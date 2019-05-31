Whipped Honey Butter

I made this recipe using a butter substitute, and let me tell you, using a substitute does NOT work. Use real butter. What I used couldn't absorb the honey and ended up looking like a little buttery mess swallowed in a whole lot of honey. I will try it again using real butter.
We absolutely loved this. Tasted just like the honey butter we get at Texas Roadhouse. I softened my butter by nuking it 5 seconds on each side in a small mixing bowl. Then I whipped it and added the honey (wildflower) and a little bit of cinnamon. Thank you very much!
Wow! Where has this little recipe been all my life? You think I'd been deprived as a child... It's amazing how two simple ingredients that you have around the kitchen can come together for something that tastes so good. You definitely have to use REAL butter (not margarine) that's softened and you'll get great results. I used this on buttermilk biscuits but can definitely see a lot of uses for this stuff.... Thanks for a great recipe Lovesmurfs!
I have been looking for a great honey butter spread and this is it! Just the right blend...anymore honey and it would be TOO sweet. Family Loved it! Definately a Keeper!
Loved this recipe. I also tried it with Maple syrup instead of honey. My kids loved it.
Very good with the homesteader cornbread! Keep it in the fridge or it goes bad fast.
Took this over the top and made it using homemade butter. (Recipe can also be found on this site) We've already enjoyed this on muffins and toasted English Muffins. I'm thinking this would be a real treat on popcorn!
I used to eat this as a child at my grandmother's with sandwich bread and was looking for the perfect amounts--this is definitely it! Thanks!
Excellent. Be sure to use salted butter. I used unsalted and wound up having to add some salt. Added a dash of vanilla but it is great without it too.
good but I would cut the honey by probably half next time.