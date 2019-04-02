Cream Cheese Ranch Potatoes

1 of 165

Rating: 5 stars Wow - really nice twist on a comfort food classic! If you like the flavor of Ranch you'll love these mashed potatoes. I used red skinned potatoes and didn't bother peeling them. I would highly recommend adding the butter and sour cream until you get the consistency you desire. I got away with using low fat ingredients and didn't have to use what the recipe called for - plus I added just a bit of skim milk and some fresh chives. These were so creamy and such a nice change from regular 'ol mashed mahsed potatoes! Helpful (93)

Rating: 5 stars These potatoes are DELISH!!!My kids LOVE cheese so I added a step. I cooked the potatoes about 15 min then mashed and added ingredients. Then I transfered to a baking dish and covered with cheddar cheese and put it in a 350F oven for about 10 minutes. It was WONDERFUL!!!! Thank you so much! My kids now say my mashed potatoes are better than grandma's. There is no better compliment! Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars These were great. Instead of making them into mashed I combined all the inredients in a large bowl then tossed in red potatoes that I'd chopped into 1 1/2 inch pieces an boiled until tender. I used half the butter called for just because it didn't seem to really need it prepared this way. You can't go wrong...who doesn't like ranch? Helpful (57)

Rating: 4 stars I like these they are creamy and the ranch has a nice flavor. Be careful not to add too much salt as the ranch can be a little salty already. Also very nice with red potatoes. Helpful (19)

Rating: 3 stars Made this last night for a husband and friend - they both liked it. I thought it was good but I added green onions and bacon to the original recipe. Helpful (14)

Rating: 3 stars This has potential. Next time I'll try cutting back on the cream cheese sour cream and ranch dressing by about 1/3. It was just a little over powering at full strength. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe!! The only thing I did differently was skip the butter. I didn't see the point to it but other than that it was terrific. Suggestion: throw everything in the food processor instead of blending and mashing. That or use your hand blender to get creamy smooth potatos. I served this with chicken coated in a tiny bit of the ranch dressing mix I had left some italian seasoning and pepper. I just fried it in the frying pan with a little oil. Brought all the flavours together! Thanks for submitting a great recipe!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious potatoes! I used low fat cream cheese and sour cream to cut down on the calories and it still came out yummy! Very filling - don't need to put too many on your plate! Will definitely make again. Helpful (12)