Garlicky Potatoes
Potatoes are boiled in chicken broth and mashed with garlic, cream, sour cream, chives and butter.
Absolutely the BEST mashed potatoes I've ever had! I sauteed the garlic a bit to take the "bite" out of it, and to soften it a bit so I wouldn't be chomping on garlic like crazy. Serve with the Greatest Grilled Turkey and Slow Cooker Stuffing from this site, and you have one easy Thanksgiving dinner!
I was disappointed in the flavor of this potatoes - very bland.Read More
YUM YUM YUMMY!! Boy were these good!! Even my 6 yr. old had seconds! Other than cutting the recipe in half and adding extra garlic (6 cloves which I roasted first) I didn't change a thing! I also made this with red skinned potatoes and left the skin on. The combo of the red skin and chives made for a very pretty presentation. Will definitely be making these again and again! Thanx Sara :)
These were just exactly what I was looking for. I had garlic mashed potatoes at a catered party a few years ago and this is the best recipe I have found.
I never thought that mashed potatoes with chicken broth would taste so good. I used light cream, low fat milk and light sour cream. I also cut down the butter by one third. It still came out great. The garlic flavor made it a big hit! A definite side dish for the holidays.
Hmmm mmmm, good. :) I had three lbs of baby red potatoes so I cut those in half (skins and all) and threw them in a pot covered with water. I didn't have any chicken broth so I added 6 chicken bouillon cubes to the water. I threw in 6 cloves of garlic with the potatoes to boil so they would soften (I love garlic!). I used fat free half & half and fat free sour cream to cut calories. No salt because it didn't need it (the bouillon took care of that part). Very, very good mix. I like the color the red skins and green chives gave the potatoes.
YUM - classic comfort food at it's best! I did cut back on the garlic just a bit and opted for light sour cream and milk vs. heavy cream to cut back on fat and calories. These were creamy and delicious. A perfect side dish for just about anything!
As I was making this (tasting it), yes, I did find them bland... I ended up putting more sour cream in, attempting to correct the problem as well as adding more salt and some peccorino romano (parmesan would work as well) cheese to it. It makes the potatoes a bit richer but the taste most definately is enhanced.
I really liked these. The only thing I did differently was used roasted garlic instead of raw. I like that mellow flavor a bit better. They did turn out really great. Thanks for another great garlic potato recipe.
Good mashed potato recipe. My husband really liked these. Nothing is too difficult and they come out with lots of great flavor.
Quite good, but needs more garlic (I minced it super fine so the rawness wasn't so in-your-face!) and a little more salt, maybe some white pepper. My husband really enjoyed them. Will make again, thanks!
I made this according to according to the recipe and added cheddar cheese...delish!
These were really good! Would have given them 5 stars but I had to add more sour cream and garlic. Probably would have added more chives if I had more, as well. Still, we really liked these, they went great with Roasted Onion and thyme chicken from this site.
I needed way more salt and butter and sour cream. I also sauteed my garlic.
I give this a "3" because my family enjoyed them, but I myself found them rather bland.
This really followed the rule of "the worse it is for you, the better it tastes." That's a lot of heavy, fatty ingredients, but MAN did it taste fantastic!
I first made this to bring to a Thanksgiving potluck and they were a hit! Since then, I have made this recipe numerous times to complement my entrees. It helps to use a little less garlic than the recipe calls for, and I make sure to chop the garlic very finely, to take the bite out of the raw garlic taste. If you want to try and reduce the calories, you can omit the cream without sacrificing much of the taste.
I added a lot more garlic - but good - just what I wanted!!
Tried them tonight with the Sherry Braised Beef Short Ribs.. deeeeeelicious and creamy good!!! A definite keeper recipe!!
Very easy to follow - family loved this recipe.
Forgot the sour cream but loved it seriously. Oh I even used coconut cream instead of regular.
I put in extra butter and some garlic salt - turned out good!
Oh. My. These potatoes were fantastic!! Will definitely be making these again, probably as my regular recipe from now on!
Not my cup of tea. I like garlic mashed poatatoes at restaurants, but obviously this is not their preparation method. I did not enjoy finding little bits of nearly raw garlic in my mashed potatoes. It also is a very big waste of chicken broth. Maybe the idea that other reviewers mentioned of substituting roasted garlic would work for me. I'll keep looking.
I liked the recipe but I was expecting more garlic flavor.
Good flavours, although the cream and sour cream made the mash a bit too gluggy for me. I dsidn't use the chicken stock though, I just boiled in water so that might have made a difference.
Made this recipe as written other than cutting recipe in half. It came out OK, but probably a bit too garlicky for our taste. Will probably try making again but will greatly reduce and/or eliminate garlic.
I love garlic so much so the flavour in these potatoes was wonderful. I am also a huge fan of chives so i only added to the great outcome.
We use garlic in nearly every meal at our house and a couple of days ago we were looking for a new way to cook an interesting side dish the first day we tried this we thought it was so good we've had it with nearly every thing since.
Amazing! I used roasted garlic and a couple of dashes of white pepper. Also, I used a hand masher and they turned out so light and fluffy!
I made it for my parents' 19th wedding anniversary!! My parents and my boyfriend loved it!!! I am making them again tomorrow!!! :) Thank You for the recipe!! It great!!!
This recipe is the best !!!! I add roasted garlic cloves as others recommended. I serve these with Chef Johns slow cooker beef pot roast recipe and always get asked for the recipes!! Addicting potatoes. You won't need another recipe.
These are awesome!! My whole family requests them all the time. You will make them over and over, just like me!!
Although I omitted the cream (and used light sour cream) from this recipe to reduce the fat/calorie content - they were still pretty good, but they are what they are...garlic mashed potatoes.
This is very very good. I use red potatoes and leave the skins on for extra flavor.
I made this in just a few minutes! Very easy and very tasty. Love, love this potato recipe!!!!
Creamy comfort food, I love it. Salt, pepper, and some chives gave it color and added flavor.
No changes. It was perfect.
These are the best, and the leftovers taste just as good..
AWESOME! I followed this recipe to the letter and it was spectacular! wouldn't change a thing!
Well, this was delicious! The raw garlic is a little over-strong when you run into a minced piece, so try to get it as close to a paste as you can. We saved the remaining potato-boiling broth to make soup at a later date. These mashed potatoes also make tasty potato pancakes, which are great topped with fried eggs and hot sauce. Mods: Salty veggie broth instead of chicken broth and salt, no chives, whole milk instead of heavy cream
Loved it! Did a bit of tweaking by minusing the sour cream (my husband and I don't like it) and they came out like restaurant quality. Will be making these again
Make them for New Years for a group of friends and they loved them!
Awesome flavor!! Just watch the liquid; measure the cream, and sour-cream well; because it can get to soft.
Very good! I roasted the garlic first in the oven then just squeezed it into the potatoes. I didn't have the chives but didn't really miss them. They don't even need gravy.
soya product instead of milk sour cream, to keep it kosher.
I loved how creamy these potatoes were but I found it was way to much garlic for me although my hubby and daughter didn't agree. Lol. I will make again but with less garlic next time.
These are awesome! I used green onions instead of chives because my grocery store was out of them and I didn't want to search everywhere to find them. The green onions tastes awesome!!! Next time I'll probably put a little bit less heavy cream in just because there wasn't enough potato for all the heavy cream and it was a little watery so I would just put a bit in and then mash them and add until you feel it's right. All in all awesome recipe!
Picky husband loved, loved, loved it. Easy to make! !
Delicious! By boys and husband say they were the best mashed potatoes, served at a 5 star restaurant!
Great! I used Klondike Gold potatoes and added Pecorino Romano cheese. As suggested by others, I minced the garlic. and could have used a bit more. I can't wait for the potato cakes with the leftovers.
Absolutely delicious!!! This turned out perfect. I followed the recipe exactly but I did warm up the additions to the potatoes so everything stayed warm. My husband loved them as well, he said they were some of the best mashed potatoes he had ever had and I have to agree.
