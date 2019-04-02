Spinach Balls

Recipe by JEN VINYARD

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine spinach, stuffing mix, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, black pepper, Italian seasoning, melted butter and eggs. Shape into walnut-sized balls and place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until heated through and browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 76.5mg; sodium 731.6mg. Full Nutrition
