Creamy Hollandaise Sauce

Rating: 4.25 stars
179 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 98
  • 4 star values: 50
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 7

This creamy, slightly tart Hollandaise sauce is made from an emulsion of egg yolks, butter, and lemon juice cooked over gentle heat. The secret is to keep the heat LOW so that the egg yolks don't curdle, and to whisk constantly.

By STEPHANO

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill the bottom of a double boiler part-way with water. Make sure that water does not touch the top pan. Bring water to a gentle simmer. In the top of the double boiler, whisk together egg yolks, lemon juice, white pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and 1 tablespoon water.

    Advertisement

  • Add the melted butter to egg yolk mixture 1 or 2 tablespoons at a time while whisking yolks constantly. If hollandaise begins to get too thick, add a teaspoon or two of hot water. Continue whisking until all butter is incorporated. Whisk in salt, then remove from heat. Place a lid on pan to keep sauce warm until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 50.4g; cholesterol 326.9mg; sodium 482.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (180)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

HOOLIE
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2003
Easier than I thought it would be, and a great treat on my low carb diet! I don't own a double boiler, so I just simmered a pan of water and rested a metal bowl on top. The key is to put the yolk mixture in BEFORE the metal bowl heats, so that it warms slowly ... just like Avery said. Read More
Helpful
(216)

Most helpful critical review

TAMALA
Rating: 1 stars
12/28/2007
Followed recipe exactly. Tasted like lemon egg yolks. My husband said it left a bad taste in his mouth. Read More
Helpful
(20)
179 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 98
  • 4 star values: 50
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 7
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
HOOLIE
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2003
Easier than I thought it would be, and a great treat on my low carb diet! I don't own a double boiler, so I just simmered a pan of water and rested a metal bowl on top. The key is to put the yolk mixture in BEFORE the metal bowl heats, so that it warms slowly ... just like Avery said. Read More
Helpful
(216)
Caseyspunk
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2006
This was an amazing recipe, the flavor was great. I did cut down on the lemon juice and used only 3 tablespoons. I will cut down a little more next time as I only like it a little tangy. I eliminated the salt altogether, really it isn't necessary since the butter is salty. I also used margarine as opposed to butter and it still came out wonderful. If you're like me and don't like your sauce with a strong lemony flavor, omit it until the end and just add to your taste. Read More
Helpful
(122)
ATOMICLUSH
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2005
This recipe is super! The hollandaise thicken up nicely with very little effort. I took everyone's advice and only used 1 1/2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and it was perfect! I also altered the recipe a little tiny bit to accomodate the ingredients that I had on hand...I only used 3 yolks because we had extra large eggs and used 1/2 cup (or 1 stick) butter because 1 cup seemed a bit much. I also added a pinch of paprika to give it a little zing. Tasted great with my sauteed asparagus and mushrooms! Read More
Helpful
(76)
Advertisement
MEEMEEBULUGA
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2006
I'll tone down the leamon next time but other than that this is an easy delicious recipe. NOTE: Add all the ingrediants to the pot prior to adding the egg yolks and you'll find it much easier to incorporate the eggs without cooking them too quickly. Basically it allows you to whisk the eggs the entire time they're in the pot. Read More
Helpful
(32)
DANA COLE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Oh my goodness!!! This is the BEST Hollandaise Sauce I have ever had. Not too lemony or thick...just right! Very quick and easy I found for my first time making it. I didn't have a double boiler but I used very low heat and whisked constantly. Served over rosemary chicken and asparagus...mmmmmm! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(29)
MIDOW
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2006
So take this recipe and half it. Keep the yolk amount correct for a full recipes worth. Perfect amount of lemon this way nice and thick. Keep heat very low. If it starts to curdle add another yolk it worked for me. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Advertisement
jeannine1976
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2007
This recipe has become one of my old faithfuls. I cut the lemon down to 3T as well and I temper my eggs. The recipe halves well except I reduce the lemon even more to 1T. As far as consistency I've never had a problem. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Trainguy
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2006
Many many years ago I stayed at the Mccormic Inn in Chicago and room service delivered to me the best Eggs Benedict I have ever eaten. This is not it but with a tweak & a tweak I'm sure it can be adjusted to duplicate my experience of long ago. Way too much lemon to start but easy to make. I will tweak and try again. Read More
Helpful
(20)
TAMALA
Rating: 1 stars
12/28/2007
Followed recipe exactly. Tasted like lemon egg yolks. My husband said it left a bad taste in his mouth. Read More
Helpful
(20)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022