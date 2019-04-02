Roasted Garlic Scalloped Potatoes

These were good (3.75) but the flavour was lacking. I searched at quite a few local stores for the soup (Campbells brand) and it wasn't to be found. I did the next best thing and bought some cream of potato soup, and roasted a few garlic cloves - I imagine the difference would be negligable. The cream is NOT a must for this recipe, as it only adds calories, and not much flavour. I swapped the cream for some evaporated milk, which would impart the creaminess the cream would've given, but w/ fewer calories/fat grams. The thyme was a lovely addition, but not enough to make this dish "pop" w/ flavour. I'll keep it on file for future reference for tweaking...perhaps instead of using rosemary as a mere garnish, I'll add some into it...or some oregano, and a fontina or provolone cheese as I don't think that the cheddar was a good mesh. Thanks for sharing!

