Cream Cheese Ranch Potatoes

Rating: 4.53 stars
160 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 105
  • 4 star values: 39
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is an absolutely divine spin on standard mashed potatoes. Everyone who has tried them has asked me for the recipe. Makes a great addition to any type of meat main dish, and works well for leftovers.

By JAMIESGIRL

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and mash.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl beat the cream cheese and dressing mix until smooth. Stir in mashed potatoes, sour cream and butter; beat until desired consistency is reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 74mg; sodium 434.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (165)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2011
Wow - really nice twist on a comfort food classic! If you like the flavor of Ranch you'll love these mashed potatoes. I used red skinned potatoes and didn't bother peeling them. I would highly recommend adding the butter and sour cream until you get the consistency you desire. I got away with using low fat ingredients and didn't have to use what the recipe called for - plus I added just a bit of skim milk and some fresh chives. These were so creamy and such a nice change from regular 'ol mashed mahsed potatoes! Read More
Helpful
(93)

Most helpful critical review

BEVINK
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2003
Made this last night for a husband and friend - they both liked it. I thought it was good but I added green onions and bacon to the original recipe. Read More
Helpful
(14)
160 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 105
  • 4 star values: 39
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2011
Wow - really nice twist on a comfort food classic! If you like the flavor of Ranch you'll love these mashed potatoes. I used red skinned potatoes and didn't bother peeling them. I would highly recommend adding the butter and sour cream until you get the consistency you desire. I got away with using low fat ingredients and didn't have to use what the recipe called for - plus I added just a bit of skim milk and some fresh chives. These were so creamy and such a nice change from regular 'ol mashed mahsed potatoes! Read More
Helpful
(93)
Julie1271
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2004
These potatoes are DELISH!!!My kids LOVE cheese so I added a step. I cooked the potatoes about 15 min then mashed and added ingredients. Then I transfered to a baking dish and covered with cheddar cheese and put it in a 350F oven for about 10 minutes. It was WONDERFUL!!!! Thank you so much! My kids now say my mashed potatoes are better than grandma's. There is no better compliment! Read More
Helpful
(58)
DARLA
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2004
These were great. Instead of making them into mashed I combined all the inredients in a large bowl then tossed in red potatoes that I'd chopped into 1 1/2 inch pieces an boiled until tender. I used half the butter called for just because it didn't seem to really need it prepared this way. You can't go wrong...who doesn't like ranch? Read More
Helpful
(57)
Advertisement
Navy_Mommy
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2003
I like these they are creamy and the ranch has a nice flavor. Be careful not to add too much salt as the ranch can be a little salty already. Also very nice with red potatoes. Read More
Helpful
(19)
BEVINK
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2003
Made this last night for a husband and friend - they both liked it. I thought it was good but I added green onions and bacon to the original recipe. Read More
Helpful
(14)
CBSINNJ
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2003
This has potential. Next time I'll try cutting back on the cream cheese sour cream and ranch dressing by about 1/3. It was just a little over powering at full strength. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
MINNIE000
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2004
Excellent recipe!! The only thing I did differently was skip the butter. I didn't see the point to it but other than that it was terrific. Suggestion: throw everything in the food processor instead of blending and mashing. That or use your hand blender to get creamy smooth potatos. I served this with chicken coated in a tiny bit of the ranch dressing mix I had left some italian seasoning and pepper. I just fried it in the frying pan with a little oil. Brought all the flavours together! Thanks for submitting a great recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
JENVINCE
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2003
Delicious potatoes! I used low fat cream cheese and sour cream to cut down on the calories and it still came out yummy! Very filling - don't need to put too many on your plate! Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(12)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2012
These potatoes are as well received in our family now as they were when I first started making them many years ago. There's just something about that (Hidden Valley) ranch dressing mix that gives these mashed potatoes their distinct and unparalleled flavor. These potatoes with their extra flavor were perfect to accompany "Traditional Stuffed Peppers " also from this site. Read More
Helpful
(12)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022