Enchilada Sauce with Chocolate

I do not think I could have screwed this recipe up more than I did, so it is a real testament to the recipe that it still turned out AMAZING!!! I followed the recipe exactly, until I got to the part when you add the flour and chili powder. I was multi-tasking in the kitchen and accidentally grabbed the cinnamon instead of the the chili powder. Add I added two tablespoons before I realized my mistake!!!! Oh my! I almost tossed the whole thing, but I had just made chicken broth and had quite a bit, so I thought what the heck, maybe I could fix it. I don't have ANY idea what measurements I used after that point...only that I used the exact ingredients called for, with no additions. I added and stirred and tasted, over and over again until that "Eureka" moment finally came! I am so, so glad I stuck with it. This is absolutely wonderful! Very authentic, and the flavors are much more sophisticated then anything you will ever get in a can! A quick note- I added the broth very slowly and whisked constantly and did not have a single problem with lumps. This deserves way more than 5 stars, and I can NOT wait to decide what I most want to cook with it. Thank you, thank you, a thousand times thank you Anna Marie! This is tremendous :)