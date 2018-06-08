Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce

1 of 75

Rating: 1 stars Stodgy - lose the flour and milk mixture. Instead infuse some garlic in heavy cream and remove. Melt the gorgonzola in the cream adding a little white wine to thin if needed. Add (or not) chopped walnuts to the finished sauce - and that's it! Take care when buying gorgonzola as it comes in creamy and extra salty sand pungent. In Italy we traditionally use the creamy gorgonzola for this sauce. Helpful (107)

Rating: 5 stars What a wonderful base recipe for a quick and easy gorgonzola cream sauce. Based on the reviews I improvised a bit. I added a small bulb of garlic to saute with the butter used half&half to make it richer 1 and 1/4 cups of gorgonzola cheese heated long enough to melt most of the cheese then tossed it with hot tortelloni and topped it off with fresh dungeness crab...it was an excellent meal fit to be served in a restaurant. My sister who doesn't like gorgonzola or bleu cheese loved this dish!! Helpful (54)

Rating: 2 stars This recipe had almost no flavor, except for a very plain white sauce. We followed the directions exactly and even added a whole cup of gorgonzola, and could not taste the cheese at all. If I would make this again I would only make half the amount of sauce. Three cups was way too much for one pound of pasta anyways. If you cut the milk, butter, and flour in half and use 1 cup of cheese I think you might get a nice flavorful sauce then. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Nice mild gorgonzola sauce. I put extra cheese in because I really like it. Also used skim milk and it came out fine. Helpful (15)

Rating: 1 stars I made this last night and was very disapointed. 3 cups of milk? that has to be a typo. It was very runny and I couldn't taste any cheese even after adding twice what it calls for. I have made/eaten gorgonzola sauce in the past and this was not IT. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Very good however like some of the other cooks I added extra cheese and garlic. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars OMG! This was to die for! My husband and I use to drive 2 hours to go to a restaurant to get a pasta dish with Gorgonzola Sauce. This tastes just like that sauce now we don't have to drive all that way. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! This is fantastic. The market was out of gorgonzola so I substituted blue cheese. I added a bit more salt and pepper to bring out the flavors. I served over tortellini. My husband said it was definitely worth keeping. Helpful (9)