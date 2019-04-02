Manicotti Alla Romana

I was also surprised by the rave reviews. I used all Italian sausage for the meat 1/2 hot 1/2 regular, and I bought 2 different kinds of Bertolli red sauces (red burgandy wine, and three cheese and spinach) and it was SO blah! The recipe looked great, sounded great, but the taste was missing something very vital to have made this dish pop. I bought all fresh herbs and didn't skimp on cheap ingredients and it still came out very bland. I agree with another reviewer who said the cream sauce should have been more flavorful as well. I did par boil the noodles for 1/2 the time as the box says, and immediately took them out and immersed them in cold water, and I stuffed the shells perfectly with an icing piping bag with no nozzle attachment on the end and that worked perfectly! I had also made a spinach artichoke dip the same night, and it was so much more flavorful than this recipe that I wish I would have stuffed something similar to the dip in these shells. If you're debating on whether to make this cream sauce or to buy the white ragu sauce in the store, either find another cream sauce recipe, or buy the jar. I would not recommend making this one. Overall, this recipe was a great idea and concept, but not tasty enough without some real doctoring of the given ingredients.