Creamed Spinach II

My kids absolutely love this simple, fast side dish. They actually believe if they go in a restaurant, spinach will be served as wonderful as this!

By Lori Schoettler

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare spinach according to package directions; drain well.

  • In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine spinach, mushroom soup and butter. Bring to a low boil. Season with garlic salt to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 411.6mg. Full Nutrition
