Lemon Pepper Green Beans

These green beans are easy and delicious. They are a bit tangy, spicy, and crunchy with the almonds. My family's favorite!

By Annette

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place green beans in a steamer over 1 inch of boiling water. Cover, and cook until tender but still firm, about 10 minutes; drain.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Saute almonds until lightly browned. Season with lemon pepper. Stir in green beans, and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 185.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (381)

Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 2 stars
07/16/2008
Two stars as written if for no other reason than that this recipe calls for an extraordinarily large amount of lemon pepper seasoning and I knew better not to use that much. Curious I measured it out in a prep bowl to see just how much that amount of seasoning looked like and was amazed--if I didn't know better I would think there was a misprint in the recipe. On the other hand there is nothing extraordinary at all about green beans with butter and almonds which would have made this only average at best even using a more realistic measure of the lemon pepper seasoning. Read More
Helpful
(139)
DACOOK411
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2004
I loved this dish! What a delicious and elegant recipe for company. I always use fresh green beans.... there's really no comparison to others. Adjust the lemon pepper seasoning to your own taste starting with 1 tsp. Read More
Helpful
(93)
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
These were delicious! Read More
Helpful
(81)
eandhfred
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2010
I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was excellent! As one reviewer may have said there is nothing special about lemon pepper and almonds in green beans but its simplicity makes it easy and delicious. It was great to find something new and interesting to try with the extra summer green beans! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(70)
CYNTHIA
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2004
Sounds too simple. But I got raves at all my Holiday dinners for them. The kids even had seconds (which was really weird). Works with frozen petite beans as well as blanched fresh ones. Read More
Helpful
(40)
PYTNPLACE
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
Very easy, quick, and tasty addition to veggies. My 17-year old said "awesome". I used a little less lemon pepper then called for and added regular pepper and salt. Would be good with a number of veggies. Next time I'm trying broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(32)
I'm nuts too
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
If you're a fan of lemon pepper (which I happen to be) these are for you! Very tasty thanks Annette! Read More
Helpful
(16)
abapplez
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2010
We love this recipe! So easy and quick but delicious. I only had a little over a 1/2 pound of green beans and that wasn't going to feed 6 this evening. So I decided to add a few new red potatoes. I don't have a steamer just put the potatoes in a bowl with a splash of water covered with plastic wrap and microwaved until fork tender. Repeat with the green beans and proceed with the recipe seasoning with the lemon pepper to taste. Worked out great! Everyone gave this one 5 stars. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(15)
JOANIE
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2003
I also used frozen green beans that I microwaved beforehand. Very easy great-tasting recipe. Read More
Helpful
(14)
