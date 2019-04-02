Roasted Garlic Scalloped Potatoes
These potatoes are easy and delicious. Garlicky and cheesy.
The recipe calls for creamy potato soup -- NOT cream of potato. The soup is Campbell's select, and blends quite nicely in the blender. I added additional roasted garlic and cream -- delicious!!Read More
These were good (3.75) but the flavour was lacking. I searched at quite a few local stores for the soup (Campbells brand) and it wasn't to be found. I did the next best thing and bought some cream of potato soup, and roasted a few garlic cloves - I imagine the difference would be negligable. The cream is NOT a must for this recipe, as it only adds calories, and not much flavour. I swapped the cream for some evaporated milk, which would impart the creaminess the cream would've given, but w/ fewer calories/fat grams. The thyme was a lovely addition, but not enough to make this dish "pop" w/ flavour. I'll keep it on file for future reference for tweaking...perhaps instead of using rosemary as a mere garnish, I'll add some into it...or some oregano, and a fontina or provolone cheese as I don't think that the cheddar was a good mesh. Thanks for sharing!Read More
The recipe calls for creamy potato soup -- NOT cream of potato. The soup is Campbell's select, and blends quite nicely in the blender. I added additional roasted garlic and cream -- delicious!!
Great for a prime rib dinner. I used this recipe for my Christmas Eve dinner. I couldn't find the potato and garlic soup so I had to use Mushroom and garlic soup. The mushroom soup was brown so it changed the appearance of the dish I'm sure. I tripled this recipe for 20 dinnner guests. We had leftovers that were later devoured before the night was over. I had to cover the dish with foil because it was browning too quickly. That may be because I made such a large pan of the potatoes. I think this dish tastes best if it has a chance to "rest" after coming out of the oven. The potatoes firm up a bit. Will seek out the cream of potato and garlic soup and make this again. A Keeper.
I used regular potato soup and added fresh garlic. I also used the food processor slicer to make equally thin slices of potatoes. The thicker the slices the longer it takes to bake. The thicker slices of potato may not cook long enough so try to make them the same thickness. The thinly sliced potatoes baked perfectly in the seventy minutes the recipe called for. One other BIG tip is to lightly grease the baking dish for easy clean up! This is a quick, easy and TASTY recipe that even a rookie like myself can make!
Great recipe, only thing I did different was cover the dish for the first 40 mins and then uncovered for the rest, potatoes came out tender and delicious. Very easy to make to!
I made this for a pot luck at work the next day. I tasted it right out of the oven and it was fantastic! Unfortunatly, it didn't warm up well the next day, and I was embarrassed at how it looked. My fault... I should have known better. If you love garlic, you have to try this, but it is NOT a make-ahead recipe.
I didn't have any cream of potato with roasted garlic so I just added some minced garlic to the soup mix. I was a little skeptical when mixing b/c it was so thick I was worried it wouldn't cook all the potatoes but after stirring a couple times, it turned out fine. I also added extra cheese at the end. Very good and will make again.
These got four stars only because my darling daughter loved them, well, her and the dog did. If I do make them again, I will just use the regular cream of potato soup & add garlic, the whole soup thing was a pain in the rear. Don't get me wrong, they weren't horrible, but I've had better. I used my food processor to slice the potatoes & they were perfectly thin & tender. Thanks Vicki ;)
Yummmmmmmmy! The only thing I would do differently next time is cook it a little longer, the potatoes weren't quite as tender as I would have liked. But the flavor was GREAT!
This recipe was fairly easy. I could not find the correct soup, so I used Cream of Potato, and added minced garlic. The recipe calls to bake for only 70 minutes, however it took slightly over 2 hours to get the potatoes the way I like them. But they were very tastey.
Very good and easy.
these were delicious! i followed the directions exactly except added a bit more cheese, which i do to everything, and used my mandolin to slice the potatoes. its very important they're the same thickness or they don't all cook evenly. covered with foil to bake for the first hour then uncovered and put under broiler for a few minutes to get the top gold and crispy. terrific!
oh i really liked these...tasty and easy and like a few other viewers i didn't have the soup that was called for so used cream of mushroom and added garlic to our taste...i will for sure make these again...went well with our pork chop supper...
I also couldnt find the correct soup so I used Cream of Potato and added some fresh garlic. I was serving them with buffalo ranch chicken sandwiches so in an effort to tie everything together I added a small amount (a tablespoon or two) of ranch dressing to the mixture and it turned out great.
Ahhhh SUPERB! I didn't bother peeling the potatoes, just sliced them with my mandolin. I also couldn't find the 19 oz roasted garlic potatoe soup so I went with a homemade cream of potatoe (can't use cow's milk) that I added some garlic to. The cream I replaced with soy milk, and the cheddar with cashew "cheese" (vegan), and had NO regrets! My fussy youngest even said "HEY! This IS good!"
Very good. I used 5 potatoes and cut the rest of the ingredients in half upon learning that my can of soup was only 10 oz. Still thought it came out great, and even my husband who wanted me to "just make basic mashed potatoes" said this had a very nice flavor.
Great recipe! It was a snap to make and was delicious with a stuffed pork loin.
I was so excited to try this and I was quite disappointed. I guess I really don't like thyme. I cut it in half and still thought it overpowered the dish. Used the Campbells select soup as suggested and didn't find anything special about the taste of that either. Didn't even taste the garlic. I used fat free half and half in place of the heavy cream. Will try again but no thyme, extra garlic and we will see.
I used regular cream of potato soup and added seasoned salt for extra flavor. I also doubled the recipe to feed 16 people and there were no leftovers. Easy to assemble and was told by a potluck hostess "This one is a keeper!"
Everyone loves this! Make it often and have experimented a bit. When I'm short on time, par-boil the potatoes for 8 minutes, drain, then follow the recipe. The baking time is cut to 30 minutes. Also have substituted sour cream for the heavy cream. It also travels well to pot-lucks with just a quick "nuke" before serving.
Super recipe and great comfort food! I made this because I needed up use up some potatos and wanted to try something I haven't made yet. For those looking for creamy potato and garlic soup check out the Progresso Recipe Starters in your canned soup section! I used the garlic recipe starter which is a thicker creamy sauce which worked beautifully for this recipe.
Very tasty. I ended up using more cheese. I also covered the dish with foil to keep the moisture in and then cooked it for the last ten minutes without the foil.
This was a fantastic recipe! I didn't change anything and it was great!
Yum! BUT only with some help! Instead of the thyme I used a few shakes on McCormick's MEXICAN SEASONING. I also used 2 cloves of garlic. Half cheddar and half pepperjack cheese. I probably used 4 cups total. Just eyeballed the cream. Oh! I also threw in a sprinkle of pepper flakes. Had a delicious kick and better color than the original recipe. Try it kicked up!
Great comfort food. I couldn't find the soup at my regular grocery store, so wound up using a baked potato soup and adding my own garlic. It was delicious. I have since found the soup, so will try the recipe again. Might also try adding ham and onions for a one-dish meal.
I love these potatoes!!! They smell delish while baking, and taste wonderful when they are done. My husband always comments on how yummy dinner smells when I am baking this dish. Thanks for the recipe!
Fabulous recipe! Couldn't get enough. I think we may have added a little more cheese than what the recipe called for - we just eyeballed it.
This was so yummy, would definitely make again!!!
So easy and so good. I agree it needs way more time in the oven but the flavor is awesome!!
The faimily and I liked this, however, I couldn't find the garlic potato soup called for in the recipe, so I used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic instead. Overall, it was ok, not sure if I'd make it again.
These were very good. I think next time I will probably cook a little longer at lower heat. Although the cheese on top came out nicely browned, the potatoes were not quite done. Otherwise very good flavor. Thanks!
I was not pleased at all with these potatoes. I made them for Christmas dinner, my family enjoyed them, but I did not think they had much taste or that they were cheesy at all, I even added more cheese than the recipe called for.
I used shredded white american cheese instead which was delicious but doesn't melt as well so you have to keep a watch on it!
I didn't have a lot of stuff, so I took the liberty of subing coconut milk for cream and cream of corn mix for the soup mix. I also skipped the cheese...but delicious all the way...
FANTASTIC recipe! I didn't care for scalloped potatoes before making this recipe, and now this is one of my favorite side dishes!
Just made this for Easter - I added sauted onions & garlic and used two cans of cream of potato (forgot roasted garlic soup)... Incredible! And covering it for about 40 min then uncovering it worked very well. Thanks!
These potatoes were a big hit at our Easter dinner. We substituted sweet potatoes for half the potatoes called for, and it turned out great! It was a lovely orange-y color.
Make sure to check the potatoes for doneness before serving.
This was a nice dish. I will make it again.
These were really good. Usually my scalloped potatoes are somewhat bland (or so my husband told me after I made these!!!) Made with ham for Easter. To cook at the same time as the ham, I cooked at 325 for 90 mins. I covered them for the first hour with foil. Also, I sliced the potatoes thin.
loved it, couldn't find the roasted garlic potato soup that recipe called for, so I just used cream of potato soup and added garlic powder, turned out very well!
my boyfriend and i loved these!! even the left overs were good!!
I did not like this at all but I think it had more to do with the fact that I strongly disliked the soup flavor used in this recipe. I loved the ease of making it and the consistency when it was done. In the future, I may try this again with a less pungent soup.
This was so good. Will make it again.
This was a quick and delicious recipe with a few necessary changes. I used cream of mushroom and garlic and cream of garlic with roasted red pepper (couldn't find the potato soup) I used soy milk instead of heavy cream. I love thyme so I used as much as I liked. I mixed everything together and it was delicious. Quick, easy, delicious and kid approved!!!
So good! I couldn't find the soup called for so just used cream of potato soup and added minced garlic while blending. I also didn't have thyme so used italian seasoning. They only baked for 40 minutes (I intended to finish baking when we were ready to eat, but they were done when I pulled them out at 40 min). Yum!
A really good, simple recipe and a nice departure from the same "cheesey potatoes" recipe my family makes holiday after holiday.
Couldn't find the soup, but added my own chopped garlic. It turned out great. Will make again.
Very Good flavor. Nice and cheesy, the only thing I would change is the cook time. The potatoes were not quite done. I will probably cook them in the microwave for a few minutes prior to making the dish. I also covered the potatoes for about 30 minutes and then cooked the rest of the way uncovered
Couldn’t find the potato garlic soup so I used 2 cans of cream of potato soup and added a few crushed cloves of garlic.. added an extra cup of cheese and some seasoned salt! AMAZING!
This tasted good, but far too much grease. I made the recipe exactly as written and the potatoes were swimming in a pool of grease. I would cut back the cheese to two cups and use milk the next time. They tasted good but are a heart attack in the making as written.
I could not find Roasted Garlic Potato soup in any of our local grocery stores, so I had to improvise by adding some minced roasted garlic to a can of potato soup. This recipe was very good though, quite a crowd pleaser.
I made this receipe and could not find the roasted garlic soup. I used campbells condensed cream of potato soup, I added 3 cloves of garlic and substituted heavy cream for milk. Between the layers I also added a few onion slices. It came out really good.
Very good. My husband loved it, kids thought it was just OK. I added ham to use as a main dish, but it's very rich and heavy - a bit too much for main dish, next time I'll just do as a side dish. But will definitely make again! I'm passing this one one to friends and family.
I really didn't like this. I think the box brand is better. It looked very greasy on top and I was afraid to show it to anyone. The taste was alittle bland and it was really dried. I even cooked it alittle less then what it said. It tasted like something you would serve in a nursing home. To save on time, I would just buy the box. There were six friends how voted it bad and one that voted it good.
Yes sooo good, everyone loved it. Used one can of progresso recipe starters garlic and basil
Campbell's Select Harvest Soup Creamy Potato with Roasted Garlic is the soup called for in the recipe.
This was excellent as written. I couldn't find the soup specified at my grocery store, so I used a baked potato type soup with bacon in it and added garlic powder to the blender mix. Next time I would cut down on the black pepper, it was borderline too strong. I did sub half and half for heavy cream and had no issues. I convect baked at 350 and it only took 50 minutes for bubbly cheese and tender potatoes. This is great, easy comfort food and I thank you VICKI L for sharing the recipe.
This recipe is deceptively simple, but the results are wonderful. Stuck to the script, but I'm already thinking about some small modifications to kick it up.
Very easy, yet tasty and a nice presentation for the table. I have also used a varity of mixed cheeses. Because it is so easy, a great recipe for teens helping with the cooking and new brides!
This was a very quick recipe to make. It was a hit with my family. The heavy cream and cheese add a nice flavor to these potatoes. I may add more cheese the next time I make it.
I'll definitely make this again - thanks for posting. The cream and the soup are a nice addition. Like others, I couldn't find the soup so used cream of potato and added minced roasted garlic. Make sure you cook it long enough to get the potatoes tender - so good!!
Awesome recipe! Being a garlic lover I added a bit more :-)
I can never find the roasted garlic soup so I just use Progresso potato soup with some added garlic.
Fantastic! I didn't have the soup called for in the recipe so I substituted cream of potato and 3 cloves of minced garlic (we love garlic). I will definitely be making this dish again.
Great start to a recipe and sometimes that's all you need!
Made a few changes "as do we all"
Used:
Cream of mushroom soup to make it earthy
Extra sharp white cheddar for bite
Added roast garlic for a bit of sweetness
Two drops of hickory liquid smoke for depth
And to keep it weird... added in the blender salt n vinegar Pringles (1/3 can) to add a bit of tang to go with the thyme.
Heat mixture and re-blend to get creamy sauce
Topped with mild cheddar cheese and paprika
Made of a complex layered bust of favor but easy to enjoy side dish
Also... and here is the key. Stack the potatoes like your making a ratatouille so the sauce can drip down between the layers
I used cream of potato soup in the pkg. made it according to directions. I didn’t add any garlic. Then followed the recipe. Turned out great.
