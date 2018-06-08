Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce

Rating: 3.96 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 6

You can make any ordinary meal into some extraordinary with the deep, rich flavor of this Gorgonzola cheese sauce.

By sal

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in flour, then milk. When mixture begins to thicken, stir in cheese. Cook until cheese is melted and sauce reaches desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 26.3mg; sodium 210.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (75)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MAREMOSSO
Rating: 1 stars
10/19/2007
Stodgy - lose the flour and milk mixture. Instead infuse some garlic in heavy cream and remove. Melt the gorgonzola in the cream adding a little white wine to thin if needed. Add (or not) chopped walnuts to the finished sauce - and that's it! Take care when buying gorgonzola as it comes in creamy and extra salty sand pungent. In Italy we traditionally use the creamy gorgonzola for this sauce. Read More
Helpful
(107)
DREAM
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2005
What a wonderful base recipe for a quick and easy gorgonzola cream sauce. Based on the reviews I improvised a bit. I added a small bulb of garlic to saute with the butter used half&half to make it richer 1 and 1/4 cups of gorgonzola cheese heated long enough to melt most of the cheese then tossed it with hot tortelloni and topped it off with fresh dungeness crab...it was an excellent meal fit to be served in a restaurant. My sister who doesn't like gorgonzola or bleu cheese loved this dish!! Read More
Helpful
(54)
Daniel den Hoed
Rating: 2 stars
12/27/2003
This recipe had almost no flavor, except for a very plain white sauce. We followed the directions exactly and even added a whole cup of gorgonzola, and could not taste the cheese at all. If I would make this again I would only make half the amount of sauce. Three cups was way too much for one pound of pasta anyways. If you cut the milk, butter, and flour in half and use 1 cup of cheese I think you might get a nice flavorful sauce then. Read More
Helpful
(30)
ALETA14
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2003
Nice mild gorgonzola sauce. I put extra cheese in because I really like it. Also used skim milk and it came out fine. Read More
Helpful
(15)
rwinva
Rating: 1 stars
01/16/2007
I made this last night and was very disapointed. 3 cups of milk? that has to be a typo. It was very runny and I couldn't taste any cheese even after adding twice what it calls for. I have made/eaten gorgonzola sauce in the past and this was not IT. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Lyndsey
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2003
Very good however like some of the other cooks I added extra cheese and garlic. Read More
Helpful
(11)
A. Park
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2006
OMG! This was to die for! My husband and I use to drive 2 hours to go to a restaurant to get a pasta dish with Gorgonzola Sauce. This tastes just like that sauce now we don't have to drive all that way. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Janet
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2003
Wow! This is fantastic. The market was out of gorgonzola so I substituted blue cheese. I added a bit more salt and pepper to bring out the flavors. I served over tortellini. My husband said it was definitely worth keeping. Read More
Helpful
(9)
CHELS
Rating: 4 stars
09/16/2007
I found this to be sort of like an enhanced version of the traditional Alfredo sauce. Delicious served over pasta with some fresh parsley on top. Read More
Helpful
(9)
