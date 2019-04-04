Bread Machine Focaccia

AMAZING! This is a very "forgiving" recipe that you can really play around with!! I added everything except the flour to the bread machine pan & mixed it & let it rest (about 5 minutes) then added the flour and popped it in the machine. I used all-purpose flour, increased the salt to 1 tsp., added a pinch of sugar, increased the warm water to 1 1/4 cups and added in some oregano, marjoram & basil. I let it rest for about 30 minutes with the plastic wrap and then used brushcetta flavored olive oil over top (and on bottom of pizza pan). Sprinkled extra herbs, garlic salt & parmesan cheese over top and baked. It was perfect in 15 minutes rather than (20-25). After removing from the oven, I cut the focaccia into thick strips and placed them on my HOT (400 degree) pizza stone (sitting out on a cutting board, not back in the oven) for a few minutes to crisp up the bottoms----PERFECTION!!!!. This came out better than I could have imagined. I WILL be making this weekly! Thanks so much for sharing your recipe (my new favorite recipe)!!!