Whipped Honey Butter

Rating: 4.79 stars
151 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 129
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Easy to make, yummy to eat! Add 1 teaspoon of grated orange peel for breakfast or brunch.

By Lovesmurfs

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
0.5 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter and honey together until creamy. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 23g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 164.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

AlreadyAlready
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2008
I made this recipe using a butter substitute, and let me tell you, using a substitute does NOT work. Use real butter. What I used couldn't absorb the honey and ended up looking like a little buttery mess swallowed in a whole lot of honey. I will try it again using real butter. Read More
Helpful
(98)

Most helpful critical review

Candice Roten Duffy
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2009
good but I would cut the honey by probably half next time. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CHARISSALYNN
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2006
We absolutely loved this. Tasted just like the honey butter we get at Texas Roadhouse. I softened my butter by nuking it 5 seconds on each side in a small mixing bowl. Then I whipped it and added the honey (wildflower) and a little bit of cinnamon. Thank you very much! Read More
Helpful
(68)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2011
Wow! Where has this little recipe been all my life? You think I'd been deprived as a child... It's amazing how two simple ingredients that you have around the kitchen can come together for something that tastes so good. You definitely have to use REAL butter (not margarine) that's softened and you'll get great results. I used this on buttermilk biscuits but can definitely see a lot of uses for this stuff.... Thanks for a great recipe Lovesmurfs! Read More
Helpful
(43)
TORI34
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2003
I have been looking for a great honey butter spread and this is it! Just the right blend...anymore honey and it would be TOO sweet. Family Loved it! Definately a Keeper! Read More
Helpful
(31)
CAM3006
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2003
Loved this recipe. I also tried it with Maple syrup instead of honey. My kids loved it. Read More
Helpful
(31)
dwiebes
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2007
Very good with the homesteader cornbread! Keep it in the fridge or it goes bad fast. Read More
Helpful
(19)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2010
Took this over the top and made it using homemade butter. (Recipe can also be found on this site) We've already enjoyed this on muffins and toasted English Muffins. I'm thinking this would be a real treat on popcorn! Read More
Helpful
(18)
PRATE002
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2003
I used to eat this as a child at my grandmother's with sandwich bread and was looking for the perfect amounts--this is definitely it! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(18)
porkchop
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2009
Excellent. Be sure to use salted butter. I used unsalted and wound up having to add some salt. Added a dash of vanilla but it is great without it too. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Candice Roten Duffy
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2009
good but I would cut the honey by probably half next time. Read More
Helpful
(8)
