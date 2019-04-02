Garlicky Potatoes

4.4
77 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 20
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Potatoes are boiled in chicken broth and mashed with garlic, cream, sour cream, chives and butter.

Recipe by Sara

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring chicken broth to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain, reserving broth.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in garlic, cream and 1 to 2 tablespoons broth; mash until creamy. Blend in sour cream, chives, salt and butter. Heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 20g; cholesterol 62.3mg; sodium 820.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022