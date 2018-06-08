Pasta Strega Nonna

This was such an easy recipe to make and was so tasty. I added a little white wine to the garlic and oil before adding the shrimp. I also added a little water from the pasta pot to make it a little soupier. I served it with a salad and a hunk of Italian bread which people used to soak up the sauce. This is a really nice recipe to make when you are really tired and you have company coming over or you want to make a special dinner in 10 minutes flat! Goes great with white wine or champagne.
Took the advice of other reviewers and added a bit of butter and white wine to the shrimp and asparagus. Served over farfalle with fresh grated Romano. Fantastic dinner in 30 minutes or less! This ones a keeper. Thanks for a great recipe.
Good premise, but dry. Perhaps reducing some white wine is a possibility or wine plus a Tb or two of the shrimp cooking water might work. Another option might be to saute some mushrooms or chopped, peeled and seeded tomatoes. Something - anything - to increase the moisture would represent a big advance in sensory quality.
This is one of my family's favorites! We double the amount of shrimp and serve with bowties and fresh grated parmesan. Yummy (and oh so easy)!
I was going to cook this last night but was late getting home. My husband saw this recipe on the counter and cooked it using less oil no cheese and he added extra garlic and an onion. We mixed this w/ whole wheat pasta and had a spinach salad w/ it. Nice and light dinner!
very good and easy. i read reviews and also added a little chicken broth to it. i liked the hot sauce kick. will make again and again.
This is such a quick easy and tasty recipe. It's easily one of my staples when I have shrimp on hand. I've also substituted broccoli for the asparagus depending on what's in season and it works well!
This was so easy to make and full of flavor. I made it with spinach since I was out of asparagus.
It doesn't get much easier than this - minimal work ingredients and time with maximum results. I increased garlic and used some butter and wine with the oil. Try it!!!