Sesame Green Beans

I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.

By SPRUCETREE18

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add sesame seeds. When seeds start to darken, stir in green beans. Cook, stirring, until the beans turn bright green.

  • Pour in chicken broth, salt and pepper. Cover and cook until beans are tender-crisp, about 10 minutes. Uncover and cook until liquid evaporates.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 4.6g; sodium 152.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (677)

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2011
This recipe interested me for its sheer simplicity and for its cooking method. My curiosity was enough that I was determined to make it as written-which meant resisting the urge first of all to add fresh garlic. I was not disappointed. While adding garlic here would seem obvious I wanted something beyond the same ol' same ol'. This is simply wonderful--just as written. And as for the cooking method--it worked out perfectly and the beans were bright green fresh and with a just right taste of sesame from the oil and seeds. I think adding garlic as so many others have done would have totally negated the whole point of this dish and would have masked that delicate sesame flavor. Add it if you like but then these beans are still the same old green beans with garlic.
Helpful
(381)

Most helpful critical review

AlwaysCookin
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2003
I tried it with the broccoli. If you are doing broccoli though it doesn't need 10 minutes. Six minutes will be fine; 10 minutes makes them soggy.
Helpful
(22)
Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2011
Helpful
(381)
ANGELASUZANNE
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2003
This was a great easy way to make vary green beens. As suggested by others I added minced garlic to the oil and then a little soy sauce with the beens and it turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(94)
DISCOBUNNY
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2004
Wonderful and so easy! I made this dish for a family get-together and doubled everything. I used 2 lbs of frozen cut green beans (rather than fresh ones) and the cook time was still about the same. Everyone loved these green beans. Thanks for a great recipe!:-) Read More
Helpful
(92)
annersmarie
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2007
Yum. I've made these a few times now. They're just so easy to make and I love how I don't have to use any butter. I use EVOO for browning the sesame seeds and I also throw in a little bit of garlic before I add the green beans (I use frozen btw.. it's so much easier!). And something to try if popping sesame seeds is too much of a hassle: toast them in a 350 deg oven for about 10-15 minutes instead of frying them. Less mess problem solved. Read More
Helpful
(52)
IMVINTAGE
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2006
I used a splatter screen when I toasted the sesame seeds but not many popped on me. I did add sesame oil in w/ the olive oil to add flavor...was fearful of the sesame oil burning if I had only used it. The 1/4 cup of broth evaporated away as soon as it hit the hot pan so I added more chicken broth (probably close to another half cup). I cooked the beans exactly 10 minutes & they were perfect! Still a bit crisp but yet tender. These were a great companion dish to Mahogany Wings (from this site). Read More
Helpful
(37)
rowdy
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2003
OUTSTANDING! Easy and delicious. I gave this 5 stars and like someone else said - if there was a higher rating I would use it! Even if you only "tolerate" green beans you need to try this recipe. You will be happily surprised. I will cook this again and again! Marty Read More
Helpful
(28)
AlwaysCookin
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2003
Helpful
(22)
ROSE HAMADE
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2006
Great recipe - even for those who 'don't like' green beans. I've made this recipe for years and always received compliments. I add 2 tsp. finely minced garlic when cooking the sesame to give it a kick and more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(20)
MELODYRIBSTEIN
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
I brought this dish to a dinner of finicky guests. It was a HUGE hit with everyone. Three guests made me write down the recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
