Spicy Potato Wedges

1 of 86

Rating: 4 stars I too don't really care for microwave use and already had my oven on so threw these in at 375 degrees for about 50 minutes. I only used 1 very large baking potato cut into wedges. Used EVOO in lieu of vegetable oil. Added salt and pepper to taste with the other 2 spices. Didn't have parmesan so grated some romano cheese at the end. My husband liked these very much. Very simple recipe that can be tweeked w/spices to taste. Helpful (129)

Rating: 4 stars These potatoes were really good! I cooked them about half way in the microwave then put into the oven for about 20 minutes to complete the cooking and "crispy" up the outer edges. I also used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and put everything in a plastic bag and shook it to coat the potato wedges. Next time will use less oil as it seemed oilier than necessary. Husband ate 3 servings. Will definitely make again! Helpful (70)

Rating: 4 stars These were really easy and very flavorful. Because my wedges were done before the rest of the meal I placed them in the oven to stay warn. Some of the wedges started to get crispy and they were the best. Next time I think I will make in the oven so all the wedges are crispy. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars I think this recipe is great except I don't like to microwave food. I think that it turned out good in the oven 350 degrees for 45 min. adding the cheese near the end. Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't measure anything...just sprinkled it on. I used red potatoes & put them in a pyrex baking dish. Sprinkled them w/ the oil & seasoning & nuked them for 7 minutes. Heated the oven up to 425 & finished them off in there for about 10 minutes although I think they could have used 5 minutes more to crisp them up a bit further. These were perfect w/ a homemade hamburger...thanks! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe. As a few had suggested I actually just mixed the spices into the oil and then tossed the wedges around in the oil to coat. I switched to olive oil and used 1 tsp paprika (my teaspoons are always heaping!) 1 tsp garlic powder 2 tbsp romano cheese (instead of Parmesan) and 1 tsp. cayenne pepper along with the salt and pepper. Once tossed I put the potatoe wedges on a baking sheet and baked at 400 degrees for 30-40 min. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars Good quick sidedish. Doesn't heat up the kitchen in the summer and can be served with many things. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was soooo easy and very delicious. I am not partial to cooking in the microwave as i tend to use it more for heating things up. I must admit i was pleasantly surprised. I added lots of the called for spices and used garlic salt as well as powder to bring out the flavours. The paprika really livened up the colouring and made these potatoes look very appetizing. My 4 year old had thirds so this is a definate keeper. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I baked my potatoes..but used the same basic recipe..but i also added basil and marjoram on my potatoes and instead of the parmesan cheese i melted mozzerella cheese on top of them..i baked them at 350 for a little over an hour and they were amazing good..my family ate all of them and wanted more.. Helpful (15)