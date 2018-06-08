Green Bean and Mushroom Medley

1 of 741

Rating: 5 stars This recipe catches you by surprise. I didn't think this would be anything more than just regular string beans, but it really was a lot more than that, it was superb! :) The mushrooms are really important in order to get the full taste of this so don't forget them. I used baby portobello. The carrots add to the taste and make the dish look very appetizing because of the color contrast. I steamed the carrots and beans instead of boiling. If you prefer to do it this way as well, then I would suggest to make sure either a) the carrots are a cut little ticker than the beans before steaming all at once, or b) cutting the carrots the same thickness as the beans, but start steaming the beans for 3 minutes first before adding the carrots as the two vegetables won't steam at the same rate. It's good to have the same texture for both rather than one softer than the other. Also, as per another review I added 1 tsp of rosemary and 1 tsp thyme to the mix and everything came out great. Even a little more of the sesame seeds doesn't hurt. I had no issues with the salt content. Will definitely make this again! Helpful (318)

Rating: 5 stars Very good base recipe. Changes I made: -Cooked mushrooms in olive oil and minced garlic until slightly tender -Steam the green beans and carrots to firmness of liking. -Added onions to green beans and carrots to steam for 2-3 minutes to firmness of liking. -Stir veggie mixture with mushrooms, add 2 dashes of seasoning salt, garlic salt, rosemary, and thyme -Cook 1-2 additional minutes to warm if necessary Key is to keep an eye on the steamed veggies. Helpful (226)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful dish! I think the carrots are a lovely addition. I did however drastically cut the salt by using only the seasoning salt, plain garlic powder, and no plain salt. A beautiful side dish with a very simple preparation. Helpful (142)

Rating: 5 stars This dish really melted in my mouth. My substitutions: a dash of olive oil instead of the butter, 1 lb. each of mushrooms and green beans (instead of 1/2 lb. each), and Mrs. Dash instead of seasoned salt. I can't get over how good this is. Now I make it all the time! Helpful (88)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out very good. I would not recommend making it as part of a large multi-dish dinner though because it took a while to prepare and I had to use several dishes while preparing it. The taste was very good though. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars My husband would give this recipe 10 stars if he could. He requested this two days in a row. I too enjoyed this very much though my two girls...well you know how kids and veggies can be! I did make some changes to the seasoning portion since like the 1st reviewer said there is quite a bit of salt called for. I just added 1 1/2 teaspoon of seasoning salt 1/4 teaspoon of pepper and added chopped fresh garlic (two cloves) along with the onion/mushroom mixture. This is a great change from plain ordinary vegetables and I will be making this again and again. Helpful (42)

Rating: 2 stars This was just average and I'm glad I only eyeballed ingredients rather than depending on measurements. But if prepared as written there is too much onion for the amount of green beans and a real overload of salt beyond what I think anyone would think tasted good and that is reason enough to give this recipe two stars. I've also discovered that carrots mixed in with green beans is not a tasty combination for me. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars Too much salt. Used seasoned salt substituted garlic powder and left out the regular salt. Also sprinkled on 2 tbsp parmesan cheese just before serving and everyone loved them even the veggie haters. Thanks for a great base recipe. Helpful (32)