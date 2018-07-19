Enchilada Sauce with Chocolate
This is a great, authentic enchilada sauce, without tomato sauce.
Good beginning recipe for enchilada sauce but I found it bland on its own. I grew up on the authentic stuff in Latin America with the Mole style type. I think that you would have to adjust this to your own personal taste for sweetness, salt, spicy etc. I added extra cumin and made sure that I used a good (excellent?)quality Chili powder. If your chili powder doesn't really taste good this recipe won't either.Read More
Can I say.... AUTHENTIC??!! This was very good, tastes alot like the nicer restaurants version, not your fast food mexican chains. It doesn't seem to thicken on the stove, but does in the oven. Only thing I reduced on was the 5 TABLESPOONS of HOT chili powder.... I decreased this to 5 TEASPOONS. Which was spicy and bold enough for my husband, but mild enough for me and our 4 kids. Thank you Anna Marie! This is a keeper!
Very authentic!! I will NEVER buy canned or packet sauce again!!!I sub half the chicken broth w/beef broth & add 1 cube beef boullion for beef enchiladas. I add chili 1 tbs at a time and adjust spice level depending on taste (5tbs was good for adults, maybe not for kids)... i would also suggest using wondra flour instd of reg. white flour to reduce lumps. if you are impatient like i am, you can add a little corn starch mixd w/broth to thicken.
I have made this recipe several times and have made afew changes I make the recipe on the stove top until right before I add the chocolate. I also add 5 cups of chicken broth instead of 4 1/2 cups. After adding the chicken broth which I add very slowly to keep a nice consistency, I add it to a crockpot with bone in skinless chicken breast and thighs, I then cook the chicken on low heat in the sauce for 10 hours, after this I take chicken out take off bone and shred, add 1/2 cup cold water mixed with flour to sauce mixture and after whisking this in to sauce, I then add chocolate to the sauce mixture, after this is done I set about 2 cups of sauce aside and then mix the rest of the sauce with the chicken meat. This is by far the best mexican style enchilada sauce that I've ever had! and it freezes and reheats nicely as well!
This is an excellent recipe! I LOVE IT! BUT beware! This is more of a MOLE sauce for enchiladas (chocolate & cinnamon) - NOT your typical red sauce. Be prepared to also adjust the chili used. Go slow and add as you like for your taste.
My wife and I just made a batch of this sauce today. Although we were hoping to have enough to make 8 to 10 enchiladas (and have extra sauce to pour over the top)...it didn't quite work out that way. BUT WHO CARES!! It was delicious. We actually ended up making a second batch so we could pour on top AND freeze some of it for later. The one thing I did do on the second batch was take a hand blender and smooth out all the "chunks" to make a smooth delicious sauce. Thanks very much for sharing...GREAT recipe!!
This was wonderful! I cut the chili powder down to 3 Tbl and it was plenty. I ended up simmering it for 30 minutes until it was to the thickness I desired (but I think it just enhanced the taste). I was concerned after tasting it before the chocolate went in - was thinking it wouldn't taste very good at all but the chocolate made all the difference. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of bittersweet. I used it on beef enchiladas (used left-over roast meat). I sprinkled some Mexican blend cheese on top as well as some chopped green onions while they were baking. Delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
I use coconut oil to be more healthful, and it tastes just great! I also use organic, unsweetened cocoa powder. It makes it less sweet, and just PERFECT! I also puree the onions for a better texture. I've added it to my arsenal of "secret family recipes" ;) Yum, yum, yum! Even my foodie brother asked me for the recipe, which is HUGE!
This sauce was SO delicious. Although you really have to have mature taste buds for this one. It was delicious and rich, the chocolate and cinnamon make it divine.
We are an enchilada family, and this wasn't the favorite.
Very yummy! The whole family loved this sauce for our chicken enchiladas. We used Mexican chocolate for an even more authentic taste. Will make again.
This was really good...I cut the recipe in half, but also added red pepper flakes for a little more spice. Served this with sweet potato black bean enchiladas. Will never buy canned again! Thanks!
This sauce is superb. I made some minor changes that seemed to suit our family's palate. I reduced the amount of chili powder to 3 tablespoons with the idea that I could always add more if needed. I used a combination of New Mexican chili powder and regular chili powder. I also added approximately 1/4 cup of Negro Modelo beer (dark beer) to give it a bit of a bite. My family loved it! I used it over enchiladas filled with chicken, spinach and ricotta. Thank you for a great recipe!!
This is an excellent recipe. I made shredded beef enchiladas with it - everyone loved it. It is tangy and different. I didn't have semi-sweet chocolate squares, so I used unsweetened chocolate squares and 4 tsp. of sugar.
This was so fabulous! I live in England now, and can't get decent enchilada sauce anywhere, but all of these ingredients are readily available. It reminded me of my favorite Mexican restaurant's enchiladas from back home... Thank you!!!
I have another sauce recipe that have used for 20+ years but thought I would try this. It was wonderful - the cinnamon gave it a very nice " bite". I tried the sauce before and after the addition of the chocolate and what a difference! I tripled the batch and froze the left overs in 3 cup portions. Just used my first frozen batch and it was even better than the first time. Thank you for sharing.
The sauce is amazing. The taste is close to what I assume authentic could be. I'm not a fan of the tomato based sauces. However I would recommend a low saute to lock the flavor in. I tried it the first time on Med-High and it scourched the sauce. Too hot. If your doing electric 3 or 4 is fine, if using fire a low steady flame is key for the flavor. But otherwise it was great.
This is absolutely fabulous!! I put in too much garlic, but this is definitely a keeper! Going to make bigger batches and can it to have on the shelf!
I rated this recipe 4 stars because I had to tinker a bit with it. To take care of the bland taste, I added 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper along with the other spices and used 5 chicken bouillon cubes (Wyler's chicken flavor with herbs and spices) dissolved in 4 cups of hot water (instead of using the 4 1/2 cups of chicken broth) and added 6 oz of tomato sauce before reducing the recipe. I liked this recipe because it was easy to play with. The end results were fantastic. My kid's cleaned their plates.
This was an easy recipe, but took a very long time to cook down to an acceptable consistency. The next time I make it I will start earlier to allow the cook down time. I'm not sure what hot chili powder is (isn't it all hot?). I only had plain, but I still started with 3T just to be safe. I worked up to 4 1/2 T before it was spicy enough for my family. If there is such a thing as hot chili powder, 5T would have been WAY too hot! I also added about 1/4 tsp of black pepper. Salt was not necessary. The chocolate really added to the flavor. I used the sauce over spinach enchiladas from this site.
This sauce was awesome. However, I am giving it 4 stars because I was totally blind sided by the heat. Five tablespoons of chili was way too hot for me (and I like spicy). I thought I would go into cardiac arrest for a minute there :). This recipe with 5 tbl spoons of chili is for those who want their tongue ripped out! I had to make a whole nother batch using no chili powder. I then combined the two batches, which came out perfect. I'll freeze the extra for next time. There should be a table guide for spicy levels.
This is fantastic. Made it tonight and served it over some homemade beef enchiladas. It is going into the keeper pile. Next I'm going to try and make some to freeze. If it works I can make enchiladas anytime we want. Yum!
Wow.. I really enjoyed this sauce! I followed the recipe but just added more cumin and oregano to taste, but stuck to the recipe. I didn't have any "real" chocolate on hand, but I had some Hershey mini's that I bought to take to work... one semi sweet dark chocolate mini did the trick! I wasn't sure about the chocolate and cinnamon at first but thought... give it a try. I'm glad I did. For other readers, if it is too runny for you.. just let it simmer, it only gets better. Thanks Anna Marie for a sauce that doesn't have tomato sauce in it. Great!
This was delicious! It looked a little grainy and wasn't too smooth due to the onions and herbs, but it was wonderful. I used powdered garlic and added a tsp of sugar to cut the bitter from the peppers. I only had regular chili powder so I added a hefty pinch of cayenne. I subbed cocoa powder. Fabulous recipe!
I've been making this sauce for years. I bake the "Mild Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas" in it and I've yet to meet anyone who doesn't love it. It doesn't matter to me whether this is an authentic enchilada sauce or a mole sauce - it's good.
Great! you can leave the cinn. and choco. out for a different flavor. As the recipe reads it tastes similar to a mole sauce.
Very good! Wanted something to go with mexican eggrolls (rice, black beans, corn, and cilantro) and this looked promising. Made according to the recipe except left the chili powder out since we're not fans. Went perfectly as a dipping sauce. Will definitely make again and even use as an enchilada sauce for actual enchiladas :)
Great enchilada sauce, very tasty and authentic. Note to others that may want a more traditional enchilada sauce: when you add the broth, add an equal portion of tomato paste. While cooking, you can add more broth or water to thin it out if necessary.
Made this sauce iin a pinch with what i had on hand and I must say it was very good. I used garlic powder since I had no garlic and left out the chocolate since I had none. I did stir in some cocoa chili powder with a little sugar in place. The sauce does thicken in the oven. I also used just 3 cups of broth as I was in a rush and didn't want to wait forever to reduce. For a rush job it was very good and will probably be my go to sauce from here on out.
This is the BEST enchilada sauce I've ever had!! I always make a double batch to have some in the freezer. My husband and kids (10 and 13) love it, too, and brag about my amazing enchiladas to everyone. This is one recipe I don't add my own "touch" to- it's perfect as is! Thanks, Anna Marie!
I'm giving it 3 stars because I'm certain the failure was something I did. Either way, it didn't turn out good. Enchildas with no sauce tonight!
Great recipe, fabulous taste. I will never use store-bought again! Made this sauce with the chicken enchiladas IV recipe on this site - a slam dunk! Thanks.
Yum Yum Yum. I was looking for a non-tomato based sauce and this was it! I made this sauce to go over my chicken enchiladas instead of a sour cream sauce. It is a great healthy alternative. My husband, brother & sister in-laws loved it. I reduced the chili powder to 4 tablespoons. I had to add 2 extra tablespoons of flour while simmering to help thicken the sauce. (It will thicken some when you bake it) The roux isn’t traditional. It is a dry mixture…to get the flour to blend right, just add a bit of the chicken broth. Overall it was perfect and I will definitely use this over and over and over again!
This is wonderful! Rich and yummy. I used vegetable broth to make it vegetarian. Great over blackbeans and rice, too.
This sauce was really terrible. The cinnamon and chocolate combo is just weird!
This is definitely more of a Mole sauce than enchilada sauce, but it's very good. Lots of flavor (I add a little more spice to it with cayenne pepper), and goes very well with beans in flour tortillas. We pour it over our vegetarian enchiladas, then add cheese and bake for about 20 minutes on 350.
Fresh sauce can't compare to canned, and it's fast and easy. Try it!!!
This is a good sauce if you include "mole" in the title. Reviewers that stated it was "off" or "weird" were probably expecting something different. The sauce is good, I'll make it again. But my husband commented that he was thinking we were having Enchiladas for dinner. I asked him what he thought we were eating and he said, "It's good - but it isn't Enchiladas!"
This was amazing! My entire Family loved it. I followed the directions exactly and the end result was a rich and flavorful sauce. I used the entire batch in and on top of my baked chicken enchiladas which serves six.
The recipe is pretty good. I decided to leave out the chocolate, and I decreased the amount of chili powder to 3 tablespoons, which was still quite spicy. I also slightly reduced the amount of cinnamon. Next time I plan to try adding a bit of tomato sauce.
I made this as written, except I didn't realize that I only had a small amount of chili powder. I substituted paprika instead and it was very good. I only made 1/2 of the recipe as I was using it for wet burritos and needed a smaller amount. I loved the hint of sweetness the chocolate gives this sauce...like adobo sauce. This one will be made again and again.
I rated this lower simply because I wouldn't call this an "enchilada sauce". It's much more a mole sauce, so the name can be misleading. I thought it was very good as a mole sauce, but definitely be prepared for more of a mole taste, rather than true (tomato) enchilada taste.
This had a great taste, very easy to make, and will make again. I used less Chilli Powder worried that it may be too hot for us. But next time will put all 5 tablespoons. I will also make it cook a little less, it was a bit too thick by the time it came out of the over as I used it for Enchilada Casserole. Thanks for sharing Anna Marie.
The only reason this is getting 4 stars instead of 5 is that the recipe is missing salt (which it needs IMO) and not quite specific enough re: chili powder (are we talking the stuff you use to make chili, or powdered chili peppers)? I used the stuff you use for chili, but a top quality, robust version (from Penzeys). I can't figure out how anyone found this to be bland. I tried this because I forgot to buy sauce and didn't want to go back to the store. Glad I made that choice! I was out of oregano and chocolate, but it was still good (put in a little cocoa powder). I did add a smidge of tomato sauce because I had a little bit left in an open can. This will be a go-to recipe.
So good! I only wish I had made more!
bland, needs a lot of tweaking
Love this since it is not tomato based!
Incredible! But I added one 15 oz can of tomato sauce. It made enough sauce for two 9 X 11 pans of enchiladas.
I tried this last night, Friday 6/24/11 And it is probably the best, most flavorful and authentic Enchilada sauce I have tasted since my last trip to Zihuatanejo, Mexico. I salute the author and give joyus, tearful thanks!! My family & guests loved it!
Big fan. I've thickened it with corn starch, but the last couple times I cut the chicken broth in half, and it came out nicely.
very authenic!!
This is a fabulous recipe! I poured it over my chicken enchiladas and everyone raved. I did cut the chili powder almost in half and was glad I did - it was perfect like that. It does have that 'mole' taste, very deep and rich. My jaded, New York City and Santa Fe, NM taste buds were thrilled! If anyone thinks this tastes 'wierd' they're probably inexperienced with Mexican flavors. I teamed it up with Mexican Rice III, Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread, Guacamole and Burrito Pie - WOW! My husband said it was the best Mexican meal he's ever had - including in restaurants. I'll never make another Enchilada/Mole sauce!
This recipe won’t work unless you use more than 1 tablespoon of oil. You need ¼ cup to make it blend properly. Also, it tastes much more authentic if you use New Mexico chile power. It was way to spicy using chile power. For all the trouble of this recipe, I’m going to stick to the “10 minute enchilada sauce” on this site. It’s easier and tastes just as good if not better.
Took me more time finding the canned stuff at the grocery store than to make this from scratch and this tasted just as good. I will never buy canned again. Delish!
I'm never buying enchilada sauce again! I reduced the chili powder to 3 TBSP and dark cocoa powder instead of the semisweet chocolate. I also love spicy food so I added 2 minced canned chipotle chilis. Awesome!
This is a great flavorful sauce. I also used chocolate chips and it turned out great. Will use this again.
Used this with the Spicy Chicken Enchiladas form this site. Considering that this was the first time that we have had Enchilada it was o.k. but nothing to write home about. This sauce tasted fine. I have nothing to compare it to.
Best recipe I have found here! Authentic yet simple. This is just the sauce so you can make your own variation of enchiladas using this sauce.
My husband said it tastes like something they should make in a resturant! It's a "keeper" & won't use can sauce ever again!
FABULOUS!! Instructions were a bit misleading at "reduce", meaning reduce liquid by cooking NOT reduce heat. As this is a roux based sauce, reducing the heat means it wont thicken. Suggest using authentic Mexican semisweet chocolate for just the right traditional flavor.
4.5 stars. If you want a "green" enchilada sauce...dont go nuts with the chili powder and half the chicken broth/stock with 1/2 a good tomatillo style salsa (or use a can grn chilies) . I use Goya brand. I also add about 1/4 cup chopped cilantro as well. I don't care for the chocolate for a grn sauce. Only use a touch of cinnamon as it can overwhelm the final results. Instead of white onion I go with chopped green onions when I have them. I tblsp chili powder w/same amount of cumin works for me. Add some salt & grnd pepper too. Couldn't find a green enchilada recipe so tweaked this one.
It was ok... Not as good as what you can get in pretty much any standard Mexican restaurant. It was good enough to use, but I'm not sure I would go out of my way to make it again. The recipe makes tons of sauce. I recommend making half the recipe unless you want to keep a batch fot the freezer.
Excellent sauce! It's more of a mole sauce versus a typical red enchilda sauce. I followed the recipe exactly as written, but added some crushed red pepper flakes since I didn't have hot chili powder. Thanks Anna Marie!
This was pretty good, but after reading all of the other reviews, I expected something more of it. I found the cinnamon flavor to be a little strong at first and the aftertaste to be somewhat acidic.
Awesome! I will never buy enchilada sauce again! This is much closer to the mexican restaurant enchiladas I like than anything else I've found. It can be too salty if you use regular chicken broth so I would recommend reduced sodium broth. (I am a salt-a-holic so this is something coming from me!)
Wow! Incredible - you'll never eat canned sauce again. I had another recipe that I had been using, but then decided to try this one and I'm so glad that I did. I did have to let it simmer for about 30 to 45 minutes to thicken up, but it did it on it's on without cornstarch or flour. Thanks for a great recipe!
This sauce is excellent and authentic Mexican -- in Mexico it is called Mole. It is derived from the Aztec Indians before the Spaniards arrived. Anyway, Absolutely delicious.
A good sauce, better than canned ones.
This was a good base, various spices were used, but it was missing something (besides salt) The end result was almost more of a mole rather than enchilada sauce. It definitly did taste authentic though.
Very good, a little bit sweeter than I would have liked but the family loved it.
Great sauce! I added some fire-roasted green chili peppers to it and it really added to the flavor.
LOVE IT! I was making Beef Enchiladas II (from this site) and needed a sauce. I didn't have any on hand and to be honest had never tried enchilada sauce before. Anyway, this was really nice and I will for sure be making it again. I did tweak a little and halved the recipe but added a little less chili powder and a tablespoon more flour. Superb!
This enchilada sauce was really, really good!! It was easy and delicious, thanks. I will make this again.
this mole sauce was delicious, especially since I had cheap dollar store chili powder and still got great results! I read that chili powder can be anything from straight ground chilis to ground chilis with added spices and salt, so I can imagine recipes will vary. I used all 5T and it really wasn't very spicy. I also used semisweet chocolate chips since I didn't have squares, which came to 1/4 cup for the 1 ounce that was called for. then at the last minute I added more chocolate chips because my mom thought it wasn't sweet enough. I thought the cinnamon was right on. I just stirred some cooked chicken into the sauce, served over rice, and garnished with cilantro... so good!
I was very skeptical about this--even after it was cooked! It's not your typical canned enchilada sauce. However, it was spectacular on the chicken enchiladas I made! I put in 3 Tbs of the hot chili powder and it was plenty! You have to stir constantly until it's thickened. Then I simmered it another 30 minutes to let the flavors intensify while I assembled the enchiladas in the pan. Awesome!
Awesome! I used a lot less chili powder because the type that I have is super hot. Also some confusion might be in chili powder for chili and chili powder like ground up hot chili peppers. I am using the hot chili pepper kind and it is way too hot for me.
This sauce is amazing!!!! It is so much better than anything in a can and it is VERY easy to make. I tweaked the recipe a bit (like most cooks do) but the base was the same. I highly recommend this to all lovers of authentic mexican cuisine!
My family loved this recipe! I have always used canned sauce but I never will again. This was very easy and delicious.
My family loves this sauce. It really adds a nice flavor to even packaged frozen enchiladas for a quick weekday meal. Great idea to double it and keep some in the freezer. I follow this recipe as is with great results.
I didn't care for this recipe. It was easy to make, but was too bland and "brown" tasting for me
I highly reccommend this recipe! I have never used anything besides the canned stuff (but am trying to improve my culinary skills) and it was super easy and had great flavor. It is almost like a mole sauce, everyone I've made it for has loved it, except for a couple people who said they just don't like mole sauces. Much better than your typical red sauce, I have made this dozens of times and it's always excellent, must be the chocolate!
SO GOOD!!!
I do not think I could have screwed this recipe up more than I did, so it is a real testament to the recipe that it still turned out AMAZING!!! I followed the recipe exactly, until I got to the part when you add the flour and chili powder. I was multi-tasking in the kitchen and accidentally grabbed the cinnamon instead of the the chili powder. Add I added two tablespoons before I realized my mistake!!!! Oh my! I almost tossed the whole thing, but I had just made chicken broth and had quite a bit, so I thought what the heck, maybe I could fix it. I don't have ANY idea what measurements I used after that point...only that I used the exact ingredients called for, with no additions. I added and stirred and tasted, over and over again until that "Eureka" moment finally came! I am so, so glad I stuck with it. This is absolutely wonderful! Very authentic, and the flavors are much more sophisticated then anything you will ever get in a can! A quick note- I added the broth very slowly and whisked constantly and did not have a single problem with lumps. This deserves way more than 5 stars, and I can NOT wait to decide what I most want to cook with it. Thank you, thank you, a thousand times thank you Anna Marie! This is tremendous :)
Very good enchilada sauce. My family was surprised that there was chocolate in the sauce!
Great sauce! I cut back on both the garlic and the hot chili powder, but it certainly deserves five stars in my book! I won't be using the canned sauces ever again! Thanks for the post, Anna Marie.
Only four stars because I never actually measure spices into sauce, I just add & taste and repeat until I like it. The only ingredient change I made was using a heaping tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder 'cuz I didn't have any baking chocolate. Used this with the Cottage Cheese Chicken Enchiladas found on this site, and that meal gets five stars definitely because of this sauce! ?Como hacen usted dice DELICIOSO?! The dinner was surely a winner! The BF came home from work the next day and heated up the leftovers for himself immediately. The only other meal he does that for is lasagna...
Excellent sauce. My husband is Mexican and is used to authentic Mexican food and he loved this. We changed the serving size to 6. We used this with "Tacos in Pasta Shells" by grannycancook on Allrecipes. It was the perfect Mexican meal.
I had to leave out the chocolate and substitute V8 with a little added water for the chicken broth. Believe it or not, it worked. I've been meaning to try this for years and I'm so glad I did. It was excellent. Of course, I did heat it up with some cayenne and extra cumin. Want to make more soon!!!!
This turned out to be delicious! I used chocolate chips instead square just to $ave a little in the store. I really wouldn't change anything otherwise. My aim was to find a perfect enchilada sauce that was MSG-free. Looks like (smells like, tastes like) we were successful.
I'd just like to say that my boyfriend never liked enchiladas until I made them with this sauce! I've tried a lot of them and this is the one I'm going to rely on from now on. It's wonderful!
The flavor is great, and I will definitely keep using this recipe. I am only giving four stars because the recipe calls for you to add "flour and chili powder, stirring until sauce thickens" before you are instructed to add liquid. Hard to get a sauce without liquid. Also, because the sauce is fairly dark brown, its appearance is unattractive. (Especially to folks who grew up on tomato-based sauces). But like I said, the flavor is GREAT!
This was awesome, got rave reviews from the entire family, will definitely make again. Only used the 32 oz. box of chicken broth (4 cups) and came out fine.
Great sauce out of all I have tried for my search for my untimate red sauce. I eliminated choclate and cinnamon. Lowered the cumin and oregano to 1/4 teaspoon. That's my taste..Good recipe!!
I can't give this recipe 5 stars because I modified it. I added only a dash of cinnamon and a tiny half square of chocolate because I'm not crazy about sweet mole style sauces. With those modifications, the sauce was AMAZING, not too sweet and perfect for my taste (I like spicy/salty/flavorful). It also thickened perfectly with the recommended amount of flour. Tlavor was unbeatable and it only took a few minutes to make. I will never use canned enchilada sauce again.
This recipe seemed to have "promise", but my family did not like it at all. Sorry.
I didn't have any semisweet chocolate on hand so I used 1/2 oz of unsweetened chocolate and 1t of sugar. This recipe makes the perfect spicy/sweet sauce to go with chicken enchiladas. Yum!
This is pretty darn fabulous!!!used 3T.chili....didn't have semi-sweet chocolate cooking square used 1T.cocoa powder and 1T. brown sugar....simmered 1 hr.....GREAT!!!!
Excellant this is the one I believe I was looking for!!
sauce was excellent. will make again
