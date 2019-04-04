Bread Machine Focaccia
This is fantastic with olive oil and balsamic vinegar with a little grated Parmesan cheese.
I found this bread to be very good. However, I did make some changes. I used 2 cups of all-purpose white flour + 1 cup of whole wheat flour. I also used 1 tsp. of garlic powder instead of the chopped garlic, and I used dried rosemary rather than fresh. My husband and I both loved this bread. It was so simple and turned out wonderfully. I will definitely make it again.Read More
I found this bread to be very good. However, I did make some changes. I used 2 cups of all-purpose white flour + 1 cup of whole wheat flour. I also used 1 tsp. of garlic powder instead of the chopped garlic, and I used dried rosemary rather than fresh. My husband and I both loved this bread. It was so simple and turned out wonderfully. I will definitely make it again.
I've made this focaccia many times, and it's one of my family's favorites. One variation that I've found helps to give it more flavor is to sprinkle the top with coarse kosher salt (in addition to the rosemary leaves). It makes the top nice and crunchy, as well as more flavorful.
Beautiful and delicious bread, which I used for "Gourmet Chicken Sandwiches," also from this site. For a little more flavor and pizazz, after brushing the top with olive oil, I sprinkled it with coarse salt, freshly ground pepper, shredded Parmegiano Reggiano and, finally, with fresh rosemary. The bread was SO good, but not quite as thick as I would have liked for sandwiches, so in the future I will probably bake this in a 7X11" pan rather than the 9x13."
Very good and very easy. I added about 2 teaspoons of sugar to the bread machine pan to make sure the yeast could do its job, and you could not taste it in the finished product. I also used 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of Italian Seasoning and 2 teaspoons of dried rosemary in the bread itself. I also sprinkled kosher salt over the top of the bread along with the rosemary before putting it in the oven. Couldn't get my 11 year old daughter to try this, but that just meant more for us! My husband commented on how good it was but he didn't care for the salt on top so the next time I make this I may skip it, even though *I* really liked it with the salt! I'd also like to try using this for pizza crust... would be yummy!
This recipe is really wonderful!! I will say that I did increase the salt for this recipe to 3/4 teaspoon. When I prepare the focaccia with the rosemary and olive oil, I also add kosher salt before baking. Although the recipe doesn't call for it, I do grease the cookie sheet with olive oil. I serve this with a small dish of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. It is excellent! My Italian Father LOVES this:). Thanks for a great recipe!!
Thanks for sharing this recipe. This is my first time trying this recipe and my focaccia turned out perfect - although it was my bread machine that did everything. I did make a few changes as suggested by others. Firstly I add warm water, 2 tablespoons sugar & 1.5 teaspoons dried active yeast into the baking pan and leave for 10 mins in the bread machine.Then I added 3 cups bread flour, 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, 1.5 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoons italian herbs , 2 teaspoons dried rosemary & 1.5 teaspoons salt. Used basic bread setting and voila, 4 hours later, freshly baked focacia. Next round I will try with fresh garlic and fresh rosemary.
This bread turned out horrible. I made it according to instructions, but must have done something wrong, I don't know what. The bread was hard as nails on the top, it totally stuck to the pan, and it was basically tasteless.
I have made this over and over and it remains one of my families favorites. Quick, easy and very yummy!
I think there's a step missing in this recipe! The dough needs to have a second rising after it comes out of the bread machine and before it's dimpled. Trust me! I thought it sounded odd, but followed the directions to the letter and it failed miserably. The flavour was good, but really heavy dough and no browning. Maybe that is why the writer suggests you cover with plastic wrap while waiting for the oven to preheat??? Also recipe calls for 1 Tbsp of rosemary in dough, and then sprinkle with "remaining" rosemary??? I will try this one again, allowing the dough to rise before baking and will likely be back to rate it a 5 star as I think that was the only problem.
This is a GREAT recipe. I tried one other yesterday, and it was not very good, very dry, and not much flavor. On the other hand this one is very nice, I used a bit more garlic and did add some kosher salt to the topping, it was far and above the other one, is now all gone!!! Did not use the bread machine, but put everything in the Kitchenaid mixer and kneaded it that way for about 5 min. Also used Spelt flour, since I have a gluten intolerant kid, but she can have Spelt. Was really GREAT. Will surely make again.
The ratio of ingredients in this recipes is flawless. I have a slightly ancient bread maker, and even so this bread turned out fantastic. The first time I made this, it was way too bland. The second time, I added 1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning blend, and 1/4 tsp onion powder. I also baked it on stoneware and it came out beautifully in 25 minutes. Once it was finished, I brushed butter on top, sprinkled kosher salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning blend over it, and put under my broiler on low for 2 minutes. This made a wonderful crust on top. Used a pizza cutter to make squares for serving.
Okay, but I added more rosemary and garlic than listed.
I did what some of the others like I add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of rosemary in the bread. I sprinkled kosher salt and italian seasoning and brushed olive oil on top. Although, next time I will put the italian seasoning in the bread. I put a little bit of parmesan but I don't like how it gets a burned a bit if it's exposed to the heat. I made this twice and the first time, right after I spread the bread mixture in the 13x9 pan , I baked it and it was a little hard but the second time, I let it rise again about in the 13x9 pan for 1 hour and then, baked it and it came out soft and fluffy. I really loved the second one the best (I didn't put the parmesan this time around.) I'm using it to make focaccia bread stuffing.
The overall taste of the bread was good although the outside was a little dry. I think I try cooking it at a higher temp for a shorter period the next time. I would also try putting more olive oil on the outside.
I am assuming I did something wrong. For me the texture was really dry. The taste was fine but the texture not soft and tasty like I wanted. Have to try one more time and see what happens. Thanks.
This was the most tasteless focaccia I've ever had. I used fresh rosemary from my own garden so the fragrance while it was cooking was marvelous - what a disappointment when it was sampled!
Four of us ate the whole thing with our spaghetti last night! I made the recipe as recommended except that on the top I brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. This was also really easy to make!
Delicious and super easy. Quickly becoming a 'staple' in our house.
Great recipe, will definitely do again. I made some minor changes: substituted 1 tsp dried rosemary for fresh, added 1 tbs sugar to feed the yeast and used half bread flour and half whole wheat. I put the dough on an oiled breadstone and like some other reviewers put it on the middle shelf of a cold oven with shallow pan of hot water on the bottom shelf. I let it rise for 30 minutes then turned the oven to 375 and baked it for 25 minutes
Very versatile. I made several times. I do it different ways: topped with carmelized onions and goat cheese; brie and poached pears, roasted garlic and blue cheese or plain and serve with flavored oils.
I, and my family, really enjoyed this bread. It was very flavorful and a real success! I added a touch more herbs (sage and basil) to the rosemary and it took this modification well. I've posted a photo as it ended up being a very good looking bread. Thank you for sharing this very easy and tasty recipe.
Very good recipe, could definitely use kosher salt sprinkled on top or more salt in the recipe, I cut the olive oil in half and used 2 cups of bread flour and 1 cup of whole wheat, still very good. Be sure to grease the pan before baking! This is one I will be making again and again for sure
This turned out AWESOME! I didn't have fresh rosemary. So I used the same amount of dried, crushed rosemary, and I doubled the garlic. Served it warm with olive oil and fresh pepper for dipping! Addictive! I used the leftovers to make sandwiches today. Most delicious sandwich I've ever eaten! I'll make this again and again!
Really good focaccia! I added 1 tspn garlic powder instead of fresh garlic, approx 3/4 tspn salt and added extra fresh rosemary that I chopped very fine. Once dough was ready from bread machine, I put on my baking stone (cold) and topped with mixture of EVOO, fresh rosemary, garlic powder, sea salt and fresh ground pepper. I put stone into cold oven while preheating - took about 20 mins from when I started oven to finish baking. Will definitely make again!
This recipe was really easy and so good. I did make a couple of changes. After the bread machine was done making the dough, I allowed it to rise for 30 minutes before placing it in the oven. I also topped it with grated parmesan. I highly recommend trying it! It's a keeper!
AMAZING! This is a very "forgiving" recipe that you can really play around with!! I added everything except the flour to the bread machine pan & mixed it & let it rest (about 5 minutes) then added the flour and popped it in the machine. I used all-purpose flour, increased the salt to 1 tsp., added a pinch of sugar, increased the warm water to 1 1/4 cups and added in some oregano, marjoram & basil. I let it rest for about 30 minutes with the plastic wrap and then used brushcetta flavored olive oil over top (and on bottom of pizza pan). Sprinkled extra herbs, garlic salt & parmesan cheese over top and baked. It was perfect in 15 minutes rather than (20-25). After removing from the oven, I cut the focaccia into thick strips and placed them on my HOT (400 degree) pizza stone (sitting out on a cutting board, not back in the oven) for a few minutes to crisp up the bottoms----PERFECTION!!!!. This came out better than I could have imagined. I WILL be making this weekly! Thanks so much for sharing your recipe (my new favorite recipe)!!!
I wanted a different type of pizza and decided to use this bread for the crust..sooo good!!
Pretty good. I topped mine with just halved kalamata olives, and liberally brushed it with olive oil both on the pan and on top before I baked it.
I absolutely LOVED this bread! Thanks for sharing this. I think you could add a variety of herbs and spices but, I thought it was fabulous just the way it was (I did, however, sprinkle the top with kosher salt as one reader mentioned).
This was wonderful!! I divvied up the dough into 8 mini loaf pans, allowed to rise a second time, and baked about 18 minutes. Perfect size for sandwiches, with a nice crust all around. Definitely sprinkle the top with kosher salt.
Great new fav at my home. I used three cups of whole wheat flour, a couple tablespoons more water and put this in an 11 x 14 pan.
Amazing recipe! The only thing to add to make this even better, is to take crushed salt and press it in with the herbs!
I made few changes, but this was quite tasty. I divided the dough in half, and let it rise again before baking it in 2 pie pan. I used extra fresh chopped garlic, some dried oregano and basil, and a little more olive oil than the recipe called for. I added a couple tablespoons worth of sugar to feed the yeast. The results were great! I made it again with out adding sugar, and it did not rise as well without it.
This is so great! I took people's suggestions of using wheat flour with regular flour. I usually make this dough once a week - mostly for bread but also for pizza and calzones. If you really like rosemary, I would suggest adding a little more than the recipe asks for but the recipes itself is great as is. I'm constantly checking out other people's suggestions and trying them out - so far so good :)
This recipe was delicious and super easy with the help of the breadmaker! I added fresh herbs to the dough from my garden (basil, rosemary, and a couple leaves of oregano) and found that it gave the bread a delicious flavor. Also, I spread the dough out onto a 9x13 pan and found it provided a great shape for easy sandwich making later. Yum!
5 stars all the way! This was amazing bread! Only thing I did different was to give it a good 30 minutes rise time once out of the machine as getting it out and stretching it caused the bread to go flat. I just laid plastic wrap over it and microwaved a kitchen towel for about 20 sec. to heat it up and help warm the bread. Not sure if it was necessary but my bread did rise nicely. This was a home run for me. Can't wait to try other herbs and veges. Update...I made a plain version of this (minus herbs and garlic) and placed the dough in a regular loaf pan, let raise about 25 minutes and baked at 375 for 25 minutes. Husband said it was my best loaf of bread yet! This recipe is versatile!
This is a great recipe. I think, as one reviewer suggested, that the recipe intends for you to use the pizza dough cycle on the bread machine, then press into pan and allow to rise before baking. The suggestion of adding a little seasalt on top with the olive oil and rosemary prior to baking is a good addition!
This was pretty good but after I tried it I tried a more popular traditional focaccia recipe from this site and just put those ingredients in my bread machine and it came out beautifully. I don't think I'd use this recipe again, the texture was a little off but the flavor was great, although I'd prefer a little more seasoning. Used it to make grilled vegetable sandwiches which tasted great!
nummy - added the salt along w/ the rosemary. Wouldn't be focaccia without it to me (0;
My husbands words were "This bread is Awesome!!"
This is a fantastic and easy bread. The entire family loved it and we dipped it in olive oil with cracked pepper. Next time I'll put salt on top to add a little more flavor, but it was already fantastic.
Oh yum, this was so good! I have made a few focaccia recipes from the site and they are just way too soft. This was more dense and closer to what I know as focaccia bread. It was so super easy in my bread machine too. I have a Zojirushi, if that helps. I used the dough cycle as suggested. My only change was using 1/3 of the suggested rosemary. I had fresh that I dried, which I find stronger tasting. I very finely minced it with a knife to spread throughout. I sprayed a little olive oil on a piece of parchment and spread it out on that on a sheet pan. When I did the topping, after adding 1 Tblsp of olive oil it seemed like enough so that is what I used. I added about 1/4 teaspoon approximately of salt to the 1/2 teaspoon of rosemary as I minced it, for the top, and then lastly sprinkled about 2 Tablespoons of finely grated parmesan on it before baking. It took 24 minutes to finish baking. TY
This bread is fantastic. I like to make two smaller round loaves and use them for panini. Yum!
Wow! This tastes great and is so easy. I made it to go with the "Gourmet Chicken Sandwich" on this site. The dough came out perfect in the bread maker and went easily into the 13x9 inch pan. In addition to olive oil and rosemary (which by the way, I used dried because I didn't have any fresh), I sprinkled kosher salt and parmesan cheese on top. I will definitely make this again. So quick and easy. Am looking forward to serving it with a little olive oil and rosemary as a quick appetizer some time.
I found this recipe this morning and printed it and already made it for our lunch. Wonderful recipe but we don't like rosemary so I used a little coarse salt and some Asiago cheese on top. It has a little to much raw garlic taste so next time I will use just a little garlic powder but I definetly will make it again. Thank you for the recipe.
this was great recipe but I did change a couple things from other recipes I have. the dough was very dry when it was mixing in the machine so I added another 1/4 cup water. When I put the loaf in the oven I put it on the middle rack and a pan with hot water on the bottom rack. I let it sit in the cold oven for 25 minutes, then turned the oven on and let it bake for about 30 minutes. AFter 25, keep an eye on it. My loaf was HUGE! size of a pizza pan. Everyone loved it!! I'll post a picture of it.
Awesome results, followed recipe exactly. Really nice texture to the bread, and I baked mine in my Pampered Chef Deep Dish Stoneware...so good!
My family loved this bread recipe. Very easy to make. I did sprinkle Kosher salt on top before baking. Made this 2 days in a row, couldn't get enough! Second day I add more salt then I did the first day.
Excellent. Easy to make and shape, tasted wonderful. Served with olive oil and italian herbs as a dip for a party to rave reviews. We've been baking on our gas grill this summer and this recipe turned out quite well. I reduced the heat by 50 degrees and baked for the full time specified.
We love this recipe. Reminds us of the focaccia we got in Italy! Thanks
Really good and easy make!!! I will be making this all the time.
This is a spectacular bread recipe! My whole life I've been intimidated by yeast... but NO LONGER! I read the reviews & heeded some advice. This is what my final recipe looked like: 1c. warm water, 3 T. olive oil, 3 c. all-purpose flour, 3/4 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. minced fresh garlic, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 2 tsp. dried rosemary, 1 tsp. Italian seasoning, 1 T. sugar, 2 1/4 tsp. yeast. Put into my bread machine according to the mfgr recommendations, used the dough setting. Heated the oven to 400. Shaped the dough into a flat round on a metal pizza pan. Used a wooden spoon handle to poke holes throughout the dough. Brushed 2 T. olive oil over the top, sprinkled another 1T. of dried crushed rosemary on top, sprinkled coarse ground sea salt on top & shredded a little bit of stinky cheese (something with Italian flare) on top of that. Baked for 25 minutes. Cut it into wedges and enjoyed the HECK outta it!!! It is so lusciously good! Try it, you'll love it!
Pretty good recipe, but I think I might tweak with the ingredients to see if it improves the texture or taste. Not bad for a first attempt!
I thought this bread tasted really good! My family really liked it too. I will be making this one again! Thank You.
Perfect
This recipe is perfect just the way it is! As a variation I did top with parmesan cheese, but it's not needed. YUMMY:)
This was so yummy and easy. The dough was very wet so worried it wouldn't work but oh boy it did....YUMO
just so-so. needs more salt and the texture was too fluffy, not chewy.
So good! I subbed 1/2 tsp onion powder for the rosemary (didn't have any), used 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp sugar for a terrific flavor! Sprinkled 1/2 cup pizza cheese on top after brushing with olive oil. All else remained the same. Used this to make a turkey BLT sandwich- TO DIE FOR!!!
Turned out awesome!!
I agree with others that this bread NEEDS to rise a second time. Maybe the recipe writer's bread machine has a dough cycle that rises twice. Anyway, you MUST let the dough rise a second time before you shape it for baking. Otherwise, this is a good recipe.
Very easy and very good. I did add some more seasonings such as Italian Seasoning and basi. I did add some thinly sliced onions to top before putting in oven.
I added a couple of tablespoons of sugar with the yeast (the second time i made this recipe) and found i got a bit more rise out of it. Fresh herbs make this, I added a bit of fresh oregano to mine, topped it with a bit of olive oil and rosemary (as described), some cracked sea salt and shredded parmesan...freaking awesome! (have made it 3x now...no issues, just have to be sure it rises once before you start the shaping process, and it shapes better if you let it rest for about 5-10 mins after the 2nd kneading is done) Next time i'm going to spike the top with roasted garlic cloves as well. I've no doubt it will be just as good as the first few times. Thanks so much. PS...this was the first recipe i tried with a bread machine and it worked, so it has encouraged me to try more!
I've made a lot of homemade bread but my mom declared this her favorite! I add extra garlic and sometimes switch out some of the rosemary (not a big fan) for basil. My only tip would be wait to start pre-heating the oven until the bread is in the pan so that it has time to rise before baking. Also as others have recommended a sprinkle of kosher/sea salt on top really adds to it.
Even without a bread machine, this is a great tasting and easy recipe. If you want to substitute whole wheat flour like we did, it is very good -- just don't use ALL whole wheat. A good rule for most any recipe is to sub only half. Thanks for a great recipe!
This made a pretty good focaccia. I followed the recipe exactly, and was very pleased. I'm not sure if there was much of a WOW factor, but it was good good bread.
This was nice, though a bit dry. I think it needed more oil on top. I used all whole wheat flour instead of white flour and substituted fresh thyme for the rosemary. Next time I will toss some chopped garlic in olive oil & rub over before baking...
Yum, yum, yum! This is incredible bread!
This was fabulous and easy! I am not a great at making bread, but the bread machine did all of the hard work! This was a good as any restaurant or bakery!! I LOVE THIS!!!
I altered this recipe and it turned out well even with the alteration being an accident. I mixed all the cheese ingredients and rather than using sun dried tomatoes i used sun dried tomato salsa. It was excellent! I did have to increase the baking time and then added more cheese on top of it but my husband, five year old and three year old all LOVED it. I'll have to write down my mistake so I can re-do it.
Very good bread. Had to add about an extra teaspoon of olive oil during the dough cycle. I also threw in some parmesan cheese and italian seasoning. Used dry rosemary and garlic powder instead of fresh. I also cooked it on an oiled cookie sheet, with oil and rosemary atop the dough as well. I cut them panini style and we ate them with my herb butter. Will definitely make again.
I love this recipe. It came out perfect. I did add some parmesan or romano cheese to the top and I kinda cheated with the rosemary, I used a premade spice specifically for Focaccia from Epicure. If anything it made it even better. Thanks for this simply recipe!
Followed recipe as is since I've never made bread before, and the bread came out great. Only change I would make is to add more rosemary, garlic and other herbs as other suggested. Otherwise, nice and crispy crust with a great soft texture inside. I put dough on cold stone cookie sheet and it cooked perfectly in about 18 minutes.
I love this recipe!!!!! My own changes: Instead of rosemary I use 1 tbsp italian (mix) spices and 1 tbsp chopped garlic instead of 2 tsps. I follow exactly as instructed and my family LOVES it we often have it with an Italian style meal, like Spaghetti or Lazanga (a.k.a: lizard-on-ya)
Thought the flavoring was lacking. Followed directions exactly including using fresh rosemary. Sorry
My husband doesn't like rosemary so I substituted Italian Seasoning (blend of dried herbs). I also used regular flour plus 3 Tbs of gluten in lieu of bread flour. Before baking, I brushed the top with olive oil and sprinkled with parmesan and kosher salt. Delicious! Especially dipped in oil and balsamic!
Used this to make pizza crust and it worked like a charm! Made exactly as written, except I omitted the rosemary and did have to add a little extra water to the dough while it was mixing. I can't wait to try this as focaccia! Thanks for sharing. :)
I have made this so many times now and love it! I add 1 Tbl Pampered Chef Italian seasoning into the batter. Couldn't be easier! Great as a pizza crust.
This was super easy and delicious. I baked it in two 9-inch round cake pans for 25 minutes and it came out perfect. I didn't grease the pans and had a difficult time removing the bread. Next time I'll spray with Pam.
Add 1 t sugar to make it rise.
Excellent bread! The only change I made was to add Italian seasoning. I'm going to try this as a pizza dough next time.
This was super good and easy. When I checked on my dough it was very dry. I had to add water to the machine. I used dried rosemary, 1tsp and a tsp of zatar. On top with the oil, I added another tsp of zatar, pecorino and course salt.
I made this recipe tonight and it was great! I did change it a little bit. I added basil and fresh pepper to the mixture. Also, I placed thinly sliced red onions, and parm cheese on top. My boyfriend and brother ate the entire Focaccia that night. I will def. make it again!!! It is a great recipe to experiment with.
This was kind of dry. I'll search for another recipe.
Very good and easy. I baked it on pizza stone, takes a little longer, but adds a little more crunch to crust.
Made this last night and it tasted great. Easy to make and I followed the recipe as written except I used dried rosemary vs. fresh. Will make this again.
This was easy to make and turned out great. I used leftovers as a pizza crust
I was not impressed with this bread, but my family devoured it. For the ease of making it I would have given it 5 stars and I thin my family would also. As far as my own taste I would give it just 2. I did not think it had any flavor, kind of like a rice cracker. added cheese would help. It is in my recipe box and would have got rid of it, but for the fam's sake will fix it again, probably adding some cheese to the machine.
Really good and I followed the recipe exactly. Next time I'll brush a bit more olive oil on top and sprinkle with sea salt or maybe some parmesan since it was just a tiny bit under seasoned for my taste. The bread was perfectly baked after 25 minutes but I would have liked it a bit more brown on top but that isn't a deal-breaker. Love anything with rosemary in it and this recipe is so, so easy using a bread machine. Thanks for posting this!
Would have given this a 5 star rating, but the bread had a hard crust, which is not very focaccia-like. Possibly it should be baked at a lower temp, or given more of a chance to raise in the pan.
Excellent results. My family begs me to make it often. The only thing I change is occasionally putting in some black olives, changing the herbs used and adding some fresh grated asiago cheese.
I also followed this recipe as written (except to add some coarse kosher salt over the top). It does not have a smooth texture, is dry and more like a batter bread than traditional focaccia. I certainly won't make it again.
Amazing! Followed to the letter, and it came out perfectly. Crispy crust, soft interior. I meant to take a picture, but we couldn't help devouring a big hunk of it with olive oil and balsamic vinegar as soon as it was cool enough to cut. Will absolutely make again!
This had a great flavor, but mine turned out hard as a rock. I must have overcooked it, but it never browned on top. Might try again, but not sure I'm up to cleaning the mess out of the bread machine.
Yum, this was so good, and so easy to make. We loved it.
Excellent, easy and quick. I used a Pampered Chef bar stone for this and once the dough was in the stone, I covered the top with thinly sliced tomatoes, onions and a tiny bit of mozzarella.
This recipe is really good. I made it exactly as written except I sprinkled coarse sea salt over the top before cooking (I recommend doing this). This bread really did come out perfect, though.
Oh my gosh... This is a great recipe!! Instead of only using Rosemary in the bread itself, I used 1 tsp Rosemary, 1 tsp Basil, 1 tsp Thyme, 1 tsp Parsley flakes. As the dressing on top of the bread, try coating with olive oil, adding grated Parmesan and Kasseri cheese, then placing rings from an onion over the top.
