituted sausage for the beef...other than that, I followed the recipe exact. I stuffed the shells uncooked, using a ziploc bag w/ the tip cut off. this easily made two 9x13 pans of manicotti, so I made the white sauce twice. not doubled the sauce, but actually made it two times in a row, to pour into each seperate pan. (the other pan I put in my freezer).. I bought fresh spinach, added it by sight (I added it to the frying pan w/ the meat..) didn't even cut up half of a 'bundle', and it seemed adequate. will make again!
This was yummy a little bland adding seasoning to fit your taste made this much better. I use cream cheese about 1 1/2 and 1/2 cup of sour cream instead of the ricotta. And mushrooms instead of spinich, I also used spicy marinara and halfed the chicken bouillion like others suggested. Will make this alot in the future.
This is the best recipe I have tried from this site. My biggest critic (my 2 yr old) had seconds even my 11 month old daughter gobbled it up. I used half beef and half italian sausage like others suggested and I substituted the half and half for heavy whipping cream its all I had on hand and it turned out just wonderful. I also forgot to add in the garlic and it was still amazing. Wonderful wonderful recipe. Oh yeah it is time consuming but really is well worth it. Cant wait to make this for hubby when he returns from Iraq
This is wonderful. I always loved manacotti from resturants and failed again and again at home. This recipe is heaven. It takes a bit to prepare, but my family loved it. Perfect for special occasions. 5 stars!
Brilliant! I made for a large (and picky) family gathering and it was a hit. I made all but the white sauce the night before and sealed with plastic wrap in the fridge. I followed suggestions of reveiwers to use half ground beef, half italian sausage, as well as cutting the boullion in the white sauce ( to 1/3) to rave reviews. The preperation the night before did not hurt the shells at all. One tip; make sure the manicotti are completely covered in sauce, peekabo corners make for tough corners.
The outcome of this dish is well worth the effort. It's not hard, but just a lot of steps. I followed one reviewer's tip about slicing the noodle in half to fill and then placing seam-side down. A huge time saver and not so messy. Just an excellent homemade meal.
Fantastic!! I reduced the olive oil to 1 Tbl., and used reduced fat ricotta cheese to cut down on the fat; used 1 tsp. salt (1 Tbl. sounded like a ton!), and omitted the white sauce (I'm not a white sauce fan, unless it's an alfredo sauce). I ended up with 2 pans (13x9x2 size), so I used 2 - 26 oz. jars of sauce. Perfect! I added grated mozzarella along with the parmesan. I would make the same modifications next time. Thanks for this restaurant quality recipe!
Excellent pasta dish!! I made it the night before and baked it for dinner the next day, and it was still perfection!! When you cover the half cooked pasta in cold water, don't leave it in for too long, otherwise the pasta will start to tear when you fill it.
We loved this dish. I did some of the prep work the night before to cut down on time. I cooked the meats the night before using beef and spicy Italian sausage with the onion and garlic, then reheated and added the rest of ing. the following evening. I also used a combination of ricotta and small curd cottage cheese. Thanks so much for the post.
I really enjoyed this recipe, and it was a nice, unique presentation for guests. I did add some chunky portabello mushrooms to the tomato sauce for added flavor as well as a little cheese to the white sauce for texture and flavor.
Excellent! This dish is better than most restaurant pastas, and once you make this it will become the most requested dish in your kitchen. This has become my signature dish for dinner parties with friends, and our ritual Christmas Eve dish for family. My DH cannot get enough. I always add more garlic and cheese than the recipe calls for ~ fresh spices from the garden are the added touch. I would recommend layering in the red sauce first and the white last. Also, I added some provolone cheese and mushrooms to the meat/spinach mixture. Superb!! Probably one of the best pasta recipes I have ever tried.
This dish is spectacular! My daughter says it is the best meal I've ever made. I did not use ground beef but used chicken sausage instead. I also used Prego Spaghetti Sauce with Italian Sausage. The other adjustment was to use 1.5 tablespoons of bouillon and added mozzarella cheese at the end with the Parmesan cheese. Delicious!!! Well worth the time and effort.
I was also surprised by the rave reviews. I used all Italian sausage for the meat 1/2 hot 1/2 regular, and I bought 2 different kinds of Bertolli red sauces (red burgandy wine, and three cheese and spinach) and it was SO blah! The recipe looked great, sounded great, but the taste was missing something very vital to have made this dish pop. I bought all fresh herbs and didn't skimp on cheap ingredients and it still came out very bland. I agree with another reviewer who said the cream sauce should have been more flavorful as well. I did par boil the noodles for 1/2 the time as the box says, and immediately took them out and immersed them in cold water, and I stuffed the shells perfectly with an icing piping bag with no nozzle attachment on the end and that worked perfectly! I had also made a spinach artichoke dip the same night, and it was so much more flavorful than this recipe that I wish I would have stuffed something similar to the dip in these shells. If you're debating on whether to make this cream sauce or to buy the white ragu sauce in the store, either find another cream sauce recipe, or buy the jar. I would not recommend making this one. Overall, this recipe was a great idea and concept, but not tasty enough without some real doctoring of the given ingredients.
Fantastic recipe, I used Classico 4 cheese sauce, milder and lets the rest of the other flavours of the stuffing come through. Can be made meatless also, or add some diced peppers, like cubanells or banana peppers, something along this line. Whole small tomatos can be used also instead of a pasta sauce, along with the white sauce. Have tried all of these, and makes for something different each time. I have even used pulled bbq pork and it was amazing, and store bought bbq chicken and shredded it, all of these add such flavor and saves time having to cook these indivdually. Hope that I have given you some great ideas and saved you time in the kitchen.
My Italian husband was watching with a skeptical eye, telling me "That is NOT the way Mom makes Manicotti". He took a bite, took another, and said "Wow! This is even better than Mom's Manicotti!" Excellent recipe. I followed it to the T.
Awesome recipe. I was cooking for a vegetarian who doesn't eat parm cheese either, so I subbed chopped mushrooms for the beef, and put in extra spinach (I used part frozen and part fresh spinach). It turned out really well, but next time I'm going to try adding sausage (instead of ground beef)! Highly recommend.
Very good... and very rich! This ended up being enough for two 9x13 pans of Manicotti... so I doubled the amounts of the sauces, and froze a pan! I actually made this for my birthday yesterday... it was a big hit with the family! Thanks Mark!
I liked this recipe, but I think I will love it after I tinker with it. I plan on omitting the chicken bouillon, and adding some of the hungarian peppers that I canned a few weeks ago. Thank you for the great recipe. Love the addition of the bechamel!
This was amazing! I mean, truly amazing! Yes I tweaked. I need the extra protein so I used extra meat & cheese, adding in some mozz too, & swapped the ricotta out for cottage cheese as a personal preference. The whole family loved it & that's always a bonus in my house! Thank you!!
05/09/2005
This recipe was good although a little bland. I even added some mozzorella cheese to the filling to add some flavor and that hardly helped. It's a good base but use more seasoning, salt&pepper, etc.....
I provide personal chef services, and this recipe is the most requested one - by far! I was skeptical about the white sauce, but it really does make the dish. I use jumbo shells instead of manicotti noodles. This dish is time consuming, however it does freeze beautifully. I make 4 - 6 batches of it at one time and freeze. A great meal to pull out of the freezer and throw into the oven.
This has got to be the best manicotti recipe I've tried! Other than there being a lot of steps to this recipe, it isn't that difficult to make. I added shredded mozzarella cheese on top for the last 10 minutes of baking, but otherwise did the recipe as stated and it is wonderful!Thanks for posting this one!
Very tasty. I had a hard time stuffing the manicotti, even using a little baggie with a corner snapped off. I may try this again but next time I will slice open the pasta, stuff it and place cut side down. A few of my manicotti did this anyway and they were fine.
I thought this recipe was okay. It wasn't the tastiest nor the easiest manicotti I've ever made, but I thought it was worth making. The white sauce is good, but I'd recommend using less of the bouillon than is called for, as mine turned out to be very salty. Overall, a good (but not great) recipe.
This is so very good! I'm thinking of making this for a rehearsal dinner. I could do some vegitarian and some with meat. The white sauce is great and I am so glad I can finally make a white alfredo-type sauce for pasta! The changes I made are that I also used a small curd cottage cheese (small container), a small block of fresh grated parmasson cheese, italian sausage instead of ground beef, and added a package of motzarella to the cheese mix. I know it is a lot of changes, but we all make do with what we have. Since I added so much, I used a second box of pasta and stuffed them for the freezer! I will make additional sause when we have those. And WE WILL because this was incredible resteraunt quality food.
This manicotti recipe is fantastic! I made it for the first time today for company - and everyone loved it. I followed others' suggestions to use mild Italian sausage instead of beef, and I used just one chicken bouillon cube. I didn't have any half and half on hand, so I used 2% milk instead. The white sauce turned out perfect, so I will definitely use milk in the future to cut out unnecessary calories. There is no need to cook the shells - I filled uncooked manicotti shells and then cooked the dish for 40 minutes at 375 F. We'll definitely be making this again!
I made this tonight and it went over very well with my family. I subbed turkey italian sausage for the ground beef and since I had an open jar of alfredo sauce in the fridge, I used that instead of making the white sauce. I thought it was okay but the guys really liked it.
This was the first time I have ever made manicotti, and I will never use another recipe...I didn't change a thing and I can't wait to make this for family to show off my skills! DEVINE!......................UPDATE......... I used this filling with stuffed shells (at my 9 yr olds request) and instead of ground beef i used italian sausage, the sausage gave it a great flavor. This has become a family favorite!
Excellent. I used 1/2 ground beef 1/4 sweet and 1/4 hot italian sausage which I thought improved the flavour of the meat filling. The white sauce is a must to really appreciate this recipe. It rounds out the tomatoe sauce beautifully. Use homemade or a good quality spagetti sauce. I am a lasagna fan but this ranks right up there. Thanks for a great meal.
Good recipe. I do agree with other reviewers that say the white sauce is unnecessary. I wasn't able to taste it. I did find this a bit bland although I did add some extra spices. I realize everyone has different taste - guess I'm just more of a spicy girl :)
Very, very tasty. I made a vegetarian version using a 12 oz. bag of vegan meatballs and vegetable broth. I used my homemade red pepper marinara and added some fennel to the filling. Otherwise I followed the recipe. Next time I'll make it using some homemade tempeh sausage crumbles. It is sure to impress.
My husband kept bugging me to make him manicotti, I for one had never had it before, but your recipe was delicous!, only change I made to it, is I through in some mushrooms while frying the onions as my husband and I LOVE mushrooms. I will defiently be making this meal again.
Takes a while to make but it is SO good. Even the next day I got compliments. To cut down on the time cook noodles while you are doing the rest of stuff.
01/05/2006
Loved this!! It is time consuming, so not something you could make at the last minute. BUT it's definitely worth the work. Unlike the user below, I had no trouble piping the noodles. The only thing is you need to make sure the bag you are using to pipe the filing has a wide enough opening to let the meat pass through...otherwise you might have problems! I did not make the white sauce, as I was feeding my kiddo's and thought they'd like it better without it. It was great with just the red sauce. Thanks for a great recipe!
My family enjoyed this - I used reduced fat sausage for the filling and fat free evaporated milk instead of the half-and-half in the white sauce to make it a little more healthy. It turned out great. I think next time I will add some mozzarella for added flavor. I used all the garlic and thought it was perfect!
Made this last night and it was delicious! The only changes I made was I added a bit more sauce, a bit more cheese and I did not cook spinach like recipe stated. I just added the thawed, squeezed spinach to meat while it was cooling. My kids loved it and didnt even notice the mozzarella cheese that most manicotti recipes call for was missing.
