Creamed Spinach II
My kids absolutely love this simple, fast side dish. They actually believe if they go in a restaurant, spinach will be served as wonderful as this!
I was looking for creamed spinach I order at boston market. This wasn't quite it but i think i got it. I added about an extra tbsp of butter, half an onion, 2 garlic cloves, sauteed that. added spinach, chicken bouillon cube and soup. then I added about 1-2 tbsp parmesan cheese and about 1/4 cup milk. ooooooh VERY GOOD almost perfect.Read More
This really was a quick and easy recipe for creamed spinach. Next time, though, I may add cooked bacon and onions for more "punch" to the flavor.Read More
Tis is by far the best ever creamed spinach we've ever had! Had to join allrecipes just to rate this recipe. Did follow others advice & sauted onions & garlic in butter first. Also added about a 1" slice of cream cheese. (Melted into soup, onion, garlic, butter mixture before adding spinach) Thank tou Lori! This is a keeper!
I modified this and used 10 ounces of fresh spinach (never go wrong with fresh veggies) , a can of cream of chicken, some fresh minced garlic, some chopped onion, kosher salt, and topped it with parm. cheese. It came out ver well. No complaints about this one. I imagine any creamed soup would work but it will need seasoning.
This was simple and delicious. My husband and sister-in-law both turned their noses up at the idea of spinach, then ended up going back for seconds and thirds. I added fresh, chopped mushrooms and about half a cup of grated cheese.
The basic ingredents in this recipe are great. I too modified it with 1 spoonful of cream cheese, parmesan cheese, and some of those "Real Bacon" bacon bits. It was ready before the rest of dinner was, so I put it in the oven with some breadcrumbs on top and let it stay for 20 minutes. Everyone, including kids, simply loved it. Thanks!
This was even better the next day! I made a couple of alterations to the recipes, however, as suggested by other reviewers: I used a low-fat soup and fresh minced garlic and onion instead of garlic salt, and I added some sliced white button mushrooms for texture. Next time I will add black olives and some red pepper flakes for a different taste!
Pretty good. Adaptions I made included sauting an onion and 2 cloves of garlic with some Italian seasoning. Then I added the soup (using low fat cream of chicken instead.) and spinach. I added a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese while cooking and more on top to serve. The cheese is a must!
WOW! I also changed up my recipe a bit based on past reviewers. I added some cream cheese and then finished it in a small dish in the oven. I added some parmesan cheese to it before putting it in the oven. It is awesome! One thing is (which I am not sure if it was the cream cheese or not) but I did feel like more spinach in the dish would have been a perfect dish. But a 4.5 stars for sure! haha this is a must try!
This was so yummy - it was pretty "soupy" but the flavor was good. My kids weren't overly thrilled with it but the adults liked it! Not good as leftovers though!
This dish was okay. It wasn't particularly great or tasty, but it served its purpose as a side dish.
Simple and really good. I halved the recipe used cream of celery soup topped with bread crumbs and a little parm and baked. A nice to for a different side dish.
I love how easy this recipe is. If you like really creamy creamed spinach, I'd suggest adding cream cheese or something as this recipe isn't really creamy. I added a can of artichoke hearts and two cloves of garlic, cut up. This is good reheated, too.
I was nervous when I was told to bring Creamed Spinach to my in-laws house one holiday, as my FIL considers himself a creamed spinach connoisseur. I chose this recipe as 1) Looked easy, how hard could it be? and 2) Cream of mushroom soup makes everything delicious. I was right! Everyone loved it!
After reading all the other reviews, I decided to boil one bag of frozen chopped spinach (cheaper than the boxes of frozen spinach) and drain it carefully (pressing it against the sides of the colander with a wooden spoon until totally dry). I finely chopped half an onion and sliced 5 whole mushrooms, and sauteed them, and then added the rest of the ingredients (campbell's cream of mushroom soup, butter, spinach, and garlic salt). Totally delicious!
This is soo yummy to be so quick. Didn't have cream of mushroom so I used cream of onion but as another reviewer said, I imagine you could use any "cream of" soup. Instead of garlic salt I used salt, pepper to taste and smidgen of minced garlic and grated a little nutmeg in. YUMALICIOUS
My Husband loves this recipe. I added swiss cheese to it also and it makes it really good. Very easy and very tasty!
I use this as a base recipe (hence the 3 stars), but after adding in some sour cream & cream cheese it's a 5-star recipe!! My sister was skeptical the first time I made it for her family, but she now makes it herself :)
Pretty good. I had some fresh spinach left over and nothing to make "traditional creamed spinach" so I tried this last minuite and it turned out great.
Not my favorite, could have used more flavor
I don't know what I was expecting - but this gloppy mess wasn't it. I sauteed some onions first, then I added the spinach, a can of cream of mushroom soup and some sauteed mushrooms. It was thick and gloppy. I added about 34 cup of half-and-half hoping to "cream" it out a bit, but it remained a big gloppy mess. I won't be making this again - and frankly, it's scared me from trying any other creamed spinach recipe (especially any that call for cans of condensed soup).
Very good! I loved it!!!!
Quick, easy, and delicious! I ended up making this twice in the span of two days, once with fresh spinach and once with frozen. I substituted creamy broccoli soup for the cream of mushroom soup, and it came out beautifully.
This was very yummy! I added 2 tbsp of butter, sauted half an onion and some garlic. Then added soup with 1/3 cup milk and chicken boullion. Then added the cooked spinach. I then stired in a handful of parmesan cheese. I licked my plate!!
Quote from my daughter, "This doesn't even taste like spinach, ymmmmm". I did carmelize some onions and garlic before I added spinach and soup to pan.
Very Simple and always a hit! I did this twice the second time I made twice as much...
Very Good. I added onion and bacon, but I think next time I will leave out the bacon. Also used extra garlic salt.
This receipe offered a very good base, and once I added in everyone's suggestions (adding fresh onion and garlic, plus a little cream and parmesan cheeses... and a chicken boullion cube) the receipe went to 5 STAR!
LOVE IT!!! I'm so glad I found this recipe! All tho it says to add garlic salt to taste! I found out on my own that I don't need to add that. All I did was add cream cheese and 2 table spoons of butter and that got enough taste from there. Anyway thank u for this helpful recipe. :)
It wasn't very tasty. The mix had a strange taste to it.
Loved how simple and easy!! I added fresh mushrooms to it but can only imagine other things that I can add next time! I served it on a bed of brown rice! What a yummy and filling side dish
Excellent!!! Only a couple minor changes....I used a clove of garlic instead of the powder, added sauteed onion, and sprinkled in some red pepper flakes for a little kick. Only took minutes to make too! Thanks!
I made this and it was a big hit. I made some modifications... I sauteed about 1/3 cup of onion and garlic clove in some oil. With the spinach and soup mix, I added about 2 oz of reduced fat cream cheese in addition to the butter. Everyone loved it!
quick and easy, and tasted great!
These were really good. I usually prefer cooked spinach plain with some vinegar added at the end, but I'll make this more often! Thanks!
This was excellent! I did use cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom and added some sauteed onion and garlic as mentioned in other comments, also the 1/4 milk. Hubby loved it. Can't wait to try making it again but using more spinach, I used what I had from an already opened bag of fresh spinach....a little too creamy but it was my mistake. This is definitely a keeper!
Hands down best Creamed Spinach I ever ate. Super easy to make. Made a few changes (real minced garlic, added a touch of heavy cream, dash of pepper and paprika for color and sprinkled grated cheese on top).
Very tasty and very easy to make. I did make a few changes...based on a few other reviews I added a little cream cheese to make it creamier. Also used fresh spinach since that is what i had on hand.
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a great hit! I had to triple the recipe for the amount of guests, but they devoured it so much so that there weren't leftovers. I took some of the other reviewers suggestions and added some garlic, onion, heavy cream, etc. It was delicious and will make this a lot! Thanks a lot for the recipe!
Awesome! I ate this up like it was my last meal ever! I did make a couple of changes though. Used cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom soup. Sauteed some fresh garlic and mushrooms and added them in. I also put my own spices in- salt and pepper, a little italian seasoning and parmasan. It was so good I scarfed down a lot of it before putting it on the plate! So good I'm making it again tonight. Thank you for my new favortite recipe!
Soooo good! I LOVE cooking with mushroom soup and I was so excited to find this recipie. I used fresh spinach instead of frozen, and melted the butter with some minced garlic, then added the spinach. I mixed the soup with a little bit of milk before putting it in the spinich so it would be easier to mix, added a little bit of sour cream and some extra seasonings and wow! I will make this with every meal!
Loved it ,My kid loves it and my Husband !!!
This was so simple to make. I only used one package of spinach and substituted onion powder and salt for the garlic salt. Tasty!
I love chopped spinach and this was a good way to prepare it. I used cream of chicken soup instead. I really enjoyed it! Thanks Lori
Thanksgiving morning I discovered that I was missing a key ingredient for my usual spinach casserole. This recipe saved the day. It was so good I may never make the casserole again. Garlic pepper is also good in this recipe.
was very good. added sauteed onmions and gralic and added about 1 cup of parmesan cheese (my family loves cheese) I have made this with fresh and canned spinach and it always turn out good.2 thumbs up easy to make and is a staple in our kitchen
I loved this receipe. The taste was superb.
This was a good recipe, but I made a few changes. I used one 10 oz package of spinach, and about 3/4 can low fat cream of mushroom soup.(a whole can would have been too creamy) Next time I'll probably try cream of chicken or cream of broccoli, for a little different flavor.
Easy, quick and tasted good. I added some garlic and onion powder to give a little more flavor.
Tasty side
It was really easy and pretty tasty but not the consistancy I was looking for. I added 4oz of cream cheese and that made it a bit thicker and it was great. It does heat up really well also, I reheated mine about 3 times and it was just as good as the first time.
It was simple to make - I'd like to figure out what else I can add to give it a little more kick-
I made this recipe using 2 cans of whole spinach, and 2 cans of Cream of chicken, I fried an onion, added 1/2 tble sp. butter, and added some garlic. I put this on some pasta. It was a GREAT!
my family and friends justed loved this and asked for the recipe and want me to make this every time they come over for dinner
I like easy so I baked at 325 for 30 minutes. Used ingredients then added Artichoke hears quartered. topped with provolone cheese after it comes out of the oven and cools a bit...it a very nice accompaniment. Happy Cooking!
What a simple, really delicious side dish! I could have eaten the whole pot myself. Will definitely make this one again.
Easy and quick. However, I cut down on the amount of cream of mushroom since one of the reviews commented the soup base was overpowering and replaced with chicken stock. Since this thins the sauce, I start with a roux, melted the butter and added a spoonful of flour. Made sure the flour and butter was cooked then added stock and cream of mushroom. Once it thicken add the spinach.
I used cream of broccoli cheese
This was excellent. I will diffently be making this again. Next time I will make only one box of spinach unless we have company.
UPDATE - I used one package of frozen spinach and one bunch of fresh spinach. It was probably more than the recipe called for in the end but it was the perfect consistency. I didn't have to add cream cheese to make it thicker/creamier. Still need some added flavor though. I sauteed onion and garlic with the bunch of fresh spinach and added about 2 tbsp of Parmesan cheese plus a dash of salt. Perfect, my way!*****It was really easy to make but bland. Needed a bit work in the end. I added sauteed chopped onions and minced garlic, 1/4 cup milk, 2 tbsp parmesan cheese, and a dash of salt. Even after this, it wasn't as thick/creamy as I liked but it didn't taste that bad. Next time, I will try adding cream cheese as others suggested.
I thought the recipe was great. I am not a huge spinach lover so I made a few changes to this one. First of all, I used 4 tablespoons of butter and sautéed diced onions, 2 cloves of garlic and some bacon bits (real bacon bits). I also used 16-17oz of fresh spinach instead of frozen spinach. Although I should have added a little milk to the soup to thin it out just a tad, I thought it turned out great. Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs are a must.
my husband loves creamed spinach and he absolutley loves this. I added parmasean cheese and sauteed onions and garlic. I even got my 2 year old to eat this. It is very simple to make and will definitley make again.
I followed the advice of another reviewer and added a little bit of milk and some parm cheese. I also added some garlic powder. It needs a little bit more flavor. Some cayenne pepper maybe??
I wanted to like this because it's such an easy recipe but it doesn't taste like creamed spinach but rather, spinach in mushroom soup. I added the sauteed onion and a little cheese as others did but didn't seem to help. I gave it 2 stars only because it was easy but I won't make it again, I'm sorry to say. My guests who were friends here for dinner agreed.
This receipe is great and super easy. I personally only used 1 box of frozen spinich and 1 can of mushroom soup. I added maybe a 1/4 cup of milk, 1/4 of an onion, garlic, italian & oregano seasoning and about 1/4 cup of parmasen cheese. All that was missing was bacon.
This was really good and very easy to make. I used just one package of spinach but kept everything else as the directions states. It came out perfect with just the right amount of creaminess. Will definetly make again.
Quick and Simple recipe! This was awesome! I actually just use 1 package of spinach to make it alot creamier, and fresh mushrooms added makes it even better. This rocks!
I tried this and it turned out great but I felt it was lacking something. I decided to add a little more texture to it and added diced water chestnuts. It turned out great! You don't have to alter anything else in it. The crunchy and creamy texture goes great. My family couldn't stop eating it!
Simple yet tasty!
I followed the recipe, but instead of garlic salt I used fresh garlic, chopped onion, and fresh thyme. I added 1 pkg of chicken bullion and of course the cream of mushroom soup!
Added more parmesan cheese cause I'm a cheese freak! Per someone else, sauted onion and garlic , one chicken cube, then added spinach, cheese, and 1/2& 1/2 instead of milk. AWESOME!!
Very good recipe. Even my 4 and 6 year old daughters liked it. I was craving creamed spinach but didn't have alot of time. Anyway, it was very tasty. I added the sauteed onion, garlic, and cream cheese to the recipe, and it turned out great. I will definitely use it again.
So this needed some spicing up when I tasted it although it could have been because I used canned spinach instead of frozen. I sauteed half an onion in butter with minced garlic and added that to the spinach and I also added a little whipping cream just because I had it on hand. I wouldn't buy it just for this, but figured what the heck since it was in the fridge :o) I got a few compliments on this dish at my uncle's b-day party, but not as many as I wanted! I would probably make it again in a pinch since it's so fast and easy.
Very good basic recipe! Everything you need are staples in your pantry. I added garlic, chive and onion cream cheese, parm and mozz. cheese and onion powder as suggested. Will definetly use again. A great low-carb recipe!
I started with a roux of butter, garlic, onion, and flour, then added the soup and spinach and cooked for about a minute and then threw in a handful of shredded parmesan, and a 1/2 inch slice of cream cheese. Since I prepared this before dinner I put it in a casserole dish and sprinkled Italian bread crumbs, parmesan, and asiago on top and put it in the oven for about 10 minutes. It was pretty good. It didn't blow my mind but I suppose it would take a lot cheesier and fattier recipe to do that. This one was still moderately healthy so I thought it was a good compromise.
It came out great... i did add some cream cheese and roasted onions, mushrooms and garlic in butter.. it was wonderful..
I've had this in my recipe box for a while and finally tried it tonight. We thought it was good enough to make again and possibly add to our regular rotation. I took the advice of other reviewers and added chopped onion and minced garlic sauteed in butter until golden. I also added some Parmesan cheese and enough milk to thin the mixture just a bit and a little salt & pepper to taste. I think next time I'll add a little lemon juice for extra kick. Has anyone tried Durkee french fried onions? I think that might be a good addition as well. Great basic starter recipe!
Great quick side dish. I have made many times. I have used only one box of spinach, non-fat mushroom soup and cut the butter down to 1 teaspoon and it always turns out great. Have tried adding onions also.
Just made this recipe.. sooo yummy, ready to eat it all by myself!! hopefully the family will agree to how tasty it is.. I took the suggestions of others and sauteed onion and garlic in butter with a lil salt and nutmeg, then added a touch of cream cheese and then cream of mushroom soup.. I then added fresh spinach.. Came out real good.. I am actually going to put in the oven for a bit with some parmesan cheese on top. Should go great with my pork chops.. Looking forward to dinner tonite!! Thanks for the recipe!
what a great way to jazz up spinach!added some sauteed minced onion for added flavor.simple and delicious recipe.
Such an easy recipe and really good. I also added about 1 1/2 t minced garlic. Personally, I thought it needed some salt which I added to it once it was on my plate. The other two diners did not add the salt. A very worthwhile dish that I predict will become a regular staple at my house!
This recipe is delicious! I sauteed onions and garlic and added that to the spinach and soup. I wanted to add sauteed fresh mushrooms as well but didn't have any on hand. Next time!!
This was okay...A different way to eat spinach. The good this is it's low in fat and easy to make. I will make it again.
I was very surprised how good this was! My husband loves spinach,, and this was so easy for a nice change!
This soundsed so quick and easy, but did not suit our tastes.
liked this one a lot! But, I must admit that I am a garlic freak and added garlic and onion to butter and sauted then I added a little cream cheese ( 2oz.) but I dont think this recipe needed the cream cheese. I also used fresh spinach and steamed it for 3 min.--big difference in flavor!
I used fresh spinach rather than frozen. I let it stand for twenty minutes before serving for the flavor to soak in to the spinach.
this was good and quick, had for thanksgiving dinner.
It was a good base for the spinach. Like other comments before I also added minced garlic, onion and cream cheese. The dish was a hit. Everyone wanted to take some home with them, plus I was asked for the recipe. I will make again.
Fantastic! Thanks for sharing!. I also used sauteed garlic, and parmesean cheese would have been wonderful, but I was out. Still really good, I will definately make again.
Very quick and simple but ultimately it just tastes like spinach and mushroom soup. Needs A LOT of modifications. My mom took 1 bite and couldn't eat anymore (and we eat spinach on almost a daily basis). I'll keep looking for a low-fat, simple creamed spinach recipe.
Good! Fast and easy. Used 2 bags of frozen spinach. Added 2 oz each of cream cheese and parmesan cheese to soup. Will make this again. My Mom does not like spinach but she liked this!!
Very easy and delicious recipe. I used fresh spinach and added sauted garlic, onion salt, a chicken boullion cube, about 1/4 cup of milk, and a tbsp of parmesan cheese as suggested by other reviewers and it came out great!
I only used one package of chopped frozen spinach, and also added a little bit of milk. Turned out great! Perfectly creamy and delicious. There was a bit left over, so the next day we reheated and had it over toast, which was actually pretty tasty! Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a great easy recipe. My family loved it with the cream of mushroom soup. We will be making this again! I did add a good bit of fresh garlic, and black pepper which made it even better!
Bland and disappointing. Will not make again.
This was fabulous! I too sauted the onion and garlic. Fast, easy and delicious.
We found this to be a bit too bland for our tastes.
Easy wonderful! My son actually likes spinach now!
