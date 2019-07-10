Creamy Hollandaise Sauce

1 of 180

Rating: 5 stars Easier than I thought it would be, and a great treat on my low carb diet! I don't own a double boiler, so I just simmered a pan of water and rested a metal bowl on top. The key is to put the yolk mixture in BEFORE the metal bowl heats, so that it warms slowly ... just like Avery said. Helpful (216)

Rating: 5 stars This was an amazing recipe, the flavor was great. I did cut down on the lemon juice and used only 3 tablespoons. I will cut down a little more next time as I only like it a little tangy. I eliminated the salt altogether, really it isn't necessary since the butter is salty. I also used margarine as opposed to butter and it still came out wonderful. If you're like me and don't like your sauce with a strong lemony flavor, omit it until the end and just add to your taste. Helpful (122)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is super! The hollandaise thicken up nicely with very little effort. I took everyone's advice and only used 1 1/2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and it was perfect! I also altered the recipe a little tiny bit to accomodate the ingredients that I had on hand...I only used 3 yolks because we had extra large eggs and used 1/2 cup (or 1 stick) butter because 1 cup seemed a bit much. I also added a pinch of paprika to give it a little zing. Tasted great with my sauteed asparagus and mushrooms! Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars I'll tone down the leamon next time but other than that this is an easy delicious recipe. NOTE: Add all the ingrediants to the pot prior to adding the egg yolks and you'll find it much easier to incorporate the eggs without cooking them too quickly. Basically it allows you to whisk the eggs the entire time they're in the pot. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my goodness!!! This is the BEST Hollandaise Sauce I have ever had. Not too lemony or thick...just right! Very quick and easy I found for my first time making it. I didn't have a double boiler but I used very low heat and whisked constantly. Served over rosemary chicken and asparagus...mmmmmm! Thank you! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars So take this recipe and half it. Keep the yolk amount correct for a full recipes worth. Perfect amount of lemon this way nice and thick. Keep heat very low. If it starts to curdle add another yolk it worked for me. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe has become one of my old faithfuls. I cut the lemon down to 3T as well and I temper my eggs. The recipe halves well except I reduce the lemon even more to 1T. As far as consistency I've never had a problem. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars Many many years ago I stayed at the Mccormic Inn in Chicago and room service delivered to me the best Eggs Benedict I have ever eaten. This is not it but with a tweak & a tweak I'm sure it can be adjusted to duplicate my experience of long ago. Way too much lemon to start but easy to make. I will tweak and try again. Helpful (20)