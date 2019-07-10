Honey Ginger Carrots

Carrots sweetened with honey and lemon, with a hint of ginger.

Recipe by Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add carrots and cook until tender but still firm, about 5 minutes. Drain.

  • In a large skillet over low heat, melt butter with honey. Stir in ground ginger and lemon juice. Stir in carrots and simmer until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 98.8mg. Full Nutrition
