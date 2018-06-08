Pasta Strega Nonna

Rating: 4.46 stars
48 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A very quick and easy pasta dish inspired by my Italian grandmother. Sort of an Italian stir-fry. Serve this over short pastas such as shells, orrechietti, or farfalle.

By Dawn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Saute shrimp, asparagus and garlic until asparagus is bright green and slightly tender. Stir in hot sauce and salt. Dust with Romano cheese before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 116.8mg; sodium 199.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (51)

Most helpful positive review

MACEO1
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2006
This was such an easy recipe to make and was so tasty. I added a little white wine to the garlic and oil before adding the shrimp. I also added a little water from the pasta pot to make it a little soupier. I served it with a salad and a hunk of Italian bread which people used to soak up the sauce. This is a really nice recipe to make when you are really tired and you have company coming over or you want to make a special dinner in 10 minutes flat! Goes great with white wine or champagne. Read More
Helpful
(23)

Most helpful critical review

Baricat
Rating: 2 stars
04/07/2009
Good premise, but dry. Perhaps reducing some white wine is a possibility or wine plus a Tb or two of the shrimp cooking water might work. Another option might be to saute some mushrooms or chopped, peeled and seeded tomatoes. Something - anything - to increase the moisture would represent a big advance in sensory quality. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Heather
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2007
Took the advice of other reviewers and added a bit of butter and white wine to the shrimp and asparagus. Served over farfalle with fresh grated Romano. Fantastic dinner in 30 minutes or less! This ones a keeper. Thanks for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(12)
KARINOK
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2006
This is one of my family's favorites! We double the amount of shrimp and serve with bowties and fresh grated parmesan. Yummy (and oh so easy)! Read More
Helpful
(11)
DawnT77
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2007
I was going to cook this last night but was late getting home. My husband saw this recipe on the counter and cooked it using less oil no cheese and he added extra garlic and an onion. We mixed this w/ whole wheat pasta and had a spinach salad w/ it. Nice and light dinner! Read More
Helpful
(8)
PEARLIE5
Rating: 4 stars
05/02/2011
very good and easy. i read reviews and also added a little chicken broth to it. i liked the hot sauce kick. will make again and again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Liikala
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2011
This is such a quick easy and tasty recipe. It's easily one of my staples when I have shrimp on hand. I've also substituted broccoli for the asparagus depending on what's in season and it works well! Read More
Helpful
(4)
kylee
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2010
This was so easy to make and full of flavor. I made it with spinach since I was out of asparagus. Read More
Helpful
(4)
mar
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2006
It doesn't get much easier than this - minimal work ingredients and time with maximum results. I increased garlic and used some butter and wine with the oil. Try it!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
