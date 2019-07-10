Honey Ginger Carrots
Carrots sweetened with honey and lemon, with a hint of ginger.
Nice change from regular carrots - I used a steam in bag and then just added the rest of the ingredients. I only used 2 Tbsp. of light butter and a splash of lemon juice. These turned out to be very sweet.Read More
These were just OK. The lemon taste was too strong for my liking, and I could hardly taste the ginger (I used 1/8 tsp). Might be better with less lemon juice and more ginger.Read More
Used a couple of grates of fresh gingerroot instead of powder and a couple of grates of lemon rind in addition to lemon juice and it was delicious. I served it with fresh fish and it was light enough & flavorful (a tough combination to find for carrots). Husband and 7 year old liked it.
Very easy and a nice flavor. I cook the carrots longer to get the flavors mingle. It takes even better the next day reheated!
These were so delicious and easy! I steamed the carrots first, and then added them to a pan to warm the remaining ingredients. I also used about a 1/2 tsp. ginger.
OK recipe. Made it exactly per directions. Next time I'll add MUCH more ginger and 1/3 the lemon, with somewhat less butter; original amount of butter added a too-greasy character, I thought. 2nd time I forgot about this note, and it was fine as specified, but with more ginger, and better than the orange juice ginger nutmeg recipe for carrots, which I made at the same time (large group of guests). I liked the specified amount of lemon! Tastes change.
Great taste,I used peanut oil and stir-fried the carrots with fresh ginger. The added the honey and lemon juice and continued to stir-fry until the sauce was thickened. What a treat. Thanks Linda. iota
These carrots were a very tasty side dish. I sliced my carrots rather thin, as some other reviewers suggested. I also added extra ginger, and used a little less butter. They turned out very tender and almost melted in my mouth! Next time I make it, I will add extra carrots, because I ended up throwing away a lot of extra sauce!
I doubled the ginger to give it a little extra taste. Make sure the carrots are cut thinly. We had thought ours were, but the cooking time took longer than we thought. The carrots were even better the next day, when I ate them cold for lunch.
awesome! go ahead and put a solid teaspoon of ginger - this was a great change to the normal buttered carrots I've served in the past.
very good side dish. I will make this again. it has a nice flavor of lemon and honey, nothing overpowering.
Love, love, love 'em!!! Super sweet and yummy! Perfect for holiday side dishes or for picking little tikes who won't eat their veggies! Try steaming your carrots instead of boiling to keep all the nutrients intact!
Very tasty but after sampling from the pan I had to modify a teeny bit before serving. More ginger, lots more, probably a teaspoon. I really like ginger. More honey, probably 1/4 to 1/3 cup total which makes the sauce sweeter and thicker. Even so, I'm really glad you shared this recipe. It's simple and delicious and easy to personalize. Thanks for sharing.
Great for carrots, gives them some additional flavor for those who do not think they like carrots. I have been making carrots like this for years, I just didn't know it was a recipe(LOL) because I was just thowing something together to get kids to eat carrots. I especially like it when reviewers state the amount of the ingrediates they add. It is so helpful when others want to try it also. Thanks to all who share.
These were so good and so simple. I added a large clove of chopped garlic for kicks. Thanks for a great recipe!
As other reviewers said, this doesn't need nearly as much butter or lemon juice as called for. I used about 1 tsp. lemon juice and a little less than 1/4 c. butter. Turned out delicious. Ginger flavor is very light, but that's how I like it. You want more ginger flavor, add more spice or use fresh grated.
I normally love tender crisp carrots, sweet, plain or with butter...these just didn't wow me. I guess I expected a better flavor from all the reviews. They were just a step above plain steamed carrots. The glaze wasn't a glaze at all.
Yes..this was a nice veggie dish. Everyone liked it. I added a little bit of driend basil for colour and flavour and it was great!! Thanks!
These are so yummy and something that I would have never come up with on my own. They are still simmering but I couldn't keep my finers out of the pan! I used a 3lb bag of carrots, 1/4 cup of butter, 5tbl honey, 1tsp ginger, and 1tbl lemon juice. I almost don't want to share with my family for Thanksgiving tomorrow!
ok
Quick and easy with good flavor. I used fresh ginger and grated it and also used a bit more than a pinch for more ginger taste. Served at a dinner party and guests loved it. C Hill
Great. sweet and tasty
I've tried it with ginger and without. Was great both times! I also added some pepper.
This is a really nice recipe for carrots. I used fresh minced ginger. I think that the combination of honey, butter, ginger, and lemon is a really nice mix on the flavor palate. My boyfriend ate all the carrots on his plate and I don't even think he's that great a fan of carrots.
Really liked the flavor but the sauce was too thin. Definitely a recipe to keep around and tweak a bit.
This was so delicious! I added extra ingredients; 1 tsp curry powder, about a pinch of cayenne pepper, diced garlic clove, sea salt and crushed peppercorn. I added more ginger and honey than the recipe required by adding about 1 tsp of ginger and 4 tbsp of honey. These carrots are awesome! Thanks for the wonderful recipe and thanks to the people who left comments sharing their recommendations. :)
I was expecting the honey/butter/lemon juice/ginger to thicken a bit more and was left with a runny mess. The recipe tasted great, just disappointed a bit is all.
I followed other reviewers advice and used a bag of baby carrots. I steamed the carrots rather than boiling. These were just okay. Too much acid.
Excellent and easy recipe. I made it just like the recipe said, only I used baby cut carrots straight out of the bag. My kids, who don't usually like cooked carrots, loved them and so did my husband. Super Easy! (I also used less than 1/2 the amount of butter, and we didn't miss it at all).
Great recipe! Even my husband enjoyed them (and he doesn't eat cooked carrots!) I cooked them a little longer to ensure they were cooked through, and would probably have the carrots sit in the sauce longer - to work flavors through. Will make this one again!!
These were very sweet! Next time I would use less honey. Did compliment my chicken dish very well though.
This carrots come out great. My husband loved them. All though I put in the ingredients just by taste cause I didn't make the full recipe.
Very nice way to prepare carrots. I followed recipe exactly, however, I did have some pumpkin pie spice left over from Thanksgiving that I added to the mix. It is just a mixture of ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Added a nice sweet flavor to the carrots. Thanks for the recipe!
I just got done making these and they are very good. I had to use canned carrots because the store was out of fresh carrots. I almost waited to make them because i didnt want to use the canned ones but it turned out really good. cant wait to make them with the real thing, lol.
carrots to not have to go into water first, they can be brought to sweating with the little bit of butter and lemon juice, my grandson loves them and i always make them that way, no water......
We liked these very much. Thank you.
I'm not a huge fan of cooked carrots, but I loved these! I doubled the carrots (sliced thinly!) and steamed them in the microwave. I heated olive oil and honey (2 Tbspn only) in a skillet, added the carrots and then added almost a heaping teaspoon of freshly ground ginger as well as about 1/4 teaspoon ground and only 1 Tbspn lemon juice. Sauteed, served warm - loved the texture of the carrots (not too crunchy, not too soft) and the very present but not too strong flavor of ginger.
YUMMY! Delicious! We loved this!
We really enjoyed these carrots and added green beans, too. Although I added too much ginger. Will def make these again.
GREAT CARROTS! I cut four chunks of ginger root and boiled it with the carrots. Lastly, I added grated ginger root instead of ground ginger. My entire family enjoyed these carrots.
We didn't care for these much.
Very tasty side dish I keep coming back to! One thing I omit though is the lemon juice and I add sesame seeds for extra texture and flavour. Thanks for sharing!
I made these tonight to go to a pot luck dinner. I had to triple the recipe and everything was easy and was delicious! I did steam the carrots to save some time and I added 2 full teaspoons of ginger. The flavor was perfect and a nice change from regular glazed carrots.
Great side dish. Easy and perfect. I added fresh ginger instead of powder, Mo Bettah.
The ginger is a great complimentary flavor to the carrots.
These were pretty good, but I'll try a couple other recipes to see if I can find one I like better.
I used good ol' Canadian maple syrup in lieu of the honey (it is sweeter than honey so I didn't use the same measurement as for the honey). I increased the ginger to 1/8 tsp. We really, really enjoyed thses carrots. Yummy! Will be using this often.
Just delicious!
tastes fine...nothing exceptional
wonderful...had great flavor. will make again
These are good, nothing to write home about though. I let the carrots cook in the glaze for quite awhile yet, I still found it hard to find the honey or ginger flavor in these.
These are tasty. I double or triple the amount of ginger for extra spiciness. Used baby carrots, but they were still hard after 5 minutes of boiling. I had to boil for closer to 8 minutes, and then allowed them to cook with the butter and honey for another 3-4 minutes. The extra cooking time leaves them just soft enough, but still slightly crunchy. I served these with Hawaiian Chicken and Teriyaki rice. They lend themselves well to Asian meals.
I started he recipe exactly as written except for cutting down to 4 servings. I added more ginger still to much honey. I had to cut the honey or wash them or something. I heated up the pan and hit it with white wine. Simmer for a moment of course all the fixing they were not as firm as I like but my husband was able to eat three after the changes. I thought they were ok after changes. I gave a two because the recipe had to have changes after I give 3.5.
Very nice. Very easy. Pretty & Healthy too.
It was okay, but I wished there was a bit more flavor pop with these. I added more ginger and still thought these were kinda bland, so I then added orange juice and was okay with these. I probably won't make this again.
Just what a was looking for a simple but very tasty carrot dish. Perfect.
I do not know how to cook, and this recipe was easy to make and delicious. Of course I had no honey or lemon, but I used maple syrup instead of honey ( no lemon) and I baked the carrots in a cast iron skillet instead of cooking them on the eye. I ate all of it in one night
I gave this recipe only 4 stars because although I loved the flavor of the honey/ginger sauce, it was a bit thin. So I added a bit of cornstarch to thicken it up and a dash of vanilla to give it some more flavor.
These weren't too bad. I followed everyone's suggestion on the ginger by using 1tsp. The rest of the ingredients I left the same. The amount of carrots to the sauce was great. I did steam my carrots in the microwave using one of the ziplock steam bags and that was great. I like the softer carrots and I was pressed for time so that is why I steamed. Other then that pretty good.
Everyone enjoyed these at Christmas dinner. I reduced the lemon juice and added another teaspoon of ginger. Hubby enjoyed it, and he doesn't care for cooked carrots. My toddler and preschooler devoured them!
agreed with other reviewer regarding subbing fresh grated ginger instead of ground and addition of zest and juice make this recipe perfect! great base.
I'm not a big cooked carrot fan but I have to say these are wonderful. Made exactly as written, everyone loved them!
Fantastic. The flavors are more pronounced if you use fresh ginger or the minced ginger you can find in glass jars in your grocery store.
Good vegetable side dish. I steamed the carrots in a steamer for 5 minutes instead of boiling them and they were perfectly tender. I think next time I'll add some more lemon juice.
Everyone in the family loves this!!
Great flavor! However, this recipe calls for way too much butter. Reduce butter to 1 - 2 Tbsp.
This is a wonderful recipe for anytime. We all loved it, especially the kids. By: Dianne Johnson
Very nice! I made this for Thanksgiving last year and it was a big hit. I used fresh ginger instead of powder and added 1 tbl sp of orange juice
Very good! I also steamed the carrots first and then added the carrots to the honey sauce.
These were easy to put together and did not take a lot of time. Had a very nice flavor, just enough sweet without being over powering. Very good.
These were very good! Although I forgot the lemon juice, we'll make again w/lemon juice. it was the perfect side dish to the vermouth tarragon chicken recipe I got from here as well.
Wonderful flavor. I used whole baby carrots and about 1/2 TBS lemon because I only had ReaLemon, which I don't really like. I will use a fresh lemon and try using more. Fantastic flavor that even the teenager loved.
This is similar to a dish my friend's mom used to make. It's the only way my husband will eat cooked carrots! Her recipe uses more ginger and no lemon. You put the sliced carrots right into a frying pan and cover them with just enough water to cover, then put the butter right on top and drizzle them with honey and a few dashes of ground ginger. You cover the pan until the carrots get a little soft, then uncover them so the water evaporates, stirring to distribute the butter, honey, and ginger. Let them caramelize a bit, and they're fantastic!
I am an 11 year old girl that cooks dinner for her family. This is an easy recipient to do and my brother and dad loved it.
Quick and easy answer to plain carrots! Suggest throwing in a little plain old parmesan cheese, like the kind you put on pizza, adds a little something else but is awesome without it. ENJOY!
This was a pretty good recipe. The ginger, honey, and lemon juice provide a good flavor. I added extra honey and a little extra lemon juice while the carrots were cooking.
double balsamic
Since we don't like lemon juice to overpower things I reduced the amount of lemon juice & we'd still give this a 3 as is. I will make again because hubby likes the sweetness of the honey with the carrots. Next time I will try 1/4 tsp ginger because I couldn't taste it before & try only 1/2 tsp lemon juice.
made these last night. my hubby liked them, and they were easy to prepare. about 7 minutes got the texture just right; firm but not squishy. I think the sauce needed a bit more of something, though not sure what.
Wonderful. I used fresh ginger to taste and fresh lemon juice and grated lemon rind. I just kept tasting until it was perfect. This is a keeper, used fresh carrots from my garden and plan on making again for Thanksgiving.
I made these carrots tonight and they were good. I normally do not bother with carrots, unless I am making a carrot cake, lol, but I’m trying to incorporate more veggie with my meals. I will make this dish again, but will use fresh ginger as other reviewers suggusted. Thanks.
A great twist to the normal honey glazed carrots. I also added a sprinkle of cinnamon.
These were okay. But, like someone else has said, there's a strong lemon taste. I will probably make again, but with more honey and ginger and less lemon juice.
My kids ate these carrots which speaks volumes! I thought they were very good and enjoy the flavor. Very nice paired with chicken or fish. They are going to become a regular in our menu at home. Thanks for sharing!
These were heavenly!!!
Good, not enough ginger so I added some more, but other than that they were tasty!
Was afraid these would be heavy-sweet, but they had a delicate sweetness that brought out the flavor of the carrots. Used frozen carrots with 1 T. less butter and a couple swipes of fresh ginger. Added a little salt at serving time which gave them a nice sweet-salty taste that I like. A good blend of flavors, happy with this recipe.
I thought these were yummy; my husband thought they were "all right." I used baby carrots so they were super easy to make!! Definitely will make again.
This recipe is terrific--just the right amount of glaze and very nice complement to the carrots. I subbed cardamom for the ginger and didn't have lemon juice, so I splashed in some balsamic vinegar; used a little less butter. Loved it!
These we're good. Definitely needed salt!
definately make the day before!!
I used fresh grated ginger instead of dried, other than that I stuck to the recipe. It was FANTASTIC. A great way to make carrots. Much more interesting than "steamed and buttered" vegetables. Will use again and again!
so much flavor--I had zero leftovers
Very fresh and delicious tasting. I used some lemon zest instead of the juice. Will definitely make again.
I added fresh ginger to these and it made all the difference in the world. Just a splash of this and a splash of that. I can't stand cooked carrots but these were fabulous.
Not sure the lemon belonged.
Excellent and you can tweak the ingredient amounts to your taste. I mashed mine and worked really well.
I love this recipe! I am so glad to find a carrot recipe that doesn't have brown sugar. These are 100% delicious.
These carrots were very good, not overly sweetened like a lot and the ginger was a nice touch!
