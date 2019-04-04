Bread Machine Focaccia

This is fantastic with olive oil and balsamic vinegar with a little grated Parmesan cheese.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place water, 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, garlic, 1 tablespoon rosemary, bread flour and yeast in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Dough cycle; press Start.

  • Remove dough from bread machine when cycle is complete. Pat dough into either a 9x13 inch baking pan or 12 inch pizza pan. Use your fingers to dimple the dough every inch or so. Brush with remaining olive oil and sprinkle with remaining rosemary.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Cover foccacia with plastic wrap while oven preheats.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 5.1g; sodium 98.6mg. Full Nutrition
